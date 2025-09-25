Giełda MEXC
Hong Kong Monetary Authority goes after unregulated stablecoin issuance
The post Hong Kong Monetary Authority goes after unregulated stablecoin issuance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) has warned investors that it has not approved any stablecoin issuers in Hong Kong. The regulatory body has labelled the marketing of the products as illegal. According to reports, no stablecoins pegged to the offshore yuan have been approved for issuance in the city. This marks the first test of Hong Kong’s new regulatory regime for stablecoin issuers, which took effect in August. The regulations have made it hard for issuers to get a piece of the rapidly expanding market by imposing stringent requirements on them around licensing, capital, and governance. AnchorX stablecoin challenged in Hong Kong A Hong Kong company called AnchorX launched an offshore yuan stablecoin last week. The company said it had a stablecoin license from Kazakhstan’s Astana Financial Services Authority. The company said it was meant to make it easier for Chinese companies that do business outside of China and countries that are part of the Belt and Road Initiative to send and receive money across borders. AnchorX also said it planned to explore the use of AxCNH in digital-asset trading and real-world asset (RWA) tokenization. Meanwhile, the growing interest in stablecoins and tokenizing RWA has led to a market boom in digital assets in Hong Kong. There are now a lot of RWA projects, and the share prices of companies starting digital-asset projects are going up. However, amidst the excitement, the mainland’s securities watchdog, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), was said to have told some Hong Kong brokerages to stop tokenization operations to improve risk management. Augustine Fan, head of insights at local digital-asset trading firm SignalPlus, said that efforts to combine crypto with traditional finance recently “pulled back” in the city. This was because people in the industry rushed to launch crypto projects and narratives without building…
XRP’s Shariah Compliance Approval Opens Doors to Islamic Finance Markets
TLDR Bahrain’s Central Bank certifies XRP as Shariah-compliant for Islamic finance markets. XRP’s Shariah compliance boosts its credibility in Gulf remittance and finance. The certification enhances Ripple’s appeal for cross-border payments in Islamic regions. XRP’s ethical alignment with Islamic principles accelerates its institutional adoption. XRP, the digital asset issued by Ripple, has received an official [...] The post XRP’s Shariah Compliance Approval Opens Doors to Islamic Finance Markets appeared first on CoinCentral.
Walmart joins Spanish La Liga as presenting partner of ‘El Clásico’
The post Walmart joins Spanish La Liga as presenting partner of ‘El Clásico’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Real Madrid’s Spanish defender #20 Francisco Garcia fights for the ball with Barcelona’s Spanish forward #19 Lamine Yamal during the Spanish league football match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid CF at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Barcelona, on May 11, 2025. Lluis Gene | Afp | Getty Images Walmart is bringing its brand to the biggest match in soccer. The nation’s largest retailer plans to announce Thursday a partnership with Spanish soccer league La Liga as it looks to expand its foothold in soccer and capitalize on its growing fandom in the U.S. Under the partnership, Walmart will become the first presenting partner of La Liga’s “El Clásico,” a rivalry matchup between its two powerhouse teams: FC Barcelona and Real Madrid CF. “Teaming up with La Liga and El Clásico enables Walmart to fuel the energy create unforgettable experiences and give fans more ways to celebrate the game that they love,” Walmart Chief Marketing Officer William White told CNBC in an interview. “Ultimately, Walmart is looking to make it easier for fans to engage and participate in the game.” The partnership will include a new logo featuring Walmart as the presenting partner for the rivalry matchup, which will be used across the U.S. and Canada and debut this season. The rivalry game dates back to 1929 and has routinely attracted 650 million viewers across more than 180 countries, according to Walmart and La Liga. The first El Clásico, which translates to “the classic” in Spanish, of the 2025-26 season is scheduled for Oct. 26 in Madrid, with the second match on May 10 in Barcelona. Walmart and La Liga will launch the partnership ahead of the first match-up with a full weekend of fan events in Houston starting Oct. 24. The partnership will include large-scale viewing parties, concerts, meet-and-greets with…
Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) Warns Against Unregulated Stablecoin Issuance
The post Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) Warns Against Unregulated Stablecoin Issuance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) warned investors it has not approved any stablecoin issuers, labeling the marketing of such products as illegal, the SCMP reports. The statement came after Hong Kong-based AnchorX announced the introduction of AxCNH, a stablecoin pegged to the offshore Chinese yuan. The company said it held a license from Kazakhstan’s Astana Financial Services Authority and that the coin would support cross-border payments and tokenized real-world assets, according to the SCMP. In a statement on its official WeChat channel, the HKMA said no entity had been licensed to issue stablecoins in the city and advised the public to remain cautious. This marks the first test of Hong Kong’s new stablecoin rules, which came into effect in August. Under the regime, stablecoin issuers must meet stringent standards around licensing, capital, and governance. The timing of the warning is notable. China’s own securities regulator recently urged brokerages to pause real-world asset (RWA) tokenization activity in Hong Kong, citing risk management concerns. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/policy/2025/09/25/hong-kong-monetary-authority-warns-against-unregulated-stablecoin-issuance
Office investor demand way up in the first half of 2025, says JLL
