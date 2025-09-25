Giełda MEXC
South Korea’s Crypto Framework Stalls
The post South Korea’s Crypto Framework Stalls appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. South Korean President Lee Jae-myung’s campaign promise to reform the nation’s financial authorities has been abandoned. This decision leaves the future of crypto regulation uncertain, as it was expected to be a key part of the reform. The government, the ruling party, and the presidential office have decided to reconsider the planned reform of the financial authorities from scratch. ‘Mofia’ Reform Postponed Indefinitely As a result, the current structure of the Financial Services Commission (FSC) and the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) is expected to be maintained. Han Jung-ae, the ruling Democratic Party’s chief policymaker, made the announcement to reporters at the National Assembly on Thursday. Sponsored Sponsored The reform was originally prompted by criticism that the Ministry of Economy and Finance and the financial authorities were too large and powerful. In Korean politics, officials from the Ministry of Economy and Finance are also highly influential. Hence, they are often referred to as the “Mofia.” This is a portmanteau of the Ministry’s name and the word “mafia.” President Lee Jae-myung’s campaign pledge to reform the “Mofia” garnered widespread public support. The plan involved various ways to reduce the size of the Ministry of Economy and Finance and the financial authorities. The government and the ruling party had initially agreed to dismantle the FSC and separate its policy and supervisory functions. The FSC’s financial policy functions were to be transferred to the Ministry of Economy and Finance. Meanwhile, financial supervision would be handled by a new agency dedicated to consumer protection. A separate Budget and Planning Office was considered to be placed under the Prime Minister’s office within the Ministry of Economy and Finance. However, all these plans have now been scrapped. A Major U-Turn on Crypto Regulation The sudden reversal has left the South Korean crypto industry feeling bewildered. The industry…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 20:12
Breakthrough for XRP and XLM? SEC Approves Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto ETF Expansion
The post Breakthrough for XRP and XLM? SEC Approves Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto ETF Expansion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The SEC has given the Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index U.S. ETF the go-ahead under its new generic listing standards, which means there are now more investment options for the fund. Up until now, regulated U.S. crypto ETFs were pretty much limited to Bitcoin and Ethereum, but the new rule change signed on Sept. 24 means that XRP, Solana, Stellar and maybe others are now on the list too, explains Nate Geraci. The fund’s updated portfolio, published on Sept. 25, shows the split: Bitcoin is still the star of the show at 73.5%, followed by Ethereum with 14.8%. Here we go… Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF *approved* under SEC’s new generic listing standards. Will now be able to own crypto assets beyond btc & eth. Looks like xrp, sol, & xlm. pic.twitter.com/OyZO9MLnMx — Nate Geraci (@NateGeraci) September 25, 2025 For the first time, XRP joins the party with 7.1%, Solana brings up the rear with 4.2% and Stellar finishes up with 0.3%. In basic terms, that is 3.56 million XRP at $2.99; 29,383 SOL at $213.54 and 1.32 million XLM at $0.38. What does it really mean? This might sound like some boring technical stuff, but for traders it is a real game-changer. The SEC has now adopted standard listing rules for commodity-based trust shares, which should put an end to all the back-and-forth that has kept non-BTC, non-ETH products in limbo. With the basics sorted, ETF issuers can bring new products to market without having to start from scratch every time, which could speed things up just as markets are adjusting to the Fed’s latest rate cuts and capital is looking for risk exposure. There are already some amendments about other spot ETFs doing the rounds, with filings linked to XRP and Solana said to be almost finished. That means the first…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 20:11
Senator Warren Demands Probe Into Trump Family’s $2B Foreign Crypto Deal
Senator Elizabeth Warren is demanding an investigation into President Donald Trump’s family over a $2 billion foreign crypto deal. Warren, the top Democrat on the Senate Banking Committee, and Senator Elissa Slotkin, a member of the Agriculture Committee, wrote to the State Department, Commerce Department, and Department of Ethics on Tuesday.Visit Website
The Crypto Basic
2025/09/25 19:05
Bitwise CIO: Solana Is Designed to Be the New Wall Street of Crypto
Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan has said that Solana is uniquely positioned to become the new Wall Street of crypto. In a recent commentary, he outlined why he believes Solana is poised to take on this role in the crypto space.Visit Website
The Crypto Basic
2025/09/25 19:05
Nine European Banks To Launch Euro Stablecoin To Rival Tether, Circle
Pudgy Penguins, the digital asset incubation studio behind the globally acknowledged Pudgy Penguins non-fungible token collection, has partnered with Kindred, an artificial intelligence project, to [...]
Insidebitcoins
2025/09/25 18:27
Here’s 1 XRP Worth If Bitcoin Gets 10x Bigger Than Gold
The price of Single XRP may benefit tremendously if Michael Saylor's prediction that Bitcoin could be 10x bigger than gold ever plays out. Notably, gold has stolen the spotlight this month with an impressive run, while Bitcoin has lagged.Visit Website
The Crypto Basic
2025/09/25 18:20
Top U.S. Exchange Says Earn on XRP Feature Is Coming
One of the top American exchanges has announced that one of the most requested services for XRP holders, earning yield, is nearing reality. The announcement comes just as the Flare network’s long-awaited FAssets protocol goes live, creating fresh opportunities for XRP in decentralized finance (DeFi).Visit Website
The Crypto Basic
2025/09/25 16:55
Serious Risk Looms for 1.5M Shiba Inu Holders – Here’s Why
Shiba Inu 1.5 million holders face growing risks due to weak leadership, lack of transparent governance, and inconsistent delivery on promises. Despite its early successes, including the evolution into an ecosystem with multiple projects and tokens, Shiba Inu now faces significant challenges.Visit Website
The Crypto Basic
2025/09/25 16:47
Here’s Why a Cardano Rebound to $0.95 Is Still on the Table
Cardano can still rally to higher prices, but analysis suggests it would have to hold a key support level for the upward push to materialize. Prominent market commentator Ali Martinez highlighted this in a recent X analysis, raising optimism among Cardano holders amid the ongoing market capitulation.Visit Website
The Crypto Basic
2025/09/25 16:34
Ohio Approves Bitcoin Payments for State Services
The Ohio State Board of Deposit has given final approval for residents to pay state fees and services using cryptocurrency. On Wednesday, the board unanimously cleared the last hurdle by selecting a vendor to process crypto transactions, including Bitcoin.Visit Website
The Crypto Basic
2025/09/25 16:25
