2025-09-28 Sunday

French Asset Manager Raises $53M to Back Bitcoin

French Asset Manager Raises $53M to Back Bitcoin

The post French Asset Manager Raises $53M to Back Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Melanion Capital has raised €50 million ($53 million) to allocate directly into Bitcoin. The firm is pioneering a private Bitcoin Treasury Operated Company (BTOC) model. LQWD and Keen Golden have also exposed their finances to Bitcoin. Paris-based Melanion Capital is pushing deeper into Bitcoin BTC $111 598 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.22 T Vol. 24h: $59.18 B , raising €50 million (about $53 million) to allocate directly into the world’s largest cryptocurrency as part of a pioneering treasury strategy. #BYEX News🖥: Melanion Capital plans to raise €50M, fully allocated to #Bitcoin 🤑#DigitalAssets #Crypto #BitcoinInvestment ☄️ pic.twitter.com/h5aH3TRinR — BYEX_Official🌋 (@100EXOfficial) September 25, 2025 A Private Treasury Model for Bitcoin Unlike public companies that have added Bitcoin to their balance sheets in recent years, Melanion is introducing a private, regulated Bitcoin Treasury Operated Company (BTOC) model. This structure gives the firm greater flexibility to manage volatility, optimize liquidity, and engineer additional yield beyond simple Bitcoin exposure. By leveraging this strategy on its own balance sheet, Melanion aims to prove the sustainability of a Bitcoin treasury before providing the framework to other private businesses. Strategic Commitment to Bitcoin Melanion views Bitcoin not just as a hedge against inflation but also as a crucial tool in a long-term monetary transition. The $53 million fundraise signals one of the largest private Bitcoin treasury commitments in Europe, calling on other firms to integrate digital assets. “In time, it became clear that Bitcoin represents not just an asset, but a destination as the long-term anchor of capital preservation and growth, especially for Bitcoin treasuries,” said CEO Jad Comair. Interestingly, in 2021, Melanion launched Europe’s first UCITS-compliant Bitcoin Equities ETF. Now, with its treasury pivot, it is expanding that vision by transitioning from a defensive allocation to a more aggressive Bitcoin strategy. LQWD Expands Its…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 22:41
Buterin Teases Most Radical Ethereum Shift Yet: 'Fusaka Will Fix This'

Buterin Teases Most Radical Ethereum Shift Yet: 'Fusaka Will Fix This'

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin framed the network’s next scaling step as both audacious and tightly risk-controlled, saying “Fusaka will fix this” while underscoring that “safety first is of the utmost importance.” In a detailed post, Buterin described Fusaka’s core feature—PeerDAS—as “trying to do something pretty unprecedented: have a live blockchain that does not require any […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/25 22:30
New evidence reveals Bitcoin's 'too volatile' label doesn't fit anymore

New evidence reveals Bitcoin's 'too volatile' label doesn't fit anymore

The post New evidence reveals Bitcoin’s ‘too volatile’ label doesn’t fit anymore appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin volatility has stayed below 50% on 60-day measures since early 2023, extending through 2025. According to Kaiko, the drawdown in realized volatility has persisted even as liquidity conditions and market participation changed, placing the asset in its longest low-vol regime on record. Price appreciation has occurred alongside that compression Bitcoin price delivered a steep increase in 2023 while realized volatility fell roughly 20%, a pattern that extended through 2024 into Q1 2025 as market cap grew. That mix of higher market value and lower measured volatility is drawing closer comparisons to large, liquid risk assets, even if the absolute level of Bitcoin’s swings remains elevated. Bitcoin volatility chart (Source) The gap between traditional assets continues to narrow. Last year, iShares put Bitcoin’s annualized volatility at around 54%, compared with roughly 15.1% for gold and 10.5% for global equities. According to iShares, the multi-year downtrend is intact, though spot markets still move more than stocks and bullion on a like-for-like basis. Asset Annualized volatility Source Bitcoin ~54% iShares Gold ~15.1% iShares Global equities ~10.5% iShares Shorter-term gauges back the picture. BitBo’s volatility dashboard shows 30- and 60-day readings tracking at or near cycle lows, while historical bull-market peaks often topped 150% annualized. The change reflects deeper derivatives liquidity, more systematic trading, and the growth of volatility-selling strategies that dampen realized moves. Low volatility did not remove drawdown risk The September 2025 risk-off episode erased about $162 billion from the total crypto market value in days, yet Bitcoin’s percentage decline was smaller than that of many large altcoins, a pattern that has repeated across recent corrections. Broader review of cross-market swings finds altcoin and DeFi tokens often run at more than triple Bitcoin’s volatility, which can feed back into BTC through liquidity shocks. Dispersion remains a defining feature of the asset…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 22:23
Tether to Expand And Build Multi-Sector Empire After $20B Funding

