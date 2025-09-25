2025-09-28 Sunday

Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Conference to Feature 150+ Global FX and Fintech Leaders

Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Conference to Feature 150+ Global FX and Fintech Leaders

The post Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Conference to Feature 150+ Global FX and Fintech Leaders appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dubai, United Arab Emirates, September 25th, 2025, FinanceWire Part of the region’s largest forex and fintech gathering, the two-day conference on 6–7 October at the Dubai World Trade Centre will run alongside the exhibition and spotlight regulation, AI, trader education, risk management, and fintech innovation. Against the backdrop of market volatility, evolving regulations, and rapid fintech adoption, Forex Expo Dubai 2025 will bring together leading experts in forex, fintech, brokerage, and trading education on 6–7 October at the Dubai World Trade Centre for two days of dialogue, networking and insight. Running in parallel with the exhibition, the conference will feature a comprehensive agenda of keynote sessions, panel discussions, fireside chats, and seminars focused on global market shifts, technological innovation, and strategies shaping the future of trading. More than 150 international and local speakers are confirmed to take the stage at Forex Expo Dubai 2025, ensuring a dynamic exchange of knowledge. The line-up spans market analysts, fintech innovators, regulatory specialists, and trading educators, who will address the most pressing challenges and emerging opportunities shaping global financial markets. Their insights will equip participants with practical strategies and a deeper understanding of the evolving forex and fintech landscape.  “In today’s dynamic FX environment, where multiple market narratives are shaping trading flows, the Forex Expo Dubai provides an invaluable platform for industry leaders to converge. This event represents the perfect intersection of global fintech innovation and regional market opportunities. I’m excited to connect with industry colleagues, engage with thought-provoking presentations, and share insights during my keynote address.” Aaron Hill, Chief Market Analyst, FP Markets Featured Speakers ﻿At the heart of Forex Expo Dubai 2025 is an exceptional roster of speakers representing every facet of the FX ecosystem — analysts, technologists, executives, product innovators, risk specialists, and educators. Some of the highlighted speakers include: Aaron…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 22:45
Bears at Risk as Liquidity Builds Above $4K

Bears at Risk as Liquidity Builds Above $4K

The post Bears at Risk as Liquidity Builds Above $4K appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoin Analysis Ethereum (ETH) is under pressure after slipping back toward the $4,000 mark, sparking debate among analysts on whether the latest decline represents the final stage of its correction. While bearish liquidations have dominated the past week, several signals now suggest that ETH may be approaching a bottom and setting up for a rebound. Analysts Point to $3,800 as Key Level Market strategist Michaël van de Poppe believes that Ethereum’s downside momentum is close to exhausting itself. In his latest outlook, he identified the $3,800 zone as the critical area where ETH is likely to stabilize. He suggested that another 5% drop from current levels could complete the move before a recovery begins, emphasizing that the green zone on his chart represents the area to watch for a rebound. ETH has already retraced from highs above $4,800 earlier this month, and traders are closely monitoring whether $3,800 – $3,900 will act as a solid base for renewed momentum. On-chain data paints an interesting picture of the current liquidation environment. Crypto Rover highlighted that long positions have been flushed out, with the majority of liquidity now sitting above the current market price. This means that while bulls have been cleared out during the recent correction, the opportunity now exists for bears to be squeezed if the market pushes higher. Such setups often occur in crypto markets when leverage becomes imbalanced, and liquidation clusters create fuel for sharp price reversals. If ETH starts moving upward, these short liquidations could accelerate the rally. Funding Rates Turn Negative – A Historical Signal Another key indicator comes from futures markets. Funding rates on ETH have flipped into negative territory, meaning that short traders are paying longs to maintain their positions. Historically, this scenario has often marked local bottoms. Crypto Rover pointed out that past…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 22:42
Was Pep Guardiola’s Arsenal Game Plan A One-Off For Man City?

Was Pep Guardiola’s Arsenal Game Plan A One-Off For Man City?

The post Was Pep Guardiola’s Arsenal Game Plan A One-Off For Man City? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 21: Pep Guardiola the head coach / manager of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester City at Emirates Stadium on September 21, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images) Getty Images Manchester City played as no other Pep Guardiola team has played before in Sunday’s 1-1 draw away to Arsenal. Indeed, the 33% possession share City had against the Gunners was the lowest of any match played by a Guardiola team over the course of his 17-year managerial career to date. It was a backs-to-the-wall job by Manchester City and it very nearly worked. Guardiola’s side were a stoppage time Gabriel Martinelli equaliser away from claiming three points at the Emirates Stadium. The means very nearly justified the ends as City invited pressure on top of themselves for the majority of the match. The way Guardiola set up his team on Sunday raised questions about his future vision for Manchester City. Was this a one-off approach designed to hold Arsenal at arm’s length in the belief that Mikel Arteta’s side would struggle to break through a low defensive block? Or is this part of a framework for the future? LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 21: Erling Haaland of Manchester City under pressure from William Saliba of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester City at Emirates Stadium on September 21, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images) Getty Images “When we defend deeper it is because the other [team] are better or we are shit,” said Guardiola when asked about City’s identity. “I prefer us to regain the ball high up the pitch, [have] a lot of possession to disturb the structure of the opponents and try to punish them. It’s always been like that…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 22:33
USD/CNH to test 7.1420 before the risk of a pullback increases – UOB Group

