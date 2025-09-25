2025-09-28 Sunday

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC) Stock: Drops After Acura ZDX EV Production Halt

TLDRs: Honda halts U.S. production of Acura ZDX EV, citing weak market demand for electric vehicles. Shares of Honda (HMC) dropped 1.15% following the announcement of production cancellation. GM-assembled Acura ZDX ceases production while the Prologue EV in Mexico continues. Honda plans future EVs including the all-electric RSX, aligning with long-term strategy. Honda Motor Co., [...] The post Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC) Stock: Drops After Acura ZDX EV Production Halt appeared first on CoinCentral.
2025/09/25 19:44
Big Moves Ahead: 7 Best Cryptos to Watch in 2025 That Could Dominate the Next Market Rally

What if the right meme coin in 2025 could be the difference between an average portfolio and a life-changing windfall? […] The post Big Moves Ahead: 7 Best Cryptos to Watch in 2025 That Could Dominate the Next Market Rally appeared first on Coindoo.
2025/09/25 19:15
Quid Miner provides investors with new income options

September closed with sharp volatility in crypto markets, highlighting renewed investor interest in regular cash flow models such as cloud mining. #partnercontent
2025/09/25 19:14
US Senate to Grill Coinbase Exec on Crypto Tax Rules Next Week — Regulation Incoming?

​The U.S. Senate is preparing to wade deeper into the issue of digital asset taxation, with a high-profile hearing set for next week that will put crypto executives, such as Coinbase VP, policy advocates, and tax lawyers in the hot seat. The Finance Committee, chaired by Senator Mike Crapo, will convene on October 1 for a session titled “Examining the Taxation of Digital Assets.” The session will also feature Coin Center policy director Jason Somensatto, ASK Kramer Law’s Andrea Kramer, and Annette Nellen, who chairs the American Institute of CPAs’ Digital Assets Tax Task Force. However, Coinbase Vice President of Tax Lawrence Zlatkin will be in the spotlight. Notably, the hearing will be livestreamed from the Dirksen Senate Office Building. The backdrop is a July report from the White House’s Digital Asset Working Group that urged Congress to tailor existing tax rules for securities and commodities to cover digital assets, rather than treating them as an outlier. Without new legislation, the report pressed the Treasury Department and IRS to clarify grey areas, such as how to tax stablecoin payments and whether small sums from staking, mining, or airdrops should trigger taxable events. ​Senate to Grill Crypto Execs on Tax Rules Amid CAMT Backlash Adding to the pressure, Senators Cynthia Lummis and Bernie Moreno recently urged the Treasury Department to address what they call an “unintended tax burden” on digital asset companies, created by a Biden-era provision in the Inflation Reduction Act. The corporate alternative minimum tax (CAMT) imposes a 15% minimum levy on adjusted financial statement income, including unrealized gains from digital assets. Critics warn that this could force companies to pay taxes on paper profits even if they have not sold the assets. In a letter to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, the senators argued that the CAMT could harm U.S. competitiveness by forcing American firms to sell tokens to cover tax liabilities, while foreign rivals face no such constraint. They urged Treasury to use its regulatory authority to exempt unrealized crypto gains from the calculation, aligning tax policy with the reality that gains are only realized upon sale. Senator Lummis has already been vocal about what she calls “double taxation” of miners and stakers, who pay tax when rewards are earned and again when sold. She attempted to incorporate corrective language into President Trump’s budget reconciliation bill earlier this year, but it was not included in the final draft. The stakes are high. The Biden administration was criticized for dragging its feet on crypto regulation; however, since Trump’s return to office in January, officials have sought to accelerate policy clarity, framing it as a means to boost innovation and retain talent in the U.S. The White House has signaled support for de minimis tax exemptions, shielding small, routine crypto transactions from liability — a proposal that will likely be discussed in next week’s hearing. For Coinbase and other industry representatives, the session presents a rare opportunity to push back against rules they argue are stifling adoption. For lawmakers, it will test whether Washington can finally reconcile tax law with the realities of a fast-growing, increasingly mainstream asset class. Coinbase Faces Intensifying Tax Pressure as Senate Hearing, IRS Surveillance, and State Proposals Converge Coinbase’s testimony comes at a sensitive moment just months after the Supreme Court cleared the way for the IRS to keep probing crypto users’ data. In June, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear Harper v. IRS, a case challenging the agency’s power to compel Coinbase to share user data. The denial left intact a lower court ruling that allowed the IRS to collect records on transactions, security settings, and personal correspondence from accounts, such as that of James Harper, who argued that his Fourth Amendment rights were violated. Coinbase initially resisted but was ultimately forced to comply with narrowed summonses. The case reignited debate over the “third-party doctrine,” which holds that individuals forfeit their privacy rights over records held by service providers. Coinbase’s chief legal officer, Paul Grewal, also warned that the IRS’s sweeping approach amounted to “unchecked surveillance” extending far beyond crypto. Privacy advocates and even Justice Neil Gorsuch have questioned whether decades-old precedents remain relevant in an era of digital finance. Meanwhile, enforcement pressure is rising. CoinLedger reported a ninefold increase in IRS-related support requests from users between May and June compared with 2024, reflecting a surge in tax notices. Experts say the agency is focusing on discrepancies in staking, airdrops, and the reporting of small transactions, the very areas lawmakers may address next week. At the state level, New York has entered the fray with Assembly Bill A08966, proposing a 0.2% excise tax on all digital asset transactions, including NFTs. If enacted, the levy, earmarked for school prevention programs, would mark one of the most sweeping attempts to treat crypto as a revenue stream at the state level, potentially complicating compliance for exchanges and DeFi protocols. Coinbase has long positioned itself as a proponent of clear, workable tax rules, but it has fiercely opposed what it calls “unprecedented and unlimited tracking” in IRS proposals. As the company faces senators in Washington, the industry will be watching closely to see whether policymakers strike a balance between tax compliance, competitiveness, and individual privacy or double down on aggressive enforcement at the expense of innovation. ​
2025/09/25 18:45
Curve DAO crvUSD Credit Line: A Bold Leap for Yield Basis

