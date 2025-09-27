2025-09-28 Sunday

NVIDIA’s Open-Source Nemotron Models Propel AI Innovation

The post NVIDIA’s Open-Source Nemotron Models Propel AI Innovation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tony Kim Sep 26, 2025 12:20 NVIDIA’s Nemotron, an open-source AI platform, offers developers and enterprises tools for building versatile AI applications, emphasizing transparency and adaptability across industries. In a significant move towards open-source AI development, NVIDIA has unveiled its Nemotron family, a suite of multimodal AI models, datasets, and techniques designed to foster innovation across various industries. This initiative aligns with the growing trend of open technologies in major tech shifts, as noted by Bryan Catanzaro, a leading figure at NVIDIA. Nemotron’s Capabilities and Accessibility The Nemotron platform is readily accessible for both research and commercial purposes, from small-scale personal computers to expansive enterprise systems. It provides an open foundation for building AI applications, enabling developers to commence their projects via platforms like GitHub and Hugging Face. The technology’s transparency ensures that users can understand and trust the results produced by these models. Advanced AI Models and Techniques Nemotron includes state-of-the-art multimodal models capable of handling complex scientific reasoning, mathematics, and visual processing. It also encompasses pretrained datasets that enhance AI’s capabilities in language processing, math, and problem-solving. The platform’s advanced precision algorithms make AI operations faster and more cost-effective while maintaining accuracy. Industry Applications and Collaborations NVIDIA’s Nemotron has been adopted across various sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare, and education, demonstrating its versatility. Companies like CrowdStrike and DataRobot have integrated Nemotron into their platforms to enhance security and AI workforce management, respectively. ServiceNow has also utilized Nemotron for real-time workflow execution, highlighting its efficiency and cost-effectiveness. Generalized vs. Specialized Intelligence NVIDIA has designed Nemotron to balance generalized intelligence, which handles broad problem-solving tasks, with specialized intelligence that caters to industry-specific needs. This dual approach ensures that AI can be effectively scaled and adapted across different sectors, providing comprehensive solutions tailored…
The September Curse Reappears: BTC Falls Below $110K

People who are actively involved in the crypto sector always wonder whether the “September Curse” is real. At the moment, the entire cryptocurrency market is going through a rough patch, experiencing $160 to $300 billion in a single week and falling to around $3.8 trillion by late September. Some analysts in the sector describe the ... Read more The post The September Curse Reappears: BTC Falls Below $110K appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Continuity Defines OKC Thunder Training Camp In 2025

The post Continuity Defines OKC Thunder Training Camp In 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA – MAY 18: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 is interviewed with teammates Chet Holmgren #7 and Isaiah Hartenstein #55 of the Oklahoma City Thunder after beating the Denver Nuggets 125-93 in Game Seven of the Western Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center on May 18, 2025 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Joshua Gateley/Getty Images) Getty Images Training camp around the NBA can mean a lot of different things depending on where a team stands, both in its competitive cycle and in its roster construction. There have been plenty of training camps in Oklahoma City over the past half-decade that have been crucial in deciding who makes the cut on the final 15-man roster. There have even been somewhat recent years where good players, legitimate NBA talents who had earned the love of the fan base, ended up being let go because of roster crunch situations and the influx of talent as the team searched for its core. But training camp this year in Oklahoma City is very different, both compared to recent Thunder camps and to most teams around the league. That’s because the Thunder is essentially returning the same team that just won a championship. You basically swap out Dylan Jones for Thomas Sorber, who recently tore his ACL and won’t play anyway, and factor in Nikola Topić returning from injury and finally getting to compete. Other than that, it’s the exact same team. All of the guys who actually played minutes last season in meaningful, high-leverage moments are back. All 15 roster spots are already filled with players the Thunder likes and will have…
The odds of U.S. government shutdown are at an all-time high as the markets hold their breath