USD/CNH to test 7.1420 before the risk of a pullback increases – UOB Group

The post USD/CNH to test 7.1420 before the risk of a pullback increases – UOB Group appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. There is scope for US Dollar (USD) to test 7.1420 before the risk of a pullback increases; 7.1500 is unlikely to come into view today. In the longer run, increasing upward momentum could lead to further advances in USD but note the significant resistance level at 7.1500, UOB Group’s FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note. Increasing upward momentum could lead to further advances in USD 24-HOUR VIEW: “Yesterday, we expected USD to ‘trade between 7.1100 and 7.1220.’ Our expectation turned out to be incorrect, as in a sudden move, USD lifted off and soared, reaching a high of 7.1400. While the sharp rise appears to be overdone, there is scope for USD to test 7.1420 before the risk of a pullback increases. We do not expect the major resistance at 7.1500 to come into view today. On the downside, support levels are at 7.1290 and 7.1240.” 1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “Our most recent narrative was from Monday (22 Sep, spot at 7.1185), in which we highlighted that USD ‘appears to have entered a consolidation phase, but given the slightly firmer underlying tone, it is likely to test the top of the expected 7.1000/7.1360 range first.’ USD then traded sideways for a few days, until yesterday, when it soared and broke above 7.1360, reaching a high of 7.1400. While the increasing upward momentum could lead to further advances in USD, it is worth noting that 7.1500 is a significant resistance level. On the downside, a breach of 7.1150 (‘strong support’ level) would mean that USD is not rising further.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/usd-cnh-to-test-71420-before-the-risk-of-a-pullback-increases-uob-group-202509250903
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 22:30
CarMax stock plummets after missed Wall Street’s expectations

CarMax stock plummets after missed Wall Street’s expectations

The post CarMax stock plummets after missed Wall Street’s expectations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A sign is posted in front of a CarMax dealership on April 10, 2025 in Santa Rosa, California.  Justin Sullivan | Getty Images News | Getty Images DETROIT — Shares of CarMax were down by more than 20% in early trading Thursday after the used auto retailer missed Wall Street’s quarterly earnings and revenue expectations. CarMax shares were trading early Thursday under $45 — the stock’s lowest price since March 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic closed down U.S. auto production and many retailers. The stock is down around 46% this year, with a less than $6.7 billion market cap.  The company’s results included earnings per share of 99 cents and revenue of roughly $6.6 billion, down 6% from a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by LSEG had expected earnings per share of $1.05 and revenue of $7.01 billion. CarMax CEO Bill Nash described the company’s second fiscal quarter that ended Aug. 31 as “challenging” in the company’s quarterly release. Other key results, such as sales and net income, were also down compared with a year earlier. The company’s overall vehicle sales fell 4.1% compared with the same period a year earlier, assisting in a roughly 28% decline in net income to $95.4 million. Shares of other car retailers were also down after CarMax’s results, as many investors and Wall Street analysts watch the company’s performance as an early barometer ahead of other quarterly reporting. Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Penske Automotive Group, Sonic Automotive and Lithia Motors were all down roughly 2% or less. AutoNation’s stock was off roughly 4%, as was Carvana‘s stock. Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/25/carmax-stock-plummets-after-missed-wall-streets-expectations.html
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 22:18
New Rails for Digital Dollars: Plasma’s Mainnet Beta Is Live

New Rails for Digital Dollars: Plasma’s Mainnet Beta Is Live

The post New Rails for Digital Dollars: Plasma’s Mainnet Beta Is Live appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Plasma launched the beta of its layer one (L1) mainnet and the XPL token on Thursday, pitching a chain purpose-built for stablecoin transactions and declaring more than $2 billion in stablecoin total value locked at kickoff. Plasma Targets Payments at Scale With Mainnet Beta, USDT Fee-Free Transfers The company says the network debuts with PlasmaBFT, […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/new-rails-for-digital-dollars-plasmas-mainnet-beta-is-live/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 22:13
Dollar’s status as global reserve currency stays intact despite trade tariffs

