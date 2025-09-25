Giełda MEXC
/
Wiadomości krypto
/
2025-09-28 Sunday
Wiadomości krypto
Zanurz się w najgorętszych wiadomościach krypto i aktualizacjach rynkowych
What Future Millionaires Are Projecting Its Value to Be in the Next 3 Years
The post What Future Millionaires Are Projecting Its Value to Be in the Next 3 Years appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto investors are constantly on the hunt for opportunities that can transform modest sums into life-changing fortunes. With the emergence of Ozak AI, an innovative presale project blending artificial intelligence with blockchain technology, the possibility of turning a $500 allocation into tens of thousands of dollars within just three years is capturing investor imagination. Overview of Ozak AI Ozak AI is a cutting-edge project designed to bridge the worlds of artificial intelligence and blockchain. Its mission is to compress information latency, delivering predictive market insights in real time, packaged in a way that both institutional traders and retail users can access. By doing so, it aims to democratize the kind of data and decision-making tools that were once exclusive to hedge funds. The OZ token is the heart of this ecosystem, serving as a utility token for governance, rewards, and access to AI-powered features. Unlike many presale coins that are driven only by speculation, Ozak AI is being built on a vision of practical utility, ensuring demand extends far beyond hype cycles. Ozak AI’s Partnerships Strategic partnerships have added significant credibility to Ozak AI’s roadmap. One of its most important collaborations is with Perceptron Network (@PerceptronNTWK), an AI-powered platform supported by over 700,000 active nodes. This partnership provides the infrastructure and distributed intelligence needed to support Ozak AI’s fast, accurate data streams. In addition, Ozak AI has teamed up with SINT and HIVE, both of which bring unique strengths to the project. SINT provides autonomous AI agents, voice-driven interfaces, and cross-chain bridges that enhance Ozak AI’s predictive capabilities, while HIVE integrates blockchain data APIs with Ozak’s 30ms market signals to create seamless real-time insights. These partnerships collectively strengthen Ozak AI’s case as a long-term player in the AI altcoin trend. Ozak AI Presale Currently in Stage 6 of OZ presale…
FUTURE
$0,13139
+7,76%
COM
$0,011469
+8,57%
LIFE
$0,00003856
+6,37%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 19:43
Udostępnij
Analyst: Venezuela Moves Disbursements to USDT Amid Dollar Drought
The post Analyst: Venezuela Moves Disbursements to USDT Amid Dollar Drought appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. According to local reports, Venezuela liquidated larger volumes in USDT than in dollars in September, executing a notable pivot toward stablecoins. This could be one of the first cases of a government using stablecoins as part of public‑spending practices. Analyst: Venezuela USDT Spending Surpassed Dollar Disbursements in September Venezuela, whose oil industry faces crippling unilateral […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/analyst-venezuela-moves-disbursements-to-usdt-amid-dollar-drought/
COM
$0,011469
+8,57%
PART
$0,203
-4,60%
PUBLIC
$0,05602
-0,23%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 19:38
Udostępnij
Ryder Cup Logistics Were Already Human Tetris. Now Add A Trump Visit.
