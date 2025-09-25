2025-09-28 Sunday

Wiadomości krypto

Zanurz się w najgorętszych wiadomościach krypto i aktualizacjach rynkowych
Athena Bitcoin Faces Lawsuit Over Alleged Theft of Source Code

TLDR AML Software has filed a lawsuit against Athena Bitcoin, accusing the company of attempting to steal its proprietary source code. The lawsuit alleges that Athena Bitcoin engaged in copyright infringement and the misappropriation of trade secrets. The complaint names Jordan Mirch as the main individual behind the fraudulent actions involving the acquisition of Bitcoin [...] The post Athena Bitcoin Faces Lawsuit Over Alleged Theft of Source Code appeared first on CoinCentral.
Polytrade
TRADE$0.09937+3.65%
Coincentral2025/09/25 22:41
Thumzup Plans Stock Buyback, Hyping Dogecoin Market, Ethereum Gets $USDT Lead from Tron, and More…

The post Thumzup Plans Stock Buyback, Hyping Dogecoin Market, Ethereum Gets $USDT Lead from Tron, and More… appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Live Next Crypto to Explode Updates: Thumzup Plans Stock Buyback, Hyping Dogecoin Market, Ethereum Gets $USDT Lead from Tron, and More… Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. As a crypto writer, Bogdan’s responsibilities are split between researching and writing articles and entertaining the team with his humor bordering on the politically incorrect, an aspiring Bill Burr, if you will. Thanks to his 12+ years of writing experience in just as many fields, including tech, cybersecurity, modelling, fitness, crypto, and other topics-that-shall-not-be-named, he’s become a genuine asset to the team. While his position as a senior writer at PrivacyAffairs thought him valuable lessons about the power of self-management, his entire writing career was and is an exercise in self-improvement. Now, he’s ready to sink his teeth into crypto and teach people how to take control of their own money on the blockchain. With fiat as an eternally devaluing currency, Bitcoin and altcoins seem like the best-fitting alternative for Bogdan. Bogdan’s biggest professional accomplishment, aside from securing a position as a main writer for Bitcoinist, was his 5-year run as a writing manager at Blackwood Productions, where he coordinated a team of four writers. During that time, he learned the value of teamwork and that of creating a working environment that breeds efficiency, positivity, and friendship. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/next-crypto-to-explode-live-news-september-25-2025/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 22:22
Best Crypto To Buy Now: BlockDAG Leads As Pepeto, Bitcoin Hyper, Snorter, And Maxi Doge Build Traction

Presales are once again the most talked-about entry in crypto, giving investors a shot at early positions before tokens hit exchanges. The year 2025 is packed with presale action, yet only a few look like serious contenders. BlockDAG is grabbing headlines with a record raise, Pepeto is owning the meme lane with staking and a […]
Tronweekly2025/09/25 22:22
CrowdStrike Holdings, ($CRWD) Stock: Launches Threat AI to Automate Security Workflows

TLDR CrowdStrike launched Threat AI, the first agentic threat intelligence system, at its Fal.Con 2025 event. Threat AI automates complex security workflows using autonomous agents. The system leverages CrowdStrike’s intelligence tracking of 265+ global adversary groups. Early agents include a Malware Analysis Agent that automates reversing and classification tasks. CRWD stock is up 39% YTD [...] The post CrowdStrike Holdings, ($CRWD) Stock: Launches Threat AI to Automate Security Workflows appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/25 22:16
Dogecoin Price Forecast: Analysts Estimate How Quickly DOGE and LBRETT Could Reach $1 Milestones

Dogecoin eyes a rebound toward $0.31–$0.38, while Layer Brett at $0.0058 presale with $4.1M raised, 630% APY, and L2 utility is touted as the next $1 play.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/25 22:15
Rex-Osprey Launches First US Fund

