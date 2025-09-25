2025-09-28 Sunday

Wiadomości krypto

Zanurz się w najgorętszych wiadomościach krypto i aktualizacjach rynkowych
Shiba Inu, Dogecoin & Remittix Are Considered The Best Cryptos To Buy Now

Shiba Inu, Dogecoin & Remittix Are Considered The Best Cryptos To Buy Now

The post Shiba Inu, Dogecoin & Remittix Are Considered The Best Cryptos To Buy Now appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. While the crypto market continues to recover from the recent liquidation, investors are hunting for the best crypto to buy now ahead of Q4. On-chain metrics have reported a spike in capital rotation as investors continue to position in three altcoins considered the best cryptos to buy now. These three altcoins are Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, and Remittix.  Although investors are positioning in the three, they are trying to determine which offers the best potential and should cover the largest percentage of their portfolio. Read on.  Dogecoin: The Meme Coin Leader Losing Reputation Dogecoin is the undisputed pioneer of the meme coin sector. Although created as a joke, Dogecoin has inspired a whole movement after viral social hype and endorsements from popular figures. Although Dogecoin appears to have reached its early explosive potential, it still retains its brand power, deep liquidity, and is listed on every major exchange with tight spreads.  While investors are buying DOGE, they are doing so in small quantities, as it doesn’t appear to be the best crypto to buy now. Dogecoin is a well-established token with a market capitalization of over $32 billion, which tends to move more slowly. A 2x in Dogecoin has massive inflows, which is almost impossible. Shiba Inu, The Fallen Meme Lord Once regarded as the meme coin king, Shiba Inu has fallen from its throne. Although the ecosystem continues to operate and expand through Shibarium, a layer-2 blockchain, SHIB’s price momentum remains slow.  Shiba Inu’s circulating supply remains large, as token burn has reduced. There are also rumors of possible decentralized exchange and metaverse plans.  While SHIB is a good investment pick, it shouldn’t comprise a significant portion of your portfolio, as its potential is limited compared to smaller-cap projects like Remittix (RTX).  Why Remittix Should Be Your Top Investment Pick…
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000507+1.19%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00495-1.98%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011469+9.64%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 18:37
Udostępnij
3 cryptocurrencies to buy under $1 in October

3 cryptocurrencies to buy under $1 in October

The post 3 cryptocurrencies to buy under $1 in October appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. While giants like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) dominate the headlines, the cryptocurrency market remains rich with untapped potential, with several altcoins trading in the red and positioning themselves as compelling opportunities this month Finbold explored the market to find opportunities trading under $1 and showing signs of potential short-term growth heading into October. Here are the most notable contenders. Dogecoin (DOGE) Dogecoin (DOGE) is currently the eighth-largest cryptocurrency, with a market cap of $32.23 billion and a circulating supply of 141.08 billion tokens. While still far from its all-time high of $0.7376 in May 2021, it is up over 113% over the past year, trading at $0.2330 at the time of writing. Dogecoin market cap. Source: CoinMarketCap The most famous meme coin is once again in the spotlight after recent technical indicators pointed to the possibility of a major rally. The price, down 17% on the weekly chart, is also a potential buy opportunity.  Namely, analyst Javon Marks noted that DOGE is flashing similar signals to past rallies, suggesting a breakout above key resistance levels above $0.2410 could soon lead to a price of at least $0.73905.  Other projections highlight the same pattern, suggesting that the current structure may support an 800% surge. The price action comes as Dogecoin consolidates after this week’s broader crypto market correction, but whale activity has also surged. For instance, analyst Ali Martinez reported that whales accumulated more than 2 billion DOGE in the past 24 hours, signaling aggressive dip-buying and positioning for a potential breakout. With technicals on its side and whale accumulation all converging following the recent launch of REX-Osprey’s record-breaking exchange-traded fund (ETF), Dogecoin’s next move could indeed be pivotal. TRON (TRX) TRON (TRX) currently enjoys a market cap of $31.63 billion, and with a circulating supply of 94.66 billion TRX,…
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 18:34
Udostępnij
Hashdex Wins SEC Approval for BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL ETF