The post The odds of U.S. government shutdown are at an all-time high as the markets hold their breath appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The odds of a U.S. government shutdown have reached an all-time high on Polymarket, at 82% that lawmakers will fail to pass the necessary funding by the October deadline. As bipartisan talks stall and key meetings are canceled by President Trump, both parties appear unwilling to budge. The stalemate is turning up the risk of prolonged disruption across government services. What a U.S. government shutdown means If a U.S. government shutdown occurs, it will immediately halt salaries for hundreds of thousands of federal employees. It will delay procedures like passport processing, disrupt national parks, and potentially impact social programs like Supplemental Nutrition Assistance and healthcare funding. Crucial economic reports used by investors to assess market trends may be postponed, causing increased volatility and limited visibility for finance professionals. This standoff is unique because both major parties see political upside in refusing to compromise. Analysts have warned that the likelihood of resolution is fading as the deadline approaches. A U.S. government shutdown could last from days to weeks, depending on how quickly lawmakers return to negotiations. Impact on Bitcoin and crypto markets The growing risk-off sentiment generated by shutdown fears has already rattled the crypto market, causing sharp pullbacks in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other major coins. With Bitcoin swinging between $108,780 and $113,700 intraday, investors have flocked to stablecoins and defensive assets, while memecoins and high-volatility tokens have suffered double-digit declines. Key crypto-linked ETFs experienced significant outflows, and some analysts warn that the uncertainty surrounding government funding and delayed economic data releases may extend price swings and erode confidence in risk assets. Ash Crypto noted: “In the past, US government shutdowns have resulted in market correction, and this is why people are panicking.” Regulatory agencies such as the SEC and CFTC may slow or halt non-essential activities, delaying new ETF decisions,…
DAMM V2 Powers XRP Tundra’s Instant 25x Multiplication

The post DAMM V2 Powers XRP Tundra’s Instant 25x Multiplication appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin recently set a new all-time high at $124,000, a milestone that cemented its status as the market’s bellwether. Forecasts for 2025 remain optimistic, but not explosive: some analysts see BTC consolidating between $120,000 and $130,000, with best-case scenarios stretching toward $150,000 under favorable institutional flows. Those projections represent stability and long-term store-of-value appeal — but they are hardly overnight multipliers. For investors seeking faster growth, presales remain one of the few environments where upside is both defined and immediate. XRP Tundra, a dual-token presale built on XRPL and Solana, combines transparent launch values with DAMM V2 liquidity pools to engineer stability at listing. Instead of waiting years for Bitcoin’s next macro cycle, participants see a clear path from $0.068 in Phase 4 to a $2.50 launch price for TUNDRA-S. How DAMM V2 Redesigns Liquidity Most token launches stumble in their opening hours. Static fee AMMs make it easy for bots and whales to exploit pools, dumping early and wiping out retail gains. DAMM V2 — Dynamic Automated Market Maker, Version 2 — was designed to end that cycle. It begins with fees as high as 50%, making immediate dumping unprofitable. Over time, fees taper down, creating room for real price discovery. Liquidity positions are tracked as NFTs, providing transparency and transferability, while permanent lock options prevent liquidity from vanishing overnight. By turning volatility into a managed process, DAMM V2 ensures presale multiples survive launch instead of being eroded by chaos. From $0.068 to $2.50: A Structured Path In Phase 4, buyers acquire TUNDRA-S at $0.068, receive a 16% token bonus, and gain free allocations of TUNDRA-X valued at $0.034. Launch values are fixed at $2.50 for TUNDRA-S and $1.25 for TUNDRA-X, creating a valuation gap that Phase 4 participants can measure from day one. Early entrants stand to realize…
GeForce NOW Expands Library with ‘Mecha BREAK’ and More

