Ikuyo to Launch Stablecoin Association for Japan Trade Finance

Ikuyo to Launch Stablecoin Association for Japan Trade Finance

The post Ikuyo to Launch Stablecoin Association for Japan Trade Finance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tokyo-listed automotive parts maker Ikuyo announced plans to establish the Stablecoin Settlement Association to modernize Japan’s trade finance system. The initiative seeks to cut payment costs, reduce settlement delays, and streamline complex procedures that hamper the nation’s export competitiveness. Ikuyo aims to foster collaboration among financial institutions, trading companies, and fintech firms to promote standardized, blockchain-based settlement infrastructure. Ikuyo Targets Trade Finance Inefficiencies The Tokyo-listed firm unveiled plans on September 24 to create the Stablecoin Settlement Association. This initiative addresses persistent inefficiencies in Japan’s trade finance sector, including high transaction costs and delayed settlements that undermine export performance. Sponsored Sponsored The planned association will leverage stablecoins to enhance cross-border payment efficiency and reduce friction in import-export transactions. According to Ikuyo, current trade finance practices remain heavily paper-based, while industry groups rarely focus on B2B trade finance. Government initiatives promoting trade digitalization have advanced slowly, particularly in the payment space. Goals for Businesses, Technology Firms, and Policymakers Through the new association, Ikuyo seeks to deliver multiple benefits. Exporters and importers could gain from lower settlement costs and improved cash flow. For technology companies, the initiative offers new market opportunities, while government agencies would gain a trusted private partner to drive digital economic innovation. Membership will be open to financial institutions handling payment flows, trading companies and manufacturers managing logistics, and fintech or blockchain providers supplying technical infrastructure. The association plans to establish operational standards, create safety guidelines, and collaborate with government bodies to support Japan’s digital economy. The stablecoin effort follows Ikuyo’s June decision to regularly purchase Bitcoin as part of a growth and asset diversification strategy. In July, the company also announced its entry into cryptocurrency mining operations. Although no official figures on Bitcoin acquisitions have been released, the firm has already used stablecoins for partial payments of mining equipment,…
GCEX Acquires GlobalBlock, Expands into Wealth Management

The post GCEX Acquires GlobalBlock, Expands into Wealth Management appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: GCEX acquires GlobalBlock, shifts focus to wealth management. Deal valued at $60 million with AI-driven tools. Regulatory support from UK, Denmark, Dubai authorities. GCEX Group acquired GlobalBlock for $60 million, expanding into high-net-worth client services with AI-driven tools, bolstered by regulatory licenses in the UK, Denmark, and Dubai. This acquisition integrates GlobalBlock’s AI capabilities into GCEX’s platform, enhancing wealth management and position in digital assets, with potential market shifts for major cryptocurrencies. GCEX’s $60 Million Deal Expands Wealth Management Reach GCEX Group’s acquisition of GlobalBlock represents a significant expansion from over-the-counter trading to wealth management services. As Lars Holst, GCEX’s CEO, remarked, “Acquiring GlobalBlock is a strategic leap forward for GCEX, expanding our footprint, our client base, our team, and our capabilities. GlobalBlock’s founders have built a standout, profitable firm, with world-class products, providing innovative diversification strategies for clients. Our firms have complementary technology and shared values in terms of innovation, service, and integrity.” High-net-worth clients of GlobalBlock, managing over $60 million in assets, will benefit from GCEX’s regulatory coverage in the UK, Denmark, and Dubai. The move aims to incorporate AI-powered tools like the GB10 product into enhanced wealth strategies. Reactions from leaders such as David Thomas, GlobalBlock’s Co-Founder, highlight the synergistic partnership, stressing expanded capabilities under a trusted brand. No direct commentary from primary Key Opinion Leaders on the acquisition has surfaced. Bitcoin’s Market Trends and Digital Wealth Implications Did you know? The GB10 tool offers a structured view of the top ten cryptocurrencies like BTC and ETH, providing integration benefits in wealth strategy that can significantly influence asset management trends. Bitcoin (BTC) retains a market price of $111,633.32, with a dominance of 58.20% and market cap exceeding $2,224,398,869,352, according to CoinMarketCap. Recent shifts include a 1.06% dip over 24 hours and a 4.70% decrease over…
Willy Woo Updates Bitcoin Price Target to $140,000-$160,000 Range

TLDR Bitcoin reached an all-time high of $124,457.12 in mid-August 2025 Woo describes Bitcoin as the “canary in the coal mine” among global macro assets Current investor fundamentals are in a make-or-break zone with potential recovery if investors return within three weeks Woo’s new target for Bitcoin ranges from $140,000-$160,000, up from his 2021 target [...] The post Willy Woo Updates Bitcoin Price Target to $140,000-$160,000 Range appeared first on Blockonomi.
Nine European Banks Take a Huge Step in the Cryptocurrency Sector!