The post Rex-Osprey Launches First US Fund appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Exciting Ethereum Staking ETF: Rex-Osprey Launches First US Fund Skip to content Home Crypto News Exciting Ethereum Staking ETF: Rex-Osprey Launches First US Fund Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/ethereum-staking-etf-launch/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 22:02
Capital Group Becomes Metaplanet’s Largest Shareholder

The post Capital Group Becomes Metaplanet’s Largest Shareholder appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Capital Group bought the Metaplanet stock dips, doubling its stake in the firm, despite a 40% drop. Benchmark Equity Research reaffirmed its “Buy” rating on Metaplanet stock, setting a 2026 price target of 2,400 yen. The firm cited its strong performance and recurring income from Bitcoin derivative strategies despite recent market pressures. Capital Group, the $2.6 trillion asset manager, has become the largest shareholder of Japan’s Bitcoin BTC $111 510 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.22 T Vol. 24h: $54.81 B Treasury firm Metaplanet by adding another 75.5 million MTPLF shares. The asset manager has doubled its stake in the company, bringing ownership to 11.45%. This comes as Metaplanet stock has fallen 40% over the past month. Capital Group Buys the Metaplanet Stock Dips Metaplanet’s Chief Executive Officer, Simon Gerovich, confirmed the investment, highlighting the firm’s confidence in the company’s long-term strategy despite recent market volatility. Capital Group has become Metaplanet’s #1 shareholder, now holding 11.45% — a stake worth nearly $0.5B. メタプラネットの最大株主にキャピタル・グループが登場。11.45％を保有、その規模は約5億ドル。 https://t.co/opotXbvMIm pic.twitter.com/0rvbvjExmu — Simon Gerovich (@gerovich) September 25, 2025 Earlier this week, Metaplanet acquired a total of 5,419 BTC for an investment value of $632 million, thereby becoming the fifth-largest corporate holder of BTC. As a result, the company now holds a total of 25,555 BTC worth around $3 billion, as of the current BTC price. The company is also on track to hit the 30,000 BTC target by the end of 2025. Metaplanet aims to hold 210,000 BTC, about 1% of the total supply, by the end of 2027. With plans to grow its treasury tenfold in two years, the stock could appeal to corporate investors. Bitcoin Treasury Firm Gets Buy Rating Benchmark Equity Research has reiterated its “Buy” rating on Metaplanet (MTPLF) stock, despite the 40% drop in the past month. Benchmark analyst…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 21:56
Unlocking Bitcoin’s full potential with ZK rollups — presented by Goat Network

Goat Network is building a ZK rollup-based Bitcoin Layer 2 that preserves Bitcoin’s security while enabling faster withdrawals, decentralized sequencers, and sustainable native BTC yield.
Coinstats2025/09/25 21:35
AI needs proof-of-work, not Big Tech

Bitcoin’s proof-of-work drove hardware innovation from GPUs to ASICs that are 100,000x more efficient. AI networks need the same competitive incentives. Opinion by: Daniil and David Liberman, creators of GonkaBitcoin taught us something important about building infrastructure: When you reward efficiency, you get incredible innovation.Fifteen years ago, Bitcoin mining ran on the same graphics cards gamers use. The network was slow, and the hashrate was low. But Bitcoin’s proof-of-work (PoW) system rewards miners who can process blocks most efficiently.Read more
Coinstats2025/09/25 21:30
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC edges lower following 50-day EMA rejection

Bitcoin (BTC) edges below $111,900 at the time of writing on Thursday after failing to close above key resistance the previous day, with broader market sentiment still under pressure.
Fxstreet2025/09/25 18:52
Popularne wiadomości

Developers of This Altcoin Bought Back a Large Amount of Tokens from the Market and Burned Them Immediately

ZNS, XRPL, and Layer3 Advance User-Owned Decentralized Identity

SEO Title:Vitalik Buterin’s Vision Reveals Ethereum’s Next Big Phase

Tehran faces UN sanctions after missing 30-day deadline to meet Western demands

Crypto treasury companies pose a similar risk to the 2000s dotcom bust