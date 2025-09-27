Intel (INTC) Stock Jumps on Trump Tariff News and Nvidia Partnership

TLDR President Trump considering new tariffs on chip companies that manufacture more overseas than in the US Companies must maintain at least 1-to-1 ratio of domestic to international chip production to avoid penalties Nvidia announced $5 billion investment in Intel at $23.28 per share, a 25% discount to current price Federal government took 10% stake [...] The post Intel (INTC) Stock Jumps on Trump Tariff News and Nvidia Partnership appeared first on CoinCentral.