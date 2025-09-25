A Fee May Improve Quality, Boost Tech Growth

President Donald Trump with the executive order establishing a $100,000 fee for H-1B visas. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) Getty Images H-1B visas will now require a $100,000 fee, according to a directive issued by President Trump. One goal of the new fee is to improve the earnings of U.S. citizens who compete in the high-skilled labor market. Another goal cited by the president is to ensure that the visas go to the most valuable employees, in contrast to the current system where lottery winners get the visas. Some basic economics help evaluate the issues. The visa program may now be helping, not hurting, American tech workers. But a lottery is a terrible way to allocate a scarce resource. A higher fee isn't perfect, but it will improve the system if the fee does not reduce the number of people coming in to the U.S. H1B Visa Impacts On U.S. Workers Basic supply and demand, our workhorse economic model, says that an increase in supply will lower the price of the product. With more people available to work in tech sectors, the wage rate will be reduced. This model's assumption is that we're looking at uniform quality. To recognize the variability of talent, we need think of the supply and demand for every different level of quality. Many tech companies focus on quality more than wage. There's a common belief in Silicon Valley that a great programmer is worth far more than an average programmer. With this view, the H1B visa may bump an American out of a job because a slightly more skilled foreigner gets the job instead. Although politicians love to talk about jobs, that slightly-less-skilled American will get a job, but not at quite as high a pay rate. The supply-demand model implies that limiting visas would…