The post Nine European Banks Take a Huge Step in the Cryptocurrency Sector! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. While positive steps continue to be taken regarding the cryptocurrency sector in the European Union, an important move came from nine major banks. Nine European banks have formed a partnership to develop euro-based stablecoins, Bloomberg reported. A consortium of nine major European banks will begin developing a euro-based stablecoin in an effort to challenge the US dollar’s dominance in the global market. At this point, it was stated that one of the main goals of the new stablecoin is to offer Europe a euro-backed stablecoin as an alternative to US dollar currencies and thus strengthen the region’s strategic independence in payments. The group includes UniCredit, ING, DekaBank, Banca Sella, KBC Group, Danske Bank, SEB, CaixaBank and Raiffeisen International. The jointly issued stablecoin is targeted to be launched in the second half of 2026. The new stablecoin is designed to offer fast and low-cost payments and settlements both domestically and internationally. It will operate 24/7, providing businesses and individuals with constant access to efficient transactions. The consortium stated that the project aims to strengthen Europe’s strategic autonomy in payments by offering a uniquely European alternative to the dollar-centric market. “The aim is to create a European alternative to the US-led stablecoin market and contribute to Europe’s strategic autonomy in payments. We welcome the participation of other banks,” the consortium said. It was also stated that additional banks were invited to participate. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/nine-european-banks-take-a-huge-step-in-the-cryptocurrency-sector/
Lyno AI Dominates Analyst Picks Alongside Ozak AI

The post Lyno AI Dominates Analyst Picks Alongside Ozak AI appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The best presales in September 2025 show a tough competition in AI driven crypto projects. Lyno AI is obviously in the lead with impressive sales of tokens and impressive arbitrage strategy. Another remarkable feature of Ozak AI is its predictive agent features, whereas Nexchain is extremely impressive with its high throughput technology. Why Lyno AI Is the Hottest Presale Right Now The Early Bird presale by Lyno AI is making buyers enticed by a price of 0.05 tokens. A total of 742,543 tokens have been sold to-date, with the funds coming to $37,127 of a total target price of 0.10. The following presale will hike the price to $0.055 which indicates good early buyer interest. The novel neural networks that Lyno uses to scan Ethereum-Optimism to identify arbitrage opportunities distinguish it among other competitors such as Ozak AI, which deals with forex and crypto predictive agents. Analyst Favorites Point to Explosive Potential The innovative technology of Lyno AI and community-oriented governance make it take over analyst selections. More recently, influencer Anthony Pompliano has pointed out that Lyno has the potential to make a 4000% ROI by the end of the year, with the price of the tokens potentially hitting $2.00. Lyno has been audited by Cyberscope , which guarantees trust and transparency. Moreover, customers who purchase more than 100 tokens will also receive an opportunity to enter a giveaway and win a portion of a 100K token pool that will be split between ten investors. This is additional motivation to make an entry before the prices rise. Act Fast: Presale Prices Will Rise Soon The cross-chain arbitrage platform offered by Lyno AI offers institutions-only access to retail traders. Its AI solutions run in real-time, multi-chain trades, including slippage control and gas optimization. The protocol incentivizes the holders of the LYNO…
Flare Network Launches FXRP: XRP Now Available for DeFi Applications

TLDR Flare has launched FXRP, allowing XRP holders to access DeFi applications Over $7.1 million in XRP was locked in Flare’s vault within hours of launch FXRP enables XRP to be used for lending, borrowing, and earning interest The system is fully decentralized with all transactions tracked on the blockchain Security measures include multiple audits [...] The post Flare Network Launches FXRP: XRP Now Available for DeFi Applications appeared first on Blockonomi.
U.S. Capital Group takes largest stake in Bitcoin treasury firm Metaplanet

Institutional capital is making a bold entry into Bitcoin treasuries with one of America’s investment giants, Capital Group, taking center stage in Metaplanet. Capital Group has taken an 11.45% stake in Japanese Bitcoin treasury firm Metaplanet, becoming its largest shareholder.…
Sui and t’order Power Next-Gen KRW Stablecoin Payments

TLDR: Sui partners with t’order to bring stablecoin payments to 300,000 POS devices across Korea’s retail network. The partnership aims to process $350M in monthly transactions with ultra-low fees under one cent per payment. Small businesses may save nearly $100M annually by replacing traditional card and gateway payment fees. A native KRW stablecoin on Sui [...] The post Sui and t’order Power Next-Gen KRW Stablecoin Payments appeared first on Blockonomi.
ENA Price Prediction as M2 Capital Invests $20M in Ethena

The post ENA Price Prediction as M2 Capital Invests $20M in Ethena appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points M2 Capital’s $20M investment in ENA Ethena offers synthetic dollar & hedging strategies ENA price tests key support zone for potential rebound M2 Capital Limited, the investment arm of M2 Holdings, has made a significant $20 million investment in Ethena’s governance token, ENA.  This move aligns with M2’s strategy to connect Middle Eastern investors with new digital assets at a time when the region is expanding its role in global finance.  Ethena is well-known for its crypto-native synthetic dollar, USDe, and its reward-bearing version, sUSDe, which are backed by crypto collateral and supported through hedging strategies to reduce volatility. M2 Global Wealth, an affiliate of M2 Holdings, plans to integrate Ethena into its wealth management offerings.  The addition of Ethena’s platform allows clients to access returns from emerging digital assets in a regulated way. Kim Wong, M2’s head of treasury, emphasized that the deal sets a new standard for trust and security in the region’s growing crypto market. ENA Price Movement and Market Outlook As of now, the price of ENA is $0.5788, experiencing a 0.75% decrease in the past hour and a 3.29% drop over the last 24 hours.  In the past week, ENA saw a more significant decline of 17.96%. The current chart shows that ENA is trading within a broad, falling red channel, indicating a downward correction phase. The price is testing a significant support zone between $0.50 and $0.535, which has been tested multiple times.  ENA Price Analysis | Source : X As long as the support holds, there is potential for a rebound. A reversal to the upside could push the price back toward previous resistance levels around $0.60, $0.75, and potentially $0.95, as indicated by resistance lines on the chart.  This suggests that the market may see a recovery if the support…
Whales Drive ASTER to New Heights

The cryptocurrency market has been buzzing with excitement over the dramatic rise of the ASTER project, which has quickly gained the attention of investors. Since its inception, the token has surged by 2,587%, even recording a staggering 30% increase within just 24 hours.Continue Reading:Whales Drive ASTER to New Heights
