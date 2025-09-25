2025-09-28 Sunday

Euro To INR: Why The Indian Rupee Is Falling Against The Euro

The post Euro To INR: Why The Indian Rupee Is Falling Against The Euro appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Euro To INR: Why The Indian Rupee Is Falling Against The Euro – BitcoinWorld Skip to content Home Forex News Euro to INR: Why the Indian Rupee is Falling Against the Euro Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/euro-to-inr-why-rupee-is-falling/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 19:33
Swiss economic outlook has deteriorated significantly due to US tariffs

The post Swiss economic outlook has deteriorated significantly due to US tariffs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Swiss National Bank (SNB) governing board member Petra Tschudin is addressing the post-policy meeting press conference on Thursday, explaining the reasons behind the interest rate hold decision. Key quotes Swiss economic outlook has deteriorated significantly due to US tariffs. Unemployment likely to rise . Watchmakers and machinery builders particularly hard hit. Swiss economic outlook uncertain.  Impact on other sectors, including services, so far limited. Main risk for Switzerland is the US trade policy. Monetary policy also works when rates are below 0%. Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/snbs-tschudin-swiss-economic-outlook-has-deteriorated-significantly-due-to-us-tariffs-202509250809
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 19:31
European Banking Giants Unite to Launch Euro Stablecoin in 2026

The post European Banking Giants Unite to Launch Euro Stablecoin in 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fintech 25 September 2025 | 14:03 The euro is about to get a digital makeover. A group of nine of Europe’s largest banks is working together to launch a common euro-pegged stablecoin, aiming to provide a regulated alternative to dollar-backed tokens that currently dominate the market. The initiative brings together ING, UniCredit, CaixaBank, Danske Bank, SEB, Banca Sella, KBC, DekaBank, and Raiffeisen Bank International. Collectively, these institutions oversee hundreds of billions in assets and reach millions of customers across the continent. Their plan is to build a payments tool fully compliant with the EU’s landmark crypto framework, MiCA, which became law in 2024. The project is still in its regulatory phase. The consortium has applied for an e-money license in the Netherlands and expects a green light before introducing the token in the second half of 2026. Once live, the stablecoin is expected to support everyday payments, cross-border transfers, and on-chain settlement, operating under strict oversight to ensure security and transparency. Executives close to the project say the ambition is not just technological but also strategic: Europe wants a stronger foothold in the digital money race. For years, dollar-denominated stablecoins such as USDT and USDC have dominated global crypto activity, leaving the euro sidelined in its own region. The consortium believes its regulated approach can change that dynamic. Banks involved are already considering value-added services to accompany the rollout, including digital wallets, custody options, and programmable payment features that could streamline supply chains and corporate transactions. If successful, the move could accelerate the integration of blockchain infrastructure into Europe’s traditional financial system. The announcement also sets the stage for competition with existing euro stablecoins. Circle’s EURC is currently the most widely used, with a market capitalization of around $260 million, followed by STASIS EURO, SG Forge’s EUR CoinVertible, and Tether’s…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 19:28
Bitcoin Struggles Despite Monetary Growth

The post Bitcoin Struggles Despite Monetary Growth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin has encountered a perplexing stagnation recently, diverging from its usual behavior amidst global monetary growth. Historically aligned with broader liquidity trends, the cryptocurrency’s departure from this pattern has drawn considerable attention from financial experts. Continue Reading:Bitcoin Struggles Despite Monetary Growth Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/bitcoin-struggles-despite-monetary-growth
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 19:23
Bitcoin Veterans Eye XRP Tundra’s Dual Token Presale Offering Overnight Wealth

