BlockchainFX 1000x Growth Path, Hexydog Real-World Adoption, and BlockDAG Scalability: Best Crypto Projects 2025

BlockchainFX leads 2025 crypto presales with 1000x growth potential, $8M raised, 30% bonus, and daily rewards, outpacing Hexydog and BlockDAG.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/25 17:45
A newly created wallet has withdrawn 1,524 BTC worth $171 million from exchanges in the past three days.

PANews reported on September 25 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, a newly created wallet 1F1neJ withdrew 1,524 BTC (worth US$171 million) from the exchange in the past three days.
PANews2025/09/25 17:43
Jiuzi Holdings Makes Bold Crypto Move

The post Jiuzi Holdings Makes Bold Crypto Move appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jiuzi Holdings, a Chinese company primarily known for its involvement in the new energy vehicle sector, has unveiled a substantial $1 billion cryptocurrency treasury initiative. The plan, prominently focusing on Bitcoin, Ethereum, and BNB, was recently ratified by the company’s board and aims to diversify its long-term reserves with a newfound interest in digital assets. […] Continue Reading:Jiuzi Holdings Makes Bold Crypto Move Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/jiuzi-holdings-makes-bold-crypto-move
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 17:41
Circle is working on reversible transactions to help recover funds in the event of fraud and hacks.

PANews reported on September 25th that stablecoin issuer Circle is researching reversible transactions to help recover funds in the event of fraud and hacking, a move that appears to contradict the core principles of cryptocurrency transactions: irreversibility and decentralization. Circle President Heath Tarbert told the Financial Times that the company is developing mechanisms to reverse transactions in the event of fraud or hacking while still maintaining settlement finality. He admitted that there is an inherent contradiction between considering transaction reversibility and maintaining settlement finality. Tarbert also pointed out that although blockchain is often seen as the future of finance, it also has benefits from learning from the characteristics of traditional finance. The current financial system has advantages that blockchain does not yet possess, and some developers believe that, with the consent of all parties, a certain degree of transaction reversibility for fraudulent activities is necessary and feasible.
PANews2025/09/25 17:04
Japan Emerges As APAC’s Fastest-Growing Crypto Market In 2025 – Report

As crypto adoption continues to grow, Japan has emerged as the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region’s fastest-growing crypto market in 2025, eclipsing the likes of India, South Korea, and Vietnam. Several important advances in the crypto industry can be credited for Japan’s growth in the emerging sector. Japanese Crypto Ecosystem Witnesses Strong Growth According to a recent […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/25 17:00
Nvidia-OpenAI Deal Sparks AI Sustainability Concerns

TLDRs: Nvidia commits up to $100B to OpenAI, primarily for leased GPUs powering new AI data centers. OpenAI leases Nvidia chips, spreading costs but raising questions about financial sustainability. Analysts warn AI investment cycles may inflate valuations without generating tangible returns. OpenAI aims to scale AI infrastructure while balancing cost, demand, and investor scrutiny. Nvidia’s [...] The post Nvidia-OpenAI Deal Sparks AI Sustainability Concerns appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/25 16:59
Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority released the "Fixed Income and Money Market Development Roadmap"

PANews reported on September 25th that the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) jointly released the "Fixed Income and Money Market Development Roadmap," aimed at promoting Hong Kong's position as a global fixed income and money center by fostering demand, liquidity, and innovation. The Roadmap proposes ten initiatives across four pillars: primary market issuance, secondary market liquidity, offshore RMB business, and next-generation financial infrastructure. These initiatives aim to support the diversified and sustainable development of Hong Kong's capital markets. In addition, the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) successfully held the "Hong Kong Fixed Income and Currency Forum 2025" today, bringing together officials and senior financial institution executives from Hong Kong and Mainland China to discuss opportunities and trends in the global fixed income and currency markets. SFC Chairman Wong Tin-yau stated that the "Roadmap" will bring long-term benefits to market participants, while HKMA Chief Executive Eddie Yue emphasized the importance of seizing opportunities presented by the internationalization of the RMB and market digitalization to promote innovation and development.
PANews2025/09/25 16:55
Thumzup’s $10M Buyback Fuels Meme Coin Hype — Maxi Doge Next Crypto to Explode?

The post Thumzup’s $10M Buyback Fuels Meme Coin Hype — Maxi Doge Next Crypto to Explode? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 25 September 2025 | 11:51 Thumzup Media Corporation, a Trump-backed Nasdaq firm, recently announced a share buyback initiative, attracting investor attention. The company has been making high-profile moves into mining operations and actively building its crypto treasury while diversifying its holdings. Yesterday, Thumzup’s board approved a $10M share repurchase, reflecting the firm’s confidence in its crypto strategy. This places Thumzup at the forefront of institutional crypto adoption, with Dogecoin and Bitcoin playing key roles in its business model. Not just that, this move creates a favorable backdrop for $DOGE-based projects and meme coins like Maxi Doge ($MAXI). The presale has already raised $2.4M from early backers eager to ride the next big meme wave. Thumzup’s $10M Buyback Sparks Meme Coin Momentum As of late September 2025, Thumzup holds 19.1 $BTC (worth roughly $2.17M) and 7.5M $DOGE (worth around $1.83M), and began accumulating Dogecoin in mid-September 2025, showing its conviction in the meme coin market. Additionally, Thumzup signed definitive agreements in August to acquire DogeHash Technologies, a specialist in Dogecoin mining operations with 2,500 live rigs and an additional 1,000 rigs scheduled for delivery by the end of 2025. This acquisition positions Thumzup as a leading Dogecoin and Litecoin miner, adding utility-scale exposure and direct mining revenues to its treasury model. Other crypto treasury companies that are following the buyback trend include: The direction is clear – crypto-backed companies are extremely confident in their strategies. Whether it’s Bitcoin, Dogecoin, or Solana holdings, institutional adoption is skyrocketing, which ultimately benefits crypto. Specifically, Thumzup’s buyback reflects the growing institutional interest in meme coins and Dogecoin. That belief is trickling down, boosting the entire meme coin market — and Maxi Doge is positioned as the fresh, gymbro-powered ‘next in line’ for the memecoin throne. Doge Bloodline, Gym Bro Branding, and Cult Energy…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 16:52
Nansen Launches Nansen AI, First Mobile On-Chain Trading Agent

Nansen, the on-chain data platform, has announced the launch of Nansen AI, a mobile agent designed to transform how investors and traders interact with blockchain data.
Coinstats2025/09/25 16:32
SEC nod puts Hashdex ETF in spotlight: XRP, Solana, Stellar come together

But will faster approvals really change investor behavior?
Coinstats2025/09/25 16:30
