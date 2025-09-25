2025-09-28 Sunday

Wiadomości krypto

Zanurz się w najgorętszych wiadomościach krypto i aktualizacjach rynkowych
Recap: New ‘South Park’ Mocks Trump, FCC’s Carr And Prediction Market

Recap: New ‘South Park’ Mocks Trump, FCC’s Carr And Prediction Market

The post Recap: New ‘South Park’ Mocks Trump, FCC’s Carr And Prediction Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Scene from “South Park” Season 27, Episode 5. Comedy Central/Paramount+ South Park continued with its mockery of President Donald Trump in Episode 5 of Season 27 on Wednesday, titled Conflict of Interest. The episode premiered on Comedy Central on Wednesday night before it began streaming on Paramount+ Thursday morning. Conflict of Interest once again skewers Trump and Satan, but also takes on prediction market apps as South Park Elementary students, including Cartman, get involved in the craze. Note: The rest of this article includes major spoilers about “Conflict of Interest.” Forbes‘South Park’ Season 27 Updated Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Come Out?By Tim Lammers As part of the prediction market apps storyline, South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone wade into the debate over the Israel-Gaza War as students place bets on whether Kyle’s mother, who is Jewish, will launch a strike on Gaza. Angered over the antisemitic bet, Kyle tries reaching different government agencies to get it removed from the apps (and reaches special advisor Donald Trump Jr. each time). Eventually, Kyle gets Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr involved (more on that later). Even though Trump has been the prime target of Parker and Stone since the new season kicked off on July 23, it still came as somewhat of a surprise that the president was lampooned again on Wednesday. After all, the airing of the episode — which was supposed to be released last week — comes while political tensions remain high in the country following the Sept. 10 assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk. Kirk was parodied in South Park’s second episode of the new season on Aug. 6, which the right-wing activist and podcaster took the ribbing in stride. Even so, Comedy Central removed the episode from its rerun line-up, though…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.576+0.26%
Carnomaly
CARR$0.000792-23.10%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011465+6.76%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 20:42
Udostępnij
On-Chain Asset Management Doubles in 2025, Reaching $35B: Keyrock, Maple

On-Chain Asset Management Doubles in 2025, Reaching $35B: Keyrock, Maple

The post On-Chain Asset Management Doubles in 2025, Reaching $35B: Keyrock, Maple appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Automated yield vaults have led the growth, as large investors dominate capital flows. On-chain asset management is having a strong year, with assets under management (AUM) more than doubling in 2025, according to a new report from investment firm Keyrock and on-chain asset manager Maple Finance. The report found that total AUM across automated yield strategies, discretionary strategies, structured products, and on-chain credit surged 118% to $35 billion so far this year. Three protocols – Morpho, Pendle, and Maple itself – account for 31% of the total. Morpho boasts a total value locked (TVL) on-chain of $7.14 billion, while Pendle has a TVL of $8.3 billion, and Maple’s TVL stands at $2.7 billion, per DefiLlama data. On-chain AUM in USD, 2020-2025. Source: Keyrock, Maple Most depositors are small investors, referred to as “shrimps,” who hold less than $10,000 in on-chain protocols. However, the majority of capital comes from larger investors – “dolphins” (more than $100,000) and “whales” (more than $1 million) – who provide 70-99% of total on-chain AUM. Moreover, the report identified automated yield as the primary entry point for allocators, marking the largest share of AUM at $18 billion. On-Chain vs. TradFi The findings show that on-chain strategies are no longer experimental. Instead, they deliver competitive returns and are often more transparent and accessible than traditional financial products. However, the findings did highlight several risks for on-chain strategies, including smart contract exploits, limited market capacity, and variable returns. “The evolution of on-chain asset management in 2025 has demonstrated that on-chain strategies are a viable, scalable component of the global financial landscape,” the report reads. “Onchain asset management is the blueprint for the next generation of capital markets, in that it is programmable, transparent, and composable by default.” Specifically, automated yield vaults are outperforming traditional passive investments by about…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011465+6.76%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07635+2.14%
Farcana
FAR$0.00029+9.43%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 20:41
Udostępnij
T-REX Launches Intelligence Layer to Fix Web3’s Value Distribution Problem

