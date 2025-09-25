2025-09-28 Sunday

Tapzi, BullZilla & BlockDAG: Best Crypto to Buy Now for Next 1000X Explosion Amidst New Developments & Launches

Tapzi at $0.0035 presale stands out as the best 100x+ crypto bet, blending GameFi utility, controlled tokenomics, and early adoption, ahead of BullZilla and BlockDAG.
2025/09/25 19:44
Will Pi Coin Price Recover As Month End After Payochain Listing?

The post Will Pi Coin Price Recover As Month End After Payochain Listing? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Pi Coin price remains under heavy pressure as the charts highlight a prolonged downtrend. Despite extended weakness, the asset has reached an important technical zone that may influence its short-term direction. The broader narrative now mixes technical signals with ecosystem updates, shaping the debate on whether recovery is possible. Pi Coin Price Action Shows Oversold Signals The Pi Coin price has been trading within a steep descending channel, reflecting consistent bearish control. Recently, it touched a critical support area that has historically drawn attention during similar cycles.  The current Pi Coin market price trades at $0.27, placing it near the lower boundary of the channel. Importantly, the Relative Strength Index signals oversold conditions, adding weight to speculation of a rebound.  Meanwhile, Pi hit a fresh all-time low near this boundary on September 22, strengthening the case for technical relief. However, a key resistance remains set around $0.40, which must be breached to change the broader trend.  If this zone is reclaimed, a move toward higher ranges could unfold. In the longer-term Pi Coin price forecast, holding the oversold region could pave the way for recovery. Still, failure to defend support risks prolonging the downward cycle further. PI/USDT 1-Day Chart (Source: TradingView) Payochain Listing Sparks Hope Amid Prolonged Decline The recent announcement that Payochain has listed Pi Coin adds a fresh layer to the discussion. The move introduces a new utility for users within Payochain’s platform, potentially boosting activity.  Specifically, in-app trading and transfers expand access, which could attract more participants. Additionally, the listing aligns with Payochain’s stated goal of empowering mobile blockchain adoption.  The ecosystem support comes at a time when Pi Coin struggles with severe technical weakness. Therefore, the timing of this listing stands out, colliding directly with the asset’s lowest trading range.  Besides, Onramp Money expanded Pi’s…
2025/09/25 19:41
Ethereum Thesis From Tom Lee Is ‘Retarded’: VC Firm Boss

The post Ethereum Thesis From Tom Lee Is ‘Retarded’: VC Firm Boss appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jake Simmons, a dedicated crypto journalist, has been passionate about Bitcoin since 2016 when he first learned about it. Through his extensive work with NewsBTC.com and Bitcoinist.com, Jake has become a trusted voice in the crypto community, guiding newcomers and seasoned enthusiasts alike towards a deeper understanding of this dynamic field. His mission is simple yet profound: to demystify Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies and make them accessible to everyone.With a professional career in the Bitcoin and crypto scene that began right after graduating with a degree in Information Systems in 2017, Jake has immersed himself in the industry. Jake joined the NewsBTC Group in late 2022. His educational background provides him with the technical prowess and analytical skills necessary to dissect complex topics and present them in an understandable format. Whether you are a casual reader curious about Bitcoin or an investor seeking to navigate the latest market trends, Jake’s insights offer valuable perspectives that bridge the gap between complex technology and everyday usage. Jake is not just a reporter on technological trends; he is a firm believer in the transformative potential of Bitcoin over traditional fiat currencies. To him, the current financial system is on the brink of chaos, propelled by unchecked government actions and flawed Keynesian economic policies. Drawing from the principles of the Austrian school of economics, Jake views Bitcoin not merely as a digital asset but as a crucial step towards rectifying a failing monetary system. His libertarian views reinforce his stance that just as the church was separated from the state, so too should money be freed from governmental control. For Jake, Bitcoin represents more than just an investment; it’s a peaceful revolution. He envisions a future where Bitcoin fosters a sustainable and responsible financial framework for generations to come. His advocacy is not about opposition…
2025/09/25 19:32
Crypto Community Underattack: New X Account Takeover Threat

Crypto security experts have identified a recently emerged, sophisticated phishing campaign targeting prominent figures on X (formerly Twitter). Unlike traditional scams, this campaign employs advanced tactics that bypass two-factor authentication, making it particularly dangerous. The attack leverages X’s own infrastructure to gain unauthorized access to high-profile accounts, raising concerns about emerging vulnerabilities within social media [...]
2025/09/25 19:29
Coinbase and Cloudflare Launch x402 Foundation to Develop AI Payment Protocol

