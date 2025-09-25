2025-09-28 Sunday

Poker Pro Warns About Crypto Casino Scams Targeting Australians

Poker pro Mike Waters exposes the rise of crypto casino scams targeting Australians in our investigation. Learn the warning signs before you play.
Propy
PRO$0,8169-2,64%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0,01235-2,10%
Brainedge
LEARN$0,01418-0,07%
Blockchainreporter2025/09/25 23:30
Number of digital asset billionaires and millionaires has ‘surged’

The post Number of digital asset billionaires and millionaires has ‘surged’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > Number of digital asset billionaires and millionaires has ‘surged’ The digital asset industry now has 36 billionaires and 241,700 millionaires, totaling over $3.3 trillion in market value, representing a 45% year-on-year increase, according to a recent report on ‘Worldwide Crypto Wealth Statistics.’ Published by investment firm Henley & Partners, in collaboration with wealth analytics firm New World Wealth, the report explores digital assets, private wealth, and investment migration trends. It found that digital asset wealth has seen a significant growth over the past year, with the number of “crypto” billionaires rising 29% and the number of millionaires up 40%. This sharp increase was “fueled by a dramatic surge in Bitcoin millionaires,” Henley & Partners said in a September 23 statement. Of the $3.3 trillion total market value of crypto wealth, $2.1 trillion was attributed to Bitcoin. In addition, of the wealthy individuals, 145,100 millionaires and 17 billionaires were attributed to BTC wealth, marking a year-on-year increase of 70% and 55%, respectively. The remaining individuals’ wealth was related to digital assets more broadly, including BTC and “all other known cryptocurrencies.” The statistics are based on data from June 30, 2025, in which New World Wealth tracked the movements and spending habits of over 150,000 high-net-worth individuals, combined with on-chain data and public information from digital asset exchanges. “This significant growth coincides with a watershed year for institutional adoption, highlighted by the first-ever cryptocurrencies launched by a sitting U.S. President and First Lady,” said Henley & Partners, adding that the data represent a “historic” wealth boom. Meanwhile, Andrew Amoils, Head of Research at New World Wealth, noted that the research also saw “crypto and gold emerge as the preferred alternative assets for the world’s wealthy.” “In previous decades, precious stones like diamonds were widely used to…
BRC20.COM
COM$0,011489+3,60%
Nowchain
NOW$0,00495-1,98%
1
1$0,00835-4,06%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 23:26
XRP Futures Volume at CME Hits $18.3B in Four Months

The post XRP Futures Volume at CME Hits $18.3B in Four Months appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CME reports 397,000 XRP futures contracts traded worth $18.3B in four months. Equivalent exposure of 6B XRP places CME futures among top-traded crypto products. Analysts warn high leverage near $2 could trigger sharp volatility in XRP markets. CME Group has marked four months since the launch of its XRP and Micro XRP futures by reporting steady demand from both institutional and retail traders. The exchange disclosed that 397,000 contracts have changed hands since listing, representing a notional value of $18.3 billion. That volume translates into exposure of nearly 6 billion XRP, positioning the contracts among CME’s most active crypto derivatives. Average daily turnover reached about $213 million, highlighting how XRP is gaining traction inside regulated markets that until recently focused largely on Bitcoin and Ethereum. Related: XRP Staking and DeFi Yield Features Now Being Offered via Flare Network and Uphold Product Specifications Provide Scale and Flexibility CME outlined the contract details that underpin this activity. Standard XRP futures trade in units of 50,000 XRP, quoted in U.S. dollars under the ticker XRP. Each $0.0005 move in the token’s price equates to a $25 shift per contract. Micro XRP futures, listed as MXP, represent units of 2,500 XRP with increments as small as $1.25 per contract. Both products are financially settled, listed monthly and quarterly, and trade on CME Globex from Sunday evening through Friday afternoon. Settlement occurs on the final business day of each contract month. Options are not yet available. This dual structure gives large players leverage for block trading while still allowing smaller participants to manage exposure with lower contract sizes. Signals Emerging From Leverage at Key Levels While CME emphasized participation, analysts reviewing the order book noted leverage clustering near the $2 mark. Visual heat maps show large blocks of speculative positioning, particularly among whales and institutional…
XRP
XRP$2,7883-0,15%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,011489+3,60%
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 23:14
Pattern Testa e Spalle di Ethereum Rivela Nuovo Target: In Arrivo un Crollo Sotto i 4.000 $