Hashdex Wins SEC Approval for BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL ETF

The post Hashdex Wins SEC Approval for BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL ETF appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes The Hashdex Crypto Index ETF will comprise top crypto assets like Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Stellar in its portfolio. XRP and Solana will represent 6.9% and 4.3% of the ETF, respectively, while Bitcoin and Ethereum remain dominant at 72.5% and 14.8%. The SEC’s updated generic listing rules enable crypto ETFs to bypass lengthy reviews, reducing approval times from up to 270 days to 75 days. In a breakthrough development, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved the expansion of the Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index ETF under the new generic listing standards. This ETF comprises the top digital assets such as Bitcoin BTC $111 730 24h volatility: 0.9% Market cap: $2.23 T Vol. 24h: $50.70 B , Ethereum ETH $4 033 24h volatility: 3.5% Market cap: $487.14 B Vol. 24h: $39.43 B , XRP XRP $2.83 24h volatility: 1.5% Market cap: $169.46 B Vol. 24h: $6.70 B , Solana SOL $203.6 24h volatility: 3.4% Market cap: $110.95 B Vol. 24h: $7.91 B , and Stellar XLM $0.36 24h volatility: 2.1% Market cap: $11.55 B Vol. 24h: $227.89 M . Hashdex Crypto Index ETF Will Trade on Nasdaq The crypto ETF will trade on Nasdaq under the ticker NCIQ. This is the second crypto ETF fund launched in a week’s time after Grayscale’s GDLC. The Hashdex Crypto Index ETF is structured in Delaware and classified as an “emerging growth company.” The amended trust agreement was filed as an exhibit, confirming the product’s compliance with Nasdaq’s updated listing requirements. Hashdex Crypto Index ETF | Source: SEC website According to the official data, XRP will represent roughly 6.9% of the index, while Solana (SOL) will account for 4.3%. Bitcoin and Ethereum continue to dominate the portfolio with weightings of 72.5% and 14.8%, respectively, while Cardano (ADA) makes up 1.2%. The…
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 18:06
Udostępnij
White House Tells Agencies To Prepare For Mass Firings In Event Of Shutdown

White House Tells Agencies To Prepare For Mass Firings In Event Of Shutdown

The post White House Tells Agencies To Prepare For Mass Firings In Event Of Shutdown appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The White House’s budget office sent a memo telling federal agencies to prepare for mass firings of workers if a government shutdown occurs next week, according to multiple reports, in a move that could raise pressure on Democratic lawmakers to approve legislation to keep the government funded ahead of the Sept. 30 deadline. Russell Vought, Director of the Office of Management and Budget speaks to the press at The White House. The Washington Post via Getty Images Key Facts According to Politico, which first reported on the memo, the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) has sent a note to federal agencies asking them to identify government programs whose discretionary funding will expire on October 1, with no additional funds earmarked. The note also reportedly asks the agencies to single out programs that are “not consistent” with President Donald Trump’s agenda. This would represent a major change from how federal agencies have previously handled government shutdowns, where some federal employees were furloughed until Congress reached an agreement to approve new funding and end the shutdown. The OMB has instructed the federal agencies to submit their proposed workforce reduction plans and issue notices to their employees. The memo notes that these mass firings will not be carried out if Congress passes a stopgap bill before the September 30 deadline to keep the government funded. How Have Democrats Reacted To The Reported Memo? The reported memo, which appears to be an effort to pressure the Democrats to back a stopgap spending bill, triggered an angry reaction from the party’s leadership late on Wednesday. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., took aim at OMB Director Russ Vought in an X post, saying: “Listen Russ, you are a malignant political hack. We will not be intimidated by your threat to engage in mass…
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0002992+8.91%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.007926-3.83%
MASS
MASS$0.000557-16.25%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 18:04
Udostępnij
2025-2026 NBA Preview: Atlantic Division