TLDR Coinbase and Cloudflare have partnered to create the x402 Foundation The x402 protocol uses HTTP “402 Payment Required” status code to embed payments into web interactions The system enables seamless transactions between AI agents, businesses, and applications Early use cases include pay-per-request AI services, real-time analytics, and creator tipping The foundation aims to establish [...] The post Coinbase and Cloudflare Launch x402 Foundation to Develop AI Payment Protocol appeared first on Blockonomi.
2025/09/25 19:09
3 Cheap but High-Potential Coins to Buy – Digitap, XLM and Cardano Coin

The post 3 Cheap but High-Potential Coins to Buy – Digitap, XLM and Cardano Coin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPONSORED POST* Why buy Bitcoin (BTC) when there are budget-friendly altcoins with higher growth prospects? Ahead of the expected parabolic run in Q4, the best cheap cryptos to buy now are the Cardano coin, XLM crypto, and Digitap ($TAP), all valued below $1. For better positioning, experts suggest betting on $TAP, an emerging altcoin with plenty of room to run.  Digitap ($TAP): Investing in the Future of Cross-Border Payments With $0.012 Digitap ($TAP) has made headlines for its innovative approach and solutions in the cross-border payments market. Positioned to provide financial access to the 1.4 billion unbanked people, its borderless transactions and near-zero costs make it a leader at the forefront of the PayFi revolution.  Additionally, users are not required to complete KYC, ensuring their anonymity and identity protection. At the same time, as the world’s first omni-bank, users can hold multiple assets and spend from one unified balance, including fiat, crypto, and everything in between.  Equally important, its crypto cards are co-branded with Visa and globally accepted online and in-store. Also, they are fully integrated with Apple Pay and Google Pay for simple tap-to-pay with phones. Hence, experts consider it significantly discounted and undervalued at $0.0125 in its first ICO round, listing it among the low-cap gems of 2025.  For Info about $TAP, visit Digitap.app Presale or Join the Community Is the Cardano Coin Underpriced? Here Are Key Reasons Investors Should Double Down The Cardano coin hovers around $0.82, down by over 70% from its 2021 all-time high, according to CoinMarketCap. As a result, it has room to run, not to mention its budget-friendliness, valued at sub-$1.  On the yearly chart, the Cardano coin price has increased by 130%, signaling growing momentum. As the bull season enters its most intense phase, bold price predictions have been flying, positioning ADA…
2025/09/25 19:09
XRP Community Eyes Based Eggman $GGs as Top Crypto Presale Alternative in 2025 Market Trends

XRP community tracks Based Eggman ($GGs), a new crypto token presale on Base. Learn how presale crypto ranks among top crypto presales and why token presales matter in 2025 research.
2025/09/25 19:06
How Automated Tools Are Making Open Source Software Safer