The post GeForce NOW Expands Library with ‘Mecha BREAK’ and More appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Darius Baruo Sep 26, 2025 11:40 GeForce NOW introduces ‘Mecha BREAK’ and nine other games, enhancing its cloud gaming lineup with NVIDIA DLSS 4 technology for improved performance. GeForce NOW, NVIDIA’s cloud gaming service, has announced the addition of Mecha BREAK and nine other titles to its extensive library, now nearing 5,000 games. The announcement comes as NVIDIA continues to enhance its offering with cutting-edge technology, including NVIDIA DLSS 4, for an improved gaming experience, according to [GeForce NOW Community](https://blogs.nvidia.com/blog/geforce-now-thursday-mecha-break/). New Game Additions The latest update includes Capcom’s Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy, allowing players to immerse themselves in the iconic courtroom battles across 14 episodes in a single collection. The game lineup also features popular titles like Alan Wake 2 and S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2: Heart of Chornobyl, which are GeForce RTX 5080-ready, enhancing the service’s high-performance offerings. Innovations in Cloud Gaming With NVIDIA DLSS 4 technology, GeForce NOW Ultimate members can enjoy enhanced graphics and smoother frame rates, bringing games like Mecha BREAK to life with vivid detail and seamless gameplay. This multiplayer mech game challenges players to customize their mechs and engage in strategic battles in destructible arenas, offering a variety of play styles from agile snipers to heavy frontline fighters. LG and GeForce NOW Partnership In a notable collaboration, LG has become the first to offer OLED TVs capable of streaming GeForce NOW natively at 4K and 120 frames per second. To celebrate, LG is distributing 100 one-month GeForce NOW Ultimate membership codes. Interested participants can enter the giveaway on the r/LG_UserHub Reddit page. Expanding Titles and Features The new releases on GeForce NOW also include ENDLESS Legend 2, Renown, Baby Steps, and several others, available on platforms like Steam and Xbox. This move not only broadens the accessibility of…
Galaxy CEO Predicts a $200,000 Bitcoin Following Powell’s Replacement as Bitcoin Hyper Soars

The post Galaxy CEO Predicts a $200,000 Bitcoin Following Powell’s Replacement as Bitcoin Hyper Soars appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Galaxy CEO Predicts a $200,000 Bitcoin Following Powell’s Replacement as Bitcoin Hyper Soars Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. As a crypto writer, Bogdan’s responsibilities are split between researching and writing articles and entertaining the team with his humor bordering on the politically incorrect, an aspiring Bill Burr, if you will. Thanks to his 12+ years of writing experience in just as many fields, including tech, cybersecurity, modelling, fitness, crypto, and other topics-that-shall-not-be-named, he’s become a genuine asset to the team. While his position as a senior writer at PrivacyAffairs thought him valuable lessons about the power of self-management, his entire writing career was and is an exercise in self-improvement. Now, he’s ready to sink his teeth into crypto and teach people how to take control of their own money on the blockchain. With fiat as an eternally devaluing currency, Bitcoin and altcoins seem like the best-fitting alternative for Bogdan. Bogdan’s biggest professional accomplishment, aside from securing a position as a main writer for Bitcoinist, was his 5-year run as a writing manager at Blackwood Productions, where he coordinated a team of four writers. During that time, he learned the value of teamwork and that of creating a working environment that breeds efficiency, positivity, and friendship. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-could-reach-200000-following-powells-replacement/
Behind The Camera With Madeleine Penfold: Stories That Transform Sport

The post Behind The Camera With Madeleine Penfold: Stories That Transform Sport appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Photographer and director, Madeleine Penfold. Madeleine Penfold Sport is a powerful force for change, sparking conversations about equality, inclusion, opportunity, and health. It speaks across languages and cultures, often through athletes admired for their talent, grit, and authenticity. For UK-based photographer and director Madeleine Penfold, sport is the perfect lens through which to tell stories that inspire and transform. With over 15 years behind the lens, Penfold has built a career on pushing the boundaries of how athletes, teams, and communities are portrayed, always with authenticity, intention, and inclusivity at the core. “My mission is to create work that encourages people to put their energy into pursuing passions, not repressing them,” she says. Recognized for her collaborative approach, Penfold has worked with global brands, athletes, and organizations including Simone Biles, Lewis Hamilton, Jude Bellingham, David Beckham, the Lionesses and Nike. But for Penfold, the end goal is always bigger than the image: it’s about rewriting the visual narrative around sport and who gets to be seen. “We are at a pivotal moment—a time to rewrite the narrative around sport and the imagery that supports it. Critical questions need to be asked: What message are we sending? Are we truly connecting with audiences? Has the athlete’s perspective been considered? Will this resonate with the fan base?” Connection, Collaboration And A Changing Landscape Madeleine Penfold & Maria Thorisdóttir at Manchester United Women’s team in Malta. Madeleine Penfold The foundation of Madeleine Penfold’s career is rooted in a deeply personal place. “My motivation comes from not seeing myself reflected in mainstream media,” she says. Growing up, the lack of role models with different body types or those who enjoyed interests labeled as “masculine” made her question herself and hold back from the things she loved. Her time teaching film and photography at a…
Fed’s Bowman warns Fed may already be behind the curve

