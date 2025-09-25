Giełda MEXC
Ozak AI (OZ), Ripple (XRP), or Solana (SOL): Which One Could 50x Your Investment By the End of 2025?
The post Ozak AI (OZ), Ripple (XRP), or Solana (SOL): Which One Could 50x Your Investment By the End of 2025? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The crypto market loves bold predictions, and every cycle brings its own contenders for the spotlight. Right now, the conversation circles around three names that feel impossible to ignore: Ozak AI, Ripple, and Solana. The question investors keep asking is not who will survive, but who might truly multiply capital before 2025 closes its books. …
AI
$0.1228
-1.60%
XRP
$2.7886
-0.15%
SOL
$202.23
+0.89%
CoinPedia
2025/09/25 20:38
Hong Kong’s HKMA targets unregulated stablecoins
The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) has warned investors that it has not approved any stablecoin issuers in the region.
KONG
$0.00973
-7.15%
NOT
$0.001571
+0.19%
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/25 20:30
SEC Approval Lets Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index ETF Add Altcoins Like XRP, XLM, and Solana
The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has finally approved the Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF. This comes after the Commission recently approved Income Blast ETFs for multiple assets. In our recent update, we reported that the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved Grayscale’s Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) to trade on [...]]]>
INDEX
$1.049
-2.41%
LIKE
$0.007907
+3.90%
XRP
$2.7886
-0.15%
Crypto News Flash
2025/09/25 20:27
Philippines Tackles Flood-Control Corruption with Blockchain Innovation
TLDR The Philippines has launched a blockchain-based system to ensure transparency in flood-control projects following widespread protests over corruption. Integrity Chain, developed by BayaniChain Ventures, records contracts and project progress on a secure, tamper-proof blockchain ledger. Independent validators such as civic groups and universities will verify data to prevent manipulation and promote public trust. The [...] The post Philippines Tackles Flood-Control Corruption with Blockchain Innovation appeared first on CoinCentral.
PUBLIC
$0.05602
-0.30%
TRUST
$0.0004026
-1.90%
Coincentral
2025/09/25 20:25
Ethereum Price Today: ETH Struggles Below $4K Amid Supply Shock Signals
The post Ethereum Price Today: ETH Struggles Below $4K Amid Supply Shock Signals appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News ETH price today is navigating turbulent conditions after briefly dipping below $4,000. Despite short-term pressures from macroeconomic factors and ETF inflow slowdowns, exchange balances have plunged to nine-year lows, signaling strong accumulation. This dynamic could set the stage for a future supply shock and renewed momentum for ETH crypto. Macro Factors Weigh on ETH Price …
ETH
$4,004.02
-0.45%
STAGE
$0.0000432
-10.00%
FUTURE
$0.1313
+7.64%
CoinPedia
2025/09/25 20:23
RedotPay Attains Unicorn Status With $47M Raise for Regulatory Push
The post RedotPay Attains Unicorn Status With $47M Raise for Regulatory Push appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. RedotPay, a Hong Kong-based payments fintech, said it raised $47 million in strategic investment, bringing in Coinbase Ventures as a new backer in a round that lifted its valuation above $1 billion, giving it so-called unicorn status. The round included contributions from existing investors Galaxy Ventures and Vertex Ventures, the company said in a Thursday email. RedotPay aims to blend blockchain speed and efficiency with traditional payment networks. Founded in 2023, the company has more than 5 million users across over 100 markets and processes an annualized $10 billion through stablecoin-powered cards, multicurrency wallets and global payout services. The new money will accelerate growth, compliance and integration with the broader blockchain ecosystem, CEO Michael Gao said in the emailed announcement. RedotPay’s Global Payout feature allows users to send stablecoins directly to local bank accounts or e-wallets, an offering that has seen strong adoption in emerging markets like Latin America, the company said. The company’s ascension to unicorn status comes at a time when competition among stablecoin issuers and payment rails is intensifying, in part due to stablecoin regulations being introduced in some of the world’s foremost jurisdictions. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/25/stablecoin-startup-redotpay-attains-unicorn-status-with-usd47m-raise-for-regulatory-push
PUSH
$0.02819
-0.21%
COM
$0.011465
+6.76%
KONG
$0.00973
-7.15%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 20:19
Cross-Border Retail Payments Get Overhaul as Swift Rolls Out Global Scheme
TLDR: Swift is working with 30+ banks to set new rules for retail cross-border payments and boost speed worldwide. The scheme guarantees upfront fee transparency, full-value delivery, and real-time transaction tracking for users. Over 4 billion accounts across 220+ countries stand to benefit from this cross-border payment standardization. Swift reports 75% of payments on its [...] The post Cross-Border Retail Payments Get Overhaul as Swift Rolls Out Global Scheme appeared first on Blockonomi.