2025-2026 NBA Preview: Atlantic Division

The post 2025-2026 NBA Preview: Atlantic Division appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. TORONTO, CANADA – FEBRUARY 4: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks puts a pass around Scottie Barnes #4 of the Toronto Raptors during first half of their NBA game at Scotiabank Arena on February 4, 2025 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images) Getty Images The 2025-2026 NBA season is less than a month away, so let’s get into some division previews. Today, it’s the Atlantic Division. Boston Celtics With Jayson Tatum out for at least the majority of the season with an Achilles tear suffered in last season’s playoffs, the Celtics are entering this season with less emphasis on winning a championship, and a bigger priority on shaving their books. During the offseason, Boston unloaded several big contracts, including both Kristaps Porziņģis and Jrue Holiday, to save money, and set themselves up for the long-term. It’s not a bad strategy, especially if the organization doesn’t believe in its own championship chances this year. With the Celtics having control of their own draft pick, it would even behoove them to put less emphasis on winning, and more on player development, even if that comes at the expense of fan interest for a year. Brooklyn Nets Let’s not beat around the bush here. The Nets are going to be bad. Very, very bad. But that’s by design. They chose five players in the first round of the draft, accepted a downgrade from Cam Johnson to Michael Porter Jr, and have seemingly resigned themselves to the inescapable fact that rebuilding takes time. As such, it’s all about figuring out the mainstays. Who do the Nets believe can be good…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011469+9.64%
SQUID MEME
GAME$36.352-1.78%
The Arena
ARENA$0.00795-1.35%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 17:58
Udostępnij
Chainlink Proof of Reserve verifies ETP on BTC and ETH on Arbitrum

Chainlink Proof of Reserve verifies ETP on BTC and ETH on Arbitrum

The post Chainlink Proof of Reserve verifies ETP on BTC and ETH on Arbitrum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Two physically backed ETPs on Bitcoin and Ethereum introduce an on-chain proof of reserve published on Arbitrum via Chainlink Proof of Reserve, as confirmed by Crypto Finance and documented by Chainlink and the related technical deep dive on the official blog. The data, public, cryptographic, and independently verifiable, allow investors and auditors to transparently verify the backing of the assets. The announcement, communicated on September 24, 2025, involved Crypto Finance (regulated custodian, part of the Deutsche Börse group), nxtAssets (issuer), and Chainlink (oracles). According to public data from Chainlink, the Proof of Reserve solution has verified over 17 billion dollars in reserves and supports more than 40 active feeds. By analyzing the public feeds available on data.chain.link and the recorded outputs on Arbitrum, it is possible to check timestamps and update history, providing concrete elements for auditability. Industry analysts observe that the adoption of PoR on layer-2 like Arbitrum facilitates scalability and on-chain writing costs, accelerating data availability for auditors and institutional investors. The on-chain update model allows for more continuous reserve monitoring compared to traditional end-of-day reports, thus offering a measurable level of transparency for investors and auditors without exposing sensitive addresses. In this context, data visibility is enhanced by automated attestation procedures. Activation: actors, products, and regulatory perimeter Parties involved: nxtAssets (issuer/manager ETP), Crypto Finance (regulated custodian and part of the Deutsche Börse group, Chainlink (oracles and Proof of Reserve). Products: two physically-backed ETPs on BTC and ETH, already operational. Data publication: the output of the Chainlink Runtime Environment (CRE) is written on Arbitrum. Regulation: Crypto Finance AG is supervised by FINMA; Crypto Finance (Deutschland) GmbH obtained the MiCAR license on January 25, 2025, as reported by Crypto Finance; custody is approved for SIX. Announcement date: September 24, 2025. ETP is the acronym for Exchange‑Traded Product, while NAV…
Bitcoin
BTC$109,395.34+0.14%
Ethereum
ETH$4,004.52-0.52%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011469+9.64%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 17:51
Udostępnij
Upcoming Fusaka upgrade will be critical for Layer-2 scalability, Vitalik Buterin

