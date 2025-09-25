2025-09-28 Sunday

Circle and Crossmint Partner to Power Agentic Commerce With USDC Stablecoin

Stablecoin issuer Circle’s venture capital arm, Circle Ventures, has invested in crypto infrastructure and self-custody platform Crossmint to expand global accessibility for its flagship product, USD Coin (USDC), across more blockchain rails. The move comes as part of the crypto giant’s plan to reach billions of new users, including AI agents. The partnership comes as ... Read more The post Circle and Crossmint Partner to Power Agentic Commerce With USDC Stablecoin  appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Bitemycoin2025/09/25 19:41
SEC Approves Hashdex Crypto Index ETF With XRP, Solana, and Stellar

The post SEC Approves Hashdex Crypto Index ETF With XRP, Solana, and Stellar appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins 25 September 2025 | 14:05 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has opened the door to a broader class of digital assets with the approval of the Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index ETF. The fund, which will be listed under the regulator’s new public listing standards, includes not only Bitcoin and Ethereum but also other major altcoins such as Solana, XRP, and Stellar. Industry watchers see the move as another milestone in the SEC’s evolving approach to crypto-linked products. Nate Geraci, president of The ETF Store, highlighted the development, noting that investors can now gain regulated exposure to a wider range of cryptocurrencies through a single exchange-traded product. Until now, U.S. investors looking for multi-asset crypto exposure had limited options. The Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) became the first multi-crypto spot ETF to gain approval under the SEC’s general listing rules, but Hashdex’s offering is the first to benefit from the regulator’s newly introduced framework. By broadening the scope of digital assets available through ETFs, the SEC’s latest decision could significantly shift how mainstream investors allocate to the sector — signaling that regulated access to the wider crypto market is steadily moving forward. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Reporter at Coindoo Related stories Next article Source: https://coindoo.com/sec-approves-hashdex-crypto-index-etf-with-xrp-solana-and-stellar/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 19:40
Ripple (XRP) vs Dogecoin (DOGE); This Third Crypto Will Beat and Leave Both in the Dust in 2025

The post Ripple (XRP) vs Dogecoin (DOGE); This Third Crypto Will Beat and Leave Both in the Dust in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPONSORED POST* By late 2025, analysts expect Ripple (XRP) to rally with regulatory tailwinds, while Dogecoin (DOGE) could reclaim some meme-coin glory. But those gains may look tiny beside what Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has lined up.  With a presale raising nearly $26 million, a zero-tax, anti-bot Layer-2 design, and a fast-growing community, LILPEPE is shaping up to be the wildcard that leaves both XRP and DOGE in the dust. Ripple (XRP): A Traditional Favorite for Steady Gains Ripple (XRP) has been a good pick for investors looking for the best crypto to buy for a long time, and 2025 could be no different. XRP has gone up 425% in the last year, and its price has been around $3.08.  Source: TradingView XRP hit a high of $3.67 in July before settling above the important $3.00 support level. Market analysts think that XRP might go up to $15.50 by the end of 2025, which would be a gain of 400%. Dogecoin (DOGE): Meme-Coin Staying Power Dogecoin (DOGE) has proven that meme power can keep a project alive and relevant. Over the past year, DOGE has climbed 132%, and its current trading price of $0.27 suggests momentum is still on its side. Supported at $0.24, the coin has been building strength, logging a 10.6% weekly gain and a 20% monthly increase. Source: TradingView Analyst projections place DOGE at highs of $1.50 by late 2025, translating to just over 400% growth. While Dogecoin stands as the best crypto to buy for meme-coin exposure, its ceiling may be limited compared to newcomers with bigger ambitions. Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The Wildcard That Could Leave Both in the Dust The spotlight, however, is moving toward Little Pepe (LILPEPE). The project’s presale has caught significant attention, with 26.5% of its 100 billion total supply already allocated. Stage…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 19:39
Hong Kong Sounds Alarm on Unapproved Digital Yuan Stablecoins Amid Market Surge