Tether to Expand And Build Multi-Sector Empire After $20B Funding

The post Tether to Expand And Build Multi-Sector Empire After $20B Funding appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tether:- The USDT giant Tether is set to raise $20 billion in funding. The funding set to be via private placement will see Tether selling its 3% stake – putting it at a valuation of $500 billion. This will place Tether in the ranks of OpenAI and Elon Musk’s Tesla – making it first of the crypto businesses in that line. The company, with its recent entry into the US, already holds a dominant place in the stablecoin space. At $173.B market cap of USDT, its stablecoin is among the top 3 by market cap among crypto assets. Tether’s Multi-sector Empire Now, with the $20 billion funding in line, Tether is set to expand and build its business in non-crypto sectors as well. Tether CTO Paolo Ardaino said in a X post that the funding is set “to maximize the scale of the Company’s strategy across all existing and new business lines.” This includes stablecoins and exapanding their distribution ubiquity, AI, commodity trading, energy, communications and media. Tether is evaluating a raise from a selected group of high-profile key investors, to maximize the scale of the Company’s strategy across all existing and new business lines (stablecoins, distribution ubiquity, AI, commodity trading, energy, communications, media) by several… — Paolo Ardoino 🤖 (@paoloardoino) September 24, 2025 A breakdown of these sectors reads as follows: 1. AI – With its TetherAI under development, Tether has shifted some of its profits into high-tech bets. It has made a publicly reported $200 million majority investment in Blackrock Neurotech (a brain-computer interface company) — and has stated that it’s building AI-related divisions and infrastructure. 2. Commodity trading – Tether currently issues Tether Gold (XAU₮) – a token backed by physical gold and publishes backing/flows. It has also made upstream moves in the mining/refining/royalty space firms to integrate…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 22:16
USD/JPY is likely to trade in a range between 148.20 and 149.15 – UOB Group

USD/JPY is likely to trade in a range between 148.20 and 149.15 – UOB Group

The post USD/JPY is likely to trade in a range between 148.20 and 149.15 – UOB Group appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US Dollar (USD) is likely to trade in a range between 148.20 and 149.15. In the longer run, renewed upward momentum suggests USD could reach 149.15; it is unclear whether it could continue to rise to 149.55, UOB Group’s FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note. USD//JPY might not continue to rise to 149.55 24-HOUR VIEW: “Our view for USD to trade in a range of 147.30/148.00 yesterday was incorrect. Instead of trading in a range, USD soared, reaching a high of 148.90. While the sharp and swift rise appears excessive, there is no sign of a potential pullback just yet. Overall, USD is likely to trade in a range today, most likely between 148.20 and 149.15.” 1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “Last Friday (19 Sep, spot at 148.00), we highlighted that USD ‘could continue to advance, but it is unclear for now if it can reach 149.15.’ After USD traded in a range for a few days, we revised our view yesterday (24 Sep, spot at 147.60), indicating that ‘upward momentum has largely faded, and from here, we expect USD to trade in a range between 146.50 and 148.50.’ Our revision in view was ill-timed, as USD soared to a high of 148.91. While the renewed upward momentum suggests USD could reach 149.15, it is currently unclear whether it could continue to rise toward the next major resistance at 149.55. To maintain the momentum, USD must hold above 147.70 (‘strong support’ level).” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/usd-jpy-is-likely-to-trade-in-a-range-between-14820-and-14915-uob-group-202509250900
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 22:09
Bitcoin Days Away From Blowoff Or Cycle Top: Veteran Analyst

Bitcoin Days Away From Blowoff Or Cycle Top: Veteran Analyst

The post Bitcoin Days Away From Blowoff Or Cycle Top: Veteran Analyst appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jake Simmons, a dedicated crypto journalist, has been passionate about Bitcoin since 2016 when he first learned about it. Through his extensive work with NewsBTC.com and Bitcoinist.com, Jake has become a trusted voice in the crypto community, guiding newcomers and seasoned enthusiasts alike towards a deeper understanding of this dynamic field. His mission is simple yet profound: to demystify Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies and make them accessible to everyone.With a professional career in the Bitcoin and crypto scene that began right after graduating with a degree in Information Systems in 2017, Jake has immersed himself in the industry. Jake joined the NewsBTC Group in late 2022. His educational background provides him with the technical prowess and analytical skills necessary to dissect complex topics and present them in an understandable format. Whether you are a casual reader curious about Bitcoin or an investor seeking to navigate the latest market trends, Jake’s insights offer valuable perspectives that bridge the gap between complex technology and everyday usage. Jake is not just a reporter on technological trends; he is a firm believer in the transformative potential of Bitcoin over traditional fiat currencies. To him, the current financial system is on the brink of chaos, propelled by unchecked government actions and flawed Keynesian economic policies. Drawing from the principles of the Austrian school of economics, Jake views Bitcoin not merely as a digital asset but as a crucial step towards rectifying a failing monetary system. His libertarian views reinforce his stance that just as the church was separated from the state, so too should money be freed from governmental control. For Jake, Bitcoin represents more than just an investment; it’s a peaceful revolution. He envisions a future where Bitcoin fosters a sustainable and responsible financial framework for generations to come. His advocacy is not about opposition…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 22:07
The Main Driver Behind BTC's Break From Global M2, According to Raoul Pal

