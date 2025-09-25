2025-09-28 Sunday

SEC Approves $15B Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto ETF: XRP, Solana, Stellar Join Bitcoin and Ethereum

Key Takeaways: The U.S. SEC has approved the Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF under new generic listing rules. The ETF basket now includes XRP, Solana (SOL), and Stellar (XLM), The post SEC Approves $15B Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto ETF: XRP, Solana, Stellar Join Bitcoin and Ethereum appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
Crypto Ninjas2025/09/25 23:22
Ethereum drops below $4k as selling pressure mounts: More pain ahead?

The post Ethereum drops below $4k as selling pressure mounts: More pain ahead? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Why are sharks dominating Ethereum accumulation now? Sharks holding 10k-100k ETH are aggressively buying as whales exit spot markets, causing a surge in wealth concentration and network inequality. What does this mean for Ethereum’s price outlook? If shark demand strengthens and aligns with whale Futures activity, ETH could rebound toward $4,390, but failure to hold $4k risks a drop to $3,886. Ethereum [ETH] has declined for seven consecutive days, breaching $4k, and briefly touching $3.9k before rebounding. At press time, Ethereum was trading at $4005, marking a 4.08% decline over the past 24 hours.  Amid this price breakdown, investors, especially sharks, have taken the opportunity to accumulate aggressively.  Sharks displace Ethereum whales Interestingly, with ETH facing intense downward pressure, the market has witnessed a dramatic shift in power dynamics.  According to Alphractal’s founder, Joao Wedson, the number of Ethereum whales has dropped massively, with sharks taking over.  Source: Alphractal As such, addresses holding 10k-100k ETH have turned to aggressive accumulation and now take a chunk of the market share.  At the same time, the Gini Coefficient has started to rise, suggesting that ETH is becoming more concentrated in wealthier addresses, especially sharks. With sharks accumulating at higher rates than smaller holders, it has resulted in a massive spike in network inequality.  Source: Alphractal In fact, AMBCrypto analysis of Nansen uncovered such purchases over the past day. On the 25th of September, a shark wallet ‘medium uniswap’ bought 21.59k ETH worth $87.43 million.  Source: Nansen This implies that investors actively engaged with ETH at the moment are mid-sized entities and players with medium-level capital.  On top of that, exchange activities further echoed this accumulation trend. According to CryptoQuant data, Ethereum has recorded a Negative Exchange Netflow for two consecutive days, recording a positive value once every eight days. Source: CryptoQuant…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 23:22
Bloomberg Strategist Reveals What May be Pressuring Bitcoin, Identifies Price Level to Guide Q4 Flows

A Senior Commodity Strategist at Bloomberg has identified what may be contributing to the ongoing Bitcoin downtrend. For context, Bitcoin slipped into bearish territory after reaching the September peak near $118,000 shortly after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 25 basis points.Visit Website
The Crypto Basic2025/09/25 23:03
BREAKING NEWS CRYPTO – Ethereum briefly falls below $4,000

Ethereum falls below $4,000. Liquidations, ETFs outflows, but record accumulation behind the scenes. Complete analysis of the reversal. L’article BREAKING NEWS CRYPTO – Ethereum briefly falls below $4,000 est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Coinstats2025/09/25 22:40
Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025: Last Chance to Secure Unmissable Savings

