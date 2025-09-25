2025-09-28 Sunday

A New Frontier in Crypto Investing: GSR’s Treasury-Company ETF Proposal Lifts Best Wallet Prospects

The world of crypto investing is changing. Companies are shifting from solely token-based assets to more sophisticated, equity-backed exposures. In a bold move, GSR – a well-known crypto market maker – filed for a new exchange-traded fund (ETF) to invest in companies whose corporate treasuries hold digital assets. If approved, this ‘digital asset treasury company’ ETF could provide a new way for investors to gain exposure to crypto without directly owning tokens. GSR Proposes a New Twist GSR’s ETF filing shows that the fund plans to invest at least 80% of its assets in equity securities of publicly traded companies that hold significant digital assets. That’s a reversal of the usual pattern, where digital asset treasuries (DATs) follow a strategy of leveraging stock sales of their own companies to raise funds for purchasing crypto. Then, the same companies use the increase in crypto prices to boost their stock prices, sell more shares to raise additional funds, and buy more crypto, continuing the cycle. The fund is designed to be flexible: it could concentrate on 10 to 15 positions, spanning 5 to 10 issuers, with no strict minimum market cap requirement. It’s a unique twist; while crypto-related, the fund isn’t focused directly on token performance, but rather on the corporate players behind crypto accumulation. Unlike a traditional token ETF that holds Bitcoin, Ethereum, or Solana directly, this fund essentially offers a ‘meta-exposure’—focused on companies involved in crypto accumulation crypto. GSR’s Ambition Goes Beyond Treasuries That’s just the beginning. In the same batch of filings, GSR has also proposed: Staking-oriented ETFs: Funds that stake Ethereum or other proof-of-stake tokens, and distribute yield-enhancement strategies. A Core3 ETF would bundle Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana in roughly equal allocations. This product would more directly mimic the token exposure and be packaged as a multi-asset fund. The filings show GSR intends to compete across the entire range from direct token exposure to equity-based crypto investments. GSR’s timing is deliberate. Recently, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has aimed to speed up the approval process for crypto ETFs, reducing review times and lowering obstacles for issuers. The window is opening for new products, and GSR seems determined to be a first mover in some of the more niche categories. And with GSR and others moving in, retail investors should prepare for complete crypto-financial integration. Tools like Best Wallet are ideal for the job. Best Wallet Token ($BEST) – Non-Custodial, Presale-Friendly Web 3 Wallet Best Wallet is more than just a place to store crypto. With the Best Wallet Token ($BEST), you enjoy lower transaction fees and increased staking rewards, boosting your token swaps. Set up multiple wallets in the app for EVM tokens or Bitcoin, and access the top crypto presales in the upcoming tokens section. That’s not all; with the upcoming Best Card, users will have a one-stop shop for buying, storing, and spending their tokens. What is Best Wallet token? It’s the gateway to a crypto economy fully integrated with everything, from Bitcoin HODLing strategies to crypto presale research. Learn how to buy Best Wallet Token, and visit the $BEST presale page. If launched, GSR’s treasury ETF would represent one of the most ambitious integrations of equity markets and crypto assets. As the lines between traditional finance and crypto blur, GSR’s experiment could pave the way for new hybrid investment options—and demonstrate how vital projects like $BEST are for the average crypto investor to build their own personal crypto treasury. Authored by Aaron Walker for NewsBTC — https://www.newsbtc.com/news/new-wall-street-etf-hypes-market/
ETHZilla expands DeFi play with $47m ETH deployment on Puffer

ETHZilla Corporation, a publicly traded company focused on Ethereum as a treasury asset and eyeing strategies around its decentralized finance ecosystem, plans to deploy $47 million in Ether to liquid restaking protocol Puffer. Nasdaq-listed ETHZilla, one of the aggressive crypto…
Australia Cracks The Whip: Crypto Exchanges Face Tough New Rules