Upcoming Fusaka upgrade will be critical for Layer-2 scalability, Vitalik Buterin

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin believes Peer Data Availability Sampling (PeerDAS), a core feature of the upcoming Fusaka upgrade, will fix Layer-2 scalability issues for the Ethereum blockchain.  Speaking Thursday in response to an X thread by Dragon XYZ’s head of data, Hildebert Moulié, Buterin explained that the technology will help nodes verify data without requiring […]
Solayer
LAYER$0.4201+0.98%
Core DAO
CORE$0.3868+0.65%
Udostępnij
Cryptopolitan2025/09/25 17:29
Udostępnij
GSR Seeks ETF Backed by Crypto Treasury Firms in Bold Wall Street Bid — What to Expect?

GSR Seeks ETF Backed by Crypto Treasury Firms in Bold Wall Street Bid — What to Expect?

Crypto trading firm GSR has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch its first exchange-traded fund (ETF), betting that Wall Street’s appetite for corporate crypto treasuries remains strong despite a bruising year for the sector. The proposed GSR Digital Asset Treasury Companies ETF would track public firms that hold cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ether, and other altcoins on their balance sheets, such as Strategy Inc. (MSTR), Upexi, Inc. (UPXI), DeFi Development Corp. (DFDV), CEA Industries Inc. (BNC), SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (SBET), Bitmine Immersion Technologies, Inc. (BMNR), SUI Group Holdings Limited (SUIG), and so on. The timing is striking. Corporate treasuries holding crypto have ballooned to record levels in 2025, with over $1 trillion worth of tokens sitting on balance sheets. Yet valuations for many of those firms have slipped below the value of their reserves, forcing some to turn to debt-funded buybacks and restructuring. Critics argue the model is becoming saturated and increasingly risky, especially as smaller players experiment with altcoin-heavy reserves to differentiate themselves. If approved, GSR’s fund would join a growing crop of Wall Street vehicles designed to package crypto exposure for traditional markets; however, its success may hinge on whether investors view corporate treasuries as a safe innovation or a fragile experiment under stress. ​GSR Unveils Crypto Treasury ETF With Flexible Holdings and PIPE Exposure The GSR Digital Asset Treasury Companies ETF, in which at least 80% of the fund’s holdings would consist of equities in these so-called “digital asset treasury companies” (DATs), expects to hold 10–15 positions across 5 to 10 issuers, primarily companies listed on U.S. exchanges. GSR noted this number may expand as the market evolves. ​ The filing also allows the fund to participate in private investments in public equity (PIPEs), subject to a 15% illiquidity limit under the Investment Company Act of 1940. PIPEs let institutional investors buy discounted shares directly from public companies, offering issuers faster capital access but often with resale restrictions and lower liquidity. Cash raised from portfolio sales may be reinvested in other treasury companies or short-term U.S. government securities. Importantly, GSR emphasized that the ETF is not designed to track crypto prices directly, and its performance may diverge from that of the underlying assets. Notably, the crypto treasury ETF is one of five products GSR has proposed. GSR is also targeting the fast-growing staking market with three separate funds: Ethereum Staking Opportunity ETF and Ethereum YieldEdge ETF, both structured under the restrictive Investment Company Act of 1940, will use offshore subsidiaries to stake ETH and potentially buy overseas ETH staking ETFs. The YieldEdge fund adds a derivatives-based yield strategy on top. Crypto StakingMax ETF, also a 40 Act fund, will focus broadly on proof-of-stake tokens and staking strategies. Rounding out the filing is the GSR Crypto Core3 ETF, structured under the more flexible Securities Act of 1933, which would hold Bitcoin, Ether, and Solana directly, maintaining roughly one-third allocations to each. This puts it in the same regulatory bucket as the now-popular spot Bitcoin and Ether ETFs launched last year. Crypto Treasury Firms Turn to Debt-Fueled Buybacks as Investor Doubts Mount While GSR is preparing to launch ETFs tied to crypto treasury firms, the move comes at a moment when those very firms are facing a downturn. Public companies that once loaded their balance sheets with Bitcoin and Ether are now grappling with market values that have sunk below the worth of the tokens they hold. In response, many are turning to aggressive share buybacks, often funded by debt, in a bid to prop up falling stock prices. At least seven firms, from gaming outfits to biotech rebrands, have recently announced repurchase programs. ETHZilla, formerly 180 Life Sciences, borrowed $80 million from Cumberland DRW to finance a $250 million buyback after its shares plunged 76% from an August peak. “They’re borrowing money to buy time, not tokens,” said Adam Morgan McCarthy, senior analyst at Kaiko. Critics argue that borrowing to fund buybacks undermines the thesis that digital asset appreciation alone would elevate stock value. Still, conviction has not disappeared entirely, as corporations have acquired more Bitcoin this year than U.S. spot ETFs combined, and retail investors continue to absorb liquidity when institutions step back. But as the NAV gap widens and debt-fueled repurchases multiply, the sustainability of the crypto treasury experiment is facing its most serious test yet. At the same time, momentum in the ETF market is accelerating. In recent months, issuers have filed for a wave of products tied to altcoins, token bundles, and staking strategies. As of late August, the SEC was weighing more than 90 crypto ETF applications, according to Bloomberg research. Their odds of approval improved after the regulator adopted new listing standards for commodity-based trusts, streamlining the process. Just last week, Grayscale’s Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC), which tracks XRP, Solana, Cardano, Bitcoin, and Ethereum, along with the Rex-Osprey DOGE ETF (DOJE), began trading after winning SEC approval. That same day, Tidal Financial Group applied for a leveraged AltSeason ETF excluding Bitcoin and Ethereum, signaling how quickly the next wave of crypto investment vehicles is coming to market. Their prospects improved last week after the regulator approved new generic listing standards for commodity-based trusts, streamlining the approval process. Hashdex’s Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF became the first to move forward under the SEC’s new generic listing rules
CreatorBid
BID$0.07593+0.44%
Udostępnij
CryptoNews2025/09/25 17:15
Udostępnij
Bitcoin (BTC) Teeters at $112,000: Will This Key Support Level Hold?

