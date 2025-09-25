1,000,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) Plummet: Disappearing From Exchanges?

The post 1,000,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) Plummet: Disappearing From Exchanges? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shiba Inu supplies dry up SHIB above key zones The dynamics of Shiba Inu on exchanges have been changing dramatically in recent weeks, with almost one trillion tokens leaving centralized exchanges. This significant outflow reveals a larger trend on the SHIB market: selling pressure is not being restored, and liquidity is drying up. Shiba Inu supplies dry up When traders are getting ready to sell their holdings, large exchange inflows usually signal impending sell pressure. But in the case of SHIB, inflows are still very low. It would appear from this that holders are either transferring tokens to cold storage or are just unwilling to sell their holdings at current prices. SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView In the medium term at least, the lack of selling supply might be seen as a vote of confidence because both retail participants and whales appear to be holding firm. There is more to this story though, as fewer buyers are stepping in as a result of low inflows. In the absence of consistent new demand, the market might go into a protracted consolidation phase. SHIB above key zones In actuality, this frequently results in less volatility because neither buyers nor sellers have the firepower to cause significant price fluctuations. Technically speaking, SHIB remains slightly above the $0.000012 support zone. A contracting triangle pattern can be seen in the chart’s structure, and the token is having trouble staying above the 50, 100 and 200 EMA long-term moving averages. Because of the market’s indecision, momentum indicators like the RSI stay neutral to bearish. There are two possible outcomes for SHIB from this disappearing act on exchanges. A sharp rally could be triggered by the reduced supply on exchanges if demand increases even a little. However, SHIB may enter a low-volatility phase that irritates traders seeking fast…