The post Ryder Cup Logistics Were Already Human Tetris. Now Add A Trump Visit. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. FARMINGDALE, NY – SEPTEMBER 24: Kira Dixon and Carson Daly on stage with the teams during the Opening Ceremony before the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage State Park on Wednesday, September 24, 2025 in Farmingdale, New York. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/PGA of America via Getty Images) Getty Images The Ryder Cup’s toughest battle takes place in the shadows, as organizers choreograph the movement of fans and VIPs around New York’s famous public golf course. Unlike most sporting events, golf fans don’t just park their butts in the grandstands and only leave their perch to grab a bite from the concessions or do their business. Spectators—known in golf circles as galleries—rarely stay put. Golf fans tend to be on the move, following players they admire as they tee off, hit approach shots and ponder putts. It’s essentially an outdoor art museum with roped off fairways where Scheffler and McIlroy are the masterpieces in motion. Add lanyard-only zones and wristband-restricted hospitality tents, and the result is a five-ring logistical circus. This year at Bethpage Black, President Trump’s Friday visit adds another wrinkle—beefed-up security blanketing the first tee, 18th green and clubhouse. Jennifer Brisman, a veteran planner of high-profile live events and CEO of VOW— a tech platform built to streamline VIP and guest management at major sports and entertainment events ranging from Saturday Night Live and the Tony Awards to the Professional Fighters League—likens big tournaments like this to managing a myriad of “events within the event.” “It’s kind of like being on an airplane,” she said. “Everyone’s moving in the same direction, but you’ve got first class, business class and coach,” and yet every group has priority access entitlement, making guest flow management a delicate high-wire act. TURNBERRY, SCOTLAND – JULY 26: U.S. President Donald Trump plays golf at Trump Turnberry…
NOW
$0,00496
-1,97%
TRUMP
$7,58
+0,35%
COM
$0,011469
+8,57%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 19:34
Udostępnij
M2 Capital Invests $20M in Ethena to Expand Digital Assets in Middle East
The post M2 Capital Invests $20M in Ethena to Expand Digital Assets in Middle East appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. M2 Capital Limited, the investment arm of UAE-based M2 Holdings, has invested $20 million in Ethena’s governance token, ENA. The move underscores a push to connect Middle Eastern investors with new digital asset infrastructure at a time when the region is seeking a larger role in global finance. Ethena is best known for its crypto-native synthetic dollar, USDe, and its reward-bearing version, sUSDe. Both are backed by crypto collateral and maintained through hedging strategies designed to reduce volatility. The protocol has attracted more than $14 billion in deposits since launching in 2024, reflecting appetite for stablecoin-like products that also generate yield. M2 Global Wealth, an affiliate of M2 Holdings, will integrate Ethena into its wealth management offerings. The group says this adds a regulated way for clients to access returns from emerging digital assets. Kim Wong, M2’s head of treasury, said the deal sets a new standard for trust and security in the region’s market. The investment follows M2’s participation in a funding initiative for the Sui blockchain ecosystem earlier this year. It also comes as the UAE continues to strengthen its regulatory framework to attract crypto firms and investors. By aligning with Ethena, M2 aims to offer custody, yield, and liquidity services while accelerating adoption of new digital finance tools in the Middle East. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/25/m2-capital-invests-usd20m-in-ethena-to-expand-digital-assets-in-middle-east
COM
$0,011469
+8,57%
TOKEN
$0,0118
+0,34%
ENA
$0,5766
-1,87%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 19:29
Udostępnij
Golf’s Ryder Cup To Deliver $200 Million Economic Impact For New York
The post Golf’s Ryder Cup To Deliver $200 Million Economic Impact For New York appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The opening ceremony for the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage State Park Golf Course in Farmingdale, New York. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) Getty Images The Ryder Cup is projected to generate over $200 million in economic impact for New York State this week, drawing more than 250,000 spectators to Bethpage State Park on Long Island for the 45th edition of golf’s premier team competition between the U.S. and Europe. The nearly weeklong event, including competition days from Sept. 25-27 in the nation’s biggest media market, has prompted the largest staging in a Ryder Cup history that dates to 1927. It’s also the biggest buildout for a golf tournament at a venue that’s hosted two U.S. Opens, a PGA Championship, and several PGA Tour playoff events. Beyond the golf course, Ryder Cup attendees – from the U.S. and overseas – will have the opportunity to experience dining, entertainment and cultural attractions in the Long Island and New York City region while also supporting local businesses. Bethpage State Park’s Black Course is the first municipally owned public golf facility to host the Ryder Cup and the property known as “The People’s Country Club” for its mix of accessibility, history and character remains relatively affordable for New York residents. “The Ryder Cup is more than a world-class competition, it’s a celebration of the people who make it possible,” said Randy Simons, the acting commissioner for the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation. “Hosting one of golf’s greatest events highlights how State Parks not only enrich lives but also deliver powerful economic benefits to New York’s communities. We are honored to partner with the PGA of America and our state and local partners as we welcome the world to this extraordinary stage.” Team United States fans at the 2025…
