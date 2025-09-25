2025-09-28 Sunday

Wiadomości krypto

Zanurz się w najgorętszych wiadomościach krypto i aktualizacjach rynkowych
James Wynn's ASTER long position was closed at a loss of $4023.73

James Wynn's ASTER long position was closed at a loss of $4023.73

PANews reported on September 25 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, James Wynn's ASTER (3x) long position was closed, with a loss of US$4,023.73.
Anita Max Wynn
WYNN$0.000293-1.77%
Aster
ASTER$1.9803-4.47%
Udostępnij
PANews2025/09/25 21:16
Udostępnij
t’order and Sui Collaborate to Launch Stablecoin Payments in South Korea

t’order and Sui Collaborate to Launch Stablecoin Payments in South Korea

TLDR t’order partners with Sui to implement blockchain tech for faster restaurant payments. The collaboration aims to reduce card fees and offer a secure payment solution. Blockchain integration will process payments in under 0.5 seconds. t’order plans to use Sui’s technology to issue a KRW-based stablecoin soon. t’order, South Korea’s leading table-ordering platform, has teamed [...] The post t’order and Sui Collaborate to Launch Stablecoin Payments in South Korea appeared first on CoinCentral.
Threshold
T$0.01528-0.77%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.2488-4.67%
SUI
SUI$3.1792-0.70%
Udostępnij
Coincentral2025/09/25 21:13
Udostępnij
Securitize Expands to Sei Network, Launches Apollo’s Tokenized Credit Fund

Securitize Expands to Sei Network, Launches Apollo’s Tokenized Credit Fund

PANews reported on September 25th that according to CoinDesk, the RWA tokenization platform Securitize is currently expanding to the Sei blockchain. Its tokenized Apollo Diversified Credit Fund (ACRED) will become the first platform to be launched on the network, marking the first time that tokenized private credit has been launched on the Sei blockchain. Securitize stated that other funds will be listed on the Sei blockchain in the near future. ACRED, with $112 million in assets under management, according to RWA.xyz, complements Apollo's private credit strategy, investing across corporate lending, asset-backed transactions, and distressed credit. The fund, which is open only to accredited investors, utilizes Wormhole, a cross-chain messaging protocol, enabling interoperability between blockchain tokens, facilitating cross-network asset mobility and enhancing liquidity.
SEI
SEI$0.277-1.28%
FUND
FUND$0.0191+1.59%
Allo
RWA$0.009343+4.35%
Udostępnij
PANews2025/09/25 21:12
Udostępnij
Hashdex Expands NCIQ ETF With Spot XRP, Solana and Stellar Exposure

Hashdex Expands NCIQ ETF With Spot XRP, Solana and Stellar Exposure

Hashdex Asset Management Ltd. and Nasdaq Global Indexes have announced the expansion of the Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF (NCIQ), the multi-asset spot crypto exchange-traded product (ETP) in the United States. The ETF launched in February 2025 with spot Bitcoin and Ether, will now include exposure to XRP, Solana, and Stellar—bringing the total to five crypto assets. Collectively, these tokens represent over $3 trillion in combined market capitalization, says Hashdex. According to the asset manager the move provides U.S. investors with streamlined access to a diversified basket of digital assets through a single, tradable product. By tracking the Nasdaq Crypto US Index (NCIUS), the ETF offers rules-based exposure while removing the complexities of selecting individual cryptocurrencies. Global Leadership in Crypto Index Products Hashdex manages the multi-asset crypto ETP in Europe and the multi-asset crypto ETF in Latin America. With $1.56 billion in assets under management, Hashdex now offers four index products tied to the global Nasdaq Crypto Index. “Since 2018, Hashdex has been a market leader in crypto index products globally, and this signifies a major milestone in meeting the needs of U.S. advisors and investors,” said Marcelo Sampaio, Co-Founder and CEO of Hashdex. A Milestone for U.S. Crypto Index Investing According to Samir Kerbage, CIO at Hashdex, the expansion reflects growing demand from U.S. investors seeking structured, index-based crypto exposure. “With NCIQ, investors gain access to a dynamic, rules-based exposure that evolves with the market—eliminating the need to try to pick individual winners,” Kerbage said. He adds that regulatory clarity and the approval of generic listing standards have paved the way for NCIQ to expand and adapt as new assets meet index requirements. The NCIUS index is jointly developed by Nasdaq and Hashdex, includes strict eligibility criteria such as liquidity, market capitalization, and regulatory compliance. While ADA (Cardano) qualifies for the index, it is not currently included in NCIQ’s holdings. The Hashdex–Nasdaq Partnership The expansion also shows the ongoing collaboration between Hashdex and Nasdaq, which have co-developed several index and index-based crypto products since 2021. Nasdaq serves as the index administrator and listing venue for NCIQ, with Coinbase Custody and BitGo Trust providing crypto asset custody. U.S. Bank Global Fund Services acts as fund administrator, while Paralel Distributors LLC serves as marketing agent. As crypto continues to mature as an asset class, diversified index products like NCIQ are emerging as benchmarks for institutional and retail allocation
XRP
XRP$2.7888-0.11%
Udostępnij
CryptoNews2025/09/25 21:10
Udostępnij
Cardano Struggles at $0.86 While ConstructKoin (CTK) Gains Institutional Buzz

Cardano Struggles at $0.86 While ConstructKoin (CTK) Gains Institutional Buzz

The crypto market is holding strong overall, but Cardano (ADA) is showing signs of weakness. ADA is trading at $0.8622, up 2.8% in the past 24 hours, yet its performance lags behind rivals like Solana (SOL), which surged nearly 9% to $204, and Ethereum (ETH), which continues to climb above $4,600. With a market capitalization […]
CertiK
CTK$0.3342+1.39%
GAINS
GAINS$0.0222+1.23%
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.005312-1.33%
Udostępnij
Tronweekly2025/09/25 21:03
Udostępnij
Long Position of Wallet Wiped Out After ETH Price Falls Below $4k

