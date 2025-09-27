2025-09-28 Sunday

Wiadomości krypto

Why Are 11,500 Buyers Rushing Into BlockchainFX Presale 2025 Instead of Rollblock or SpacePay?

Every bull cycle creates crypto millionaire stories, but only for those who spot the best presale crypto projects 2025 before launch. In September, three names are trending across crypto market news 2025: BlockchainFX ($BFX), Rollblock ($RBLK), and SpacePay ($SPY). While all three are raising millions, BlockchainFX is emerging as the top 100x crypto presale in [...] The post Why Are 11,500 Buyers Rushing Into BlockchainFX Presale 2025 Instead of Rollblock or SpacePay? appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/27 20:45
Unlocking SOL’s Crucial Path To $500 And Beyond By 2030

The post Unlocking SOL’s Crucial Path To $500 And Beyond By 2030 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana Price Prediction: Unlocking SOL’s Crucial Path To $500 And Beyond By 2030 Skip to content Home Crypto News Solana Price Prediction: Unlocking SOL’s Crucial Path to $500 and Beyond by 2030 Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/solana-price-prediction-2030-2/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 20:45
XRP Momentum October as SEC Weighs ETF Approvals

The post XRP Momentum October as SEC Weighs ETF Approvals appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP ETF approval October: SEC deadlines loom for Grayscale and WisdomTree filings. XRP traders brace for October catalysts as ETF approvals could drive inflows. SEC updates streamline crypto ETF approvals tied to XRP, Solana, Cardano. XRP traders are preparing for a decisive month as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approaches multiple deadlines for spot XRP ETF filings in October 2025. Analysts said these rulings could reshape XRP price momentum and will stand out as the biggest XRP news October catalysts for traders. XRP trades at $2.78, up 1.2% in the past 24 hours, trimming its weekly loss to 7.5% despite broader market weakness. A positive decision on an XRP ETF could help restore momentum after weeks of weakness in broader crypto markets. October Deadlines for SEC’s Crypto ETF Approvals Major asset managers, including Grayscale and WisdomTree, have pending XRP ETF filings under the SEC’s updated framework for altcoin-based ETFs. WisdomTree, with $113 billion in assets under management, faces a deadline of October 24, while Grayscale is due on October 18.  Related: First Spot XRP ETF Goes Live, XRPR Structured Under 1940 Act; XRP Holds $3.10 Other pending proposals for October include 21Shares, Bitwise, Canary Capital, and CoinShares. Meanwhile, Franklin Templeton, a $1.5 trillion asset manager, has a decision timeline in November.  Approved XRP ETFs Already Trading Notably, some XRP-linked funds are already live. ProShares operates four XRP futures ETFs with $70 billion in assets under management, and Volatility Shares has launched similar products.  Teucrium’s 2x Long Daily XRP ETF trades with $320 million in assets. REX Shares and Osprey Funds have introduced a spot XRP ETF. The product enjoyed a strong debut, seeing $37.5 million in trading volume on its first day. Meanwhile, speculation surrounding a potential BlackRock XRP ETF has intensified following the attraction of more than…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 20:39
Trump affiliated World Liberty Financial executes $1.43M token burn amid WLFI market volatility

The post Trump affiliated World Liberty Financial executes $1.43M token burn amid WLFI market volatility appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. WLFI burns 7.89M tokens ($1.43M) following $1.06M buyback to reduce circulating supply. 99% of WLFI holders approved burn plan; program excludes community liquidity pools. Trump family controls $5B in WLFI; token trades at $0.2049 after recent market volatility. World Liberty Financial (WLFI), a decentralized finance (DeFi) project affiliated with US President Donald Trump, has executed a significant token burn, removing 7.89 million WLFI tokens from circulation, valued at roughly $1.43 million. The burn follows a $1.06 million buyback across multiple blockchain networks, part of a strategy approved by WLFI holders to stabilize token supply and market dynamics. WLFI token burn and buyback details According to onchain data compiled by Lookonchain, the WLFI team collected 4.91 million WLFI (approximately $1.01 million) along with $1.06 million in fees and earnings from liquidity operations. These funds were used to repurchase 6.04 million WLFI on the open market. Following these transactions, the team burned 7.89 million WLFI tokens on both the BNB Smart Chain (BNB) and Ethereum (ETH) networks. A total of 3.06 million WLFI ($638,000) remains on Solana (SOL), with the project indicating that further burns may occur. The token burn program aims to permanently reduce WLFI’s circulating supply, thereby alleviating selling pressure and supporting market stability. Community and third-party liquidity pools are not included in the burn process, with the initiative relying solely on fees generated from WLFI-managed liquidity pools. Governance approval and market context The burn plan was approved via governance vote earlier this month, with overwhelming support: 99% of WLFI holders voted in favor. This approval demonstrates strong alignment between the community and the project’s management regarding strategies to manage token supply and enhance long-term value. The WLFI price has experienced significant fluctuations, falling roughly 33% over the past month. As of Saturday, the token was trading at $0.2049, marking…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 20:30
Bitcoin and Ethereum Slide Amid U.S. Shutdown Risks, Is BlockchainFX the Best Crypto Presale to Buy in 2025?

