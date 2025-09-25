2025-09-28 Sunday

Eliminating MEV and unlocking privacy-focused blockchain use cases with FAIR

The post Eliminating MEV and unlocking privacy-focused blockchain use cases with FAIR appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Onchain markets have become a playground for exploitation due to the lack of privacy associated with public mempools. The lack of onchain privacy is so pervasive that entire categories of applications, investment strategies, and institutional workflows remain offchain, as they would be exploited the moment they touched the network. As a result, vast amounts of capital, likely in the trillions, stay sidelined, unwilling to enter an environment where transparency equates to vulnerability. With these limitations to onchain privacy, blockchains are scratching their heads at the question: What can you do tomorrow that you can’t do today? FAIR sidesteps the question by taking direct aim at the privacy and MEV-based problems. Built on a novel Proof-of-Encryption (PoE) system and powered by BITE (Blockchain Integrated Threshold Encryption), it embeds encrypted execution into the consensus layer. Transactions are sealed before validation and revealed only after finalization, removing the transparency window that makes MEV possible. Thanks to FAIR’s PoE, DeFi strategies can execute privately, AI agents can operate without exposing their logic, and institutions can participate with confidence that their intent will remain secure.  In this article, we’ll explore how FAIR works, the role of BITE in Proof-of-Encryption, and the new possibilities it creates for DeFi, AI, and institutional adoption. Solving MEV at the protocol level Within the broader SKALE ecosystem, FAIR is positioned to be the home of liquidity and a platform for the next generation of AI-driven liquid markets. It’s a Layer 1 blockchain designed to make markets and applications safer, private, and usable at scale, combining native MEV resistance, a hyper-optimized EVM, and onchain AI capabilities into a single architecture. To do so, FAIR embeds Blockchain Integrated Threshold Encryption (BITE) directly into the consensus layer, ensuring that transactions remain encrypted until after finalization. This new consensus primitive, called Proof-of-Encryption, eliminates front-running,…
Starbucks to close stores, lay off workers in $1 billion restructuring

The post Starbucks to close stores, lay off workers in $1 billion restructuring appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In the message to employees Thursday, Niccol said the company had reviewed and identified stores where the company would be “unable to to create the physical environment our customers and partners expect, or where we don’t see a path to financial performance.” Starbucks executives had previously said that the company would be slowing new openings in favor of remodeling existing locations this year. The renovated cafes are meant to encourage customers to linger, taking the coffee chain back to its roots as a “third place” for consumers, outside of home and the office. Following Thursday’s announcement, share of Starbucks were roughly flat in premarket trading. The stock has fallen more than 7% this year. In addition to focusing on the customer experience, Niccol has enacted additional changes to operations including a return to four days in office, beginning next month. Partners, I’m grateful for the work everyone is doing to put world-class customer service at the center of everything we do and focus on creating an elevated Starbucks experience for every customer, every time. While we’re making good progress, there is much more to do to build a better, stronger and more resilient Starbucks. As we approach the beginning of our new fiscal year, I’m sharing two decisions we’ve made in support of our Back to Starbucks plan. Both are grounded in putting our resources closest to the customer so we can create great coffeehouses, offer world-class customer service and grow the business. Changes to some of our coffeehouses First, I shared earlier this year that we were carefully reviewing our North America coffeehouse portfolio through the additional lens of our Back to Starbucks plan. Our goal is for every coffeehouse to deliver a warm and welcoming space with a great atmosphere and a seat for every occasion. During the…
Top Storylines And Matchups To Watch

The post Top Storylines And Matchups To Watch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – SEPTEMBER 7: Micah Parsons #1 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates a sack of Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game, at Lambeau Field on September 7, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images) Getty Images The 2025 NFL season has already hit Week 4, and it’s shaping up to be one of the more interesting in recent years. There have been career resurgences, expected contenders starting slow, and new teams rising up. This week has a team turning to a rookie quarterback to turn things around, a superstar returns to play his former team, and two contenders fighting to stay out of the league’s basement. These are the top NFL storylines to watch in Week 4. Biggest NFL Week 4 Storylines Jaxson Dart’s First NFL Start It took three games and one of the worst goal-to-go sequences ever, but it’s finally the Jaxson Dart show in New Jersey. After starting 0-3 and with the heat on him, New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll announced that the 2025 first-round pick will get his first start when the Giants face the Los Angeles Chargers. While you can’t take everything that happens in the preseason to heart, what Dart showed should excite fans of Big Blue. He displayed the poise you want from a potential franchise leader and made some throws—that touchdown to Lil’Jordan Humphrey, a thing of beauty—that had fans immediately clamoring for him to start. Is Dart the best option right now for the Giants? Maybe not. Perhaps Jameis Winston is the safer choice at this stage. But when you’re a coach on the hot seat with a rookie quarterback, you need to throw everything at the wall to see what sticks—and what…
The future of Bitcoin mining, sustainable high-performance computing, and AI: An Interview with Cango Inc. CFO

