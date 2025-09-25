‘Fusaka will fix this’: Vitalik Buterin unveils Ethereum’s scalability upgrade

Key Takeaway What is the main purpose of the Fusaka upgrade? Fusaka aims to boost Ethereum's scalability and security by enabling nodes to verify data without downloading the full blockchain. How does Fusaka impact Ethereum's long-term growth? By supporting Layer 2 adoption, distributed block validation, and efficient data handling, Fusaka positions Ethereum for sustained network expansion and innovation. Ethereum [ETH] co-founder Vitalik Buterin has revealed details of the upcoming Fusaka upgrade, promising a major leap in blockchain scalability. At the heart of the upgrade is PeerDAS, a protocol that enables nodes to verify data availability without downloading the full blockchain. According to Buterin, Fusaka retrieves small chunks of data and uses erasure coding to reconstruct any missing parts. This method is designed to boost both efficiency and security, setting a new standard for scalable blockchain infrastructure. He added, "If more than 50% of chunks are available, then the node theoretically can download those chunks, and use erasure coding to recover the rest." How will Fusaka's upgrade change things? Buterin explained that Fusaka's initial implementation still requires full block data in two cases. These are during initial broadcasting and when a publisher provides only 50–100% of a block for reconstruction. He emphasized that the system does not rely on any single node's honesty; as long as at least one node acts correctly, the network maintains full functionality. Different nodes can perform these tasks for different blocks. Future upgrades, including cell-level messaging and distributed block building, will fully distribute these responsibilities, eliminating dependence on any single node. He added, "This is all new technology, and the core devs are wise to be super cautious on testing, even after they have been working on this for years." Importantly, Fusaka's developers cautiously increase "blobs" to ensure network safety and stability. This approach enables L2…