Bitcoin and Ethereum dip on U.S. shutdown fears, but BlockchainFX presale at $0.025 with staking rewards and 200x upside draws investors in 2025.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/27 20:14
Momentum Shift: $MAXI Navigates Market Dip to Earn Title of Best Altcoin to Watch

Despite a high price decline in September 2025, Maxi Doge ($MAXI), a meme-inspired cryptocurrency, has acquired recognition for its strong presale performance in the cryptocurrency market. According to Jacob Crypto Bury, a well-known YouTuber and crypto analyst, Maxi Doge ($MAXI) is more than a meme coin; it’s a significant movement which stimulated by gallons of ... Read more The post Momentum Shift: $MAXI Navigates Market Dip to Earn Title of Best Altcoin to Watch appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Bitemycoin2025/09/27 19:57
Solana ETF Set for $1 Trillion? Bitwise CEO Shares Optimistic Outlook

Countdown begins to Bitwise's US Solana ETF approval
Coinstats2025/09/27 19:53
Dogecoin Price Rally: Can the New ETF Push DOGE to $0.45?

The post Dogecoin Price Rally: Can the New ETF Push DOGE to $0.45? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Dogecoin (DOGE), the world-famous meme coin, is back in the spotlight as the first-ever U.S. Dogecoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) begins trading. The REX-Osprey Doge ETF debuted on the CBOE exchange, offering investors the direct exposure to Dogecoin. The strong debut of Doge ETF has investors and analysts wondering: could this ETF be the catalyst for …
CoinPedia2025/09/27 19:49
These U.S. politicians dumped Tylenol maker shares before Trump’s autism warning

The post These U.S. politicians dumped Tylenol maker shares before Trump’s autism warning appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A pair of United States lawmakers sold shares in Tylenol’s parent company, Kenvue (NYSE: KVUE), just days before President Donald Trump made controversial remarks linking the painkiller to autism. According to congressional financial disclosures, Senator Sheldon Whitehouse reported a full sale of his Kenvue holdings, valued between $1,001 and $15,000, on August 28, 2025.  Two days earlier, on August 26, Rep. Ro Khanna also sold Kenvue shares in the same value range.  Interestingly, Khanna had only purchased Kenvue stock on August 4, 2025, suggesting a quick reversal of position. Less than a month later, on September 22, Trump publicly urged pregnant women to avoid Tylenol, claiming that prenatal acetaminophen use could increase autism risk.  The announcement sparked backlash from health authorities and drew international condemnation, while bringing renewed attention to Kenvue, which manufactures Tylenol following its 2023 spin-off from Johnson & Johnson. Notably, the company has denied any connection, citing scientific studies showing no link.  Tylenol represents about 10% of Kenvue’s global sales and 15% of operating profits, leading analysts to note that even significant sales declines would have a limited impact on earnings. KVUE stock analysis  Meanwhile, KVUE shares have shown volatility, trading at $16.42 at the close of the last session, down more than 20% over the past month. The company’s market capitalization has also fallen by roughly $15 billion over the past two months. KVUE one-month stock price chart. Source: Finbold While there is currently no evidence that the lawmakers acted on insider information, the timing of their trades is likely to intensify scrutiny of congressional stock trading practices.  This comes amid a broader push to ban individual stock trading by members of Congress. Featured image via Shutterstock The post These U.S. politicians dumped Tylenol maker shares before Trump’s autism warning appeared first on Finbold. Source: https://finbold.com/these-u-s-politicians-dumped-tylenol-maker-shares-before-trumps-autism-warning/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 19:49
WinnerMining: Turning Crypto Compliance Into Fresh Opportunities

WinnerMining combines real computing power with transparent operations to offer investors practical, new opportunities in a fully regulated environment.
Coinstats2025/09/27 19:30