Dollar’s status as global reserve currency stays intact despite trade tariffs

The post Dollar’s status as global reserve currency stays intact despite trade tariffs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. New economic research suggests that the dollar’s status as the world’s reserve currency is secure for now, despite the massive tariffs proposed by President Trump on “Liberation Day” in April. The research examined how Trump’s massive tariff plans, which began on “Liberation Day” in April, might affect the dollar’s status as a reserve currency.  The USD gives America “exorbitant privilege,” as other countries see U.S. currency as extremely safe. This attracts investment to America and allows the government to borrow at cheaper rates than other nations. According to the research, this special status depends heavily on open trade that ties other countries’ economies closely to the US economy. When America puts up trade walls, it weakens these connections along with the benefits they bring. Tariffs threaten dollar’s global strength The study team included Tarek Hassan from Boston University, Thomas Mertens from the San Francisco Federal Reserve, and Wang from Renmin University of China. They found that tariffs hitting 26% would be a breaking point where other currencies like the Euro could start challenging the USD’s central role in global business. The current tariff levels under Trump average around 17 percent to 18 percent, the researchers estimate. They say these rates might make the dollar somewhat weaker but probably won’t destroy its dominant position entirely. “The dollar emerges as the safest currency in the world because shocks that affect the United States move a large share of global demand,” the researchers wrote. This drives need for USD when people want protection against currency swings and other financial risks. They explained that this safety feature is what keeps United States interest rates low, draws global investment to America, and makes the USD the target for other countries trying to keep their exchange rates stable. “A sustained trade war would threaten this equilibrium,”…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 22:00
1,000,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) Plummet: Disappearing From Exchanges?

1,000,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) Plummet: Disappearing From Exchanges?

The post 1,000,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) Plummet: Disappearing From Exchanges? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shiba Inu supplies dry up SHIB above key zones The dynamics of Shiba Inu on exchanges have been changing dramatically in recent weeks, with almost one trillion tokens leaving centralized exchanges. This significant outflow reveals a larger trend on the SHIB market: selling pressure is not being restored, and liquidity is drying up. Shiba Inu supplies dry up When traders are getting ready to sell their holdings, large exchange inflows usually signal impending sell pressure. But in the case of SHIB, inflows are still very low. It would appear from this that holders are either transferring tokens to cold storage or are just unwilling to sell their holdings at current prices. SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView In the medium term at least, the lack of selling supply might be seen as a vote of confidence because both retail participants and whales appear to be holding firm. There is more to this story though, as fewer buyers are stepping in as a result of low inflows. In the absence of consistent new demand, the market might go into a protracted consolidation phase. SHIB above key zones In actuality, this frequently results in less volatility because neither buyers nor sellers have the firepower to cause significant price fluctuations. Technically speaking, SHIB remains slightly above the $0.000012 support zone. A contracting triangle pattern can be seen in the chart’s structure, and the token is having trouble staying above the 50, 100 and 200 EMA long-term moving averages. Because of the market’s indecision, momentum indicators like the RSI stay neutral to bearish. There are two possible outcomes for SHIB from this disappearing act on exchanges. A sharp rally could be triggered by the reduced supply on exchanges if demand increases even a little. However, SHIB may enter a low-volatility phase that irritates traders seeking fast…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 21:58
Paul Skenes Delivers Brilliance Amid 2025 Season Of Anemic Run Support

Paul Skenes Delivers Brilliance Amid 2025 Season Of Anemic Run Support

The post Paul Skenes Delivers Brilliance Amid 2025 Season Of Anemic Run Support appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes delivers during the second inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved Pittsburgh Pirates right-handed pitcher Paul Skenes closed the book on a brilliant 2025 season and is the favorite to win the National League Cy Young Award amid anemic run support. After pitching six shutout innings against the Cincinnati Reds in his final start on September 24th, Skenes finished his sophomore campaign with a microscopic 1.97 earned run average over 187.2 innings. According to Sarah Langs of MLB.com, Skenes is the first qualified pitcher to post an earned run average below 2.00 in his age-23 season or younger since New York Mets right-handed pitcher Dwight Gooden achieved this feat in 1985 with a 1.53 earned run average. Skenes also became the single-season strikeout leader (216) among right-handed pitchers in franchise history. Since making his major league debut in May 2024, Skenes has dominated opponents with a diverse pitching repertoire and triple-digit velocities on four-seam fastballs. An endearing combination of old and new school sensibilities, the 23-year-old Skenes masterfully blends intelligence with humility while drawing comparisons to Hall of Fame right-handed pitcher Tom Seaver. Besides demonstrating a curiosity when it comes to analytics and biomechanics, Skenes’ mindset is predicated on subtle messages of fatherly advice when it comes to letting his body organize itself. He is the epitome of the modern-day pitcher, but that comes with both positive and negative connotations. The Pirates have taken a cautious approach when managing Skenes’ workload given how the third plate appearance in a ball game has become a line of demarcation that is rarely crossed by a starting pitcher. In 55 career starts, Skenes pitched at least seven innings…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 21:54
Best Cryptocurrency Cloud Mining 2025: Xiushanmining as a Reliable Source of Income

Best Cryptocurrency Cloud Mining 2025: Xiushanmining as a Reliable Source of Income

Rex-Osprey’s XRP, Dogcoin ETFs Perform Well on Day One: The new ETFs tracking XRP and Dogcoin have exceeded analysts’ volume expectations, with a total of $54 million traded on the first day. As of 25 September 2025, the global cryptocurrency market has seen important developments in terms of price volatility, ETF progress, regulatory cooperation and [...] The post Best Cryptocurrency Cloud Mining 2025: Xiushanmining as a Reliable Source of Income appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/25 21:46