COM
$0,011469
+8,57%
PHOTO
$0,8067
-11,35%
HARRY
$0,07248
+5,88%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 19:19
Udostępnij
Anticipate subdued growth in global economy in coming quarters
The post Anticipate subdued growth in global economy in coming quarters appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Swiss National Bank (SNB) Vice Chairman Antoine Martin is speaking at the post-policy meeting press conference on Thursday, explaining the reasons behind the interest rate hold decision. Key quotes Global economic developments dampened by US tariffs and ongoing high uncertainty. Global economic outlook slowed in H1 2025, particularly in the US. Continuing high uncertainty has negative impact on companies’ investment activities. Growth momentum subdued in euro area, solid growth in China. Anticipate subdued growth in global economy in coming quarters. US tariffs likely to curb global trade and reduce purchasing power of US households. Market reaction USD/CHF was last seen trading 0.18% higher on the day at 0.7961, with traders digesting the SNB’s expected interest rate decision. Swiss Franc Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of Swiss Franc (CHF) against listed major currencies today. Swiss Franc was the weakest against the Australian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.00% 0.04% -0.07% 0.01% -0.16% -0.13% 0.13% EUR -0.01% 0.02% -0.10% -0.01% -0.13% -0.14% 0.13% GBP -0.04% -0.02% -0.10% -0.02% -0.19% -0.13% 0.15% JPY 0.07% 0.10% 0.10% 0.06% -0.10% 0.11% 0.23% CAD -0.01% 0.00% 0.02% -0.06% -0.14% -0.13% 0.17% AUD 0.16% 0.13% 0.19% 0.10% 0.14% 0.31% 0.28% NZD 0.13% 0.14% 0.13% -0.11% 0.13% -0.31% 0.02% CHF -0.13% -0.13% -0.15% -0.23% -0.17% -0.28% -0.02% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Swiss Franc from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent CHF (base)/USD (quote). Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/snbs-martin-anticipate-subdued-growth-in-global-economy-in-coming-quarters-202509250808
COM
$0,011469
+8,57%
BANK
$0,07408
-3,27%
VICE
$0,0282
-11,87%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 19:16
Udostępnij
The Next Frontier In Energy Storage
The post The Next Frontier In Energy Storage appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. An aerial photo is showing the largest energy storage 400MW project in Shandong province in Zaozhuang City, China, on March 10, 2024. The ultra-long life battery being used in this project employs lithium-ion cycle supplement technology, which can extend the cycle of the energy storage battery cell to up to 10,000 times, and the battery life can exceed 15 years. This is the first electrochemical energy storage project in Shandong Province to apply this technology. (Photo by Costfoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto via Getty Images The story of energy in the Industrial Age has largely been about access to resources—first coal, then oil and gas. Today, that story is evolving. The next chapter isn’t about drilling fields, but about mastering the batteries and storage systems that can turn renewables into reliable power. Wind and solar are now the fastest-growing sources of electricity on the planet. But their fundamental weakness is intermittency: the sun doesn’t always shine, and the wind doesn’t always blow. Without storage, a grid built on renewables risks volatility, blackouts, and underutilized assets. That’s why storage has become an essential enabler of the clean energy puzzle—and why a new kind of global arms race is underway. Lithium-Ion’s Reign—and Its Limits Lithium-ion batteries have powered most of the storage revolution to date. They dominate everything from home storage units to massive utility-scale projects, thanks to rapidly falling costs and widespread deployment. According to BloombergNEF, global battery storage capacity doubled in 2023, and most of that growth came from lithium-ion technology. Companies like Tesla, LG Energy Solution, and Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. (CATL) in China have driven this expansion. But lithium-ion isn’t the endgame. The technology struggles to compete in ultra-long-duration applications, such as storing power for several days or weeks. The supply chain is heavily dependent on lithium, cobalt,…
COM
$0,011469
+8,57%
PHOTO
$0,8067
-11,35%
CITY
$0,9627
-0,04%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 19:04
Udostępnij
In wait-and-see mode – Standard Chartered
