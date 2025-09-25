Best Altcoins like SUBBD Token Explode as Ethereum Exchange Supply Hits 9 Year Low

The post Best Altcoins like SUBBD Token Explode as Ethereum Exchange Supply Hits 9 Year Low appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 25 September 2025 | 16:36 The Ethereum supply is down on all exchanges, hitting a 9-year low recently, which suggests an increase in buy power. Santiment highlighted this trend a few days ago, as the $ETH supply available on exchanges fell to a historically low 6.38%. The data is clear: Ethereum is seeing renewed interest, despite the 8.84% losses throughout September, which come in the context of a 53.36% growth rate over the past year; $ETH is still high up in the green. This rejuvenated interest could fuel $ETH’s next bull run, with SUBBD Token ($SUBBD) seeing its fair share of spotlight as a result. Ethereum Net Outflows Increase as Digital Asset Treasuries Keep Hoarding Ethereum’s net outflows have reached their highest level since 2022, according to Cryptoquant data. As CryptoOnchain explains, this is the result of ‘a shift toward self-custody or DeFi deployments, reducing exchange liquidity and immediate selling pressure’. Combined with Glassnode’s chart, highlighting a negative net position change for exchanges of 2.18M $ETH, the fifth highest over the past 10 years, the increase in net outflows hints at a higher accumulation rate among digital asset treasuries. BitMine is the largest contributor, with a total Ethereum reserve of 2.4M coins, valued at over $9.67B. This company alone holds over 2% of the total Ethereum supply. SharpLink and Coinbase come second and third, with 837K and 136K $ETH, respectively, but there are currently 12 Ethereum treasuries on CoinGecko’s radar in full expansion mode. The rampant adoption rate is partly responsible for Ethereum’s performance over the last months, as the asset jumped 170%, from $1,472 in April to $3,980 at the time of writing. Once again, people can credit BitMine for the biggest impact, after managing to buy billions of dollars-worth of Ethereum in just a few months…