The post Bitcoin Veterans Eye XRP Tundra’s Dual Token Presale Offering Overnight Wealth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin has moved from rebellion to establishment. Exchange-traded funds have drawn in billions, corporations like Strategy and Metaplanet hold BTC as treasury assets, and banks now market Bitcoin to institutional clients. The shift has secured its reputation as a core asset, but it has also ended the days when retail investors could expect life-changing wealth from a few early bets. For veterans of Bitcoin’s earliest bull runs, that realization is pushing attention toward projects still in their infancy. XRP Tundra, currently running its presale, is attracting that interest with a dual-token model, defined launch prices, and the introduction of native staking for XRP. At a moment when Bitcoin offers stability but not explosive growth, Tundra presents the kind of asymmetric upside that recalls crypto’s early millionaire stories. Bitcoin’s Maturity Versus New Frontiers Bitcoin ETFs and corporate treasuries represent a level of legitimacy few predicted in its first decade. The flip side is diminished opportunity for extraordinary returns. Long-term holders are unlikely to complain, but newcomers seeking overnight transformations will find the math less forgiving. Bitcoin may continue to appreciate, yet its trillion-dollar market cap makes another 100x rally implausible. That dynamic explains why experienced Bitcoin holders are scanning for alternatives that combine credibility with early-stage risk. XRP Tundra is one of the few presales pairing these elements. It is offering transparent tokenomics and a staking system that links directly to the XRP Ledger. Dual Tokens and Presale Mechanics The presale introduces two assets. TUNDRA-S, issued on Solana, is a utility and yield-generating token. TUNDRA-X, minted on the XRP Ledger, provides governance and reserve backing. Every purchase of TUNDRA-S comes with free TUNDRA-X, linking participants to both chains in one step. At the current Phase 3 stage, TUNDRA-S is selling at $0.041, with each allocation carrying a 17% bonus. Buyers also…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 19:22
$171M BTC Moves Off Exchanges

The post $171M BTC Moves Off Exchanges appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Massive Bitcoin Whale Withdrawal: $171M BTC Moves Off Exchanges Skip to content Home Crypto News Massive Bitcoin Whale Withdrawal: $171M BTC Moves Off Exchanges Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/massive-bitcoin-whale-withdrawal/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 19:00
$241 Million Pours Into Bitcoin ETFs, but Ether ETFs Stay in the Red

The post $241 Million Pours Into Bitcoin ETFs, but Ether ETFs Stay in the Red appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin ETFs reversed their two-day losing run with $241 million in inflows, led by Blackrock’s IBIT. Ether ETFs, however, continued their outflow streak, shedding $79 million across five funds. Bitcoin ETFs Bounce Back as Ether ETFs Mark Third Day of Outflows After two straight sessions of redemptions, bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) finally flipped the script […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/241-million-pours-into-bitcoin-etfs-but-ether-etfs-stay-in-the-red/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 18:50
Analysis: Bitcoin's decoupling from global M2 stems from the US Treasury's liquidity operations

PANews reported on September 25th that, according to CoinDesk, Raoul Pal, founder of Global Macro Investor, noted that since the beginning of 2023, Bitcoin's price has exhibited a lagged correlation of approximately 12 weeks with the global M2 money supply, reflecting a three-month transmission period for liquidity to reach the crypto market. However, this pattern has broken down since July 16th: despite continued expansion in global M2, Bitcoin has entered a period of sideways trading. Pal attributes the divergence to the US Treasury's withdrawal of liquidity from its TGA account. Since July, the US Treasury has replenished the TGA account by issuing approximately $500 billion in Treasury bonds, bringing its balance to nearly $800 billion. This has reduced available funds in the market, directly impacting liquidity-sensitive assets like Bitcoin. However, Pal believes that the TGA account is now nearly full, and the liquidity withdrawal effect may subside by the end of the month, potentially allowing Bitcoin to resume its upward trend in tandem with M2. Notably, the continued record highs of tech stocks and gold suggest that overall risk appetite has remained largely unaffected. Selling pressure from long-term holders may also be a contributing factor to the divergence between Bitcoin and M2.
PANews2025/09/25 18:35
MyStonks officially changed its name to msx.com, with a comprehensive brand upgrade

PANews reported on September 25 that according to official news, the MyStonks platform announced a brand upgrade and officially changed its domain name to msx.com, entering a new era of global financial technology. MSX.com stated that this upgrade not only simplifies access and facilitates user connectivity, but also demonstrates its transformation from a meme-like platform to a professional international financial brand, demonstrating its commitment to digital financial innovation and global expansion. Furthermore, the team will continue to prioritize users, driving technological innovation and enhancing the security and efficiency of digital financial services.
PANews2025/09/25 17:46
The Algorithm Alliance Brings Builders Together For AI’s Future

The Algorithm Alliance is set to bring together researchers, engineers, and builders who are redefining data science.
The Cryptonomist2025/09/25 16:14