The Main Driver Behind BTC's Break From Global M2, According to Raoul Pal

The post The Main Driver Behind BTC’s Break From Global M2, According to Raoul Pal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Raoul Pal, founder of Global Macro Investor, has drawn attention to a widely circulated chart that compares bitcoin’s (BTC) movements with global M2 money supply. The chart shows that since early 2023, bitcoin has tended to track global M2 money supply with a consistent 12-week lag, implying that changes in liquidity conditions filter through to crypto markets with a three-month delay. Based on that model, bitcoin would still be on track to approach $200,000 by the end of 2025 if the correlation were to hold. However, since July 16, this relationship has broken down. While global M2 has continued to trend higher, reflecting ongoing monetary expansion globally, bitcoin has stalled, moving sideways through the summer despite its historically tight connection to liquidity. TGA refill plays spoilsport Pal argues that the break is not a failure of the model but rather the result of actions by the U.S. Treasury through its Treasury General Account (TGA). The TGA is the government’s operating account at the Federal Reserve, used to receive taxes, bond sale proceeds, and other inflows while also funding federal expenditures. When the Treasury seeks to rebuild this account by issuing more bonds than needed to cover immediate obligations, it effectively drains liquidity from the system, reducing the pool of capital available to risk assets. According to Pal, since July, the Treasury has issued about $500 billion in bonds to replenish the TGA, pushing its balance near $800 billion, a multi-year high. This large-scale withdrawal of cash has hit liquidity-sensitive assets like crypto the hardest, explaining bitcoin’s sideways action despite rising M2. Importantly, Pal believes the TGA is now sufficiently replenished, meaning the liquidity drain is likely over and should fade completely by the end of the month. If that happens, liquidity conditions will normalize, and bitcoin’s braoder rally could resume…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 22:01
Bitcoin Faces Challenges as Economic Data Surprises

Bitcoin Faces Challenges as Economic Data Surprises

The post Bitcoin Faces Challenges as Economic Data Surprises appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin has dropped to a price of $111,300, while a number of altcoins have recorded daily losses that surpass 10%. Concurrently, Miran of the Federal Reserve has reiterated his stance on maintaining high interest rates, though he acknowledges that inflation’s influence from tariffs remains limited. Continue Reading:Bitcoin Faces Challenges as Economic Data Surprises Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/bitcoin-faces-challenges-as-economic-data-surprises
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 21:55
NZD/USD might drop below the major support at 0.5800 – UOB Group

NZD/USD might drop below the major support at 0.5800 – UOB Group

The post NZD/USD might drop below the major support at 0.5800 – UOB Group appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. New Zealand Dollar (NZD) could drop below the major support at 0.5800, but it might not be able to hold below this level. In the longer run, price action indicates that NZD could break below 0.5800 and test the next major support at 0.5775., UOB Group’s FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note. NZD might also break below 0.5800 24-HOUR VIEW: “The next support at 0.5775 is unlikely to come into view. The sharp drop in NZD that sent it to a low of 0.5807 was surprising (we were expecting range-trading). What is not surprising is that, after such a sharp decline, conditions are deeply oversold. That said, given the strong downward momentum, NZD could drop below the major support at 0.5800. However, it might not be able to hold below this level. The next major support at 0.5775 is unlikely to come into view for now. On the upside, any recovery is likely to hold below 0.5850, with minor resistance at 0.5830.” 1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “We highlighted last Friday (19 Sep, spot at 0.5890) that NZD ‘is likely to trade with a downward bias, potentially testing 0.5850.’ After NZD subsequently declined, we highlighted on Monday (22 Sep, spot at 0.5855) that ‘the downward bias remains intact, but it remains to be seen whether 0.5800 is within reach.’ NZD then traded in a range for a few days, but yesterday, in a sudden move, it plummeted to a low of 0.5807. The price action not only indicates that NZD could break below 0.5800, but also it may test the next major support at 0.5775. We will maintain our view as long as the ‘strong resistance’ at 0.5865 (level was at 0.5900 yesterday) is not breached.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/nzd-usd-might-drop-below-the-major-support-at-05800-uob-group-202509250844
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 21:51
LINK Faces Crucial Resistance at $25: Can It Break Through for a Strong Recovery?

LINK Faces Crucial Resistance at $25: Can It Break Through for a Strong Recovery?

Chainlink (LINK) is currently trading at $21.08 and fell by 3.11% over the past 24 hours. The trading volume is down by 26.57% and is currently standing at $711.01 million. In the past week, the LINK price has fallen by 13.38%, suggesting continued market weakness. Analysts are closely monitoring the key levels to determine the […]
Tronweekly2025/09/25 21:30
