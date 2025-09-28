Giełda MEXC
U.S. Genius Act Opens Path for Bitcoin to Power Global Stablecoin Networks
TLDR The Genius Act legalizes Treasury-backed stablecoins, expanding dollar access globally. Tether and Circle are major stablecoin issuers holding billions in U.S. Treasuries. Bitcoin’s Lightning Network offers secure, private infrastructure for global payments. Bitcoin’s decentralized network ensures greater privacy compared to centralized blockchains. As global trust in U.S. bonds weakens and demand declines, the U.S. [...] The post U.S. Genius Act Opens Path for Bitcoin to Power Global Stablecoin Networks appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/28 02:41
CryptoAppsy Empowers Traders with Vital Updates
The post CryptoAppsy Empowers Traders with Vital Updates appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The digital currency landscape requires constant monitoring, and CryptoAppsy emerges as a crucial resource for traders needing up-to-the-minute information. Without necessitating user registration, this user-friendly application is available on iOS and Android, facilitating a seamless experience. Continue Reading:CryptoAppsy Empowers Traders with Vital Updates Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/cryptoappsy-empowers-traders-with-vital-updates
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/28 02:38
Hong Kong’s Tokenized Bonds Return With New Roadmap
The post Hong Kong’s Tokenized Bonds Return With New Roadmap appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hong Kong roadmap revives tokenized bonds under a 10-step development plan. HKMA stablecoin licensing begins, aligning regulated crypto cash legs. RMB liquidity and issuance form core pillars of the roadmap push. Regulators in Hong Kong laid out ten measures to boost bond issuance, deepen RMB markets, and advance tokenized assets. The plan ties in a third batch of tokenized green bonds and a new stablecoin licensing regime, signaling how the city wants to anchor its role in digital finance. A Roadmap With Four Pillars Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) and the Monetary Authority (HKMA) released a Fixed Income and Money Market Roadmap. The framework rests on four pillars – expand issuance, strengthen secondary-market liquidity, grow offshore renminbi capacity, and build next-gen infrastructure. Since 2019, Hong Kong has already issued HK$386 billion worth of multi-currency bonds, showing regulators are prepared to lead with state-backed supply. That base is meant to attract follow-on corporate and institutional paper. Tokenized Bonds and CBDC Integration Tokenization is not theory here. Earlier issuances raised US$100 million in 2023 and US$750 million in 2024 through tokenized green bonds. A third batch is now in the pipeline, with plans to test settlement on both the asset and funding side. Related: Hong Kong to Support Commercial Bank Tokenization Initiatives in 2025 Policy Address This links directly with the HKMA’s e-HKD+ and Project Ensemble pilots, which trialed wholesale CBDC for tokenized deposits and cross-border payments. Infrastructure and Stablecoin Licensing The roadmap also folds in infrastructure already in motion. HKEX launched digital asset indexes for Bitcoin and Ethereum, giving benchmarks during Asia trading hours. On the regulatory side, a stablecoin licensing regime took effect on August 1, placing fiat-backed stablecoin issuance under HKMA supervision. Officials say they are weighing tax breaks, including stamp-duty exemptions for tokenized ETFs, to cut…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/28 02:34
US stock market props up economy despite weak jobs and political risk. What could go wrong?
The post US stock market props up economy despite weak jobs and political risk. What could go wrong? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The stock market is keeping the U.S. economy afloat while jobs stay flat and politics add more uncertainty. Consumer spending in August beat forecasts and incomes rose, even as many expected the country to already be near recession. Households and companies kept buying big items. Inflation was muted. Housing surprised with new home sales hitting a three-year high. In earlier years, this kind of momentum came from stimulus checks, low rates, and liquidity from the Federal Reserve. Today, it comes from Wall Street and the wealth effect of record-breaking indexes. Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, said Friday: “I do think that goes to the bounce in the stock market and the wealth effect. I think all of the spending is coming from the well-to-do high-income high-net-worth households that are seeing their stock portfolios are up and they’re feeling a lot better off and they’re spending.” The rally has been steady all year. Artificial intelligence investment pushed demand, and industrial and communications giants added strength. The Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained more than 9%. The Nasdaq Composite is up 23%. Consumers often feel better when stocks rise and unemployment is low. Yet sentiment tracked by the University of Michigan is down 23% since January, when President Donald Trump returned to the White House. Consumer mood divides as market climbs In September, the Michigan gauge fell another 5.3%. Joanne Hsu, director of the survey, explained, “Sentiment for consumers with larger stock holdings held steady in September, while for those with smaller or no holdings, sentiment decreased.” The market has hit repeated records this month. Data from the St. Louis Fed show the top 10% of earners hold 87% of the entire market. Those investors are secure, but it shows the risks. Zandi added: “The economy’s very vulnerable if the…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/28 02:28
Top Crypto Coins to Invest in October 2025: Bitcoin and Cronos Rally While BullZilla Presale Captures Investor Spotlight
