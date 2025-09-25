Giełda MEXC
/
Wiadomości krypto
/
2025-09-28 Sunday
Wiadomości krypto
Zanurz się w najgorętszych wiadomościach krypto i aktualizacjach rynkowych
The Best Crypto Investment of 2025: FLOKI and PEPETO Compared
First, let’s examine Floki (FLOKI). By Q4 2025, it’s evolved beyond just a meme; it now acts more like a […] The post The Best Crypto Investment of 2025: FLOKI and PEPETO Compared appeared first on Coindoo.
FLOKI
$0.00008165
-1.35%
MEME
$0.002348
+0.81%
NOW
$0.00495
-1.98%
Udostępnij
Coindoo
2025/09/25 22:42
Udostępnij
Mining Made Easy: 4 Reliable Platforms for Crypto Mining in 2025, With Bitfrac Token Presale Taking the Lead
Mining cryptocurrency in 2025 no longer requires expensive home rigs or managing high electricity bills. Cloud-based services and automated platforms have changed how people access mining. With just a computer or smartphone, users can now join providers that handle technical setups while delivering payouts to their wallets. Investors are also turning to structured offerings, where […] The post Mining Made Easy: 4 Reliable Platforms for Crypto Mining in 2025, With Bitfrac Token Presale Taking the Lead appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
TOKEN
$0.01179
+0.08%
CLOUD
$0.10989
+7.05%
PEOPLE
$0.01666
+0.18%
Udostępnij
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/25 22:30
Udostępnij
South Korea’s Ruling Party Pushes Digital Asset Legislation by 2025
TLDR South Korea’s ruling Democratic Party has launched a Digital Asset Task Force to regulate stablecoins and digital assets. The task force aims to pass digital asset legislation by the end of 2025 to protect South Korea’s financial sovereignty. The party plans to establish a won-based stablecoin policy to counter U.S. dollar-backed digital assets. Consumer [...] The post South Korea’s Ruling Party Pushes Digital Asset Legislation by 2025 appeared first on CoinCentral.
U
$0.010383
+1.16%
Udostępnij
Coincentral
2025/09/25 22:26
Udostępnij
‘Fusaka will fix this’: Vitalik Buterin unveils Ethereum’s scalability upgrade
The post ‘Fusaka will fix this’: Vitalik Buterin unveils Ethereum’s scalability upgrade appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaway What is the main purpose of the Fusaka upgrade? Fusaka aims to boost Ethereum’s scalability and security by enabling nodes to verify data without downloading the full blockchain. How does Fusaka impact Ethereum’s long-term growth? By supporting Layer 2 adoption, distributed block validation, and efficient data handling, Fusaka positions Ethereum for sustained network expansion and innovation. Ethereum [ETH] co-founder Vitalik Buterin has revealed details of the upcoming Fusaka upgrade, promising a major leap in blockchain scalability. At the heart of the upgrade is PeerDAS, a protocol that enables nodes to verify data availability without downloading the full blockchain. According to Buterin, Fusaka retrieves small chunks of data and uses erasure coding to reconstruct any missing parts. This method is designed to boost both efficiency and security, setting a new standard for scalable blockchain infrastructure. He added, “If more than 50% of chunks are available, then the node theoretically can download those chunks, and use erasure coding to recover the rest.” How will Fusaka’s upgrade change things? Buterin explained that Fusaka’s initial implementation still requires full block data in two cases. These are during initial broadcasting and when a publisher provides only 50–100% of a block for reconstruction. He emphasized that the system does not rely on any single node’s honesty; as long as at least one node acts correctly, the network maintains full functionality. Different nodes can perform these tasks for different blocks. Future upgrades, including cell-level messaging and distributed block building, will fully distribute these responsibilities, eliminating dependence on any single node. He added, “This is all new technology, and the core devs are wise to be super cautious on testing, even after they have been working on this for years.” Importantly, Fusaka’s developers cautiously increase “blobs” to ensure network safety and stability. This approach enables L2…
COM
$0.011489
+3.60%
BOOST
$0.10193
+3.76%
LAYER
$0.4201
+1.00%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 22:25
Udostępnij
Nigel Farage to Headline UK’s Zebu Live 2025 Crypto Summit
The post Nigel Farage to Headline UK’s Zebu Live 2025 Crypto Summit appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LONDON, Sept. 25, 2025: Zebu Live has announced that Reform UK leader Nigel Farage will headline its 2025 conference, bringing his trademark straight-forward debating style to the topic of Britain’s cryptocurrency regulation. Farage will outline a vision for how Britain can foster innovation while competing on the global stage. “The crypto revolution won’t wait for Westminster’s permission and neither should British entrepreneurs,” says Farage. “While our politicians dither over outdated regulations, other nations are rolling out the red carpet for the innovators building tomorrow’s economy”. “At Zebu Live, I’ll discuss how we can cut through the nonsense driving our brightest minds overseas and make Britain the natural home for the next generation of digital pioneers.” Farage’s participation comes as momentum builds in the UK around blockchain and digital asset policy. A recent petition calling for pro-innovation regulation has surpassed 10,000 signatories, reflecting growing demand for frameworks that enable British entrepreneurs to compete globally. Farage will deliver an exclusive headline fireside chat on the future of cryptocurrency regulation in the UK, discussing a vision for how Britain can foster innovation while competing on the global stage. Sponsored Sponsored Harry Horsfall, Co-Founder and CEO of Flight3, said, “Nigel Farage joining Zebu Live is a signal to how vital it is that the policies reflect the ever-growing crypto economy in this country. This isn’t about party politics: it’s about securing the UK’s economy for generations to come. Zebu Live has always been about uniting the pioneers building the future of finance, and this year we are putting policy front and center.” The announcement underscores Zebu Live’s role as a leading platform for dialogue between entrepreneurs, policymakers, and investors. Farage’s keynote fireside chat will be livestreamed globally and is expected to be a defining moment of the conference’s mainstage programming. About Zebu Live Designed…
LIVE
$0.01666
+0.78%
SUMMIT
$0.000012
-4.76%
COM
$0.011489
+3.60%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 22:17
Udostępnij
3 Top Crypto Presales in the Market Today: Bitfrac Token Presale Leads With 4X Potential Growth
The cryptocurrency market is crowded with new projects launching under presale. However, only a few demonstrate staying power. Investors monitor […] The post 3 Top Crypto Presales in the Market Today: Bitfrac Token Presale Leads With 4X Potential Growth appeared first on Coindoo.