The post Office investor demand way up in the first half of 2025, says JLL appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Working late, office buildings, Financial District, London. Travelpix Ltd | Stone | Getty Images A version of this article first appeared in the CNBC Property Play newsletter with Diana Olick. Property Play covers new and evolving opportunities for the real estate investor, from individuals to venture capitalists, private equity funds, family offices, institutional investors and large public companies. Sign up to receive future editions, straight to your inbox. The recovery in the U.S. office market has been gaining steam this year and may be set to accelerate. While vacancy rates and return-to-office employee volume have been focal points in gauging demand, a new look at interest in office from the capital markets points to an even stronger recovery than previously thought. JLL, a global commercial real estate and investment management company, gave Property Play exclusive access to a limited distribution client report. It found that office transaction momentum strengthened significantly in the first half of this year, with total industry volume up 42% year over year to $25.9 billion. Looking at JLL’s office sales transactions alone, volume was up 110% from the first half of 2024 to the first half of 2025, more than double the momentum of any other major property type, including data centers. The report notes that as we move through the third quarter, JLL is actively seeing the transition from “office curious” to “office serious” take hold across the industry. Lower interest rates are propelling much of that. Get Property Play directly to your inbox CNBC’s Property Play with Diana Olick covers new and evolving opportunities for the real estate investor, delivered weekly to your inbox. Subscribe here to get access today. In addition, the number of bids on a given transaction was up 50% over the same period, with the second quarter alone experiencing $16 billion in…
A Fee May Improve Quality, Boost Tech Growth
The post A Fee May Improve Quality, Boost Tech Growth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. President Donald Trump with the executive order establishing a $100,000 fee for H-1B visas. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) Getty Images H-1B visas will now require a $100,000 fee, according to a directive issued by President Trump. One goal of the new fee is to improve the earnings of U.S. citizens who compete in the high-skilled labor market. Another goal cited by the president is to ensure that the visas go to the most valuable employees, in contrast to the current system where lottery winners get the visas. Some basic economics help evaluate the issues. The visa program may now be helping, not hurting, American tech workers. But a lottery is a terrible way to allocate a scarce resource. A higher fee isn’t perfect, but it will improve the system if the fee does not reduce the number of people coming in to the U.S. H1B Visa Impacts On U.S. Workers Basic supply and demand, our workhorse economic model, says that an increase in supply will lower the price of the product. With more people available to work in tech sectors, the wage rate will be reduced. This model’s assumption is that we’re looking at uniform quality. To recognize the variability of talent, we need think of the supply and demand for every different level of quality. Many tech companies focus on quality more than wage. There’s a common belief in Silicon Valley that a great programmer is worth far more than an average programmer. With this view, the H1B visa may bump an American out of a job because a slightly more skilled foreigner gets the job instead. Although politicians love to talk about jobs, that slightly-less-skilled American will get a job, but not at quite as high a pay rate. The supply-demand model implies that limiting visas would…
China establishes digital yuan hub in Shanghai to strengthen cross-border payments
The post China establishes digital yuan hub in Shanghai to strengthen cross-border payments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Home » Regulation » China establishes digital yuan hub in Shanghai to strengthen cross-border payments Shanghai center aims to advance digital yuan in cross-border trade as global partners seek alternatives to the US dollar. Photo: Dominic Kurniawan Suryaputra Key Takeaways China launched a digital yuan hub in Shanghai to promote international trade and cross-border payments using its central bank digital currency. The goal is to support trade, investment, and innovation in digital finance while linking China’s financial system with overseas markets. China today opened a digital yuan hub in Shanghai designed to accelerate the central bank digital currency’s adoption for international trade and cross-border payments. The People’s Bank of China established the Shanghai-based operations center to expand the digital yuan’s global reach beyond domestic transactions. BRICS nations are increasingly using the Chinese yuan for trade settlements, with payments in the yuan rising to around 24% of their trade transactions in early 2025. Disclaimer Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/china-digital-yuan-shanghai-global-hub/
revenues on the rise, challenge to L1
The post revenues on the rise, challenge to L1 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BNB Chain accelerates on scale and costs: a reduction of the minimum gas fees to 0.05 gwei has been proposed – a 50% decrease from the current 0.1 gwei – and a reduction of the block time to 450 ms, with revenues recovering in recently collected data. In this context, the move aims to stimulate on-chain activity, retain liquidity, and compete directly with major level 1 blockchains. According to the data collected by our on-chain analysis team between September 1 and 20, 2025, the fee and volume metrics show trends consistent with public estimates: a month-over-month change in the range of +28–32% on aggregate fees and a significant increase in daily transactions compared to the levels of May 2025. Industry analysts consulted note that previous fee cuts on BSC have historically led to rapid increases in throughput, but with growing pressures on validator infrastructure. These observations align with publicly available data on BscScan and DeFiLlama, and are used as the basis for the projections reported here. BNB Chain: the technical proposal on fee reduction summarized The governance of BNB Chain is considering lowering the minimum gas fee from 0.1 to 0.05 gwei and speeding up the block interval from 750 to 450 milliseconds. The goal is to reduce the unit cost of transactions and increase the network’s capacity while maintaining security standards. It should be noted that the documentation and technical threads are available on the official BNB Chain community channels and in the official GitHub repository. Proposed Parameters Minimum gas price: 0.05 gwei (instead of 0.1 gwei) Block time target: 450 ms (instead of 750 ms) Scope: BNB Smart Chain network (L1) The Numbers: What Recent Datasets Say According to public dashboard and analysis of the latest data, the indicators show an improvement with mixed signals. The network operates…
Analyst Says "Bitcoin and Ethereum Are Cornered!", Shares Risky Levels That Must Be Protected!
BRN analyst Timothy Misir assessed the current situation in Bitcoin and Ethereum. Is there a risk of a decline in BTC and ETH? Continue Reading: Analyst Says "Bitcoin and Ethereum Are Cornered!", Shares Risky Levels That Must Be Protected!
$37T Question: Can Stablecoins Be a Magic Bullet for US Debt?
Crypto analysts say moving America's $37 trillion debt into stablecoins may not be technically feasible.
