2025-09-28 Sunday

Wiadomości krypto

Zanurz się w najgorętszych wiadomościach krypto i aktualizacjach rynkowych
U.S. Senate Schedules Crypto Tax Hearing, Industry Leaders to Testify

U.S. Senate Schedules Crypto Tax Hearing, Industry Leaders to Testify

The post U.S. Senate Schedules Crypto Tax Hearing, Industry Leaders to Testify appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The U.S. government is stepping up its focus on crypto regulation. In a latest update, the Senate Finance Committee has announced a hearing on crypto taxes. With experts from across the crypto and tax world set to testify, the session could be a key moment in shaping the future of crypto taxation in the U.S. …
Union
U$0.010388+1.12%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13141+7.81%
Udostępnij
CoinPedia2025/09/25 18:43
Udostępnij
Crypto ETF News: Bitcoin ETF Inflows Surge While Ethereum ETFs Suffer Third Day of Outflows

Crypto ETF News: Bitcoin ETF Inflows Surge While Ethereum ETFs Suffer Third Day of Outflows

The post Crypto ETF News: Bitcoin ETF Inflows Surge While Ethereum ETFs Suffer Third Day of Outflows appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News On September 24, the US spot Bitcoin ETF saw a combined inflow of $241.00 million, while Ethereum ETFs continued their day 3 streak of outflow. It recorded a total net outflow of $79.36 million, as per the SoSoValue report.  Bitcoin ETF Breakdown  After two consecutive days of experiencing huge sell-offs, Bitcoin ETFs finally managed to …
LayerNet
NET$0.00007318-0.06%
Udostępnij
CoinPedia2025/09/25 18:40
Udostępnij
Circle Ventures Partners with Crossmint to Expand USDC Blockchain Support

Circle Ventures Partners with Crossmint to Expand USDC Blockchain Support

TLDR Circle Ventures partnered with Crossmint to expand USDC availability across multiple blockchains The partnership aims to serve both human users and AI agents with improved stablecoin infrastructure People in high-inflation countries like Argentina and Colombia are increasingly using stablecoins Tether (USDT) remains the dominant stablecoin with $173B market cap versus USDC’s $74.1B Crossmint also [...] The post Circle Ventures Partners with Crossmint to Expand USDC Blockchain Support appeared first on Blockonomi.
USDCoin
USDC$0.9993+0.02%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1226-1.76%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01669+0.18%
Udostępnij
Blockonomi2025/09/25 18:36
Udostępnij
Will Dogecoin Prices Soar with New Momentum?

Will Dogecoin Prices Soar with New Momentum?

The post Will Dogecoin Prices Soar with New Momentum? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dogecoin has captured attention as it displayed significant activity after a recent market adjustment. Large investors, known as whales, have gathered 2 billion DOGE in the last two days, prompting experts to predict a potential price escalation of 195% to possibly 800%, reaching its previous highs. Continue Reading:Will Dogecoin Prices Soar with New Momentum? Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/will-dogecoin-prices-soar-with-new-momentum
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011462+9.57%
DOGE
DOGE$0.22977-0.55%
LayerNet
NET$0.00007318-0.06%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 18:35
Udostępnij
Is SOL Oversold Enough to Trigger the Next Rally?

Is SOL Oversold Enough to Trigger the Next Rally?

The post Is SOL Oversold Enough to Trigger the Next Rally? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana “evaporated” nearly 20% in just 7 days, yet analysts see this as a golden opportunity to accumulate, as the RSI indicator has hit a rare oversold level. History shows that each time SOL fell into this condition, the token bounced strongly — even rallying from $155 to $250 within just a few sessions. Could this explosive scenario repeat itself, putting SOL back on track to chase new highs? SOL Oversold Solana (SOL) has experienced sharp volatility over the past seven days. According to BeInCrypto data, SOL is trading at $203,78, down 20.18% from its recent local top on September 18. Sponsored Sponsored SOL price volatility. Source: TradingView Against this backdrop, looking at SOL’s price action across multiple time frames shows intense selling pressure. However, technical signals also suggest the token is oversold. This has led many analysts to question whether the recent drop is opening up a bottom-fishing opportunity. Alternatively, they wonder if it’s merely a “fakeout” within the broader trend. On the 4-hour chart, some traders observed that SOL has touched channel support while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) signals oversold conditions. Similar oversold setups have also been spotted on the 5-hour and 12-hour charts, often preceding technical bounces. “$SOL is disgustingly OVERSOLD, in fact, the last time the 12 hour was this oversold, price pumped from $155 to $250,” one trader noted. Another trader pointed out an interesting signal on the 12-hour chart: “layered bids” from the ~$200 region upward. This could be a critical threshold to watch before considering large position entries. At current prices, SOL is only about $3 away from this zone. SOL/USDT chart. Source: X Daily and weekly charts have not yet given the bulls a green light. Daily analyses warn that SOL needs to reclaim key levels such as $216 — or…
Solana
SOL$202.24+0.96%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011462+9.57%
SuperRare
RARE$0.05029+0.60%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 18:27
Udostępnij
Cardano Price Prediction Analysts Now Tracking XRP Tundra’s Innovative Two-Token Presale Model

Cardano Price Prediction Analysts Now Tracking XRP Tundra’s Innovative Two-Token Presale Model

