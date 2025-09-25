2025-09-28 Sunday

Machi Big Brother lost about $30 million on trading in six days

A trader under the pseudonym Machi Big Brother, who actively trades on the decentralized exchange Hyperliquid, for six days lost about $30 million. This was reported by analysts Lookonchain. According to their data, Machi Big Brother started trading on Hyperliquid in May 2025 and increased his profits from zero to more than $42.6 million in […] Сообщение Machi Big Brother lost about $30 million on trading in six days появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
Incrypted2025/09/25 18:22
How PUMPD’s BTC Burns and ETH Rewards Could Deliver 100x Gains Before 2025 Ends

Imagine a meme coin that gets stronger every time Bitcoin rallies. PUMPD has created something completely new in crypto: a token that burns supply automatically when BTC prices rise and rewards holders through Ethereum staking mechanics. The combination of these two powerhouse blockchains could create the perfect storm for massive price appreciation. Most meme coins.. The post How PUMPD’s BTC Burns and ETH Rewards Could Deliver 100x Gains Before 2025 Ends appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
99Bitcoins2025/09/25 18:21
Aster DEX flips Hyperliquid on THIS front – Is HYPE at risk?

Is Aster DEX a real threat to Hyperliquid in the mid to long term?
Coinstats2025/09/25 18:00
Capital Group Now the Top Metaplanet Shareholder: Here’s How Much They Own

TLDR: Capital Group boosted its Metaplanet stake to 11.45%, making it the new top shareholder. Filing shows Capital Group owns 129,918,500 shares, overtaking National Financial Services. Metaplanet confirmed the change in a filing with Japan’s Kanto Local Finance Bureau on Sept. 25. President Simon Gerovich said Capital Group’s position is valued near $500 million. Metaplanet’s [...] The post Capital Group Now the Top Metaplanet Shareholder: Here’s How Much They Own appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/25 18:00
Democrats Probe Trump Aides’ Links To Crypto And Major Chip Deals—NYT

Democratic senators are seeking an investigation into potential ethics violations involving Trump administration officials in relation to significant cryptocurrency deals and national security.  The inquiry follows a New York Times report that highlighted two multibillion-dollar transactions with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which raised alarms over the US decision to allow the Emirates to import […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/25 18:00
Crypto Bull Run Predictions Favor XRP Tundra Presale Investors with Dual Token Advantage

The conversation around the next crypto bull run is already taking shape. Analysts and retail traders alike point to cyclical catalysts — from the 2024 Bitcoin halving to accelerating institutional inflows — as reasons why the market could enter a sustained expansion through 2025. Forecasts vary, but the consensus is clear: digital assets are positioned […]
Tronweekly2025/09/25 18:00
Bitcoin stuck in ‘market of maybes’ as Wall Street inflows clash with Fed caution: analyst

Bitcoin slipped below $112,000 on Thursday despite $241 million in spot BTC inflows amid jitters over further Federal Reserve rate cuts.
Coinstats2025/09/25 17:56
Bold Move: Melanion Capital’s Strategic Bitcoin Investment Unlocks New Opportunities

