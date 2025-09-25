Giełda MEXC
Teranode set to turn Bitcoin into scaling machine
The post Teranode set to turn Bitcoin into scaling machine appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > Teranode set to turn Bitcoin into scaling machine Bitcoin influencer Gavin Mehl recently hosted a podcast with Teranode technical leader Siggi Óskarsson, GorillaPool Founder Kurt Wuckert Jr., and several others. Testing Teranode Wuckert makes the first related point on the podcast, saying his firm has been testing Teranode and they’re excited about the future. This is a whole new way of doing things, so of course, there are some bugs to iron out, but GorillaPool is at the tip of the spear and will be ready when Teranode is released publicly. Óskarsson says they would release it this week, but they found a last minute issue they wanted to fix. At this stage, they’re hardening it and preparing it for release, but the bulk of the work is behind them. Wuckert compares this moment to the early Internet. We’re right on the cusp of upgrading infrastructure 10x—Teranode will give developers the ability to build apps that wouldn’t have been possible to build in 2024. Óskarsson picks up on the early Internet reference, saying it wouldn’t have been possible to build Netflix in the era of dial-up Internet connections. Until the upgrade is in place, we can’t predict or imagine what developers will build. BSV entrepreneur Casey Hamilton asks whether Teranode is a stepping stone or a finish line. “It’s a start,” Óskarsson replies. Scaling isn’t the hardest part—orchestrating everything so it works seamlessly is. While further scaling will likely require some re-architecture, there are no theoretical scaling limits now. Hashpower, transaction processing, and data storage A listener asks whether hashpower will move to BSV post-Teranode. Óskarsson says the same hashpower will be there, to begin with, but miners are profit seekers, and as transaction volume increases, some will seek the fees inside big blocks. What’s…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 21:20
Fundstrat’s Tom Lee Sees Bitcoin Tripling By Year-End
The post Fundstrat’s Tom Lee Sees Bitcoin Tripling By Year-End appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. They say journalists never truly clock out. But for Christian, that’s not just a metaphor, it’s a lifestyle. By day, he navigates the ever-shifting tides of the cryptocurrency market, wielding words like a seasoned editor and crafting articles that decipher the jargon for the masses. When the PC goes on hibernate mode, however, his pursuits take a more mechanical (and sometimes philosophical) turn. Christian’s journey with the written word began long before the age of Bitcoin. In the hallowed halls of academia, he honed his craft as a feature writer for his college paper. This early love for storytelling paved the way for a successful stint as an editor at a data engineering firm, where his first-month essay win funded a months-long supply of doggie and kitty treats – a testament to his dedication to his furry companions (more on that later). Christian then roamed the world of journalism, working at newspapers in Canada and even South Korea. He finally settled down at a local news giant in his hometown in the Philippines for a decade, becoming a total news junkie. But then, something new caught his eye: cryptocurrency. It was like a treasure hunt mixed with storytelling – right up his alley! So, he landed a killer gig at NewsBTC, where he’s one of the go-to guys for all things crypto. He breaks down this confusing stuff into bite-sized pieces, making it easy for anyone to understand (he salutes his management team for teaching him this skill). Think Christian’s all work and no play? Not a chance! When he’s not at his computer, you’ll find him indulging his passion for motorbikes. A true gearhead, Christian loves tinkering with his bike and savoring the joy of the open road on his 320-cc Yamaha R3. Once a speed demon who hit…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 21:16
Bitcoin Faces Uncertainty with Wall Street Inflows
The post Bitcoin Faces Uncertainty with Wall Street Inflows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin has been confined to a narrow trading range due to mixed signals from the Federal Reserve on interest rate policies and significant investments by Wall Street. The recent interest rate developments have cast uncertainty over the market’s future direction, despite a notable influx of funds into U.S.-based spot Bitcoin ETFs. Continue Reading:Bitcoin Faces Uncertainty with Wall Street Inflows Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/bitcoin-faces-uncertainty-with-wall-street-inflows
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 21:04
Cross-border e-commerce company DDC Enterprise increased its holdings by 50 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 1,058.
PANews reported on September 25 that according to Businesswire, cross-border e-commerce company DDC Enterprise (NYSE: DDC) announced today that it has purchased an additional 50 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 1,058 BTC.
PANews
2025/09/25 20:39
Nansen unveils AI agent for trading insights with Justin Sun’s support
Nansen launched an AI agent that aims to redefine how traders interact with blockchain data. AI agents are increasingly redefining crypto trading. On Thursday, Sept. 25, Nansen launched its own agent, Nansen AI. The agent will analyze wallets, explain portfolio…
Crypto.news
2025/09/25 20:37
South Korea's ruling party establishes digital asset task force to draft stablecoin and cryptocurrency legislation
PANews reported on September 25th that South Korea's ruling Democratic Party has established a digital asset working group to draft comprehensive stablecoin and cryptocurrency legislation. The working group aims to enact digital asset legislation during this year's regular session and at the end of the year at the National Assembly. The country faces increasing pressure from capital flight, with $40.6 billion in digital assets transferred abroad in the first quarter of 2025, half of which were stablecoins.
PANews
2025/09/25 20:37
Divine, a blockchain-based microfinance company, has secured $6.6 million in seed funding, led by Paradigm.
PANews reported on September 25 that according to Axios, the blockchain-based microfinance company Divine completed a $6.6 million seed round of financing, led by Paradigm.
PANews
2025/09/25 20:31
Ethereum Treasury Company SharpLink to Issue Tokenized Stock SBET on Ethereum
PANews reported on September 25 that according to official news, Ethereum treasury company SharpLink Gaming announced that it is working with Superstate to issue tokenized stocks SBET directly on the Ethereum blockchain. It will realize the native tokenization of its equity on the chain through Superstate's Opening Bell platform and expand Superstate's multi-chain capital market infrastructure.
PANews
2025/09/25 20:22
Robinhood US to List WLFI
PANews reported on September 25 that according to market news, Robinhood US will launch WLFI.
PANews
2025/09/25 20:10
Capital Group Becomes Largest Metaplanet Shareholder With 11.45% Stake
Capital Group has doubled its stake in Metaplanet, becoming the largest shareholder with an 11.45% holding worth nearly $500 million. The post Capital Group Becomes Largest Metaplanet Shareholder With 11.45% Stake appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker
2025/09/25 20:04