The post The future of Bitcoin mining, sustainable high-performance computing, and AI: An Interview with Cango Inc. CFO appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin mining has become one of the most competitive sectors in the digital asset economy, evolving from small-scale operations into large, industrialized networks that now secure the entire Bitcoin blockchain. At its core, mining is about using computing power to validate transactions while consuming vast amounts of energy, a dynamic that has sparked debates on sustainability and innovation. Amid this backdrop, Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) is shaping its own path forward. With a vision that extends beyond mining, the company is exploring how green energy and high-performance computing (HPC) can be integrated into a long-term growth strategy. In this interview with AMB Crypto, Michael Zhang, CFO of Cango Inc., shares key insights into the company’s mission, growth approach, and how it’s navigating the intersection of mining, energy, and technology.  1. What is Cango’s vision at the intersection of high-performance computing and green energy? Why is this a natural evolution for your business? Cango is advancing a phased strategic evolution from pure Bitcoin mining to a comprehensive “Energy + HPC” platform, building on our strengths in large-scale, low-cost operations while aligning with the global shift toward sustainability and AI-driven growth. Our vision follows a three-phase roadmap: Near term: Optimize our existing 50 EH/s mining capacity through efficiency upgrades and replicate the proven low-cost operational model of our Georgia mining site in other favorable power markets. Medium term: Develop HPC expertise by piloting renewable energy storage projects aimed at achieving near-zero-cost mining, while selectively retrofitting facilities for HPC applications. Long term: Build out a dynamic computing platform that intelligently allocates energy between Bitcoin mining and AI workloads, integrating mining, HPC services, and green-energy trading into a synergistic and diversified revenue model. This evolution is a natural next step for Cango. Our track record in energy efficiency, infrastructure scalability, and operational discipline provides…
Expert Points to Maxi Doge as Top $SHIB Alternative

The post Expert Points to Maxi Doge as Top $SHIB Alternative appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market has been showing signs of recovery after recent turbulence, with Bitcoin rebounding from sharp declines and pulling altcoins back into positive territory. However, the market remains a mixed bag, as the broader correction from last week still lingers in trader sentiment. A sharp drop in $BTC from $117,000 to nearly $112,000 shook confidence, though its quick rebound suggests resilient demand and potential accumulation during dips. This rebound has sparked renewed interest not only in Bitcoin but also in altcoins like Shiba Inu. Market sentiment remains fragile, with the fear and greed index sitting in the “fear” zone around 56, a level that historically signals buying opportunities. While fear drives some traders away, it often provides a chance for stronger hands to build positions before broader market recoveries. Altcoin season indicators are trending higher, suggesting growing interest in projects beyond Bitcoin, which could give Shiba Inu and new meme coin presales the momentum needed heading into the final quarter of 2025. This article provides a Shiba Inu price prediction from crypto expert ClayBro, along with his insights on the new meme coin presale, Maxi Doge. His full analysis is available on his YouTube channel or in the video below. Shiba Inu Price Prediction and Challenges Ahead Shiba Inu remains one of the most discussed meme coins in the market, though it faces both opportunities and challenges. Currently trading near $0.000012 per coin, $SHIB sits beneath its key 100- and 200-day exponential moving averages. The ability of bulls to reclaim levels between $0.0000160 and $0.000020 will likely determine whether $SHIB can mount a sustained rally. Large holders still control much of the supply, which raises volatility risks and keeps retail investors cautious. On-chain activity has slowed, with fewer new addresses being created, raising questions about long-term growth despite Shiba…
OpenAI’s $1 Trillion Data Center Expansion Sparks Tech Frenzy