BitcoinWorld Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025: Last Chance to Secure Unmissable Savings Tick-tock, crypto enthusiasts and tech visionaries! The clock is rapidly counting down to a pivotal moment for anyone serious about their journey in the digital realm. You have less than 48 hours to seize an incredible opportunity: significant savings on your pass to Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025. This isn’t just another event; it’s where the future of tech, finance, and decentralized innovation converges. If you’ve been waiting for the perfect moment to secure your spot, that moment is now. Don’t let this chance to save hundreds of dollars slip away. Why Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025 is Your Next Must-Attend Event Imagine a single venue buzzing with the brightest minds, the most disruptive ideas, and the capital ready to fuel the next generation of groundbreaking companies. That’s exactly what awaits you at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025. Scheduled for October 27–29 at the iconic Moscone West in San Francisco, this conference is designed to accelerate your growth, whether you’re a founder seeking investment, an investor scouting for the next unicorn, or an innovator charting new territories. With over 10,000 founders, investors, tech innovators, and visionaries converging, the opportunities for collaboration and discovery are immense. This event is not merely about attendance; it’s about active participation in shaping tomorrow’s landscape, particularly as it relates to blockchain and the broader digital economy. Unlocking Opportunities at the Premier Tech Conference in San Francisco Tech Hub San Francisco has long been the epicenter of technological advancement, and Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025 continues this tradition. This premier Tech Conference, held in the heart of the San Francisco Tech hub, brings together an unparalleled lineup of industry heavyweights and emerging stars. Attendees will gain access to over 250 speakers who have navigated the complexities of scaling, fundraising, and product innovation. Think of names like Elad Gil, Aaron Levie from Box, Thomas Wolf of Hugging Face, Roelof Botha from Sequoia Capital, Vinod Khosla of Khosla Ventures, and Max Altschuler from GTMfund. These leaders will share insights across critical domains including AI, infrastructure, growth strategies, the future of work, and, of course, the evolving world of decentralized technologies. Their candid perspectives offer invaluable lessons that you simply cannot find anywhere else. The conference structure is designed for maximum engagement and learning: 200+ Sessions: Spread across five dedicated industry stages. Q&A Breakouts: Direct interaction with speakers and experts. Dynamic Roundtables: Collaborative discussions on pressing industry topics. This rich content flow ensures that regardless of your specific interests—be it the latest in AI, the nuances of biotech, or the transformative power of fintech—you’ll find actionable takeaways to propel your journey forward. Accelerating Growth: Your Path to Strategic Startup Investment For founders, attracting strategic startup investment is often the lifeblood of their venture. Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025 places this crucial aspect front and center. The highly anticipated Startup Battlefield 200 is a highlight, featuring 20 carefully vetted early-stage startups competing for recognition and, potentially, significant capital. This is a unique chance to witness top-tier VCs critique pitches in real-time, offering transparent insights into what truly distinguishes a successful startup. Beyond the main stage, the Expo Hall is a vibrant hub where over 100 startups showcase their innovations. This is your opportunity for hands-on exploration, discovering live product reveals, and connecting directly with the teams behind tomorrow’s groundbreaking solutions. The networking opportunities extend far beyond formal presentations: Thousands of VCs, operators, innovators, and creators will be present, all seeking the next big opportunity for startup investment. Curated meetings and chance encounters can lead to your next mentor, partner, or investor. Build a year’s worth of connections in just a few days, fostering relationships that can accelerate your startup’s trajectory. Whether you’re refining your pitch, seeking strategic advice, or looking to make a pivotal connection, Disrupt provides the fertile ground for growth. Mastering Future Trends at Premier Crypto Events Given the “Bitcoin World” branding, it’s clear that understanding crypto events and their impact will be a significant thread running through the entire event. While the conference broadly covers all aspects of tech, the emphasis on founders, investors, and disruptive technologies naturally aligns with the rapid advancements in blockchain, cryptocurrencies, and Web3. Expect discussions on decentralized finance (DeFi), NFTs, the metaverse, blockchain infrastructure, and the regulatory landscape impacting digital assets. This is an unparalleled chance to understand how traditional tech intersects with the burgeoning crypto economy, identify emerging trends, and position yourself at the forefront of the next wave of digital transformation. The insights gained here will be crucial for anyone navigating the complexities and opportunities presented by the evolving digital asset space, making it one of the most important crypto events of the year. Don’t Miss Out: Final Hours for Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025 Savings This is your urgent reminder: the opportunity to secure substantial savings on your Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025 ticket is nearly gone. You can save up to $668 on your pass, but this special “Regular Bird” rate expires tomorrow, September 26, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Prices will increase significantly after this deadline. If you are serious about accelerating your startup, refining your strategy, or simply staying ahead of the curve in the fast-paced world of tech and crypto, this is a conference you cannot afford to miss. As Bitcoin World celebrates its 20th anniversary at Disrupt 2025, it’s a momentous occasion to join a legacy of innovation. Act now to lock in your savings and ensure your place among the leaders shaping the future. Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025 stands as a beacon for innovation, offering an unmatched platform for learning, networking, and growth across the entire tech spectrum, with a clear emphasis on the transformative power of digital assets and blockchain. From invaluable insights from industry titans to the thrill of the Startup Battlefield, and the vibrant connections forged in the Expo Hall, every aspect of this conference is curated to propel your journey forward. The clock is ticking on your chance to save up to $668 on your pass. Don’t just observe the future; be an active participant in shaping it. Secure your ticket before the September 26th deadline and prepare to disrupt. To learn more about the latest AI market trends and their intersection with crypto, explore our article on key developments shaping AI models and their institutional adoption. This post Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025: Last Chance to Secure Unmissable Savings first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/25 22:35
AI Models: Clarifai’s Breakthrough Reasoning Engine Revolutionizes Speed and Cost

