MAGAX vs BullZilla vs BlockDAG: Clash of 2025’s Hottest Presales
Crypto markets may be dominated by Bitcoin and Ethereum on the institutional side, but September has shown once again that presales drive retail attention. Investors looking for 20×, 50×, or even 100× gains are focusing on tokens that blend hype with credible mechanics. Three names stand out right now: MAGAX, BullZilla, and BlockDAG. Each appeals […] The post MAGAX vs BullZilla vs BlockDAG: Clash of 2025’s Hottest Presales appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/25 21:45
Everyone’s Watching Bitcoin and Ethereum, But Missing This: The $0.005 Token With $548M Real Estate Behind It – Avalon X (AVLX)
The market worldwide has set its eyes on BTC and ETH for the major part of the Q3 cycles. Yet a quiet competition sits at a fixed $0.005 presale entry with real assets backing it. The Avalon X (AVLX) crypto links tokens to property, utility, and perks. For investors keeping in sight the new crypto […] The post Everyone’s Watching Bitcoin and Ethereum, But Missing This: The $0.005 Token With $548M Real Estate Behind It – Avalon X (AVLX) appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/25 21:39
Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF Now Listed on Nasdaq
PANews reported on September 25th that the Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF has now been listed on Nasdaq after meeting the new Common Listing Standards. In addition to BTC and ETH, the product also provides investors with exposure to XRP, SOL, and XLM. Earlier news came that the U.S. SEC has approved the Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index U.S. ETF based on its new common standards .
PANews
2025/09/25 21:35
The whale who bought 50 million USDC during the initial Plasma staking period received approximately $40.56 million worth of XPL.
PANews reported on September 25th that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the whale/institution 0x790...41023, which invested 50 million USDC in the initial Plasma staking in June this year (two months ago, the address added another 2.7 million USDT to the staking), has obtained 54,081,783.66 XPL, which is worth approximately US$40.56 million at the current price.
PANews
2025/09/25 21:14
Solana Surges Nearly 29% to $222; Is ConstructKoin (CTK) the Dark Horse of This Altseason?
The crypto market is once again proving its resilience, with Solana (SOL) leading the charge. SOL has surged nearly 29% in the past 72 hours, reclaiming the $222.45 level and pushing its market capitalization above $110 billion. With trading volume surpassing $9.5 billion, Solana continues to show strong momentum heading into September. Meanwhile, Bitcoin (BTC) […]
Tronweekly
2025/09/25 21:01
Avalanche (AVAX) Rebounds Above $24.50, Yet ConstructKoin (CTK) Seen as the Long-Term Winner
With a market capitalization of $10.3 billion and daily trading volumes nearing $600 million, AVAX is reasserting itself as a […] The post Avalanche (AVAX) Rebounds Above $24.50, Yet ConstructKoin (CTK) Seen as the Long-Term Winner appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/25 21:00
Circle Explores “Reversible Transactions” Sparking Debate Over Blockchain’s Core Principles
The post Circle Explores “Reversible Transactions” Sparking Debate Over Blockchain’s Core Principles appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Stablecoin giant Circle is exploring ways to let users “reverse” transactions, a step which is almost unheard of in the crypto world. This move could challenge some of crypto’s core principles and has already sparked a debate across the industry. Let us explore what this means and what are its implications for the industry. Circle …
CoinPedia
2025/09/25 21:00
Hyperion DeFi, a listed company, increased its holdings by approximately 176,400 HYPE tokens, bringing its total holdings to over 1.71 million.
PANews reported on September 25 that according to Globenewswire, HyperionDeFi (NASDAQ: HYPD) announced today that it has purchased an additional 176,422 HYPE tokens, expanding its total holdings to 1,712,195 HYPEs, with an average purchase price of US$38.25 per token.
PANews
2025/09/25 20:54
U.S. jobless claims fall, but labor demand remains weak and unemployment rises to a four-year high
PANews reported on September 25th that according to Jinshi, initial jobless claims in the United States fell last week, but the job market lost its luster due to sluggish hiring. The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that initial claims fell by 14,000 to a seasonally adjusted 218,000 in the week ending September 20th. Despite hoarding workers, businesses remain reluctant to increase payrolls in response to uncertainty caused by protectionist trade policies. These policies have raised average U.S. tariffs to their highest level in a century. Weak labor demand has weakened the labor market's resilience, prompting the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates again last week. The Trump administration's crackdown on immigration has also reduced the labor supply and curbed job growth. Initial jobless claims showed that continuing claims fell by 2,000 to a seasonally adjusted 1.926 million in the week ending September 13th. The average length of unemployment rose from 24.1 weeks to 24.5 weeks in August, the longest since April 2022, and the unemployment rate rose to a nearly four-year high of 4.3%.
PANews
2025/09/25 20:49
Sharpe vs Sortino: The Data Proving Bitcoin Outperforms Gold Despite Volatility
Despite gold's 39% YTD gain, Bitcoin recorded superior Sharpe and Sortino ratios, indicating higher returns per unit of risk across multiple cycles.
CryptoPotato
2025/09/25 20:49
