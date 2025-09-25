Number of digital asset billionaires and millionaires has ‘surged’

The digital asset industry now has 36 billionaires and 241,700 millionaires, totaling over $3.3 trillion in market value, representing a 45% year-on-year increase, according to a recent report on 'Worldwide Crypto Wealth Statistics.' Published by investment firm Henley & Partners, in collaboration with wealth analytics firm New World Wealth, the report explores digital assets, private wealth, and investment migration trends. It found that digital asset wealth has seen a significant growth over the past year, with the number of "crypto" billionaires rising 29% and the number of millionaires up 40%. This sharp increase was "fueled by a dramatic surge in Bitcoin millionaires," Henley & Partners said in a September 23 statement. Of the $3.3 trillion total market value of crypto wealth, $2.1 trillion was attributed to Bitcoin. In addition, of the wealthy individuals, 145,100 millionaires and 17 billionaires were attributed to BTC wealth, marking a year-on-year increase of 70% and 55%, respectively. The remaining individuals' wealth was related to digital assets more broadly, including BTC and "all other known cryptocurrencies." The statistics are based on data from June 30, 2025, in which New World Wealth tracked the movements and spending habits of over 150,000 high-net-worth individuals, combined with on-chain data and public information from digital asset exchanges. "This significant growth coincides with a watershed year for institutional adoption, highlighted by the first-ever cryptocurrencies launched by a sitting U.S. President and First Lady," said Henley & Partners, adding that the data represent a "historic" wealth boom. Meanwhile, Andrew Amoils, Head of Research at New World Wealth, noted that the research also saw "crypto and gold emerge as the preferred alternative assets for the world's wealthy." "In previous decades, precious stones like diamonds were widely used to…