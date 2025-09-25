2025-09-28 Sunday

Interpol seizes $97 million worth of cryptocurrencies and physical assets in multinational crackdown

PANews reported on September 25th that, according to Decrypt, Interpol seized $439 million worth of criminal proceeds in a coordinated operation spanning 40 jurisdictions, including $97 million worth of cryptocurrencies and physical assets. Operation "HAECHI VI," conducted from April to August, focused on seven types of cybercrime, including investment fraud, money laundering, phishing, dating scams, and e-commerce fraud. As part of the coordinated operation, law enforcement agencies blocked over 68,000 bank accounts, froze nearly 400 cryptocurrency wallets, and recovered $16 million from seized digital asset wallets. Among the specific crimes targeted by Interpol was a large-scale fraud case in Portugal, in which 45 suspects were arrested for allegedly misappropriating social security funds from vulnerable families, stealing a total of $270,000 from 531 victims.
PANews2025/09/25 22:36
Circle and Crossmint Team Up to Expand USDC Stablecoin Across Blockchains

Circle partners with Crossmint to expand USDC stablecoin across blockchains, enabling low-cost payments, AI integration, and global financial interoperability. Stablecoin issuer Circle has taken another step in its expansion strategy by teaming with crypto infrastructure firm Crossmint. The partnership, announced through Circle Ventures, aims to bring the USDC stablecoin to more blockchain networks. The move […] The post Circle and Crossmint Team Up to Expand USDC Stablecoin Across Blockchains appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/25 22:30
Hyperliquid’s Days Numbered? Expert Forecasts ‘Painful Death’

The road ahead for Hyperliquid does not look so bright. In fact, the decentralized trading platform could face lots of tribulations, “painful” ones, according to an expert. Related Reading: Bitmine’s Ethereum Appetite Grows With Fresh $70 Million Buy Aster, a new DEX built on the BNB Chain, has grabbed market attention this week after a dramatic price surge and heavy on-chain flows. Traders and observers say the token’s spike has shifted capital away from established rivals, while heated commentary from a high-profile trader has added to the drama. Aster Surpasses Rivals In Volume And Revenue According to on-chain trackers, Aster’s 24-hour perpetual trading volume has climbed into the tens of billions, with figures reported around $23–$30 billion — more than double what Hyperliquid recorded over the same window. Reports have disclosed that the DEX is now pulling in roughly $10 million in daily revenue, a figure that some outlets say is about four times Hyperliquid’s daily take. Trader Claims And A Public Feud Crypto trader James Wynn — a figure known for large leveraged bets and big losses earlier this year — has publicly backed Aster and predicted a long, slow decline for Hyperliquid. Furthermore, CZ will not stop until $ASTER is #1. He loves competition, he loves building and he is obsessed with winning. Hype will exist, but it will have a slow and painful death in my opinion. With Aster already doing more volume than HL. And with Aster being the better… https://t.co/VhncTh28od — James Wynn (@JamesWynnReal) September 24, 2025 Wynn’s comments, carried across social channels, have been part boast and part critique of Hyperliquid’s visible order model. He argued that Aster’s hidden-order and MEV-mitigation features make it a safer place for large players. Based on reports, Wynn said “Hype will exist, but it will have a slow and painful death,” a line that has amplified the rivalry online. Whale Accumulation And Big Withdrawals On-chain analytics show major wallets moving into ASTER. Two large buyers are reported to have picked up about 118 million ASTER, valued at roughly $270 million, which is said to represent about 7% of circulating supply. In the same stretch, a cluster of wallets withdrew 68 million ASTER (about $156 million), and one address moved 50 million ASTER from an exchange. These flows suggest both aggressive accumulation and repositioning by big holders. Aster’s Product Pitch Versus Hyperliquid’s Response Reports emphasize Aster’s features: MEV-free execution, hidden orders that keep limit sizes private, and trading interfaces pitched at both retail and pro users. Related Reading: From $2 Trillion To $400T? CEO Sees Bitcoin Exploding 200x – Here’s More That product story helps explain why some traders are rotating capital. Hyperliquid has not stood still; it has rolled out measures such as a USDH stablecoin and other moves meant to shore up liquidity and product breadth. Market data show HYPE has fallen from recent peaks — with declines reported near 25% from its highs — as money rotated into ASTER. Featured image from SleepApnea.org, chart from TradingView
NewsBTC2025/09/25 22:30
Pop Culture, a listed company, plans to increase its holdings by 1,000 BTC over the next year.