The post Cardano Price Prediction Analysts Now Tracking XRP Tundra’s Innovative Two-Token Presale Model appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Cardano has long been a favorite of analysts who look beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum for altcoin narratives. Known for its academic approach and focus on sustainability, ADA has drawn extensive coverage from market commentators who regularly publish detailed price predictions. In 2025, however, Cardano’s market performance has been steady rather than spectacular, holding the interest …
Nowchain
NOW$0.00495-1.98%
XRP
XRP$2.7908-0.07%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01179--%
Udostępnij
CoinPedia2025/09/25 18:26
Udostępnij
VC Vault Showcases Web3 Startups And Investors At Singapore Event

VC Vault Showcases Web3 Startups And Investors At Singapore Event

The post VC Vault Showcases Web3 Startups And Investors At Singapore Event appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. VC Vault Showcases Web3 Startups And Investors At Singapore Event – BitcoinWorld Skip to content Home Events VC Vault Showcases Web3 Startups and Investors at Singapore Event Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/vc-vault-showcases-web3-startups-and-investors-at-singapore-event/
VinuChain
VC$0.00291-2.67%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011462+9.57%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 18:12
Udostępnij
Next Crypto to Explode Live News Today: Timely Insights for Chart Sniffers (September 25)

Next Crypto to Explode Live News Today: Timely Insights for Chart Sniffers (September 25)

Stay Ahead with Our Timely Insights of Today’s Next Crypto to Explode Check out our Live Next Crypto to Explode Updates for September 25, 2025! Crypto is so unthinkably huge at the moment, a nearly $4 trillion industry that’s aiming for world domination. Recent headlines talk of Circle and Mastercard planning to add USDC to […]
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01585-4.05%
CrypTalk
TALK$0.0589+55.00%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9993+0.02%
Udostępnij
Bitcoinist2025/09/25 18:02
Udostępnij
Pi Coin price prediction: Is $0.30 the launchpad or the trap?

Pi Coin price prediction: Is $0.30 the launchpad or the trap?

The latest Pi Coin price prediction suggests a critical battle near the $0.30 level. Pi Coin is presently trading between $0.28 and $0.30, having fallen substantially from previous highs. The drop has made headlines as opinion shifts between cautious opportunism…
Pi Network
PI$0.2662-1.45%
NEAR
NEAR$2.721-0.76%
Udostępnij
Crypto.news2025/09/25 17:47
Udostępnij
HashJ Launches Next-Generation Cloud Computing Platform – New Users Offer Limited-Time Gift

HashJ Launches Next-Generation Cloud Computing Platform – New Users Offer Limited-Time Gift

With flexible multi-currency computing power switching, green energy data centers, and security and compliance assurances, HashJ provides global users with an efficient and sustainable blockchain computing experience, ready for completion at your leisure. [New York, September 26, 2025] – HashJ, a global cloud computing and blockchain infrastructure service provider, today announced the official launch of its next-generation cloud computing platform and launched a new user welcome event. This platform aims to provide more secure and efficient blockchain computing services to individuals and institutions worldwide, providing future direction and security for global users. “HashJ’s mission is to enable users worldwide to safely and conveniently participate in the construction and security of blockchain networks without having to build their own hardware. Users can participate from home and access their data daily.” —David Pawson, CEO of HashJ As a leading Tier 1 cloud computing provider, HashJ has currently deployed over 600 PB/s of total computing power and is rapidly expanding. It plans to conservatively achieve 1 GW of green energy computing power by 2026. The new platform supports a wide range of major cryptocurrencies, including BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, SOL, ADA, DOT, USDT, and USDC, ensuring comprehensive coverage. It offers users flexible contract terms, real-time profit display, and enterprise-grade security, ensuring a truly engaging crypto experience. Limited-time Offer for New Users To thank our existing and new users for their support, HashJ is offering a limited-time promotion for a new user experience: New users who register and complete real-name verification before October 1, 2025, will receive a computing power trial voucher worth $118. The trial voucher can be used to try or redeem the platform’s cloud computing products in any currency. This promotion is for trial use only and is open to everyone. For details and applicable terms and conditions, please click on the official website. This promotion does not constitute investment advice. Key Highlights Green Energy Driven: Global deployment of renewable energy data centers significantly reduces carbon emissions and contributes to environmental protection strategies. Multi-Currency Contracts: Flexible computing power levels and contract terms meet the diverse needs of individuals and institutions seeking to expand into the global market. Enterprise-grade Security: Multi-signature cold wallets and ISO 27001 certification ensure the security of funds and data, enhancing the cryptographic security experience. Real-time Transparency: View earnings and computing power usage within 24 hours, ensuring a transparent and clear platform experience. Privacy and Assurance: Users don’t need to worry about their information being leaked; all information is encrypted for foolproof security. About HashJ HashJ is a technology company focused on building global cloud computing and blockchain infrastructure. It is rapidly gaining traction and is committed to providing secure, efficient, and sustainable digital asset mining solutions to users around the world. Through continuous green energy investment and a global presence, HashJ is driving blockchain computing towards a greener and more inclusive future. We have a clear vision, a plan, and execution. We are on this journey, and the future is promising. Media Contacts Official Website: https://hashjia.com/ Email: info@hashf.com This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.
Cloud
CLOUD$0.10952+6.47%
Multichain
MULTI$0.03709+3.92%
READY
READY$0.01741-6.09%
Udostępnij
Coinstats2025/09/25 17:45
Udostępnij

Popularne wiadomości

Więcej

Developers of This Altcoin Bought Back a Large Amount of Tokens from the Market and Burned Them Immediately

ZNS, XRPL, and Layer3 Advance User-Owned Decentralized Identity

SEO Title:Vitalik Buterin’s Vision Reveals Ethereum’s Next Big Phase

Tehran faces UN sanctions after missing 30-day deadline to meet Western demands

Crypto treasury companies pose a similar risk to the 2000s dotcom bust