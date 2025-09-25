Will monitor and adjust monetary policy as necessary

The post Will monitor and adjust monetary policy as necessary appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Swiss National Bank (SNB) Chairman Martin Schlegel is speaking at the post-policy meeting press conference on Thursday, explaining the reasons behind the interest rate hold decision. Key quotes Inflation pressure is virtually unchanged compared to previous quarter. Uncertainty about inflation and economic development still elevated. inflation forecasts remain with price stability range over forecast horizon. Will monitor and adjust monetary policy as necessary. US tariffs present a major challenge, are likely to dampen economic activity. Remains willing to be active in forex markets as necessary. The bar to go into negative rates is higher than for a normal rate cut, but if necessary ready to use all tools. Switzerland has very high tariffs, for companies it can be very challenging. Large part of economy not affected by tariffs. Impact of tariffs on economy as a whole is limited. About 4% of Swiss exports directly hit by US tariffs. Monetary policy is currently expansive. We are not speaking about re-introducing a minimum exchange rate, situation is different to 2011. We would cut interest rates if inflation falls outside price stability range over the medium-term. In the meantime, we can have negative inflation prints in the short-term. But what is more important is how inflation will trend over the medium-term outlook. We do not give any forward guidance, will decide things quarter to quarter. Not limited in currency market interventions. When we think it is the correct action, we will do so. Market reaction to SNB Schlegel’s comments As of writing, USD/CHF is holding higher ground near 0.7965, adding 0.18% on the day. Swiss Franc FAQs The Swiss Franc (CHF) is Switzerland’s official currency. It is among the top ten most traded currencies globally, reaching volumes that well exceed the size of the Swiss economy. Its value is determined by the broad market sentiment, the country’s…