CROSS
$0.2333
+1.00%
GET
$0.004575
+4.35%
BOOST
$0.10183
+3.59%
Blockonomi
2025/09/25 20:17
PEPE Battles to Stay Relevant as Top Rival Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Grows Like Wildfire
The post PEPE Battles to Stay Relevant as Top Rival Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Grows Like Wildfire appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPONSORED POST* The meme coin sector has always been a theater of dramatic rises and overnight legends. With the continuous decline of Shiba Inu, Pepe Coin emerged as the top meme coin a few years ago. However, a new shift has occurred; Pepe Coin has lost its footing, and a new, top rival is gaining dominance ahead of it. Little Pepe has sprung into the spotlight, outgrowing older rivals like Pepe Coin in 2025. Here is a look at both meme coins and which one is best for the future. Current Position of Pepe Coin (PEPE) In 2023, Pepe Coin entered the meme coin space and straight into the spotlight thanks to its memetic appeal, multiple listings, and significant price rallies. However, expectations of massive exponential growth appear less likely as capital flows into fresher opportunities. Its challenge will be sustaining relevance in the shadow of a direct rival that borrows its branding while offering more aggressive tokenomics. PEPE faces challenges typical of maturing meme tokens. Its token supply is large, limiting how high price appreciation may go unless utility, burns, or tighter supply controls are introduced. Its volatility is intense: while short-term gains are frequent, decline risks loom if hype, social media buzz, or coordinated buying weaken. PEPE must continually justify its meme status with new news, listings, or ecosystem developments to sustain growth beyond speculative peaks. Little Pepe’s (LILPEPE) Surge: A Growing Rival Little Pepe has become one of the most-watched presale meme tokens in 2025. By Stage 12 of the presale, it secured over $25.4 million, selling more than 15.75 billion tokens—a presale phase that sold out ahead of schedule. Community excitement shows in high participation, low remaining presale allocations, and features built into its tokenomics that aim to deliver real utility: Layer-2 design on Ethereum-compatible chains,…
PEPE
$0.00000924
-1.38%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
LIKE
$0.007907
+3.90%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 20:09
Solana Eyes $300 Breakout as DeFi Development Expands $100M Buyback
The post Solana Eyes $300 Breakout as DeFi Development Expands $100M Buyback appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. DeFi Development Corp. has strengthened its capital allocation strategy with a major increase to its stock repurchase program. The company, which is known for pioneering a treasury model centered on accumulating Solana (SOL), announced that its Board of Directors has expanded its existing buyback authorization from $1 million to $100 million. This move highlights the firm’s confidence in its long-term strategy, even as Solana faces short-term market challenges. Repurchase Program Details The authorization gives management flexibility to repurchase shares of common stock on the open market under prevailing market conditions. According to the press release, the company will have an active threshold of $10 million before updating the Board for further purchases. All repurchased stocks will either be retired or held as treasury stock. This flexibility enables the company to adjust its capital management according to market fluctuations while ensuring compliance with regulations. Besides enhancing shareholder value, the expanded program may help stabilize investor confidence at a time of uncertainty for the digital asset sector. Management has stressed that timing and scale of purchases will be dependent on market, liquidity, and broader corporate priorities. Solana Price Action and Technical Outlook While the buyback plan underscores corporate optimism, Solana itself has experienced notable price pressure. As of press time, the token trades at $205.50, marking a 2.29% decline in the past 24 hours and nearly 17% over the past week. Its market capitalization remains substantial at over $111 billion, supported by a circulating supply of 540 million SOL. However, technical analysis suggests a potential turning point. According to market analyst Trader Tardigrade, Solana is forming a giant Wyckoff re-accumulation pattern on the weekly chart. The structure, lasting over 640 days, indicates that Solana may be preparing for a decisive breakout. Source: X Support levels are clustered between $120 and $200, while…
DEFI
$0.001497
+1.28%
COM
$0.011465
+6.76%
MAJOR
$0.12285
+0.63%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 20:06
M2 Capital backs Ethena with $20M ENA token investment
M2 Capital invested $20 million in Ethena’s ENA token as the protocol’s TVL neared $15 billion, with growing institutional backing from global crypto investors. M2 Capital, the investment arm of UAE-based M2 Holdings, invested $20 million in ENA, the governance token for Ethena, a crypto-native synthetic dollar protocol built on Ethereum. M2 Holdings, a conglomerate with digital asset exposure across custody, investment and wealth management, plans to integrate Ethena (ENA) products into client offerings through its affiliate, M2 Global Wealth Limited, according to a Thursday announcement. “M2’s investment in Ethena marks another important step forward for the Middle East’s most sophisticated digital asset investors,” said Kim Wong, managing director and head of treasury at M2 Holdings.Read more
ENA
$0.5764
-2.00%
TOKEN
$0.01179
+0.16%
FORWARD
$0.0002204
+0.04%
Coinstats
2025/09/25 19:47