PANews reported on September 25 that according to PR Newswire, Pop Culture, a US-listed company, plans to purchase an additional 1,000 BTC in the next year to support its establishment of a $100 million "Crypto Pop Fund" digital trend fund. The company disclosed last week that it had spent $33 million to buy 300 BTC.
PANews2025/09/25 22:06
Institutional-grade liquidity vault startup RockSolid completes $2.8 million in Pre-Seed funding

PANews reported on September 25th that RockSolid, an institutional-grade liquidity vault startup, has secured $2.8 million in Pre-Seed funding led by Castle Island Ventures, with participation from Blockchain Builders Fund, GSR, Kindred Ventures, Rocket Pool, and the Stanford Blockchain Accelerator. The company also launched its first official rETH vault, integrated into Rocket Pool's front-end. The new funds will be used to expand its technical, operations, and marketing teams. RockSolid's first product is a white-label, single-click rETH vault, directly integrated into the Rocket Pool staking application interface, providing holders with access to customized DeFi strategies. Nic Carter, founding partner of Castle Island Ventures, emphasized that this solution aims to lower the barrier to entry for institutional and community participation in DeFi. Currently, Rocket Pool is the third-largest decentralized staking protocol, with over $2.7 billion in locked value.
PANews2025/09/25 22:02
PayPal teams up with Spark to boost PYUSD liquidity to $1b

PayPal partnered with the DeFi liquidity platform Spark to bring $1 billion in liquidity to its PYUSD stablecoin. The battle for stablecoin dominance is heating up. On Thursday, Sept. 25, PayPal partnered with DeFi liquidity platform Spark to expand on-chain…
Crypto.news2025/09/25 22:02
REX Shares’ Ethereum Spot + Staking ETF “ESK” has started trading

PANews reported on September 25th that according to official news from REX Shares, the REX-Osprey Ethereum + Staking ETF ESK has now begun trading. This ETF provides investors with Ethereum spot exposure, combined with real on-chain staking rewards, and seeks to provide monthly distributions.
PANews2025/09/25 21:48
Tuttle Capital Launches 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Based on BlackRock IBIT

PANews reported on September 25 that according to Bitcoin News, Tuttle Capital launched the IBIT 0 DTE Covered Call ETF (BITK) today. This is the first ETF based on BlackRock's IBIT with a zero-day covered call option strategy.
PANews2025/09/25 21:47
Solana Crypto News: $836M Whale Transfer Sparks Fear of $200 Retest As This SOL Rival Gains Ground

Solana price has been under intense scrutiny after a massive $836 million whale transfer stirred market fears of a retest at the $200 support level. The coin trades at $205.35, showing vulnerability after a recent 7% decline. Weighted sentiment has turned negative, adding pressure to short-term prospects. Analysts highlight that previous cycles with similar whale […] The post Solana Crypto News: $836M Whale Transfer Sparks Fear of $200 Retest As This SOL Rival Gains Ground appeared first on Cryptonews.
Solana
SOL$202.06+0.96%
Coinstats2025/09/25 21:34
Unlocking Dormant Bitcoin: BitcoinOS Unleashes Revolutionary Yield Protocol