BitcoinWorld AI Models: Clarifai’s Breakthrough Reasoning Engine Revolutionizes Speed and Cost In the rapidly evolving digital landscape, where blockchain innovation frequently intersects with cutting-edge artificial intelligence, the efficiency of AI models is paramount. As the demand for sophisticated AI applications grows, so does the need for faster, more cost-effective ways to run them. This is particularly true for decentralized applications and AI-driven analytics that underpin many advancements in the cryptocurrency space. Enter Clarifai, an AI platform making waves with its latest innovation: a new reasoning engine promising to fundamentally change how AI operates, offering a compelling glimpse into a future where powerful AI is more accessible and affordable for everyone, including the burgeoning Web3 ecosystem. What is Clarifai’s Breakthrough AI Inference Engine? Clarifai’s recent announcement introduces a groundbreaking reasoning engine designed to dramatically enhance the performance of AI operations. The platform claims this new system will make running AI models twice as fast and reduce operational costs by an impressive 40%. This isn’t just a minor tweak; it’s a significant leap in efficiency. The engine focuses specifically on AI inference – the computing demands of operating an AI model after it has been trained. As AI applications become more complex, especially with the rise of multi-step processes, the computational load for inference has become a major bottleneck. Clarifai addresses this by employing a suite of advanced optimizations, ranging from low-level CUDA kernels to sophisticated speculative decoding techniques. As CEO Matthew Zeiler explains, “You can get more out of the same cards, basically.” These performance claims are not just internal projections; they have been independently verified. Third-party firm Artificial Analysis conducted benchmark tests, confirming industry-best records for both throughput and latency, solidifying Clarifai’s position at the forefront of AI optimization. How Does Optimized Compute Orchestration Reshape AI? Clarifai’s journey has evolved significantly since its inception as a computer vision service. The company has increasingly focused on compute orchestration, a strategic shift that reflects the current realities of the AI industry. The ongoing AI boom has led to unprecedented demand for Graphics Processing Units (GPUs) and the data centers required to house them. This intense pressure on AI infrastructure has fueled massive investments, with giants like OpenAI reportedly planning for up to $1 trillion in new data center spending. While the hardware buildout is undeniable, Clarifai’s approach highlights another crucial aspect: maximizing the efficiency of existing infrastructure through software innovation. The company first unveiled its compute platform at AWS re:Invent, and this new reasoning engine represents a targeted advancement. It is designed to be highly adaptable, working across various AI models and cloud hosts, ensuring broad applicability. Zeiler emphasizes that “There’s software tricks that take a good model like this further… but there’s also algorithm improvements that can help combat the need for gigawatt data centers.” This perspective underscores the importance of intelligent software design in overcoming hardware limitations and making AI more sustainable. Why Are Agentic Models Demanding, and How Does Clarifai Respond? The rise of agentic models and reasoning models marks a new era in AI, characterized by their ability to perform multiple steps in response to a single command. Unlike simpler AI tasks, these models require intricate, sequential computations, placing an even greater burden on inference capabilities. Clarifai’s new reasoning engine is specifically tailored to meet these demanding requirements. By optimizing the inference process, the engine ensures that these complex, multi-step operations can be executed with unprecedented speed and cost-efficiency. This focus on agentic models is a strategic move, positioning Clarifai at the cutting edge of AI development. As AI systems become more autonomous and capable of sophisticated decision-making, the