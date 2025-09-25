T-REX Launches Intelligence Layer to Fix Web3’s Value Distribution Problem
The post T-REX Launches Intelligence Layer to Fix Web3’s Value Distribution Problem appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Press Releases are sponsored content and not a part of Finbold’s editorial content. For a full disclaimer, please . Crypto assets/products can be highly risky. Never invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. Hong Kong, Hong Kong, September 25th, 2025, Chainwire T-REX, a new data and engagement infrastructure for Web3 building on Arbitrum, today announced the launch of its platform aimed at addressing one of the industry’s most persistent challenges: inefficient value distribution. With $17 million from investors, including Arbitrum Gaming Ventures, Framework Ventures, North Island Ventures, and Portal Ventures, T-REX introduces an “intelligence layer” for Web3, a data-driven system designed to connect projects with users more effectively, strengthen community growth, and improve the long-term health of token ecosystems. Misaligned Incentives in Web3 Crypto’s technical foundations have evolved rapidly, with faster chains, lower fees, and scalable settlement. But the distribution of value, including the flow of incentives, rewards, and attention, across Web3 remains structurally flawed. Many token launches see early activity followed by steep declines in price and community engagement. Current mechanisms tend to over-reward short-term participants while overlooking genuine long-term contributors. “Airdrops and point systems have become blunt instruments. They often attract mercenary actors rather than genuine participants, leading to high cost and weak retention,” said Joyce Yim, CEO and Cofounder of T-REX. A Data-Driven Alternative T-REX’s answer is the 5D Persona, a multi-dimensional, privacy-preserving profile that represents users across demographics, assets, social signals, interests, and knowledge. Unlike static DID solutions, these personas evolve with user behavior, creating a more accurate representation over time. These profiles feed into the platform’s Intelligence Flywheel, a feedback loop that matches the right users to the right projects, calibrates incentive levels, and measures actual contribution. Outcomes are then fed back to refine future campaigns and activities, reducing fraud and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 20:36