BitcoinWorld Unlocking Dormant Bitcoin: BitcoinOS Unleashes Revolutionary Yield Protocol A significant portion of Bitcoin’s supply remains inactive, sitting untouched in wallets for years. This vast pool of untapped capital, often referred to as dormant Bitcoin, represents a missed opportunity for many in the crypto space. Now, an innovative solution is emerging to put this idle asset to work. BitcoinOS (BOS), a project focused on Bitcoin scalability, has officially launched Grail Pro, a groundbreaking yield protocol designed specifically to utilize this dormant Bitcoin, transforming it from static holdings into dynamic, revenue-generating assets. What Exactly is Grail Pro, and How Does it Activate Dormant Bitcoin? Grail Pro is not just another DeFi protocol; it’s a specialized platform targeting institutional holders of Bitcoin. As reported by Decrypt, this protocol empowers custodial institutions—entities holding substantial amounts of client Bitcoin—to leverage their otherwise inactive holdings. Instead of simply sitting idle, this dormant Bitcoin can now be strategically deployed for various financial activities. The core mechanism involves enabling these institutions to use their clients’ dormant Bitcoin for strategic trading, lending operations, or generating yield through other approved financial instruments. This approach aims to unlock significant value from assets that were previously static, transforming them into productive capital within the broader financial ecosystem. It’s a smart way to make Bitcoin work harder for its holders. Unlocking Tremendous Potential: What are the Benefits of Utilizing Dormant Bitcoin? The launch of Grail Pro presents several compelling advantages, particularly for institutional players and, indirectly, for the entire Bitcoin ecosystem. By activating dormant Bitcoin, the protocol introduces new avenues for liquidity and robust revenue generation. Increased Capital Efficiency: Institutions can make their significant Bitcoin holdings work harder, generating consistent returns rather than simply holding value. New Revenue Streams: For custodial services, this offers a novel way to provide value-added services to their clients, potentially attracting more capital and enhancing profitability. Enhanced Market Liquidity: By bringing previously static assets into active circulation, Grail Pro can contribute to deeper and more liquid Bitcoin markets, benefiting all participants. Innovation in Bitcoin Finance: It pushes the boundaries of what’s possible with Bitcoin, moving beyond simple HODLing to sophisticated financial strategies that mirror traditional finance. This innovation marks a significant step towards maturing the Bitcoin financial landscape, offering powerful tools tailored for the unique properties of Bitcoin. Addressing Security and Trust: Is Your Dormant Bitcoin Safe with Grail Pro? Any discussion around utilizing substantial amounts of Bitcoin, especially institutional holdings, naturally raises critical questions about security and risk management. BitcoinOS understands these concerns deeply. Grail Pro is specifically designed for custodial institutions, implying a robust layer of professional management, security protocols, and regulatory oversight already in place. While the protocol facilitates the utilization of dormant Bitcoin, the ultimate responsibility for comprehensive risk assessment and deployment strategies lies with these institutions. They are expected to implement industry-leading security measures and adhere strictly to regulatory compliance, ensuring client assets are handled responsibly. BitcoinOS aims to provide the secure infrastructure for these operations, not to dictate the risk appetite of its institutional users, thereby fostering a trustworthy environment. The Broader Impact: Reshaping How Institutions View Dormant Bitcoin Holdings Grail Pro’s introduction could significantly alter how institutions perceive and manage their Bitcoin reserves. No longer just a long-term store of value, Bitcoin can now be viewed as a dynamic asset capable of generating consistent returns, even when held for extended periods. This fundamental shift could encourage more traditional financial players to engage with Bitcoin, seeing it as a more versatile and attractive asset class. Consider the immense potential for endowments, corporate treasuries, or large investment funds holding substantial amounts of Bitcoin. With Grail Pro, these entities gain a powerful tool to generate passive income from their holdings, without necessarily selling off their core assets. This could lead to a more stable and integrated Bitcoin presence within mainstream finance, further solidifying its position. BitcoinOS is not just about technical innovation; it’s about fostering a new financial paradigm where even dormant Bitcoin becomes a powerful engine for growth and liquidity across the global financial system, creating unprecedented opportunities. Conclusion: A New Era of Opportunity for Dormant Bitcoin The launch of Grail Pro by BitcoinOS represents a pivotal moment for the Bitcoin ecosystem. By providing a secure and efficient protocol for institutions to utilize their dormant Bitcoin, BOS is unlocking immense value and fostering greater liquidity across the market. This initiative not only enhances the utility of Bitcoin but also paves the way for more sophisticated financial products and services built on the world’s leading cryptocurrency. As the protocol gains traction, we can anticipate a transformative impact on how large holders manage their digital assets, effectively turning idle capital into active, yield-generating wealth. This is truly an exciting development for the future of digital finance. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) About Dormant Bitcoin and Grail Pro Here are some common questions regarding BitcoinOS’s new protocol: What exactly is “dormant Bitcoin”? Dormant Bitcoin refers to BTC that has remained untouched in a wallet for an extended period, often years, without any transactions. It represents a significant portion of Bitcoin’s total supply. How does Grail Pro utilize dormant Bitcoin? Grail Pro allows custodial institutions to deploy their clients’ dormant Bitcoin into various financial activities such as trading, lending, or other yield-generating strategies, all within a structured and secure protocol. Who can use the Grail Pro protocol? Grail Pro is designed specifically for custodial institutions—organizations that hold Bitcoin on behalf of their clients. It is not directly accessible to individual retail users. What are the main benefits of using Grail Pro? The primary benefits include increased capital efficiency for institutions, new revenue streams, enhanced market liquidity for Bitcoin, and overall innovation in the Bitcoin financial landscape by activating previously idle assets. What security measures are in place for dormant Bitcoin used in Grail Pro? Grail Pro is built for custodial institutions, which inherently have robust security frameworks and regulatory compliance. BitcoinOS provides the secure protocol infrastructure, with institutions responsible for their specific risk management and security practices. We hope this article has provided valuable insights into BitcoinOS’s innovative approach to activating dormant Bitcoin. If you found this information helpful, please consider sharing it with your network! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin institutional adoption. This post Unlocking Dormant Bitcoin: BitcoinOS Unleashes Revolutionary Yield Protocol first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/25 21:30