Ethereum è entrato in quella che sembra essere un’altra fase ribassista dopo aver fallito il recupero di un livello critico. Con tutti gli indicatori tecnici che puntano verso ulteriori ribassi, il prezzo di Ethereum rischia ora di crollare di nuovo sotto i 4.000 $, un livello conquistato a fatica dai rialzisti negli ultimi mesi. La […]
DAI
DAI$0,9992--%
Lagrange
LA$0,36892-0,93%
Bitcoinist2025/09/25 23:13
Why this crypto show is the place to be this season

The rhythm of the crypto world is relentless, a constant pulse that rarely pauses. The flashy headlines celebrating token surges or regulatory green lights, such as ETF approvals, cannot be matched. Neither the hype of the community. Despite all this, it seems that real progress unfolds in the unfiltered, live exchanges of ideas, in those […]
WHY
WHY$0,00000002846-1,86%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01179+0,08%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$45,88+2,04%
Cryptopolitan2025/09/25 23:06
CoreWeave secures OpenAI deal worth up to $6.5B

The post CoreWeave secures OpenAI deal worth up to $6.5B appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways CoreWeave has secured a deal with OpenAI valued at up to $6.5 billion. The partnership supports the rapid scaling of OpenAI’s AI operations and massive GPU/data center requirements. CoreWeave, a cloud computing provider specializing in AI infrastructure, secured a deal with OpenAI worth up to $6.5 billion today. The agreement adds to CoreWeave’s expanding partnerships with major AI companies as demand for specialized computing infrastructure surges. The company was recently valued at $75 billion and maintains a $6.3 billion capacity guarantee deal with Nvidia through 2032. OpenAI is pursuing ambitious infrastructure expansion, reportedly planning to spend around $100 billion on GPU rentals as part of a broader $450 billion investment over the next five years. The AI research company has outlined goals to produce a gigawatt of new AI capacity weekly. The arrangement supports OpenAI’s massive GPU and data center requirements as it scales its operations. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/coreweave-openai-6-5b-deal-ai-infrastructure/
BRC20.COM
COM$0,011489+3,60%
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1223-2,31%
NodeAI
GPU$0,1548-4,85%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 23:02
Why Is the Crypto Market Down Today? Here’s What’s Shaking Prices

The crypto market is seeing a sharp pullback as the total market capitalization has slipped about 2.5% to roughly $3.8 trillion, with Bitcoin (BTC) price down close to 2% at $111,800 and Ethereum (ETH) off more than 4% to trade below $4,000.  A mix of macro pressure, heavy derivatives unwinding, and profit-taking ahead of regulatory
WHY
WHY$0,00000002846-1,86%
SphereX
HERE$0,00022--%
Bitcoin
BTC$109.379,97+0,16%
Coinstats2025/09/25 22:43
Ripple CEO Reveals 'One Thing' About XRP Community

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse applauds XRP community after 3,000+ join major 2025 event
XRP
XRP$2,7883-0,15%
Major
MAJOR$0,12269+0,63%
Coinstats2025/09/25 22:42
Trump approves federal contract with xAI to deploy Grok across agencies

Trump is back in business with Elon Musk, this time through a new deal between the U.S. government and xAI, the company behind the Grok AI models. The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) confirmed today that it signed an 18-month OneGov agreement with xAI, offering federal agencies access to Grok 4 and Grok 4 Fast […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7,575+0,30%
Xai
XAI$0,04104-0,04%
GROK
GROK$0,001089+4,81%
Cryptopolitan2025/09/25 22:38
BNB Chain Perp DEX Volume Hits Record $67B as Aster Goes Viral – BNB to $2,000?

BNB Chain Perpetual DEX market hit a record $67 billion in trading volume on September 24 for the highest ever on consecutive days, driven by viral newcomer Aster DEX alongside Lighter and Hyperliquid each hitting over $10 billion in daily volume.
Binance Coin
BNB$969,24+1,60%
Perpetual Protocol
PERP$0,2953+6,41%
Aster
ASTER$1,9717-4,47%
Coinstats2025/09/25 22:35