BitcoinWorld Curve DAO crvUSD Credit Line: A Bold Leap for Yield Basis The decentralized finance (DeFi) world is constantly evolving, and a recent development from Curve DAO has certainly captured attention. In a significant move, Curve DAO has officially approved a substantial Curve DAO crvUSD credit line totaling $60 million for Yield Basis (YB), a protocol focused on generating yield from Bitcoin. This decision marks a pivotal moment, aiming to enhance liquidity and expand opportunities within the Bitcoin yield ecosystem. What Does the Curve DAO crvUSD Credit Line Mean for Yield Basis? This newly approved Curve DAO crvUSD credit line provides a robust financial injection for Yield Basis, a protocol designed to offer attractive returns on Bitcoin holdings. The credit line, denominated in crvUSD—Curve’s native stablecoin—is expected to empower YB to scale its operations, provide deeper liquidity, and ultimately, offer more stable and appealing yield opportunities to its users. It’s a strategic partnership that highlights the growing interoperability and support within the broader DeFi landscape. The approval process involved a community governance proposal, a standard practice in decentralized autonomous organizations. This collective decision-making ensures that the community has a say in significant financial undertakings, reflecting the core principles of decentralization. The backing from such a prominent DeFi entity like Curve DAO could significantly boost YB’s credibility and user adoption. Addressing Concerns: Are the Risks of the crvUSD Credit Line Managed? Naturally, a financial commitment of this scale, especially in the volatile crypto space, often invites scrutiny. Concerns were raised regarding the economic risks associated with Yield Basis, questioning whether they were adequately assessed before the Curve DAO crvUSD credit line approval. However, Curve founder Michael Egorov quickly moved to allay these fears, emphasizing the rigorous due diligence performed. Egorov highlighted that Yield Basis has already undergone a comprehensive series of audits: Six independent audits have been successfully completed, scrutinizing various aspects of the protocol’s security and economic models. A seventh audit is currently in progress, demonstrating an ongoing commitment to transparency and robust security measures. This multi-layered audit approach is crucial for building trust and ensuring the long-term viability of such partnerships. It underscores the importance of security and risk management in DeFi, particularly when substantial capital is involved. The Strategic Impact of This DeFi Partnership The provision of a Curve DAO crvUSD credit line to Yield Basis is more than just a financial transaction; it represents a strategic alignment between two key players in DeFi. For Curve DAO, it expands the utility and reach of its crvUSD stablecoin, cementing its position as a foundational liquidity layer. For Yield Basis, it offers a powerful endorsement and the necessary capital to innovate and grow within the competitive Bitcoin yield sector. This collaboration could potentially: Increase Liquidity: Provide deeper liquidity pools for Bitcoin-backed assets. Boost Innovation: Enable Yield Basis to develop new yield-generating strategies. Enhance Trust: The backing of Curve DAO, coupled with extensive audits, can foster greater user confidence. Drive Adoption: Attract more users seeking stable and audited Bitcoin yield opportunities. Such cross-protocol support is vital for the maturation of the DeFi ecosystem, fostering an environment where protocols can leverage each other’s strengths for mutual growth and broader market impact. What’s Next for Yield Basis and Curve DAO? With the Curve DAO crvUSD credit line now in place, the focus shifts to execution and performance. Yield Basis will be tasked with effectively deploying this capital to deliver on its promise of robust Bitcoin yield. The ongoing seventh audit will further contribute to its security profile, offering continuous assurance to investors and users. The success of this credit line could set a precedent for future collaborations between major DeFi protocols and emerging yield platforms. It highlights a growing trend of established DAOs actively supporting innovative projects, thereby strengthening the overall decentralized financial infrastructure. As the DeFi space continues to