The post Fed’s Bowman warns Fed may already be behind the curve appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Federal Reserve (Fed) Board of Governors member Michelle Bowman pivoted deeper into the pro-rate-cut camp on Friday, noting that recent payroll revisions shows the Fed is even further behind the curve on interest rate cuts than previously estimated. Despite inflation metrics riding well above the Fed’s 2% target, Bowman noted that a steep slowing in US population growth, coupled with an uptick in the aging average of the populace will act as structural drags on the neutral rate, pushing the Fed even further out from neutral over time. Bowman did caution that the Fed must be able to act without political interference. Key highlights I look forward to discussion of sales of mbs; passive run off won’t allow return to treasury-only holdings in credible time frame.The neutral rate is higher now than where it was before the pandemic.Inflexible, dogmatic view of data dependence gives backward-looking view of the economy and guarantees we remain behind the curve.The Fed should consider shifting focus from overweighting the latest data points to a proactive and forward-looking approach.I prefer the smallest balance sheet possible with reserves closer to scarce than ample.Active balance sheet management would give more timely indication of market stress and market-function issues.Smaller balance sheet as a percentage of GDP gives the Fed more optionality to respond to future shocks.The lower level of reserves might encourage banks to be more active in reserve positions and liquidity risk management.I look forward to discussion of sales of mbs; passive run off won’t allow return to treasury-only holdings in credible time frame.I strongly support holding only Treasuries.Balance sheet tilted toward more shorter-dated securities would offer more flexibility.Emergency lending facilities should be limited to single-purpose use in emergencies and not made permanent.Reforming enhanced supplementary leverage ratio would address some of the problems permanent facilities like standing repo…
Analysts Highlight Pepeto as the Next 100x

The post Analysts Highlight Pepeto as the Next 100x appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 27 September 2025 | 14:40 After helping many traders become millionaires overnight, is Dogecoin losing momentum or simply taking a pause? Investors scouting for the best crypto to buy now and the top holdings for 2025 continue to watch DOGE, but current price forecasts suggest limited upside and a slower growth trajectory. Funds are increasingly shifting toward projects that combine strong community support with practical on-chain utility. Those searching for the best crypto to buy now are looking for shipped products, audits, and transparent tokenomics. This sets the stage for a direct comparison: Dogecoin versus Pepeto. Introducing Pepeto PEPETO, an Ethereum-based meme coin with fully operational features accessible today. PepetoSwap offers zero-fee decentralized trading, and Pepeto Bridge enables seamless value transfer across networks. By blending an engaging story with practical tools and aligning with crypto presale demands for 2025, Pepeto emphasizes utility first. In a market where many older meme coins rely solely on sentiment, Pepeto’s progress and tangible delivery make it a serious contender in the “best crypto to buy now” discussion. To understand why Dogecoin may be losing steam, it helps to look at the broader market dynamics. Dogecoin Price Outlook: Is Doge Losing Its Spark? Recall when Dogecoin made crypto fun and approachable? Back in 2013, Doge turned a meme into a community-driven financial movement. Now, a decade later, that initial excitement has faded as changing market dynamics, rising competition, and liquidity cycles influence its prospects. Today, Dogecoin trades around $0.226, with the short-term trend leaning bearish to neutral. If Doge remains above $0.22 on daily closes, expect sideways movement between $0.23 and $0.25, where recent rallies have stalled. Falling below $0.22 could accelerate downward momentum toward $0.20, possibly testing lower levels near $0.18. Conversely, a strong close above $0.25 might diminish selling pressure and…