T-REX Launches Intelligence Layer to Fix Web3’s Value Distribution Problem

The post T-REX Launches Intelligence Layer to Fix Web3’s Value Distribution Problem appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Press Releases are sponsored content and not a part of Finbold’s editorial content. For a full disclaimer, please . Crypto assets/products can be highly risky. Never invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. Hong Kong, Hong Kong, September 25th, 2025, Chainwire T-REX, a new data and engagement infrastructure for Web3 building on Arbitrum, today announced the launch of its platform aimed at addressing one of the industry’s most persistent challenges: inefficient value distribution.  With $17 million from investors, including Arbitrum Gaming Ventures, Framework Ventures, North Island Ventures, and Portal Ventures, T-REX introduces an “intelligence layer” for Web3, a data-driven system designed to connect projects with users more effectively, strengthen community growth, and improve the long-term health of token ecosystems. Misaligned Incentives in Web3 Crypto’s technical foundations have evolved rapidly, with faster chains, lower fees, and scalable settlement. But the distribution of value, including the flow of incentives, rewards, and attention, across Web3 remains structurally flawed. Many token launches see early activity followed by steep declines in price and community engagement. Current mechanisms tend to over-reward short-term participants while overlooking genuine long-term contributors. “Airdrops and point systems have become blunt instruments. They often attract mercenary actors rather than genuine participants, leading to high cost and weak retention,” said Joyce Yim, CEO and Cofounder of T-REX. A Data-Driven Alternative T-REX’s answer is the 5D Persona, a multi-dimensional, privacy-preserving profile that represents users across demographics, assets, social signals, interests, and knowledge. Unlike static DID solutions, these personas evolve with user behavior, creating a more accurate representation over time. These profiles feed into the platform’s Intelligence Flywheel, a feedback loop that matches the right users to the right projects, calibrates incentive levels, and measures actual contribution. Outcomes are then fed back to refine future campaigns and activities, reducing fraud and…
Threshold
T$0.01528-0.65%
REVOX
REX$0.033754-11.33%
Solayer
LAYER$0.4201+0.93%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 20:36
Udostępnij
Trillion-Dollar Franklin Templeton Taps BNB for RWA Expansion, Hypes Altcoins like Maxi Doge

Trillion-Dollar Franklin Templeton Taps BNB for RWA Expansion, Hypes Altcoins like Maxi Doge

The post Trillion-Dollar Franklin Templeton Taps BNB for RWA Expansion, Hypes Altcoins like Maxi Doge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nicola-Jane is a self-confessed word nerd and writer based in Cape Town, South Africa, with a background (spanning more years than she would like to admit) in writing and editing in the realm of technology, business and finance. Intrigued by crypto and the crazy-vast possibilities of blockchain, she has a special place in her heart for meme coins. Fueled by excessive amounts of coffee, she gets quite excited about all things Industry 4.0 and the incredible potential it holds – even if it means robots taking over the world one day. In her spare time, she tends to give in to her sudoku obsession, while dreaming up travel plans to destinations near and far… Except ones that involve camping. Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/news/franklin-templetons-benji-bnb-expansion-fuels-fomo-around-maxi-doge/
Binance Coin
BNB$969.85+1.56%
Allo
RWA$0.009353+4.43%
Wink
LIKE$0.007912+3.96%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 20:25
Udostępnij
Bitcoin Price Prediction Today: Can The Coin Recover From the 7 Day Low?

Bitcoin Price Prediction Today: Can The Coin Recover From the 7 Day Low?

Bitcoin (BTC) is currently trading near $113,582 (25 September 2025) following a massive liquidation that happened on September 23, which wiped out approximately $1.8B in leveraged positions, according to September 2025 cryptocurrency market data. The current trading price of Bitcoin highlights the early signs of recovery after the present corrections driven by significant factors, including ... Read more The post Bitcoin Price Prediction Today: Can The Coin Recover From the 7 Day Low? appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Bitcoin
BTC$109,395.1+0.14%
NEAR
NEAR$2.723-0.62%
1
1$0.008362-3.82%
Udostępnij
Bitemycoin2025/09/25 20:24
Udostępnij
Hyperliquid launches USDH stablecoin issued by Native Markets

Hyperliquid launches USDH stablecoin issued by Native Markets

The post Hyperliquid launches USDH stablecoin issued by Native Markets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hyperliquid’s native stablecoin, USDH, launched on Wednesday with a USDC trading pair, logging nearly $2 million in early trading. With USDH now live, Hyperliquid has its first dollar-pegged asset, giving traders a stable unit of account and collateral across the network. Native Markets will manage the exchange’s stablecoin and oversee billions of dollars in potential flows. The crypto startup, led by Hyperliquid investor Max Fiege, former Uniswap Labs president Mary-Catherine Lader and blockchain researcher Anish Agnihotri, was selected through a validator vote on Sept. 14. According to Native Markets’ original proposal, the stablecoin is backed by cash and US Treasury equivalents, and will rely on Bridge, Stripe’s tokenization platform, to manage reserves. Native Markets’ USDH proposal. Source: Max Fiege USDH is minted on HyperEVM, Hyperliquid’s Ethereum-compatible execution layer, allowing it to circulate across its network while reducing reliance on external stablecoins like Circle’s USDC (USDC) and keeping yield within its ecosystem. Hyperliquid is a decentralized derivatives exchange that launched its HYPE token via airdrop in November 2024. In July, it processed around $330 billion in trading volume with a team of only 11 people. Related: Crypto Firm Proposes Cutting HYPE Supply by 45% The bidding war for Hyperliquid’s stablecoin The bidding war for issuance rights to Hyperliquid’s stablecoin began on Sept. 5 when Hyperliquid announced it was opening a governance process to award the USDH ticker. Soon after, Native Markets submitted a bid, committing to issue USDH natively on HyperEVM and to divide reserve income equally between HYPE token buybacks and funding ecosystem development. In the following hours and days, offers were submitted by Paxos, Sky, Frax Finance, Agora, Curve, OpenEden, Bitgo and Ethena — though the latter ultimately withdrew its bid and endorsed Native Markets. The process was not without controversy. Some critics, such as the managing partner at venture…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011465+6.76%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9994+0.03%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00495-1.98%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 20:22
Udostępnij
BTC Long-term Holders Book $120 million in Profits Amidst Price Plunge