evolve, these strategic partnerships will likely play an increasingly important role in shaping its future direction. Conclusion: A Landmark Approval for Decentralized Finance The approval of the $60 million Curve DAO crvUSD credit line for Yield Basis is a landmark decision, showcasing the dynamic nature of decentralized governance and inter-protocol cooperation. Despite initial concerns, the rigorous auditing process, championed by Curve’s founder, underscores a commitment to security and transparency. This partnership holds immense potential to invigorate the Bitcoin yield market, drive innovation, and solidify crvUSD’s role as a key stablecoin in the DeFi ecosystem. It’s a testament to the power of community-led finance and a promising step forward for the entire industry. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is the purpose of the Curve DAO crvUSD credit line for Yield Basis? A1: The $60 million Curve DAO crvUSD credit line is intended to provide Yield Basis with significant capital to enhance liquidity, scale its operations, and offer more robust and attractive yield opportunities for Bitcoin holders within the DeFi ecosystem. Q2: What is crvUSD? A2: crvUSD is the native decentralized stablecoin of the Curve Finance ecosystem, designed to maintain a stable value and serve as a core component for various DeFi activities, including lending and borrowing. Q3: How were the risks of Yield Basis assessed? A3: Curve founder Michael Egorov confirmed that Yield Basis has undergone six independent security and economic audits, with a seventh audit currently in progress, to thoroughly assess and mitigate potential risks. Q4: What are the potential benefits of this partnership for the broader DeFi space? A4: This collaboration can increase liquidity for Bitcoin-backed assets, foster innovation in yield-generating strategies, enhance trust through rigorous audits, and drive greater adoption of decentralized finance by attracting more users to secure yield opportunities. Q5: Is this type of credit line common in DeFi? A5: While significant, credit lines between DAOs and protocols are becoming more common as the DeFi ecosystem matures. They represent strategic partnerships aimed at mutual growth, liquidity provision, and strengthening the overall decentralized financial infrastructure. Was this article helpful in understanding the latest developments in DeFi? Share your thoughts and spread the word! Join the conversation on social media and let your network know about the exciting new Curve DAO crvUSD credit line for Yield Basis. Your engagement helps us continue to deliver insightful crypto news. To learn more about the latest explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin yield protocols and their institutional adoption. This post Curve DAO crvUSD Credit Line: A Bold Leap for Yield Basis first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
2025/09/25 18:45
BNB Chain halves fees to 0.05 gwei: revenues on the rise, challenge to L1

BNB Chain accelerates on scale and costs: a reduction of the minimum gas fees to 0.05 gwei from the current 0.1 gwei has been proposed.
2025/09/25 16:57
Human Oversight Remains Essential for AI Coders

Cursor's AI assistant was failing to work properly with a Web3 authentication flow. The problem was that the API was being called before the user had signed anything in MetaMask. Cursor's solution was to use the React hook pattern for 'useSignMessage' The AI didn't understand the specific behavior of React hooks.
2025/09/25 13:19
Evaluating AI Is Harder Than Building It

AI evaluation is a tricky engineering challenge. With so many diverse tasks that we're trying to solve with AI, it will become increasingly complex to get it right. I propose the following framework: decompose the pipeline into small steps, design a measurable and reproducible evaluation approach, assess the interactions between steps and adjust accordingly.
2025/09/25 13:16
Building Two-Way Conversations Between Apps

The advantages of using the symfony/webhook component over writing logic in standard controllers can be boiled down to three key aspects that make your application more reliable, secure, and scalable.
2025/09/25 13:08
Why Dating Apps Are Dying — And What Will Replace Them

Dating apps rose fast, but their culture collapsed. The next revolution is AI concierges that can truly connect people.
2025/09/25 12:54
