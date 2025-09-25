Giełda MEXC
USD/MXN slips below range support – Société Générale
The post USD/MXN slips below range support – Société Générale appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USD/MXN has broken below its recent consolidation base, signaling renewed downside momentum, with 18.65 now the key barrier to cap rebounds before the pair potentially extends losses toward 18.15 and 17.80/60, Société Générale’s FX analysts note. Downtrend resumes in USD/MXN “USD/MXN failed to establish itself above the 50-DMA during its recent rebound attempt and has breached the lower limit of its consolidation range, indicating a resurgence of downward momentum. While a brief bounce is underway, the moving average near 18.65 may cap the upside.” “If USD/MXN is unable to overcome 18.65, the downtrend may extend, with the next objectives at projections of 18.15 and the July 2024 lows of 17.80/17.60.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/usd-mxn-slips-below-range-support-societe-generale-202509250841
COM
$0.011469
+6.20%
NOW
$0.00495
-1.98%
CAP
$0.10643
-0.61%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 21:33
HBAR Price Prediction, Pi Network Updates and The Viral Coin Being Touted for 200x Growth
HBAR eyes $0.30 on stablecoin and AI wins, Pi rallies on Protocol v23 upgrade, but Layer Brett at $0.0058 with $4M raised and 600%+ APY steals 200x buzz.
HBAR
$0.21286
-0.63%
PI
$0.26625
-1.37%
AI
$0.1228
-1.76%
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/25 21:30
US Dollar Index (DXY) holds gains near 98.00 with US GDP on tap
The post US Dollar Index (DXY) holds gains near 98.00 with US GDP on tap appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The US Dollar consolidates gains at 97.85, after bouncing from 97.20 lows on Wednesday. Cautious rhetoric by Fed officials has curbed hopes of a steep easing cycle and is providing support for the USD. Later on Thursday, US GDP and more Fed speakers will drive US Dollar pairs. The US dollar remained practically flat at 97.85 on the European morning trade on Thursday, consolidating gains after a 0.65% rally on Wednesday, as Federal Reserve officials warned against hopes of back-to-back interest rate cuts. San Francisco Fed President, Mary Daly, reiterated the view of Chairman Powell the day before, suggesting that the next interest rate cut might not be imminent. Daly acknowledged the need for lower interest rates but stated that the balance between the two mandates, employment and inflation, requires proceeding with caution. Later today, investors will be attentive to the final reading of the US Q2 GDP, which is expected to confirm that the economy grew at a 3.3% annualized rate. These figures and more speeches from Fed policymakers are likely to drive US Dollar crosses later today. The highlight of the week, however, will be the US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index report due on Friday. Investors will be eager to assess the impact of trade tariffs on consumer prices for a better assessment of the Fed’s near-term monetary policy decisions. Any divergence from the market consensus is likely to have a significant impact on the USD. US Dollar FAQs The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States of America, and the ‘de facto’ currency of a significant number of other countries where it is found in circulation alongside local notes. It is the most heavily traded currency in the world, accounting for over 88% of all global foreign exchange turnover, or an…
INDEX
$1.049
-2.59%
GAINS
$0.0222
+1.23%
NEAR
$2.722
-0.65%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 21:15
Vitalik Buterin Names Most Important Fusaka Upgrade Goal
The post Vitalik Buterin Names Most Important Fusaka Upgrade Goal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Vitalik Buterin, Ethereum founder, says the upcoming Fusaka upgrade will be a breakthrough for Ethereum (ETH) scaling and data availability. He made this known in a detailed explanation provided on his verified X handle. Through his post, Buterin highlighted the impact of the upgrade on the blockchain. Fusaka upgrade introduces PeerDAS for Ethereum scaling Notably, Fusaka will be powered by peer-to-peer Data Availability Sampling (PeerDAS). It introduces a new approach to node interaction. The nodes do not need to carry out a complete download to be