underlying infrastructure must keep pace. Clarifai’s innovation provides a critical foundation for the next generation of AI applications, enabling more advanced and responsive intelligent agents across various domains, from automated financial analysis in crypto to complex scientific simulations. What is the Broader Impact of Clarifai AI Innovation? The implications of Clarifai’s advancements extend far beyond individual performance metrics. By making AI models faster and significantly less expensive to run, Clarifai AI is democratizing access to advanced artificial intelligence. This cost reduction and speed increase could unlock new possibilities for businesses and researchers, allowing them to deploy more sophisticated AI solutions without prohibitive infrastructure costs. In the context of the cryptocurrency and blockchain space, where innovation often relies on lean, efficient operations, such optimizations are invaluable. Faster AI inference could power more dynamic decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, improve security analytics for blockchain networks, or enable more sophisticated AI-driven trading strategies. The ability to “get more out of the same cards” is not just an economic benefit; it’s an environmental one, reducing the energy footprint of AI operations. Clarifai’s commitment to optimizing existing infrastructure, rather than solely relying on a massive hardware buildout, offers a pragmatic and sustainable path forward for the entire AI ecosystem, addressing the growing concerns about the environmental impact of large-scale AI. Summary: A New Era for AI Efficiency Clarifai’s new reasoning engine represents a pivotal moment in the ongoing evolution of artificial intelligence. By delivering a system that makes AI inference twice as fast and 40% less expensive, the company is directly addressing some of the most pressing challenges facing the industry today: cost, speed, and resource efficiency. This innovation, verified by independent benchmarks, is a testament to the power of software optimization in a world increasingly reliant on powerful AI models. As the demand for complex agentic models continues to surge, Clarifai’s focus on intelligent compute orchestration offers a scalable and sustainable solution, paving the way for more accessible, powerful, and economically viable AI applications across all sectors, including the dynamic world of blockchain and decentralized technologies. To learn more about the latest AI market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping AI models’ institutional adoption. This post AI Models: Clarifai’s Breakthrough Reasoning Engine Revolutionizes Speed and Cost first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/25 22:30
XRP as Wall Street’s dark horse: Why some funds see it like Bitcoin

Seven spot XRP ETF rulings and Ripple’s bank charter decision hit in October 2025. Discover why funds see XRP as Wall Street’s dark horse. When financial firms roll out exchange-traded funds (ETFs) for crypto, it often signals that an asset is crossing from niche into the mainstream.Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are already trading in the US, attracting billions from institutions and retail investors who want exposure without holding tokens directly.Read more
Coinstats2025/09/25 22:30
Pundit Says You Do Not Need an LLC to Hold XRP

Widely followed crypto commentator Vincent Scott has dismissed claims that investors may need a limited liability company (LLC) to hold XRP due to tax implications. In a recent video, Scott stated plainly, “You do not need an LLC to hold XRP, and that’s false.” He noted that confusion often stems from questions about potential tax implications.Visit Website
The Crypto Basic2025/09/25 21:55
Google acquires 5.4% stake in Cipher Mining worth $1.4

Google secured rights to buy 5.4% of Cipher Mining through a $1.5B equity deal.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/25 21:30
Upexi: record growth for the Solana Treasury and 2025 financial results

Upexi, a NASDAQ-listed company, confirms the Solana treasury as a winning strategy, with record financial results.
The Cryptonomist2025/09/25 20:32