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) has firmly denied social media rumours that the world’s first offshore yuan-pegged stablecoin has been issued in the city. In a public statement the regulator labeled the reports as “false news” and urged investors to remain vigilant against unverified claims that could mislead the market. The warning comes amid heightened global interest in stablecoins, particularly those linked to the Chinese yuan, as traders and developers look for new forms of liquidity in the digital asset sector. HKMA officials stressed that no entity has been granted a license to issue a yuan-pegged stablecoin in Hong Kong. Stablecoin Ordinance Now in Effect The HKMA reiterated that under the Stablecoin Ordinance, which formally took effect on August 1, any company seeking to issue a stablecoin in Hong Kong—or promote related activities to the local public—must secure an official license from the regulator. The law requires issuers of “referenced stablecoins” to demonstrate compliance with strict operational and transparency standards before offering products to the market. HKMA stressed at present, no license has been awarded. As a result, any claims of yuan-pegged stablecoin issuance or marketing in Hong Kong are not only misleading but also illegal under the new regulatory framework. Market Surveillance and Enforcement Measures The HKMA confirmed it is actively monitoring trading activity involving stablecoins and will take enforcement actions against those found in violation of the ordinance. Regulators said they will rely on factual evidence and supporting documentation before moving forward with penalties or further investigations. The authority emphasized its intent to safeguard the stability of Hong Kong’s financial markets as the city positions itself as a regulated hub for digital assets. Market participants were reminded that compliance with the licensing regime is a prerequisite for engaging in stablecoin issuance and promotion. Public Urged to Verify Information In addition to enforcement, the HKMA is calling on the public to exercise caution and verify information directly through its official website, where a public register of licensed stablecoin issuers is maintained. The register, required under Article 21 of the Stablecoin Ordinance, provides real-time updates on authorized entities. The HKMA warned that misleading promotions not only misrepresent the regulator’s stance but could also expose investors to significant financial losses. The statement reflects ongoing efforts by Hong Kong authorities to temper speculative frenzy around digital assets while promoting transparency and investor protection. With stablecoins continuing to attract global attention, the HKMA’s latest warning underscores the importance of clarity, regulation, and responsible participation in the evolving digital finance ecosystem. HKMA Releases Stablecoin Licensing Framework In July, HKMA officially launched its long-anticipated licensing regime for stablecoin issuers. The latest update shows Hong Kong’s intention to regulate the growing stablecoin sector, offering clarity for market participants while reinforcing investor protection and financial integrity. The HKMA published two sets of documents: the “Guidelines on the Supervision of Licensed Stablecoin Issuers” and the “Guidelines on Combating Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing.” These were accompanied by summary notes detailing licensing application procedures and transitional provisions for existing issuers. Institutions interested in applying must contact the HKMA by August 31 to receive early-stage feedback, with a submission deadline of September 30 for those ready to proceed
CryptoNews2025/09/25 19:36
Publicly listed company Caliber invested $4 million to increase its LINK token holdings, bringing its total holdings to $10.1 million.

PANews reported on September 25th that Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD), a diversified real estate and digital asset management platform, announced that it has completed a $4 million strategic acquisition of Chainlink (LINK) tokens, further strengthening its digital asset treasury (DAT) strategy. Caliber purchased 183,421 LINK tokens at an average price of $21.81 per token (including fees and expenses). This purchase brings Caliber's total LINK holdings to 467,632, valued at approximately $10.1 million.
PANews2025/09/25 19:21
ByteDance and Alibaba Face Regulatory Scrutiny in China over Content Violations

TLDRs: China’s cyberspace regulator warns ByteDance and Alibaba over trending content moderation failures. CAC identifies unhealthy and sensitive topics on Toutiao and UCWeb trending lists. Both companies pledge to form dedicated teams to improve content monitoring quickly. The crackdown is part of a broader campaign targeting harmful online trends. China’s regulatory body, the Cyberspace Administration [...] The post ByteDance and Alibaba Face Regulatory Scrutiny in China over Content Violations appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/25 19:20
Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Introduces Fusaka: Ethereum’s Most Ambitious Scaling Solution Yet

