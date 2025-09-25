Giełda MEXC
Capital Group Becomes Largest Shareholder in Bitcoin Firm Metaplanet
TLDR Capital Group has acquired an 11.45% stake in Bitcoin treasury firm Metaplanet, becoming its largest shareholder. The investment is valued at approximately $500 million and was acquired through Capital Research and Management Company. Metaplanet’s total Bitcoin holdings now exceed 25,500 BTC, positioning it among the top five corporate Bitcoin treasuries. Capital Group has been [...] The post Capital Group Becomes Largest Shareholder in Bitcoin Firm Metaplanet appeared first on CoinCentral.
NOW
$0.00495
-2.17%
BTC
$109,395.3
+0.18%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
Coincentral
2025/09/25 19:41
The ransomware group Rhysida stole data from the Maryland Department of Transportation and is auctioning it off for 30 bitcoins.
PANews reported on September 25 that according to Bitcoin News, the ransomware organization "Rhysida" stole sensitive data from the Maryland Department of Transportation and is auctioning the data for 30 bitcoins (about US$3.4 million).
PANews
2025/09/25 19:35
Best Altcoins to Invest in as Big Players Enter the Market
Ethereum (ETH) continues to be a favorite among institutional investors, especially with big players warming up more to the crypto market. As the largest smart contract platform, ETH continues to be a favorite among investors who seek stability. Another show of optimism comes with Mutuum Finance (MUTM). At stage 6 of its presale, Mutuum Finance […]
ETH
$4,005.54
-0.35%
MORE
$0.07645
+2.30%
SMART
$0.004496
-0.24%
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/25 19:30
Solana (SOL) vs Mutuum Finance (MUTM): Which is the Best Crypto to Invest in and Turn $300 into $15,000
The post Solana (SOL) vs Mutuum Finance (MUTM): Which is the Best Crypto to Invest in and Turn $300 into $15,000 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana (SOL) solidified itself as a reputable name holder among the fastest and most scalable blockchains that have attracted builders and institutional investors alike. Professionals view SOL as a possible source of steady gains during the subsequent bull run. Conversely, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) at a presale price $0.035 is gaining momentum with its lending-and-borrowing protocol. With its lower market price and nascent thrust, MUTM has investors looking at it as one that can deliver disproportionate returns, turning a modest $300 investment into $15,000 once it achieves its milestones. Solana (SOL) Price Prediction As of 23 September 2025, Solana (SOL) stands at around $219.05 after recently retracing following its failure to break resistance levels of $245-$250. The price has started running out of steam. While still being bought and network activity still being healthy, technical indicators have begun to reflect bearish divergence, with the recent rally losing vigor compared to earlier ones. For SOL to reach the target of about $300, it would likely require a strong breakout above the existing resistance backed by steady institutional inflows and favorable macro trends. Otherwise, it will remain in the band of $200-$250 or breakdown to retest the support around $210-$220. MUTM, however, has stronger potential for growth. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Presale Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has successfully gone live with its presale and stands at Stage 6, where the tokens can be purchased at $0.035. The project has already gained over 16,570 investors and more than $16.3 million in funds. These are indicative of the demand in the market for MUTM and the global anticipation of it going live. Mutuum Finance protocol will hedge liquidity and volatility in real-time. It will short illiquid positions when it’s best, not reaching very low liquidation levels. Risk levels are also managed by hedging into stablecoins and ETH…
SOL
$202.34
+1.08%
COM
$0.011473
+8.61%
GAINS
$0.0222
+1.23%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 19:25
Yei Finance: Clovis's first quarter pre-deposit event has officially concluded, and the first quarter points reward will be launched soon
PANews reported on September 25th that Yei Finance has officially completed a snapshot of all pre-deposit data for the first season of Clovis Points Season 1, a cross-chain product. This first season covers four rounds of pre-deposits after Clovis' launch. Deposits from periods one through three, as well as the first $500,000 of the fourth round, have already been counted toward the first season's points rewards. Deposits exceeding $500,000 from the fourth round will automatically be counted toward the second season's points program. This snapshot fully records the relevant wallet addresses and corresponding deposit amounts, laying the foundation for the distribution of points rewards for the first quarter. The Yei Finance team stated that they will officially announce the specific reward details and distribution plan for the first quarter points to the community in the near future. Officials stated that this move not only serves as a reward for early supporters but will also further promote the project's ecosystem development before the TGE.
SOON
$0.3244
-4.10%
1
$0.008344
-4.01%
CROSS
$0.23321
+0.82%
PANews
2025/09/25 19:16
CodexField and Cache Wallet Target Lost Keys with Programmable Time-Locked Transactions
The partnership aims to offer solutions for assets frozen due to lost private keys, passwords, and seed phrases to redefine recovery-focused asset management.
WALLET
$0.02228
+0.08%
SEED
$0.001122
+3.98%
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/25 19:10
TSMC (TSM) Stock: Declines Pre-Market Amid AI Chip Strategy News
TLDRs: TSMC shares dip pre-market despite unveiling AI-driven energy-efficient chip strategies. AI-powered design tools could accelerate chip development but raise investor caution. Chiplet-based designs promise up to 10x efficiency, yet stock reacts negatively. August revenue rose 34%, showing strong AI demand despite short-term market pullback. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC) saw its stock decline [...] The post TSMC (TSM) Stock: Declines Pre-Market Amid AI Chip Strategy News appeared first on CoinCentral.
AI
$0.1227
-1.60%
ROSE
$0.02547
-0.85%
Coincentral
2025/09/25 19:07
Nansen Unveils AI Agent to Simplify Onchain Crypto Trading
TLDR: Nansen launches AI agent for real-time, intuitive on-chain crypto trading. Nansen AI simplifies crypto trading with AI-powered market insights. Nansen’s new AI agent replaces charts with conversational insights for trading. Streamlined on-chain crypto trading with Nansen’s AI agent on Ethereum & EVM. Nansen introduces AI agent to make crypto trading faster and more intuitive [...] The post Nansen Unveils AI Agent to Simplify Onchain Crypto Trading appeared first on CoinCentral.
AI
$0.1227
-1.60%
REAL
$0.06738
+4.65%
MORE
$0.07645
+2.30%
Coincentral
2025/09/25 18:59
Can Ethereum (ETH) Defend the $4,000 Key Support Level? Price Analysis
While Bitcoin (BTC) struggles to defend the key support level of $112,000, $ETH, the number two cryptocurrency by market capitalization, needs to hold its own key support level of $4,000. Can the $ETH bulls triumph, or is a breakdown the more likely scenario?
ETH
$4,005.54
-0.35%
BTC
$109,395.3
+0.18%
BULLS
$791.54
+0.45%
Cryptodaily
2025/09/25 18:47
The Day I Learned My NAS Was Traceable Through TLS Logs
I recently learned about a new way to leak your privacy, and it's a scary one.
Hackernoon
2025/09/25 16:44