BTC Long-term Holders Book $120 million in Profits Amidst Price Plunge

Key Points According to the latest data, the long-term holders of Bitcoin (BTC) earned $120 million in profits, coinciding with the September 21st market crash. Long-term holders usually remain dormant and follow a long-term strategy rather than selling during volatile times. Despite the price plunge, BTC has rebounced its key support level.  BTC Long-term Holders ... Read more The post BTC Long-term Holders Book $120 million in Profits Amidst Price Plunge appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Bitcoin
BTC$109,395.1+0.14%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07635+2.14%
Udostępnij
Bitemycoin2025/09/25 20:15
Udostępnij
XRP News: Ripple Expands With 100+ Partnerships and RLUSD Stablecoin Adoption

XRP News: Ripple Expands With 100+ Partnerships and RLUSD Stablecoin Adoption

Ripple has secured over 100 global partnerships following the SEC case closure. RLUSD stablecoin adoption gains momentum with major banks and institutions. Ripple-associated digital asset XRP is back in focus after the payments firm ended its court battle with the SEC in March 2025. The ruling said XRP is not a security, setting the altcoin [...]]]>
XRP
XRP$2.7896-0.12%
GAINS
GAINS$0.0222+1.23%
Major
MAJOR$0.1228+0.58%
Udostępnij
Crypto News Flash2025/09/25 20:13
Udostępnij
Flare XRP Awakening: Flare Brings 5,000,000 XRP in Just 4 Hours

Flare XRP Awakening: Flare Brings 5,000,000 XRP in Just 4 Hours

Flare has officially launched its long-awaited FAssets project, debuting within the XRP ecosystem, and has exceeded all expectations. The official announcement of the launch was made by the Flare team on September 24, 2025, making this the second yield-bearing project for XRP holders that is debuting this week. Alongside the launch, the network has revealed ... Read more The post Flare XRP Awakening: Flare Brings 5,000,000 XRP in Just 4 Hours appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
XRP
XRP$2.7896-0.12%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000095--%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07635+2.14%
Udostępnij
Bitemycoin2025/09/25 19:56
Udostępnij
Why Lyno AI Is Becoming the Top Token to Buy Before Altseason

Why Lyno AI Is Becoming the Top Token to Buy Before Altseason

The post Why Lyno AI Is Becoming the Top Token to Buy Before Altseason appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lyno AI is quickly entering the crypto market as the altseason is near. Having its Early Bird presale stage, which is currently operational at a token price of $0.05, Lyno AI has already sold 742,543 tokens and collected $37,127. Investors are closely monitoring with the expectation of huge gains before the second phase starts at a price of 0.055, and the ultimate target price of 0.10. Enhanced AI-powered Cross-Chain Arbitrage. Lyno AI is special because it provides institutional grade arbitrage to retail traders. It uses an AI-based algorithm to scan 15+ blockchain networks, including Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Polygon, and identifies opportunities that can be profitable within milliseconds. This advanced surveillance allows the traders to maximize gas fees and carry out flash loans automatically, which not many competitors are offering at the moment. A Presale Opportunity is on the verge of Takeoff. Lyno AI is being called by market experts as a leading pre-altseason purchase. Experts such as trader Raoul Pal also emphasize that it has the opportunity to shoot up to 4,700 percent, which is being driven by AI algorithms with a 94 percent success rate in recent trades. Having paid in over $37,127 in funding already and with growing investor interest, buyers can obtain profit-sharing and governance privileges by the purchase of the $LYNO token. Unique Giveaway Increases the worth of investment. In the Early Bird phase, presale investors investing more than $100 will participate in the giveaway of Lyno AI, having the possibility to win a part of 100,000 LYNO tokens in ten $10,000 prizes. This is an additional level of motivation to early investors who may want to earn as much as possible before the token is projected to increase in price. Conclusion: Act Now Before Lyno AI Surges A multi-chain AI platform, audited smart contracts…
WHY
WHY$0.00000002846-1.86%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1227-1.68%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 19:45
Udostępnij

Popularne wiadomości

Więcej

Developers of This Altcoin Bought Back a Large Amount of Tokens from the Market and Burned Them Immediately

ZNS, XRPL, and Layer3 Advance User-Owned Decentralized Identity

SEO Title:Vitalik Buterin’s Vision Reveals Ethereum’s Next Big Phase

Tehran faces UN sanctions after missing 30-day deadline to meet Western demands

Crypto treasury companies pose a similar risk to the 2000s dotcom bust