confident that the data is available. PeerDAS aims to address the increasing volume of data by avoiding downloads. Currently, for a blockchain to be secure, every node would need access to all block data. This slows the process, but with Fusaka leveraging PeerDAS, each node will only download a few random chunks of blocks. Fusaka will fix this. But also, safety first is of the utmost importance for Fusaka. The core feature, PeerDAS, is trying to do something pretty unprecedented: have a live blockchain that does not require any single node to download the full data. The way PeerDAS works is that… https://t.co/go6QsqjaFC — vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) September 24, 2025 It works on the assumption that if more than 50% of chunks are available across the network, then there is a high probability the entire block can be reconstructed. This allows nodes to safely verify blocks while saving on bandwidth and storage. Vitalik Buterin, however, acknowledges that two cases require the full data of the block. These are for initial broadcasting when a block is first published and reconstruction, if a block publisher provides less than 100% of the data. The Ethereum founder has advised caution as the technology is still novel, and developers are proceeding with care and testing along the way. Buterin assured that…
COM
$0.011469
+6.20%
ETH
$4,004.21
-0.39%
NODE
$0.06652
-5.84%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 21:07
Franklin Templeton Brings Benji Technology to BNB Chain for Tokenized Assets
TLDR: Franklin Templeton’s Benji Technology now supports tokenized assets on BNB Chain for retail and institutional investors. BNB Chain provides sub-second transaction finality and low fees, ideal for scaling real-world assets onchain. Benji Technology powers mutual funds, equities, and money market funds fully onchain since 2021. Partnership connects TradFi to DeFi, enhancing liquidity, compliance, and [...] The post Franklin Templeton Brings Benji Technology to BNB Chain for Tokenized Assets appeared first on Blockonomi.
BNB
$969.93
+1.57%
NOW
$0.00495
-1.98%
SECOND
$0.0000095
--%
Blockonomi
2025/09/25 21:06
Top Crypto Headlines Hide the Fact That an Altcoin Is Quietly Outperforming Majors by 15x
The post Top Crypto Headlines Hide the Fact That an Altcoin Is Quietly Outperforming Majors by 15x appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Mainstream media continues to spotlight BTC and ETH movements while retail investors search for the next high-potential altcoin. Despite the focus on major cryptocurrencies, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is quietly emerging as a standout DeFi project, capturing attention with its innovative mechanisms and structured yield opportunities. While most crypto coins fluctuate with market sentiment, MUTM provides …
TOP
$0.000096
--%
FACT
$3.29
-1.79%
ALTCOIN
$0.0003766
-3.16%
CoinPedia
2025/09/25 21:02
Will ADA Lose $0.8 Support? Smart Money Shifts to HYPE and Digitap, the DeFi-TradFi Coin With 100X Upside Potential
Instead of focusing on the Cardano price movement, smart money is buying the HYPE coin and Digitap ($TAP). Hyperliquid, which […] The post Will ADA Lose $0.8 Support? Smart Money Shifts to HYPE and Digitap, the DeFi-TradFi Coin With 100X Upside Potential appeared first on Coindoo.
ADA
$0.7816
-0.88%
SMART
$0.004494
-0.31%
HYPE
$45.97
+1.99%
Coindoo
2025/09/25 21:00
Shiba Inu Price Outlook: Experts Weigh SHIB, PEPE, and LBRETT – Which One Will Dominate Q4?
SHIB eyes steady 20–50% Q4 gains, PEPE bets on viral pumps, but Layer Brett at $0.0058 with $4M raised, 630% APY, and L2 speed is tipped as the breakout.
SHIBA
$0.000000000507
+1.19%
SHIB
$0.00001177
-0.92%
PEPE
$0.00000924
-1.49%
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/25 20:50
Bitcoin price today: Why BTC crashed ahead of US inflation data
Bitcoin price has dipped again. The decline comes amid growing investor caution ahead of U.S. inflation data, rising ETF outflows, and massive liquidations. Bitcoin price has extended its losing streak for the fourth consecutive day, shedding 0.9% in the past…
WHY
$0.00000002846
-1.86%
BTC
$109,390.95
+0.10%
U
$0.010383
+0.54%
Crypto.news
2025/09/25 20:49
South Korea's Ruling Party Task Force Aims at Crypto, Stablecoin Oversight
The Democratic Party launched a Digital Asset Task Force targeting comprehensive stablecoin and cryptocurrency legislation by year-end.
Coinstats
2025/09/25 20:31
