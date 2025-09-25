2025-09-28 Sunday

Wiadomości krypto

Zanurz się w najgorętszych wiadomościach krypto i aktualizacjach rynkowych
T-REX Persona System is now live, with plans to release Rexy NFT in October

T-REX Persona System is now live, with plans to release Rexy NFT in October

PANews reported on September 25 that according to official news, T-REX, the Web3 data and interaction infrastructure on Arbitrum, announced the launch of its Persona System and released its product blueprint, aiming to solve the long-standing incentive imbalance and user mismatch problems in Web3 through its innovative 5D Persona (multi-dimensional user portrait) and AI intelligent engine. T-REX was developed by EVG and has secured $17 million in investment from leading institutions including Arbitrum Gaming Ventures, Portal Ventures, North Island Ventures and Framework Ventures. Joyce Yim, co-founder of T-Rex, said: "Our goal is to create a fair and intelligent value discovery and matching engine for Web3, so that every value can be matched efficiently." According to T-REX's blueprint, the core product 5D Persona is now online, the AI matching system is in training, and Rexy NFT is scheduled to be launched in October.
Threshold
T$0,01528-0,71%
REVOX
REX$0,033681-11,15%
Nowchain
NOW$0,00495-2,17%
Udostępnij
PANews2025/09/25 19:37
Udostępnij
Japanese Insurer Tokio Marine Taps OpenAI for Customer Service

Japanese Insurer Tokio Marine Taps OpenAI for Customer Service

TLDRs: Tokio Marine partners with OpenAI to enhance customer service and product planning using AI agents. AI agents will support sales strategies for Tokio Marine’s Japanese branches. OpenAI’s Responses API enables autonomous AI agents for data analysis and customer inquiries. No financial details or implementation timeline disclosed for Tokio Marine’s AI collaboration. Japanese insurer Tokio [...] The post Japanese Insurer Tokio Marine Taps OpenAI for Customer Service appeared first on CoinCentral.
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1228-1,52%
Udostępnij
Coincentral2025/09/25 19:34
Udostępnij
Crypto Liquidations Top $400 Million as Bitcoin Price Tests $111,000 Support

Crypto Liquidations Top $400 Million as Bitcoin Price Tests $111,000 Support

Crypto liquidations over the last 24 hours totalled $407.81 million, according to CoinGlass data. Long traders suffered the most losses. The post Crypto Liquidations Top $400 Million as Bitcoin Price Tests $111,000 Support appeared first on Coinspeaker.
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
Udostępnij
Coinspeaker2025/09/25 19:25
Udostępnij
Best Crypto to Buy Now: BlockDAG Presale, Solaxy Crypto Presale, or Super Pepe Coin Crypto Presale?

Best Crypto to Buy Now: BlockDAG Presale, Solaxy Crypto Presale, or Super Pepe Coin Crypto Presale?

Looking for the best cryptocurrency to buy can be like looking for a needle in a haystack. Every day, new projects claim to be the next big thing, offering huge growth and cutting-edge technology. When people talk about the Best Crypto to Buy Now, BlockDAG, Solaxy, and Super Pepe stand out. But only one combines […] The post Best Crypto to Buy Now: BlockDAG Presale, Solaxy Crypto Presale, or Super Pepe Coin Crypto Presale? appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Nowchain
NOW$0,00495-2,17%
Solaxy
SOLAXY$0,0003278+4,19%
Pepe
PEPE$0,00000926-1,06%
Udostępnij
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/25 19:17
Udostępnij
Ripple’s (XRP) Cycle Pattern Signals $15–$33 Ahead by 2025: Analyst

Ripple’s (XRP) Cycle Pattern Signals $15–$33 Ahead by 2025: Analyst

Analysts see XRP building a familiar cycle setup, with key supports holding and long-term targets between $15 and $33.
XRP
XRP$2,7909+0,01%
Udostępnij
CryptoPotato2025/09/25 18:55
Udostępnij
Ohio Approves Bitcoin and Crypto Payments for State Fees

Ohio Approves Bitcoin and Crypto Payments for State Fees

The post Ohio Approves Bitcoin and Crypto Payments for State Fees appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Ohio’s State Board of Deposit has approved a vendor to process cryptocurrency payments, including Bitcoin, for state fees and services. This decision follows months of effort led by Secretary of State Frank LaRose and Treasurer Robert Sprague. Ohio now becomes one of the first states to accept crypto for government transactions. LaRose highlighted growing demand …
Nowchain
NOW$0,00495-2,17%
Udostępnij
CoinPedia2025/09/25 18:46
Udostępnij
Bitcoin ETFs Revive with $241 Million Inflow, Ethereum ETFs Report Lowest Trading Value of the Week

Bitcoin ETFs Revive with $241 Million Inflow, Ethereum ETFs Report Lowest Trading Value of the Week

