Is $0.30 the launchpad or the trap?

The post Is $0.30 the launchpad or the trap? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Summary Pi Coin is trading near its all-time low, between $0.28 and $0.30. The crucial support zone is $0.30; staying above it could lead to a comeback. Targets for the upside are $0.34–$0.36 at first, and $0.38–$0.40 if momentum increases. A breakout above $0.40 might cause the PI to rise to $0.50 or higher. If it breaks below $0.30, there is a chance that it will drop to $0.25 to $0.22 according to Pi Coin price prediction analysts. The latest Pi Coin price prediction suggests a critical battle near the $0.30 level. Pi Coin is presently trading between $0.28 and $0.30, having fallen substantially from previous highs. The drop has made headlines as opinion shifts between cautious opportunism and skepticism about whether this is simply speculative excitement dissipating. The important zone around $0.30 has now become a battleground: will it serve as a comeback springboard, or will it crack under pressure and usher in further losses? Pi Coin price prediction market info PI coin 1d price chart, Source: crypto.news In contrast to the earlier projections of $0.32+ that were floated in previous analysis, PI is currently hovering in the $0.28 to $0.30 region. Crypto.com reports that Pi (PI) is trading at about $0.2829, with a low volume by cryptocurrency norms. The recent sentiment around PI can be described as “crashing” and interest waning; the sudden drop has brought the token near its lowest points ever. There is still disagreement among market participants: some believe accumulation is at low levels, while others caution that the collapse is a sign of fundamental weakness and declining confidence. According to reports, the Valor Pi ETP, which was introduced to provide institutional exposure, has only drawn roughly $3,400 in assets, indicating that demand has been low thus far. Additionally, PI’s steep drop has been linked…