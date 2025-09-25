Teranode set to turn Bitcoin into scaling machine

The post Teranode set to turn Bitcoin into scaling machine appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > Teranode set to turn Bitcoin into scaling machine Bitcoin influencer Gavin Mehl recently hosted a podcast with Teranode technical leader Siggi Óskarsson, GorillaPool Founder Kurt Wuckert Jr., and several others. Testing Teranode Wuckert makes the first related point on the podcast, saying his firm has been testing Teranode and they’re excited about the future. This is a whole new way of doing things, so of course, there are some bugs to iron out, but GorillaPool is at the tip of the spear and will be ready when Teranode is released publicly. Óskarsson says they would release it this week, but they found a last minute issue they wanted to fix. At this stage, they’re hardening it and preparing it for release, but the bulk of the work is behind them. Wuckert compares this moment to the early Internet. We’re right on the cusp of upgrading infrastructure 10x—Teranode will give developers the ability to build apps that wouldn’t have been possible to build in 2024. Óskarsson picks up on the early Internet reference, saying it wouldn’t have been possible to build Netflix in the era of dial-up Internet connections. Until the upgrade is in place, we can’t predict or imagine what developers will build. BSV entrepreneur Casey Hamilton asks whether Teranode is a stepping stone or a finish line. “It’s a start,” Óskarsson replies. Scaling isn’t the hardest part—orchestrating everything so it works seamlessly is. While further scaling will likely require some re-architecture, there are no theoretical scaling limits now. Hashpower, transaction processing, and data storage A listener asks whether hashpower will move to BSV post-Teranode. Óskarsson says the same hashpower will be there, to begin with, but miners are profit seekers, and as transaction volume increases, some will seek the fees inside big blocks. What’s…