The post OpenAI’s $1 Trillion Data Center Expansion Sparks Tech Frenzy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights The trillion-dollar expansion that could reshape US tech Why OpenAI may spark a wave of American reindustrialization What this massive project means for jobs and energy demand OpenAI’s Trillion-Dollar Expansion Gains Momentum OpenAI is embarking on one of the largest infrastructure projects in modern technology history, unveiling plans to build a network of data centers worth approximately $1 trillion. The first showcase took place in Abilene, Texas, where a massive site is taking shape with the backing of Oracle and SoftBank. Eight facilities are already under construction, with more than six thousand workers on-site daily. Gas turbine towers rise into the Texas skyline, and crews are laying new fiber optic lines to support the colossal systems. Company executives emphasized this is only the first phase of an expansion designed to fuel the rapid growth of ChatGPT, which already draws over 700 million users weekly. Building the Future of Computing Over the next 18 months, OpenAI plans to launch five more facilities across the United States, including Texas, New Mexico, and several Midwest states, adding a combined 5.5 GW of energy capacity. In partnership with SoftBank, additional centers in Ohio and near Austin will generate another 1.5 GW. Altogether, the total capacity is expected to reach 7 GW — enough to power eight million households. Image: REUTERS/Daniel Cole Each new gigawatt of processing capacity carries an estimated cost of $50 billion. That translates into at least $1 trillion in investments with forecasts suggesting eventual demand for over 100 GW, equaling a projected $5 trillion infrastructure network. A Controversial but Defining Project OpenAI CEO Sam Altman emphasized the historic nature of the push, though he admitted that funding mechanisms are still undecided. The new centers will be stocked with thousands of Nvidia’s latest GB200 graphics processors — each costing roughly…
Predicting The OKC Thunder’s 2025-26 Record

The post Predicting The OKC Thunder’s 2025-26 Record appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA – MAY 7: Jalen Williams #8 and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder celebrate during the first half of game two of the Western Conference semifinals against the Denver Nuggets at Paycom Center on May 7, 2025 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Joshua Gateley/Getty Images) Getty Images Coming off an NBA championship, there will be no shortage of expectations for the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2025-26 season. As difficult as it is to repeat as champion in the modern era, this team is still the favorite to win again this upcoming season. The Thunder will have a target on its back as the team to beat, and it will take a strong regular season to earn the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference for the third consecutive year and set Oklahoma City up to have home-court advantage throughout not just the West’s side of the playoff bracket, but also into the NBA Finals. That ultimately proved to be a significant factor in the Thunder’s championship run last season. So what can we expect from the Thunder in the 2025-26 season? The team obviously has the reigning MVP in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who, when healthy, has a case for the best player in the world. Jalen Williams has come into his own and is widely considered a top 15 or 20 player in the entire NBA. Chet Holmgren, who rounds out this trio of stars in Oklahoma City, is already a top-five defensive player in the league, but if he can round out his offensive game, he’ll make the NBA All-Star team this year…
Swiss National Bank keeps interest rate at zero as economy gets hit by tariffs

The post Swiss National Bank keeps interest rate at zero as economy gets hit by tariffs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Switzerland’s top bank kept interest rate at zero Thursday, breaking a string of rate cuts that started last year, after Trump’s trade penalties began hurting Swiss companies and dimming hopes for stronger economic growth. The Swiss National Bank left its key rate at 0%, the lowest among big economies, matching what traders and polls expected. Officials said a small bump in prices over recent months helped them decide against another cut. It was the bank’s first time keeping rates the same in seven meetings. They had been lowering costs for businesses since March 2024. Swiss exports got hit hard with US tariffs This decision came after Trump hit Swiss exports with a 39% tariff in August, creating problems for companies selling goods to America. As a result, Switzerland had suspended all US shipments, as reported earlier by Cryptopolitan. The bank said machinery makers and watchmakers are getting hit hardest by the trade penalties, but other businesses, especially service companies, haven’t seen much damage yet. “The economic outlook for Switzerland has deteriorated due to significantly higher U.S. tariffs. The tariffs are likely to dampen exports and investment especially,” bank officials wrote. Martin Schlegel, who runs the Swiss National Bank, talked to reporters after the rate announcement. He called Trump’s tariffs a big problem for affected companies and said they would probably slow down business activity. The tariffs and uncertainty have forced the bank to cut its growth forecast for 2026 to just under 1%. They used to think the economy would grow between 1% and 1.5% next year. Officials also warned that more people will probably lose their jobs. Schlegel told CNBC that exporters face tough times, but the overall economy won’t get hurt too badly. “The exporters that are directly affected, for them this is very challenging, very difficult, but…
More likely to trade in a lower range of 0.6565/0.6605 – UOB Group