The post Bitcoin ETFs Revive with $241 Million Inflow, Ethereum ETFs Report Lowest Trading Value of the Week appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News On September 24, the US spot Bitcoin ETF saw a combined inflow of $241.00 million, while Ethereum ETFs continued their day 3 streak of outflow. It recorded a total net outflow of $79.36 million, as per the SoSoValue report.  Bitcoin ETF Breakdown  After two consecutive days of experiencing huge sell-offs, Bitcoin ETFs finally managed to record an inflow of $241.00 million. BlackRock IBIT led with $128.90 million, and Ark and 21Shares ARKB followed with $37.72 million.  Additional gains were made by Fidelity FBTC, Bitwise BITB, and Grayscale BTC of $29.70 million, $24.69 million, and $13.56 million, respectively. VanEck HODL also made a smaller addition of $6.42 million in inflows.  Despite the inflows, the total trading value of the Bitcoin ETF dropped to $2.58 billion, with total net assets $149.74 billion. This marks 6.62% of Bitcoin market cap, slightly higher than the previous day.  Ethereum ETF Breakdown  Ethereum ETFs saw a total outflow of $79.36 million, with Fidelity’s FETH leading with $33.26 million. BlackRock ETHA also experienced heavy selling pressure of $26.47 million, followed by Grayscale’s ETHE $8.91 million. 21Shares TETH and Bitwise ETHW also posted smaller withdrawals of $6.24 million and $4.48 million, respectively.  The total trading value of Ethereum ETFs dropped below a billion, reaching $971.79 million. Net assets came in at $27.42 billion, representing 5.45% of the Ethereum market cap.  Ethereum ETF Market Context  Bitcoin is trading at $111,766, signalling a 4.6% drop compared to a week ago. Its market cap has also dipped to $2.225 trillion. Its daily trading volume has reached $49.837 billion, showing mild progress there.  Ethereum is priced at $4,011.92, with a market cap of $483.822 billion, showing a sharp decline. Its trading volume has also slipped to $37.680 billion, reflecting a slow market.  Due to heavy outflow this week, Bitcoin and Ethereum’s prices are experiencing price swings. Crypto analysts from Bloomberg warn the market to brace for further volatility.  
LayerNet
NET$0,00007318-0,06%
ARK
ARK$0,4152-0,83%
GAINS
GAINS$0,0222+1,23%
Udostępnij
Coinstats2025/09/25 18:40
Udostępnij
M2 invests $20 million in Ethena, aims to boost synthetic dollar adoption in the Middle East

M2 invests $20 million in Ethena, aims to boost synthetic dollar adoption in the Middle East

M2 is backing the protocol’s bid to grow adoption of its synthetic dollar products across the Middle East.
Boost
BOOST$0,10183+3,37%
CreatorBid
BID$0,0761+0,91%
Triathon
GROW$0,0319-35,16%
Udostępnij
Coinstats2025/09/25 18:40
Udostępnij
Recordvolume in Ethereum futures terwijl liquiditeit opdroogt

Recordvolume in Ethereum futures terwijl liquiditeit opdroogt

Ethereum trekt momenteel alle aandacht op de cryptomarkt. Terwijl de koers vandaag daalt naar $4.000 en een verlies van 3,9% noteert, wijzen meerdere on chain en derivaten indicatoren juist op iets veel groters. De voorraad ETH op exchanges daalt in rap tempo, terwijl futures traders zich massaal op Ethereum storten.... Het bericht Recordvolume in Ethereum futures terwijl liquiditeit opdroogt verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
OP
OP$0,6711+1,25%
Ethereum
ETH$4 005,55-0,35%
Udostępnij
Coinstats2025/09/25 18:34
Udostępnij
Why Our Analysts Stopped Chasing Dashboards and Built a System Instead

Why Our Analysts Stopped Chasing Dashboards and Built a System Instead

This article explains how you can automated product metrics monitoring on Google Cloud Platform using BigQuery, Cloud Composer, Pub/Sub, Cloud Functions, and Dataflow. The system collects, analyses, and detects anomalies in time series metrics, generating weekly reports for analysts and managers, improving efficiency and data-informed decision-making.
WHY
WHY$0,00000002846-1,86%
Cloud
CLOUD$0,10944+6,26%
Udostępnij
Hackernoon2025/09/25 13:14
Udostępnij

Popularne wiadomości

Więcej

Developers of This Altcoin Bought Back a Large Amount of Tokens from the Market and Burned Them Immediately

ZNS, XRPL, and Layer3 Advance User-Owned Decentralized Identity

SEO Title:Vitalik Buterin’s Vision Reveals Ethereum’s Next Big Phase

Tehran faces UN sanctions after missing 30-day deadline to meet Western demands

Crypto treasury companies pose a similar risk to the 2000s dotcom bust