Bitcoin (BTC) Teeters at $112,000: Will This Key Support Level Hold?

What was generally an up-day for Bitcoin on Wednesday only took the alpha cryptocurrency 2% higher. Thursday has dawned and the $BTC price has lost yesterday’s gains and is teetering at the edge of losing the very important $112,000 horizontal support level. Could the price drop again, or will this large structural support provide a turning point?
Bitcoin
BTC$109,395.34+0.14%
Stella
ALPHA$0.0156-1.01%
GAINS
GAINS$0.0222+1.23%
Udostępnij
Cryptodaily2025/09/25 16:53
Udostępnij
The Meme Coin Economy Just Flipped: MAGAX Leads With AI and 16,600% Forecasts

The Meme Coin Economy Just Flipped: MAGAX Leads With AI and 16,600% Forecasts

The meme coin economy is shifting fast, and MAGAX leads with AI tools and explosive 16,600% forecasts. This makes it one of the best presale to watch in 2025.
Memecoin
MEME$0.002346+0.47%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1226-1.76%
Udostępnij
Cryptodaily2025/09/25 16:44
Udostępnij

Popularne wiadomości

Więcej

Developers of This Altcoin Bought Back a Large Amount of Tokens from the Market and Burned Them Immediately

ZNS, XRPL, and Layer3 Advance User-Owned Decentralized Identity

SEO Title:Vitalik Buterin’s Vision Reveals Ethereum’s Next Big Phase

Tehran faces UN sanctions after missing 30-day deadline to meet Western demands

Crypto treasury companies pose a similar risk to the 2000s dotcom bust