The post More likely to trade in a lower range of 0.6565/0.6605 – UOB Group appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rather than continuing to weaken, Australian Dollar (AUD) is more likely to trade in a lower range of 0.6565/0.6605. In the longer run, the price action suggests that the likelihood of AUD testing 0.6550 is increasing, UOB Group’s FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note. The likelihood of AUD testing 0.6550 is increasing 24-HOUR VIEW: “Following AUD’s price movements two days ago, we highlighted yesterday that ‘momentum indicators are mostly flat, and today, we expect AUD to trade in a range of 0.6585/0.6620.’ We did not anticipate the increase in volatility, as AUD rose to 0.6628 and then dropped to a low of 0.6575. As the decline came after a brief upward move, downward momentum has not increased much. Rather than continuing to weaken today, AUD is more likely to trade in a lower range of 0.6565/0.6605.” 1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “We turned slightly negative on AUD on Monday (22 Sep, spot at 0.6595), indicating that ‘while downward momentum has not increased significantly, AUD could edge lower and test 0.6550.’ After AUD traded in a range for a few days, we indicated yesterday (24 Sep, spot at 0.6600) that ‘downward momentum is starting to fade, and unless we see a meaningful decline soon, a breach of 0.6635 (‘strong resistance’ level previously at 0.6650) would mean that AUD is likely to trade in a range rather than edging lower.’ AUD subsequently rose to a high of 0.6628 before dropping sharply to 0.6575. While there has been no significant increase in downward momentum, the price action suggests that the likelihood of AUD testing 0.6550 is increasing. On the upside, the ‘strong resistance’ level remains at 0.6635 for now.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/aud-usd-more-likely-to-trade-in-a-lower-range-of-06565-06605-uob-group-202509250837
Beginner’s Guide: How to Earn Dogecoin with Free Cloud Mining on Pioneer Hash?

The post Beginner’s Guide: How to Earn Dogecoin with Free Cloud Mining on Pioneer Hash? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As Bitcoin prices continue to climb, more and more investors are turning to free, easy-to-use cloud mining platforms. Among the many platforms, Pioneer Hash is becoming a highly sought-after option, especially for beginners looking to achieve financial growth by 2026. If you are looking for a trusted platform to kickstart your cloud mining journey, try Pioneer Hash now.  Why Choose Free Cloud Mining? Bitcoin’s price has recently stabilized around $115,700, with market expectations of a new surge once it breaks through $120,000. This optimism is driving more people to seek out risk-free, high-return investment options—cloud mining being a leading option. With professional platforms like Pioneer Hash, you can easily participate in cryptocurrency mining and start earning passive income without expensive mining equipment, technical expertise, or high electricity costs. What is Pioneer Hash? Pioneer Hash is a UK-registered crypto cloud mining platform established in 2021, dedicated to creating a simple, environmentally friendly, and secure channel for increasing the value of digital assets. The platform uses a 100% clean energy data center and supports a variety of major cryptocurrencies, including Dogecoin (DOGE), Bitcoin (BTC), and Ethereum (ETH). Unlike most platforms that only offer long-term contracts, Pioneer Hash innovatively introduces a daily return model, helping users quickly profit amidst market fluctuations. How to Get Started with Pioneer Hash? Visit the official website: https://pioneerhash.com/ and register to receive a $15 new user bonus. Choose the right mining contract Contract Type Contract Price Contract Term Daily Revenue Total Revenue Experience Contract $100 2 $3 $100 + $6 Master Hashrate I $500 5 $6.00 $500 + $30 Master Hashrate II $1,500 12 $20.40 $1500 + $224.80 Hashrate III $3,100 23 $43.71 $3100 + $1005.33 Intermediate Hashrate I $5,000 30 $76.00 $5000 + $2280 Intermediate Hashrate II $8,000 40 $131.20 $8000 + $5248 (Click here for more…