Long Position of Wallet Wiped Out After ETH Price Falls Below $4k

The post Long Position of Wallet Wiped Out After ETH Price Falls Below $4k appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. 9,152 Ether wiped out from wallet 0xa523 at an approximate value of $36.4 million. ETH price declined by 4.14% over the last 24 hours. Spot Ether ETF noted an outflow of $79.4 million on September 24, 2025. A wallet liquidated over 9,000 Ethereum tokens around the time when ETH price dipped below the $4k mark. While the wallet still has substantial holdings in the account, its losses have crossed $45 million. ETH price continues to plummet with the recent decline of more than 4% in the last 24 hours. A similar bearish sentiment is evident from the Spot Ether ETF outflow. Wallet Liquidates Long Position on Ether According to a report by Lookonchain, wallet 0xa523 recorded one of the highest losses when ETH price fell below the mark of $4,000. Wallet 0xa523 liquidated long position on 9,152 Ethereum tokens. The value of Ether was approximately $36.4 million at the time of the transaction. This has accounted for a loss of over $45.3 million. Lookonchain had earlier reported that Machi Big Brother’s long position went down by more than $21.77 million. The long position, per the report, was for ETH and PUMP. This was credited to the market drop, following which Machi Big Brother deposited 4.72 million USDC within 2 hours into Hyperliquid. It was done to avoid liquidation, the report stated further. ETH Price Breaks Crucial Support Level ETH price is currently down by 4.14% over the last 24 hours, exchanging hands at $4,005.95. It further reflects a fall of 12.58% in the last 7 days and 9.56% in the last 30 days. The 24-hour trading volume has surged by 15.05%. What’s causing real worry about ETH is its decline to the crucial support level of $4,052.57. Ether is now testing the next support margin of $4,002.07 with the closest…
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02225-0.22%
Ethereum
ETH$4,003.38-0.27%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011481+3.56%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 21:02
Udostępnij
5K+ Users Back Mono Protocol After $2M Raise: Beta Launch Nears to Solve Blockchain Fragmentation with Seamless Accounts

5K+ Users Back Mono Protocol After $2M Raise: Beta Launch Nears to Solve Blockchain Fragmentation with Seamless Accounts

Blockchain adoption continues to grow, but fragmentation still makes it difficult for users and developers. Managing balances across different networks often leads to confusion, inefficiency, and higher transaction costs. Mono Protocol aims to change this by offering a unified approach. Backed by $2 million in funding and supported by more than 5,000 whitelist participants, it […]
Triathon
GROW$0.0319-35.16%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00164385-0.08%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07648+2.43%
Udostępnij
Cryptopolitan2025/09/25 21:00
Udostępnij
XRP Price Set for Dramatic Rise as Ripple’s NDAs Expire, Says Expert

XRP Price Set for Dramatic Rise as Ripple’s NDAs Expire, Says Expert

TLDR HighVibeAssets predicts XRP price will dramatically rise due to expiring NDAs. Ripple’s NDAs are expiring daily, revealing new institutional partnerships. XRP’s price surge could catch many off guard, according to HighVibeAssets. Bitcoin advocates argue XRP will continue underperforming against BTC. Analysts project XRP could reach $19 to $32 if Bitcoin hits $270,000. HighVibeAssets, the [...] The post XRP Price Set for Dramatic Rise as Ripple’s NDAs Expire, Says Expert appeared first on CoinCentral.
XRP
XRP$2.7888-0.11%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012425-1.50%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000895+0.90%
Udostępnij
Coincentral2025/09/25 20:52
Udostępnij
Lido: NEST proposals, a system designed to establish the technical foundation for LDO token buybacks, are now open for voting.

Lido: NEST proposals, a system designed to establish the technical foundation for LDO token buybacks, are now open for voting.

PANews reported on September 25th that according to an official Lido announcement, a proposal to build a modular system, NEST, is now open for voting. This system aims to use stETH in the Lido DAO treasury to repurchase LDO. If the proposal is approved, the first actual repurchase test is expected to take place in December 2025. NEST is a response to the current LDO repurchase discussion. While NEST is not a repurchase proposal, it lays the technical foundation for a possible future repurchase mechanism. It is designed to simplify the stETH to LDO conversion process, and the LDO obtained from the conversion will be automatically sent to the Lido DAO treasury. This proposal only covers the development of the NEST architecture. Activation of the architecture will require a separate on-chain vote. If the proposal is approved, research will be carried out immediately, and a timetable and detailed design plan will be developed.
Lido DAO
LDO$1.0914+0.04%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01179+0.08%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00495-2.17%
Udostępnij
PANews2025/09/25 20:46
Udostępnij
Automakers to gain $700M relief after US tariff reduction

Automakers to gain $700M relief after US tariff reduction

European automakers will save 500-600 million euros monthly after U.S. tariffs dropped from 27.5% to 15% starting August 1st.
Griffin AI
GAIN$0.0198--%
Union
U$0.010379+0.54%
Udostępnij
Cryptopolitan2025/09/25 19:20
Udostępnij

Popularne wiadomości

Więcej

Developers of This Altcoin Bought Back a Large Amount of Tokens from the Market and Burned Them Immediately

ZNS, XRPL, and Layer3 Advance User-Owned Decentralized Identity

SEO Title:Vitalik Buterin’s Vision Reveals Ethereum’s Next Big Phase

Tehran faces UN sanctions after missing 30-day deadline to meet Western demands

Crypto treasury companies pose a similar risk to the 2000s dotcom bust