Explore October 2025’s best crypto picks: Bitcoin, Cronos, and the BullZilla presale drawing investor attention.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/28 02:22
Luke Dashjr Denies Alleged Hard Fork Proposal as Bitcoin Debate Intensifies
TLDR Luke Dashjr rejects claims of proposing a hard fork for Bitcoin’s blockchain. Bitcoin Knots enforces stricter rules, blocking Ordinals and Runes data. Udi Wertheimer defends Dashjr, calling reports a “hit piece” and fake news. Bitcoin’s price dipped amid rumors of potential protocol upheaval. A controversy erupted in the Bitcoin community after an article claimed [...] The post Luke Dashjr Denies Alleged Hard Fork Proposal as Bitcoin Debate Intensifies appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/28 02:21
MoonBull Presale Live – $0.000025 Entry Price Unlocks 100x Crypto Potential While Brett Gains and Pudgy Penguins Expand
What if the next 100x crypto is already taking off and the rocket is leaving the station without you? The […] The post MoonBull Presale Live – $0.000025 Entry Price Unlocks 100x Crypto Potential While Brett Gains and Pudgy Penguins Expand appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/28 02:15
What ADA Needs to Close the Adoption Gap
The post What ADA Needs to Close the Adoption Gap appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ADA vs ETH adoption gap shows Ethereum dominates usage, inflows, and developer traction. Can Cardano overtake Ethereum? Adoption, not math, decides ADA’s path to higher value. Cardano vs Ethereum math points to $13 ADA, but adoption gap makes it unlikely today. Cardano could only reach Ethereum’s market cap if it first closes a massive adoption gap. Price math suggests ADA would trade at $13.52 if it matched ETH’s valuation, but without the users, developers, and institutional flows that power Ethereum, the number is just theory. Ethereum’s Lead Is in Adoption, Not Supply Cardano trades around $0.78 with a market cap near $28 billion. Ethereum, priced close to $3,998, holds a market capitalization of about $485 billion. In simple terms, Ethereum today is valued at 17 times the size of Cardano. Ethereum also secures the largest share of decentralized finance (DeFi). On DeFiLlama’s chain leaderboard, Ethereum accounts for more than half of all total value locked (TVL), far ahead of Cardano’s smaller footprint. CoinGecko’s blockchain rankings confirm Ethereum as the dominant chain by TVL, while Cardano trails well down the list. These adoption metrics explain why Ethereum commands such a wide valuation lead. Where Cardano Trails Cardano processes fewer daily transactions and supports smaller liquidity pools than Ethereum, reflecting its limited DeFi presence. Developer participation is also smaller. DeveloperReport’s ecosystem data shows Ethereum hosting thousands of monthly active developers, compared with a much smaller number for Cardano. Still, there are bright spots. A Forbes analysis noted that Cardano temporarily surpassed Ethereum in core development activity, a sign of resilience in its builder base. Still, those gains have not translated into capital flows or usage that could rival Ethereum’s. Related: Cardano Could Join 2025’s Leaders With $1.25 and $5 Targets While ADA has a loyal holder base and fixed supply of 45…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/28 02:03
UN sanctions to snap back on Iran as deadline expires tonight
The post UN sanctions to snap back on Iran as deadline expires tonight appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. United Nations penalties will return on Iran tonight after the Islamic Republic failed to meet conditions set by the UK, Germany and France. The three governments triggered the “snapback” clause of the 2015 nuclear deal last month, giving Tehran 30 days to comply. That deadline expires Saturday night, according to the Financial Times. The E3 powers wanted Tehran to restart talks with Washington, resume cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency, and account for a 408-kilogram uranium stockpile enriched close to weapons grade. Russia and China attempted to extend the timeframe by sponsoring a UN Security Council resolution on Friday, but only four of the body’s 15 members voted in favor. With no extension agreed, the sanctions return automatically. Iran refuses US talks and challenges Western demands Despite a week of UN meetings in New York, European and Iranian officials left without progress. The E3 said Iran would not allow international inspectors into its main nuclear sites. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei dismissed negotiations with the United States, saying they would show “surrender” and “disgrace.” Iranian leaders placed blame on Washington and European capitals. President Masoud Pezeshkian said Tehran would respond to sanctions but would not leave the Non-Proliferation Treaty, despite pressure from hardliners. “Certain people inside the country think that we certainly should leave the NPT . . . but the supreme leadership held steadfast . . . and that’s our official policy,” Pezeshkian said in New York. “But if they implement the snapback mechanism and subsequent mechanisms, then we need to know how to respond.” Officials in Tehran added that they may again halt cooperation with the IAEA and stop talking with the E3 altogether. The snapback process is part of the 2015 nuclear agreement signed by Iran, the E3, the Obama administration, Russia and China. That accord has been near collapse since Donald Trump, now…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/28 02:01
Concentrix Corporation ($CNXC) Stock: Q3 Earnings Miss Pressures Shares
TLDR Concentrix Q3 2025 EPS of $2.78 missed estimates by 3.1%. Revenue rose 4% year over year to $2.48 billion, beating expectations. Full-year EPS guidance lowered to $11.17 midpoint. Shares fell 13.3% on September 26, closing at $47.66. Stock down 5.1% over the past year despite YTD gain of 12.2%. On September 26, 2025, Concentrix [...] The post Concentrix Corporation ($CNXC) Stock: Q3 Earnings Miss Pressures Shares appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/28 01:57