BitcoinWorld Bold Move: Melanion Capital’s Strategic Bitcoin Investment Unlocks New Opportunities The world of finance is witnessing an exciting shift as more traditional institutions embrace digital assets. This trend is powerfully highlighted by the latest news: French investment firm Melanion Capital is making a significant move into the cryptocurrency space. They have announced ambitious plans to raise €50 million, equivalent to about $58.72 million, specifically for strategic Bitcoin investment. Why is Melanion Capital Making This Strategic Bitcoin Investment? Melanion Capital, a respected player in the European investment landscape, is not new to the digital asset arena. Their decision to pursue a substantial Bitcoin investment reflects a growing confidence in the long-term viability and potential of the leading cryptocurrency. This move isn’t just about chasing headlines; it’s a calculated strategy driven by several key factors: Market Demand: There’s increasing client interest in gaining exposure to digital assets. Belief in Bitcoin’s Value: The firm likely sees Bitcoin as a legitimate store of value and a hedge against inflation. Pioneering Spirit: Melanion Capital has a history of innovation, being among the first to launch a Bitcoin-linked ETF in Europe. Their foresight suggests a belief that digital assets will play an increasingly central role in diversified investment portfolios. How Will This Significant Bitcoin Investment Be Executed? The firm’s plan involves raising €50 million through a dedicated fund, which will then be used for direct purchases of Bitcoin. This approach offers investors a regulated pathway to gain exposure to Bitcoin without the complexities of direct ownership or managing private keys. It’s a sophisticated method designed to integrate digital assets into traditional financial structures seamlessly. This strategy allows institutional investors, who often face stringent regulatory hurdles, to participate in the burgeoning crypto market with greater ease and security. Consequently, this initiative could pave the way for other financial entities considering similar strategic moves into Bitcoin investment. The Broader Impact of Institutional Bitcoin Investment When a reputable firm like Melanion Capital commits to such a substantial Bitcoin investment, it sends a powerful message across the global financial markets. It underscores the increasing mainstream acceptance of Bitcoin as a legitimate asset class, moving it further away from its early perceptions as a niche or speculative venture. Moreover, this kind of institutional participation can bring several benefits: Enhanced Legitimacy: Boosts Bitcoin’s credibility among traditional investors. Increased Liquidity: Larger capital inflows can contribute to market stability. New Investor Pathways: Creates more regulated and accessible options for investors. Validation: Reinforces the idea that cryptocurrencies are here to stay and evolve. Ultimately, such moves contribute significantly to the maturation of the cryptocurrency ecosystem. Navigating the Landscape of Bitcoin Investment While the prospects for Bitcoin investment are exciting, it’s essential to acknowledge the inherent challenges. The cryptocurrency market is known for its volatility, and the regulatory landscape is still evolving in many jurisdictions. However, firms like Melanion Capital bring a level of expertise and risk management that is crucial in this environment. Their experience in navigating complex financial instruments, including their existing Bitcoin-linked ETF, positions them well to manage these risks. Their strategic approach emphasizes due diligence and a deep understanding of market dynamics, which is vital for sustainable growth in the digital asset space. This professional handling of crypto assets provides a blueprint for responsible institutional engagement. Melanion Capital’s ambitious plan to raise €50 million for Bitcoin investment marks a pivotal moment for institutional adoption of cryptocurrencies. It’s a clear signal that traditional finance is increasingly recognizing the enduring value and potential of digital assets. This bold move not only offers new opportunities for investors but also reinforces Bitcoin’s position as a significant player in the global financial arena, paving the way for more mainstream integration in the future. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is Melanion Capital’s primary goal with this Bitcoin investment? A1: Melanion Capital aims to raise €50 million ($58.72 million) for strategic direct investments in Bitcoin, providing regulated exposure to the cryptocurrency for its investors. Q2: Why is institutional Bitcoin investment considered significant? A2: Institutional Bitcoin investment signifies growing mainstream acceptance and legitimacy of Bitcoin as an asset class. It can also lead to increased liquidity and more stable market conditions. Q3: How does this differ from individual investors buying Bitcoin? A3: This institutional approach offers a regulated and professionally managed pathway for Bitcoin exposure, often preferred by larger investors who face stricter compliance requirements than individual buyers. Q4: What challenges might Melanion Capital face with this investment? A4: Key challenges include Bitcoin’s inherent price volatility and the evolving global regulatory landscape for cryptocurrencies. However, Melanion Capital’s experience in digital assets helps mitigate these risks. Q5: Will this move impact Bitcoin’s price? A5: While any significant institutional inflow can positively influence market sentiment and price, the long-term impact depends on broader market dynamics and continued institutional adoption. Enjoyed learning about Melanion Capital’s strategic move into Bitcoin? Share this article with your network and spark a conversation about the future of institutional crypto adoption! To learn more about the latest Bitcoin trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin institutional adoption. This post Bold Move: Melanion Capital’s Strategic Bitcoin Investment Unlocks New Opportunities first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/25 17:55
Hong Kong Monetary Authority Warns Against Unregulated Stablecoin Issuance

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) warned investors it has not approved any stablecoin issuers, labeling the marketing of such products as illegal, the SCMP reports.The statement came after Hong Kong-based AnchorX announced the introduction of AxCNH, a stablecoin pegged to the offshore Chinese yuan. The company said it held a license from Kazakhstan’s Astana Financial Services Authority and that the coin would support cross-border payments and tokenized real-world assets, according to the SCMP.In a statement on its official WeChat channel, the HKMA said no entity had been licensed to issue stablecoins in the city and advised the public to remain cautious.This marks the first test of Hong Kong’s new stablecoin rules, which came into effect in August. Under the regime, stablecoin issuers must meet stringent standards around licensing, capital, and governance.The timing of the warning is notable. China’s own securities regulator recently urged brokerages to pause real-world asset (RWA) tokenization activity in Hong Kong, citing risk management concerns.
Coinstats2025/09/25 17:49
Pepe Coin Price Forecast for 2025: PEPE Battles to Stay Relevant as Top Rival Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Grows Like Wildfire

The meme coin sector has always been a theater of dramatic rises and overnight legends. All details below.
The Cryptonomist2025/09/25 16:30
