2025-09-28 Sunday

MetaMask Token: When Is the MASK Launch Date and Will There Be an Airdrop?

MetaMask is the gateway to the Ethereum world for millions of people. It's a wallet, sure, but it's also where users swap tokens, play games, and try new dApps.  The platform's built‑in swap tool alone has generated about $325 million in fees. With more than 30 million active users, any new MetaMask feature can ripple through the entire crypto market. Recently, ConsenSys CEO and Ethereum co-founder Joseph Lubin confirmed that MetaMask will launch its own token, often referred to as the MASK token. During a September 2025 interview, he said the token "is coming" and might arrive "sooner than you would expect".  The goal is to help decentralize parts of the MetaMask ecosystem and give users a bigger role in its governance. There's still no official MetaMask token launch date, and scammers have already created fake MASK tokens.  I'll go through what we know, what remains uncertain, and how to prepare for a possible airdrop without falling for scams. Key highlights: MetaMask token is confirmed, but there's no official launch date yet. Joseph Lubin hinted in September 2025 that the token could launch sooner than expected. The MASK token aims to decentralize MetaMask, offering governance and possible user rewards. Airdrop rumors remain unverified.  MetaMask has not announced eligibility criteria. Scammers are active: any MASK tokens trading now are fake. Only trust official channels. The rise of MetaMask and early token rumours MetaMask started as a browser plug-in for storing Ether and ERC‑20 tokens. Over time, it added a mobile app, one‑click swaps, bridging, staking, and connections to hundreds of networks. Today, it's arguably the most widely used crypto wallet in DeFi, consistently ranked among the best crypto wallets. The idea of a MetaMask token isn't new. In 2021, Lubin tweeted a playful "Wen $MASK?". That sparked rumors that a token…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/25 23:42
Fox Business Reporter Reveals! White House Considers Two New CFTC Chairs Critical to Bitcoin and Altcoins! One Is a Close Friend of the SEC Chairman!

US President Donald Trump, who came to the fore with his support for Bitcoin (BTC) and cryptocurrencies, continues to erase the traces of the Biden era. At this point, Trump made significant changes to many high-level organizations, two of which were the SEC and the CFTC. The former chairmen of the SEC and CFTC resigned after Trump took office. Paul Atkins was chosen as the new chair for the SEC, while the CFTC still hasn't chosen a chair. Fox Business reporter Eleanor Terrett, citing sources familiar with the matter, reported that the White House is considering nominating former CFTC chair Jill Sommers and National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) President Kyle Hauptman to be CFTC chair. Terrett noted that both support cryptocurrencies. EXCLUSIVE: The White House is considering former CFTC commissioner Jill Sommers and NCUA chief Kyle Hauptman for the CFTC chair position, a source close to the process told me. Sommers spent 10 years at SEC Paul Atkins' consulting firm, Patomak Global Partners, and the two are said to be good friends. …. Both are said to be pro-crypto." The White House had previously reopened its review of CFTC chair candidates after Brian Quintenz's nomination was blocked. Other candidates included Mike Selig of the SEC, Tyler Williams of the Treasury Department and Milbank attorney Josh Sterling.
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/25 23:40
South Africa Producer Price Index (MoM) down to 0.3% in August from previous 0.7%

South Africa Producer Price Index (MoM) down to 0.3% in August from previous 0.7%
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/25 23:39
Starbucks Announces Store Closures and Layoffs

Starbucks announced a massive $1 billion restructuring effort, CEO Brian Niccol announced in a letter to employees on Thursday, which will include closing 1% of stores in North America by the end of the fiscal year, cutting about 900 non-retail jobs, and renovating more than 1,000 coffee shops over the next year. The company will also renovate more than 1,000 stores over the next year, CEO Brian Niccol said.
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/25 23:30
South Africa Producer Price Index (YoY) up to 2.1% in August from previous 1.5%

South Africa Producer Price Index (YoY) up to 2.1% in August from previous 1.5%
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/25 23:24
Bitcoin ETFs Tip Into Outflows As Sept. Buying Frenzy Cools