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has unveiled Fusaka as the network’s most ambitious scaling upgrade, set to activate on December 3 with revolutionary technology that eliminates the need for any single computer to download complete blockchain data. The upgrade introduces PeerDAS, allowing validator nodes to verify information by checking small random pieces rather than entire data blocks. Buterin described the technology as “unprecedented” for live blockchains, as it enables massive scalability improvements while maintaining security. Each network participant downloads only small “chunks” to probabilistically verify that sufficient data exists for complete reconstruction when needed. The upgrade addresses mounting pressure on Ethereum’s base layer amid criticism that Layer 2 solutions create fragmented user experiences.Source: X/@hildobby Current network congestion forces over 2 million ETH into exit queues, facing 43-day delays, while entry processing completes in just 7 days. Fusaka will more than double blob capacity within two weeks through automated parameter-only forks, expanding from the current limits of 6/9 blobs to 14/21.Source: X/@hildobby The phased approach begins with conservative increases before becoming more aggressive as the technology proves stable. The upgrade comes as Ethereum’s revenue fell 44% to $14.1 million in August despite ETH reaching new all-time highs above $4,950. Layer 2 adoption has reduced base layer fee generation, creating sustainability concerns about the network’s economic model. Revolutionary Data System Changes Everything As reported earlier, the Fusaka Upgrade is scheduled to go live on December 3, and PeerDAS will fundamentally alter how the blockchain networks handle information by distributing data verification across thousands of computers, rather than requiring complete downloads. Traditional systems force every participant to store entire blocks, creating bottlenecks as networks grow larger. The new approach uses mathematical probability to ensure data availability. If more than 50% of data chunks remain accessible across the network, any computer can theoretically download those pieces and reconstruct missing information using erasure coding techniques. Initially, complete data blocks must still exist in one location for broadcasting new information and emergency reconstruction when publishers provide incomplete data. However, these roles remain untrusted, requiring only one honest participant among potentially hundreds of dishonest actors. Future developments will eliminate even these centralized functions through cell-level messaging and distributed block building. Different computers can handle these tasks for different blocks, which further decentralizes the entire process. Notably, Buterin emphasized the cautious testing approach core developers have adopted despite years of development work. The conservative blob count initially increases and will become more aggressive as real-world performance validates the technology’s stability and security. Ethereum Battles Revenue Crisis With Infrastructure Focus The Fusaka upgrade addresses Ethereum’s growing economic challenges as Layer 2 networks reduce mainnet transaction demand. August revenue of $14.1 million marked one of the weakest months since early 2021, which has raised concerns about sustainability. Witnessing this, Buterin recently proposed low-risk DeFi protocols as Ethereum’s potential revenue anchor, comparing the model to Google Search funding broader company operations. He suggested protocols offering 5% yields on blue-chip stablecoins could provide economic stability without compromising ethical foundations. These protocols include mainstream lending platforms like Aave, where users can earn stable returns by supplying USDT and USDC to borrowers without speculative risks. Fusaka’s infrastructure improvements will reduce transaction costs for such applications, making them accessible to everyday users who previously faced prohibitive gas fees when interacting with DeFi protocols. The upgrade includes 11-12 Ethereum Improvement Proposals targeting scalability and node efficiency improvements. Blob parameter-only forks will activate automatically based on predetermined schedules rather than requiring separate network upgrades. Additionally, recent controversies in the validator queue also add to the ongoing scalability pressures. However, Buterin defended the current 43-day exit delays as essential security features, comparing validator commitments to military service, which requires “friction in quitting.” The upgrade follows May’s successful Pectra implementation, which introduced account abstraction and increased validator staking limits from 32 ETH to 2,048 ETH. That upgrade delivered infrastructure improvements for social recovery wallets and smart contract execution capabilities. For Fusaka, the improvements in data availability will support the next growth phase of Ethereum, while maintaining the security guarantees that distinguish Ethereum from its competitors
CryptoNews2025/09/25 19:09
Leveling the Crypto Seas: What Everyday Traders Gain from Rapid Settlement and Personalized Support

The post Leveling the Crypto Seas: What Everyday Traders Gain from Rapid Settlement and Personalized Support appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Whale movements can make prices plummet, a fact that manifests unmistakably after large sell-offs. Such volatility shakes investor sentiment and troubles the cryptocurrency market, often prompting retail investors to panic sell. The psychological repercussions of whale transactions can initiate a feedback loop, fueling uncertainty and fear that, in turn, drives further decline. Augmenting the unfortunate …
CoinPedia2025/09/25 19:06
M2 Capital to add Ethena into wealth management offering

UAE M2 Capital Limited, the proprietary investment arm of UAE M2 Holdings, a conglomerate with a diversified portfolio in digital asset solutions, has invested $20 million in Ethena ($ENA), the governance token of the Ethena protocol. Before the latest investment, M2 Capital had invested in the Sui Foundation. Ethena powers USDe, a crypto-native synthetic dollar, […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/25 17:35
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Expert Points to Maxi Doge as Top $SHIB Alternative

The crypto market has been showing signs of recovery after recent turbulence, with Bitcoin rebounding from sharp declines and pulling altcoins back into positive territory. However, the market remains a mixed bag, as the broader correction from last week still lingers in trader sentiment. A sharp drop in $BTC from $117,000 to nearly $112,000 shook […]
The Cryptonomist2025/09/25 17:20
