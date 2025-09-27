Giełda MEXC
/
Wiadomości krypto
/
2025-09-28 Sunday
Wiadomości krypto
Zanurz się w najgorętszych wiadomościach krypto i aktualizacjach rynkowych
Robinhood (HOOD) Stock: Analysts Raise Price Targets as Sports Betting Revenue Surges
TLDR Robinhood stock surged 500% in the past year but trades at expensive valuations Q2 revenue jumped 45% to $989 million with net income up 105% year-over-year Citigroup raised price target to $135 while Piper Sandler set target at $140 Sports betting and prediction markets driving new growth, bringing in $200 million Company expanding beyond [...] The post Robinhood (HOOD) Stock: Analysts Raise Price Targets as Sports Betting Revenue Surges appeared first on CoinCentral.
HOOD
$0.00002183
-1.71%
NET
$0.00007318
-0.08%
Udostępnij
Coincentral
2025/09/27 20:41
Udostępnij
Tesla (TSLA) Stock Rallies as Top Analyst Hikes Price Target to $600 – Here’s Why
TLDR Wedbush analyst Dan Ives raised Tesla price target to $600 from $500, the highest on Wall Street Tesla stock has gained 30% over the past three months, trading well above the average analyst price target of $342 Ives sees Tesla reaching $2 trillion market cap by early 2026 and $3 trillion by end of [...] The post Tesla (TSLA) Stock Rallies as Top Analyst Hikes Price Target to $600 – Here’s Why appeared first on CoinCentral.
TOP
$0.000096
--%
HERE
$0.00022
--%
WHY
$0.00000002846
-1.86%
Udostępnij
Coincentral
2025/09/27 20:28
Udostępnij
7 Top Meme Coins That Could Explode – Get Ready for Q4 2025
MoonBull presale is surging with 24,540% ROI potential, rewarding holders through burns, liquidity boosts, and passive rewards, making it 2025’s top meme coin.
TOP
$0.000096
--%
MEME
$0.002348
+0.81%
GET
$0.004575
+4.35%
Udostępnij
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/27 20:15
Udostępnij
Intel (INTC) Stock Jumps on Trump Tariff News and Nvidia Partnership
TLDR President Trump considering new tariffs on chip companies that manufacture more overseas than in the US Companies must maintain at least 1-to-1 ratio of domestic to international chip production to avoid penalties Nvidia announced $5 billion investment in Intel at $23.28 per share, a 25% discount to current price Federal government took 10% stake [...] The post Intel (INTC) Stock Jumps on Trump Tariff News and Nvidia Partnership appeared first on CoinCentral.
TRUMP
$7.574
+0.29%
MORE
$0.07644
+2.35%
1
$0.008349
-4.07%
Udostępnij
Coincentral
2025/09/27 20:11
Udostępnij
Bitcoin Price Outlook: Expert Flags Trump’s Fed Choice as Key Driver
Speaking in a recent interview, he said such a move would create “the biggest bull catalyst” for crypto, possibly driving […] The post Bitcoin Price Outlook: Expert Flags Trump’s Fed Choice as Key Driver appeared first on Coindoo.
EXPERT
$0.000895
+1.01%
TRUMP
$7.574
+0.29%
MOVE
$0.1092
-1.88%
Udostępnij
Coindoo
2025/09/27 20:03
Udostępnij
Ford (F) Stock Hits 52-Week High as Investors Bet on Electric Truck Dreams
TLDR Ford Motor Company stock reached a new 52-week high at $11.99, delivering 24.63% returns year-to-date The company plans to launch a $30,000 electric pickup truck by 2027 on its new Universal EV Platform Ford is recalling over 115,000 vehicles due to steering and electrical defects The automaker will cut up to 1,000 jobs at [...] The post Ford (F) Stock Hits 52-Week High as Investors Bet on Electric Truck Dreams appeared first on CoinCentral.
F
$0.013317
+2.77%
DREAMS
$0.0002912
+1.81%
1
$0.008349
-4.07%
Udostępnij
Coincentral
2025/09/27 20:03
Udostępnij
XRP 2025 Prediction: Can It Stay Above $1.50 While the Best Crypto to Buy Now Races Past $5?
XRP aims to hold above $1.50, but BlockchainFX steals the spotlight with a $0.025 presale, $0.05 launch, staking rewards, and 200x upside potential.
XRP
$2.7886
-0.14%
1
$0.008349
-4.07%
NOW
$0.00495
-1.98%
Udostępnij
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/27 20:02
Udostępnij
BlockchainFX Exposed: Is the $BFX Token Presale Truly Legit—or Just Another Crypto Scam?
BlockchainFX’s $BFX presale raised $8.27M, offering fee-sharing, 500+ assets, and a live beta. Strong upside potential, but risks remain.
TOKEN
$0.01179
+0.08%
SCAM
$0.000019
--%
LIVE
$0.01666
+0.78%
Udostępnij
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/27 19:56
Udostępnij
ETH Hits Record High, Investors Turn to MSP Miner for Attractive Contracts
Unlike traditional self-run mining rigs, MSP Miner uses a “contract-to-profit” model. Users don’t need to buy hardware or have technical expertise—once a contract is activated, mining starts automatically.
ETH
$4,001.81
-0.35%
DON
$0.000677
+1.49%
T
$0.01529
-0.58%
Udostępnij
Coinstats
2025/09/27 19:45
Udostępnij
SWIFT test blockchain betaalsysteem via Ethereum netwerk Linea
Het internationale betaalsysteem SWIFT gaat een flinke stap richting blockchain zetten. In samenwerking met meer dan twaalf grote banken, waaronder BNP Paribas en BNY Mellon, is SWIFT begonnen met het testen van een vernieuwd berichtensysteem dat draait op Linea, een Ethereum Layer 2 netwerk van Consensys. Dat meldt journalist Grégory... Het bericht SWIFT test blockchain betaalsysteem via Ethereum netwerk Linea verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
VIA
$0.0136
-9.33%
LINEA
$0.0279
+1.41%
MET
$0.2273
-0.39%
Udostępnij
Coinstats
2025/09/27 19:30
Udostępnij
Popularne wiadomości
Więcej
Developers of This Altcoin Bought Back a Large Amount of Tokens from the Market and Burned Them Immediately
ZNS, XRPL, and Layer3 Advance User-Owned Decentralized Identity
SEO Title:Vitalik Buterin’s Vision Reveals Ethereum’s Next Big Phase
Tehran faces UN sanctions after missing 30-day deadline to meet Western demands
Crypto treasury companies pose a similar risk to the 2000s dotcom bust