Bitcoin ETFs Tip Into Outflows As Sept. Buying Frenzy Cools
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/25 23:19
UK-based Nscale lands massive Nvidia-backed investment

Nscale, a UK-based artificial intelligence company, has landed a massive Nvidia-backed funding. The company announced on Thursday that it has raised $1.1 billion from investors in a series B funding round. The deal was led by Aker, a major Norwegian investment firm, with help from well-known tech companies Nokia, Nvidia, and Dell. This funding shows just how much demand there is for robust computing infrastructure required to run and train AI models from companies like Microsoft, Google, and OpenAI.  Josh Payne, the co-founder and CEO of Nscale, says they're building one of the world's largest computing networks, built specifically to handle the exploding demand for AI services. "This allows Nscale to provide our customers access to scarce, and highly sought after, compute capacity and rapidly accelerate the build-out of secure, compliant and energy-efficient AI infrastructure," Payne added. Arkon used to mine cryptocurrency in Australia, but they saw the increasing demand for data centers that could handle complex AI tasks. Eventually in 2023, Nscale broke off from Arkon Energy. The company has become crucial to Britain's goal of becoming a world leader in artificial intelligence. Last week alone, Microsoft, Nvidia, and OpenAI announced they're pumping billions into projects with Nscale to build computing power across the UK. Nscale fuels AI growth with $1B data centers Currently, Nscale is working with OpenAI to set up data centers in both Britain and Norway. This is all part of OpenAI's massive Stargate project. Some of that $1.1 billion will go toward getting these European facilities up and running quickly. The Norway project is getting a full $1 billion investment. The plan is to pack 100,000 of Nvidia's specialized GPUs into that site before 2027. Over in the UK, they're starting smaller with 8,000 chips early next year, but they could eventually expand that to…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/25 23:18
A Journey By Train Through Italy’s Regions Is A Gastronomic Delight

The moment you step onto the Orient Express, you are quickly whisked away to another world. But this is not a journey of escapism, on the contrary, its an experience where you can see and experience the world from a new vantage point. The Orient Express was originally ideated in 1882, by Georges Nagelmackers, a Belgian banker's son who had a bevy of connections throughout the world. He began to invite those friends and confidants onto the railway trip, the first of its kind, known at the time as the lightning luxury train. Transforming train travel from purely utilitarian to a luxurious escape, making the journey part of the trip itself. Allowing guests to sleep aboard in comfortable, opulent rooms, dine on food made by renowned chefs paired with wines chosen by a sommelier. Setting off a whole new type of travel for the time. This kind of train travel was its most popular during the 1930's. Famously, one of the Orient Express train cars, the Compiègne Wagon to be exact, was where two armistice deals were signed. The Armistice of November 11, 1918 was what ended the First World War and the second Armistice deal in June 22, 1940 entailed France's surrender in the Second World War. It could be argued that inside the comfort and opulence of these train cars, the idea of war continuing really does lose its luster.…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/25 22:51
Crypto Regulation in Australia: New Rules for Exchanges and Platforms

Australia's Treasury has unveiled draft legislation that would require crypto exchanges and some regulated financial services to obtain Australian financial services licenses. Announced Thursday, the draft of the legislation is intended to place DAPs and tokenized custodial platforms under the existing regulatory regime for other forms of financial instruments. The comment period for this draft […]
Tronweekly 2025/09/25 22:43
Bitcoin ETF saw a net inflow of 2,186 BTC today, while Ethereum ETF saw a net outflow of 29,764 ETH.

PANews reported on September 25th that according to Lookonchain monitoring, 10 Bitcoin ETFs saw a net inflow of 2,186 BTC (worth $243 million) today. Of this, BlackRock received 1,135 BTC (worth $126 million), currently holding 768,285 BTC (worth $85.28 billion). Nine Ethereum ETFs saw a net outflow of 29,764 ETH (worth $118 million). Of this, BlackRock saw an outflow of 6,352 ETH (worth $25.22 million), currently holding 3,824,678 ETH (worth $15.18 billion).
PANews 2025/09/25 22:09