TOP
$0.000096
--%
TOKEN
$0.01179
+0.08%
Udostępnij
Coindoo
2025/09/25 22:15
Udostępnij
PayPal plans to use Spark to increase PYUSD liquidity to $1 billion through DeFi lending
PANews reported on September 25th that CoinDesk has partnered with decentralized finance platform Spark to boost on-chain PYUSD liquidity, with the goal of expanding PYUSD deposits from the current $100 million to $1 billion in the coming weeks. The integration enables users to deposit and borrow PYUSD, with liquidity backed by Spark's $8 billion stablecoin reserve pool. The initiative offers a model for sustainable stablecoin adoption without expensive incentives.
SPARK
$0.012566
+5.86%
1
$0.008349
-4.07%
DEFI
$0.001497
+1.35%
Udostępnij
PANews
2025/09/25 22:05
Udostępnij
White House Considers New Pro-Crypto CFTC Chair Nominees
The post White House Considers New Pro-Crypto CFTC Chair Nominees appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: White House reviews candidates for CFTC Chair, potentially impacting US crypto regulation. No official confirmations from the White House or the candidates. Jill Sommers and Kyle Hauptman identified as supportive of cryptocurrencies. The White House is assessing potential candidates for the CFTC Chair position, including Jill Sommers and Kyle Hauptman, as reported on September 25, amid stalled confirmations. This review may impact cryptocurrency regulation, with industry insiders speculating potential market shifts due to pro-crypto candidates possibly influencing future policymaking. Pro-Crypto Advocates Jill Sommers and Kyle Hauptman Considered Former CFTC Commissioner Jill Sommers and NCUA Director Kyle Hauptman are reportedly being considered by the White House for the CFTC Chair position. The potential nominees, noted for their pro-crypto stance, may influence the regulatory landscape. Their nominations could boost regulatory clarity in the crypto market. The selection of pro-crypto leaders at the helm of the CFTC may enhance institutional confidence and potentially expand CFTC’s role in digital asset oversight. Major market players have shown keen interest. A notable tweet by Marc Andreessen referenced previous nomination issues with humor: “make clear why crypto billionaires Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss were after me.” Chris Giancarlo’s Legacy and Bitcoin’s Market Dynamics Did you know? The nomination of Chris Giancarlo, known as “Crypto Dad,” previously led to improved sentiment in the crypto market, reflecting the significant role CFTC appointments play in market dynamics. Bitcoin (BTC) currently trades at $111,584.32, with a market cap of $2.22 trillion. Recent price fluctuations include a 1.29% drop over 24 hours and a 4.83% decline over the past week, per CoinMarketCap data. The circulating supply is 19,925,971 out of a max supply of 21 million, as of 12:20 UTC, September 25, 2025. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 12:20 UTC on September 25, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap The Coincu research…
WHITE
$0.0002998
+9.21%
HOUSE
$0.007883
-4.39%
PRO
$0.817
-2.63%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 21:59
Udostępnij
Trump Considers Jill Sommers and Kyle Hauptman for CFTC Chair Role
Read the full article at coingape.com.
TRUMP
$7.574
+0.29%
COM
$0.011489
+3.60%
Udostępnij
Coinstats
2025/09/25 21:44
Udostępnij
XRP Aims to Ease Global Debt Pressures
As the strain on the global financial system heightens, a potential alleviator appears on the horizon. Versan Aljarrah, the mind behind Black Swan Capitalist, believes XRP may hold the key to easing these pressures.Continue Reading:XRP Aims to Ease Global Debt Pressures
XRP
$2.7886
-0.14%
DEBT
$0.0007538
-12.75%
MIND
$0.000473
+0.96%
Udostępnij
Coinstats
2025/09/25 21:35
Udostępnij
Popularne wiadomości
Więcej
Developers of This Altcoin Bought Back a Large Amount of Tokens from the Market and Burned Them Immediately
ZNS, XRPL, and Layer3 Advance User-Owned Decentralized Identity
SEO Title:Vitalik Buterin’s Vision Reveals Ethereum’s Next Big Phase
Tehran faces UN sanctions after missing 30-day deadline to meet Western demands
Crypto treasury companies pose a similar risk to the 2000s dotcom bust