The post In wait-and-see mode – Standard Chartered appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The RBA to hold the cash rate at 3.60% at the 30 September meeting. The RBA is likely to wait for the quarterly CPI print before adjusting the cash rate. Markets expect a cut in Q4, but the upside CPI surprise in August raises the risk of an on-hold stance, Standard Chartered’s FX and Macro Strategist Nicholas Chia reports. Shifting sands “We maintain our view that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will keep the cash rate unchanged at 3.60% at its 30 September meeting, which will not be accompanied by updated economic forecasts. Recent economic data has surprised to the upside – August headline CPI inflation came in at 3.0% y/y (versus 2.8% in July and Bloomberg consensus of 2.9%), while trimmed mean inflation eased to 2.6% from 2.7% y/y. Household spending remains robust, despite a lukewarm labour market report in August. We think RBA Governor Michelle Bullock is likely to reiterate the importance of the quarterly CPI print as an input to any further policy rate adjustments.” “Freedom of information disclosures from the RBA suggest that the neutral rate was likely around 2.90% in mid-2024, down 70bps from its previous estimate of 3.60%. While this implies that policy rates are moderately restrictive, we doubt that Governor Bullock will refer specifically to the neutral rate in setting policy rates. At previous meetings, she has preferred to gauge the neutral rate based on how the labour market and CPI have behaved in response to rate cuts. There is some uncertainty over the Non-Accelerating Inflation Rate of Unemployment (NAIRU), which was revised up to 4.83% in Q1 from 4.69% at end-2024; a separate study using various labour indicators pegged the NAIRU estimate at 4.3-4.4%. The actual unemployment rate stood at 4.2% in August.” “Our baseline view is still that the RBA…
MODE
$0,001222
-0,08%
COM
$0,011469
+8,57%
BANK
$0,07408
-3,27%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 19:01
Udostępnij
Debit Card + Apple Pay On The Way
The post Debit Card + Apple Pay On The Way appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. WLFI Expands Into Payments: Debit Card + Apple Pay On The Way Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Christian, a journalist and editor with leadership roles in Philippine and Canadian media, is fueled by his love for writing and cryptocurrency. Off-screen, he’s a cook and cinephile who’s constantly intrigued by the size of the universe. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/wlfi-expands-into-payments-debit-card-apple-pay-on-the-way/
COM
$0,011469
+8,57%
WLFI
$0,2052
-1,44%
SIGN
$0,07695
-1,24%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 18:59
Udostępnij
Will monitor and adjust monetary policy as necessary
The post Will monitor and adjust monetary policy as necessary appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Swiss National Bank (SNB) Chairman Martin Schlegel is speaking at the post-policy meeting press conference on Thursday, explaining the reasons behind the interest rate hold decision. Key quotes Inflation pressure is virtually unchanged compared to previous quarter. Uncertainty about inflation and economic development still elevated. inflation forecasts remain with price stability range over forecast horizon. Will monitor and adjust monetary policy as necessary. US tariffs present a major challenge, are likely to dampen economic activity. Remains willing to be active in forex markets as necessary. The bar to go into negative rates is higher than for a normal rate cut, but if necessary ready to use all tools. Switzerland has very high tariffs, for companies it can be very challenging. Large part of economy not affected by tariffs. Impact of tariffs on economy as a whole is limited. About 4% of Swiss exports directly hit by US tariffs. Monetary policy is currently expansive. We are not speaking about re-introducing a minimum exchange rate, situation is different to 2011. We would cut interest rates if inflation falls outside price stability range over the medium-term. In the meantime, we can have negative inflation prints in the short-term. But what is more important is how inflation will trend over the medium-term outlook. We do not give any forward guidance, will decide things quarter to quarter. Not limited in currency market interventions. When we think it is the correct action, we will do so. Market reaction to SNB Schlegel’s comments As of writing, USD/CHF is holding higher ground near 0.7965, adding 0.18% on the day. Swiss Franc FAQs The Swiss Franc (CHF) is Switzerland’s official currency. It is among the top ten most traded currencies globally, reaching volumes that well exceed the size of the Swiss economy. Its value is determined by the broad market sentiment, the country’s…
COM
$0,011469
+8,57%
BANK
$0,07408
-3,27%
MAJOR
$0,12256
+0,35%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 18:46
Udostępnij
Popularne wiadomości
Więcej
Developers of This Altcoin Bought Back a Large Amount of Tokens from the Market and Burned Them Immediately
ZNS, XRPL, and Layer3 Advance User-Owned Decentralized Identity
SEO Title:Vitalik Buterin’s Vision Reveals Ethereum’s Next Big Phase
Tehran faces UN sanctions after missing 30-day deadline to meet Western demands
Crypto treasury companies pose a similar risk to the 2000s dotcom bust