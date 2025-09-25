Giełda MEXC
/
Wiadomości krypto
/
2025-09-28 Sunday
Wiadomości krypto
Zanurz się w najgorętszych wiadomościach krypto i aktualizacjach rynkowych
How Low Can Bitcoin Price Go?
The post How Low Can Bitcoin Price Go? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Bitcoin’s price action is capturing traders’ attention after dropping below the crucial $112,000 mark. This has led to the burning question: how low can Bitcoin go? So, giving a brief overview, in the past 24 hours, BTC price slipped 0.56% to $111,872.56, extending a week-long slide. Growing volatility, heavy liquidations, and macroeconomic jitters have put …
BTC
$109,395.35
+0.14%
Udostępnij
CoinPedia
2025/09/25 18:37
Udostępnij
French investment firm Melanion plans to raise €50 million to buy Bitcoin
PANews reported on September 25th that French investment firm Melanion Capital announced a new strategic initiative, positioning itself as a private asset management company implementing a Bitcoin Reserve Operating Model (BTOC). Melanion stated, "Unlike a publicly listed company, Melanion's private structure provides greater flexibility in managing volatility, structuring transactions, and managing liquidity. The company will apply this strategy directly on its own balance sheet, demonstrating what a sustainable Bitcoin reserve looks like before providing a framework for other private companies to become BTOCs." To accelerate the implementation of this strategy, Melanion's board of directors plans to raise €50 million, all dedicated to Bitcoin allocation.
LOOKS
$0.013684
+1.17%
LIKE
$0.007915
+3.83%
Udostępnij
PANews
2025/09/25 17:25
Udostępnij
Ethereum’s Fusaka to Solve Data Availability with PeerDAS, says Vitalik Buterin
TLDR Vitalik Buterin announced that the Fusaka upgrade will address Ethereum’s data availability challenges. The Fusaka upgrade introduces PeerDAS, a new system to verify data availability without downloading complete blockchain data. PeerDAS will allow Ethereum nodes to download small data chunks and use statistical sampling to ensure data is available. The upgrade is set to [...] The post Ethereum’s Fusaka to Solve Data Availability with PeerDAS, says Vitalik Buterin appeared first on CoinCentral.
Udostępnij
Coincentral
2025/09/25 17:14
Udostępnij
Apple pushes EU to revise Digital Markets Act affecting customer experience
Apple asked the EU to repeal or reform its Digital Markets Act.
ACT
$0.03274
-0.12%
Udostępnij
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/25 17:13
Udostępnij
Thailand invites digital asset company operators to apply for the pilot project "TouristDigiPay"
PANews reported on September 25th that, according to Zhitong Finance, the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) has invited digital asset operators to participate in a pilot program that will allow foreign tourists to exchange digital assets for Thai baht to pay for their travel expenses and consumer spending. According to a statement released by the SET on Thursday, interested operators can submit applications between September 25th and December 26th. Potential participants in the sandbox program must be operators of digital asset exchanges, digital asset brokers, and digital asset traders. They must establish a relationship with an e-money business operator to exchange the Thai baht from foreign tourists' digital asset holdings for the purchase of goods and services.
Udostępnij
PANews
2025/09/25 17:11
Udostępnij
Nine European Banks to Launch MiCA Euro Stablecoin: Here’s the Timeline
TLDR: Nine top European banks form a consortium to issue a MiCA-compliant euro stablecoin in 2026. The consortium will seek a Dutch e-money license and invite more banks to join. The stablecoin aims to enable 24/7 low-cost cross-border and programmable payments. The initiative seeks to provide a European alternative to the US-dominated stablecoin market. Nine [...] The post Nine European Banks to Launch MiCA Euro Stablecoin: Here’s the Timeline appeared first on Blockonomi.
HERE
$0.000219
--%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
FORM
$0.9135
-8.20%
Udostępnij
Blockonomi
2025/09/25 17:02
Udostępnij
XRP Price Prediction 2025 – Could Ripple Rally as MAGACOIN FINANCE Gains Buzz With SHIB Rotation?
XRP Back in the Spotlight In 2025, XRP is once again one of the most talked-about cryptocurrencies. After years of regulatory battles, Ripple has secured important wins that opened the door for broader institutional adoption. Currently priced around $2.84, XRP has shown resilience and strong liquidity. Analysts are debating whether this could finally be the [...] The post XRP Price Prediction 2025 – Could Ripple Rally as MAGACOIN FINANCE Gains Buzz With SHIB Rotation? appeared first on Blockonomi.
XRP
$2.7904
-0.09%
GAINS
$0.0222
+1.23%
BUZZ
$0.005309
-1.11%
Udostępnij
Blockonomi
2025/09/25 17:00
Udostępnij
FTX Recovery Trust Sues Genesis Digital for $1.15 Billion
FTX Recovery Trust sues Genesis Digital Assets for $1.15B, alleging Sam Bankman-Fried misused customer funds before collapse. The FTX Recovery Trust has launched a major lawsuit against crypto mining company Genesis Digital Assets (GDA), as part of its ongoing effort to recover lost funds for creditors. The complaint, filed in the US Bankruptcy Court […] The post FTX Recovery Trust Sues Genesis Digital for $1.15 Billion appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
TRUST
$0.0004001
-2.55%
1
$0.008349
-4.04%
MAJOR
$0.12257
+0.47%
Udostępnij
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/25 17:00
Udostępnij
Hashdex ETF Approved by SEC to Include XRP and Solana in Portfolio
TLDR The SEC has approved Hashdex ETF to include XRP and Solana alongside Bitcoin and Ethereum. XRP now represents 7.11% of the Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index Fund portfolio. Hashdex initially launched the ETF with Bitcoin and Ethereum, later requesting to include additional assets. Solana has been added to the ETF, accounting for 4.19% of the [...] The post Hashdex ETF Approved by SEC to Include XRP and Solana in Portfolio appeared first on CoinCentral.
XRP
$2.7904
-0.09%
NOW
$0.00495
-1.98%
INDEX
$1.048
-2.60%
Udostępnij
Coincentral
2025/09/25 16:55
Udostępnij
2,000,000,000 Dogecoin Bought in 48 Hours as DOGE Millionaires Reload
Dogecoin millionaires grab $480 million worth of DOGE ahead of potential 25% price rally
DOGE
$0.22977
-0.55%
Udostępnij
Coinstats
2025/09/25 16:27
Udostępnij
Popularne wiadomości
Więcej
Developers of This Altcoin Bought Back a Large Amount of Tokens from the Market and Burned Them Immediately
ZNS, XRPL, and Layer3 Advance User-Owned Decentralized Identity
SEO Title:Vitalik Buterin’s Vision Reveals Ethereum’s Next Big Phase
Tehran faces UN sanctions after missing 30-day deadline to meet Western demands
Crypto treasury companies pose a similar risk to the 2000s dotcom bust