In addition to highlighting the significance of resolving ethical concerns in software communities, this work—the first comprehensive investigation of unethical behavior in OSS—also shows promising automated ways for detecting such issues.
2025/09/25 17:00
The TechBeat: New frontiers in Human AI Interface (9/25/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐Want to know what's trending right now?: The Techbeat by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our trending stories of the day! Set email preference here. ## Hurry! One Month Left to Win from 15,000 USDT in the Spacecoin Writing Contest By @hackernooncontests [ 3 Min read ] Enter Round 2 of the Spacecoin Writing Contest by Oct 7! Write on #spacetech, #blockchain-use-case, or #decentralized-internet and more to win from 15000 USDT! Read More. Are we Catching up With Science Fiction’s Dream of Lunar Bases? By @codelynx [ 5 Min read ] Exploring the progress of lunar base development and how it aligns with science fiction’s vision of life on the Moon. Read More. ⁠ ⁠Is Elon Musk’s Timeline for Mars Colonization Still Feasible After 2025? By @lonewolf [ 8 Min read ] Analyzing if Elon Musk's Mars colonization plans remain achievable beyond 2025, factoring in technology, funding, and future challenges. Read More. Passive Income in Crypto: Why Waiting for Altseason Is a Bad Strategy By @MichaelJerlis [ 4 Min read ] Discover the most reliable passive income strategies in crypto for 2025 — from tokenized treasuries to staking, lending, farming, and more. Read More. Making LLMs Efficient: Reducing Memory Usage Without Breaking Quality By @sushant523 [ 3 Min read ] Optimal memory-quality tradeoffs for efficient language models. Read More. XYO, the DePIN Project With 10M+ Nodes, Launches Blockchain’s First Data-Focused L1 By @chainwire [ 5 Min read ] With this launch, XYO introduces the first blockchain built to handle large volumes of data without slowing performance. Read More. Sia Redefines Cloud Reliability with Continuous Performance by Design By @siafoundation [ 7 Min read ] Sia delivers true cloud reliability by eliminating single points of failure. Decentralized design ensures continuous performance, even during outages. Read More. Remote Work Reality Check: Malta, Madeira and the Canaries By @socialdiscoverygroup [ 4 Min read ] Remote Work in Paradise? 4 Years, 3 Islands, 1 Honest Guide. Discover the real trade-offs of Malta, Madeira &amp; Canary Islands for digital nomads. Read More. I Unlocked Cash Without Selling Bitcoin: My OnLock Story By @MichaelJerlis [ 3 Min read ] Discover how DeFi lending and EMCD Onlock differs from banks: no middlemen, just protocols, smart contracts, and instant liquidity for borrowers and depositors. Read More. How Space Debris Cleanup Could Become the Next Trillion-Dollar Industry By @samuelogbonna138 [ 5 Min read ] Space debris threatens satellites and economies. See how cleanup tech could unlock a trillion-dollar spacetech industry. Read More. New frontiers in Human AI Interface By @zbruceli [ 12 Min read ] Recent tech advances are breaking free from 20 years of 5-inch screen limits, unlocking full human senses in computing through AI interfaces and wearables. Read More. Here's How ShareChat Scaled Their ML Feature Store 1000X Without Scaling the Database By @scylladb [ 8 Min read ] How ShareChat scaled its ML feature store to 1B features/sec on ScyllaDB, achieving 1000X performance without scaling the database. Read More. Vibe Coding is Creating a Generation of Unemployable Developers By @paoloap [ 7 Min read ] Vibe coding lets AI generate code—but skips the skills that make developers indispensable. Learn why shortcuts can ruin careers in 2025 tech. Read More. How People Use ChatGPT By @hacker-Antho [ 5 Min read ] A groundbreaking NBER Working Paper, “How People Use ChatGPT”, finally pulls back the curtain on this phenomenon. Read More. The WEF Wants to Put a Market Price on Nature By @thesociable [ 6 Min read ] WEF’s new blueprint, led by Larry Fink &amp; Andre Hoffmann, aims to monetize nature with credits, swaps &amp; asset schemes worth trillions. Read More. 10 Influential Women in The AI Space By @vicloskutova [ 15 Min read ] Meet 10 influential women redefining AI—leaders, founders, and innovators shaping technology with creativity, ethics, and bold vision. Read More. Spacecoin: Beaming Web3 Access From Space for $2 a Month By @hacker82362998 [ 4 Min read ] Spacecoin beams low-cost, censorship-proof internet from satellites, unlocking Web3 for billions with crypto-first access. Read More. Here's Why AI Can’t Replace You By @c4twithshell [ 4 Min read ] Why AI can’t replace people: insights from real projects showing how data quality, curation, and human expertise still make the difference. Read More. Developers Gain Version Control, A/B Testing for Prompts in OpenAI Rollout By @ainativedev [ 3 Min read ] OpenAI now treats prompts as API primitives - centralized, versioned, and callable - enabling collaboration, A/B testing, and dynamic integration like never before. Read More. Generative AI Press Releases Explained: Why They’re an Essential Visibility Layer By @sarahevans [ 4 Min read ] Discover how Generative AI Press Releases (GenAI Press Releases) are transforming PR. Learn how schema, FAQs, backlinks, and semantic headlines impact releases. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it. See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
2025/09/25 14:10
An Interview With GetBlock CEO Vasily Rudomanov

Vasily Rudomanov is the CEO of GetBlock, a leading Web3 infrastructure platform. He has 25+ years of experience in data systems, both Web2 and Web3 projects. He says Web3 development is a much more turbulent and uncertain field compared to well-established Web2, which requires
2025/09/25 13:14