Australia moved on Thursday to bring cryptocurrency platforms under mainstream financial rules, proposing fines that could reach A$16.5 million or as much as 10% of a firm’s annual turnover for serious breaches. Related Reading: WLFI Expands Into Payments: Debit Card + Apple Pay On The Way According to the Treasury’s exposure draft, the plan would […]
Breaking: Bitcoin Price Drops Below $111,000 and Here's What's Next

Bitcoin just slipped under $111,000, raising fears of a deeper correction. Will BTC rebound from support, or is a crash below $110,000 looming?
Cloudflare plans to launch a dollar-backed stablecoin for AI transactions

PANews reported on September 25 that Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) announced plans to launch NET Dollar, a US dollar-backed stablecoin designed to provide instant and secure transactions for AI-driven network activities. According to the company, NET Dollar will help modernize payment infrastructure by enabling cross-currency, cross-region, and cross-time zone transactions. The stablecoin is designed to enable programmatic operations, allowing AI agents to make instant payments based on predetermined conditions. The company positions NET Dollar as part of a shift from an advertising-based revenue model to a system that rewards content creators and developers, while enabling AI companies to compensate content sources.
Fed’s Stephen Miran Calls for Series of 50‑bps Fed Rate Cuts After FOMC Dissent

The post Fed’s Stephen Miran Calls for Series of 50‑bps Fed Rate Cuts After FOMC Dissent appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Federal Reserve Governor Stephen Miran has continued his advocacy for more aggressive Fed rate cuts. This comes as the crypto market continues its decline following the first rate cut of the year at last week’s FOMC meeting. Stephen Miran Advocates For Series Of 50 Bps Fed Rate Cuts The Fed Governor said during a FOX Business interview that the committee needs to make larger cuts to reach the neutral rate. He further opined that they can get there through a series of 50 basis points (bps) cuts, readjusting monetary policy, and then they can cool off after that. This came as Miran again noted that monetary policy is too restrictive, which he claimed makes the economy more vulnerable to downside shocks. Notably, the newly appointed Fed Governor was the only one who dissented in favor of a 50-basis-point Fed rate cut at last week’s FOMC meeting. Miran mentioned how his fellow Fed officials are too concerned about the Trump tariffs and how they could lead to rising inflation. However, he doesn’t see it that way based on the data and is instead more concerned about the downside risks in the labor market. His comments follow those of U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who made similar remarks yesterday, stating that the current monetary policy is too restrictive. Bessent also added that he is surprised that Fed Chair Jerome Powell hasn’t signaled plans to make up to a 150 bps Fed rate cut by year-end. Powell had given a speech earlier this week where he cooled off rate cut expectations, noting that the incoming data will determine their next steps. However, he admitted that the slowdown in the labor market was what prompted the first rate cut of the year last week. Meanwhile, the crypto market has so far reacted negatively to the…
A trader added 5 million USDC as margin in half an hour, and his five long positions suffered a floating loss of $941,000.

PANews reported on September 25 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, a trader added 5 million USDC as margin to Hyperliquid half an hour ago. The current floating loss of his five long positions is US$941,000. In addition, the trader also set a limit buy order for XPL in the price range of $0.85 to $0.89, with a total value of $500,000, indicating his continued long intention.
NFT project Akio completes $5 million seed round of financing, led by Pantera Capital

PANews reported on September 25 that according to official news, the NFT project Akio completed a US$5 million seed round of financing, led by Pantera Capital, and participated by AMD Ventures, NVentures, Hasbro Ventures, NetEase Ventures, SBI Holdings, Susquehanna Crypto, LD Capital, MZ Web3 Fund, and B Dash Ventures. Akio is a collection of 3,338 unique NFT characters set in a narrative universe centered around memory, identity, and choice. Each NFT plays a role in an evolving role-playing game (RPG) experience, with character traits driving the storyline and uncovering hidden mysteries.
Ethereum (ETH) Whales Hunting 50x Gains in 2025 Are Buying This Hot DeFi Crypto

Ethereum (ETH) whales are known to get into projects early with great potential, and 2025 is not any different. Ethereum being their store-of-value, more and more such large holders are piling up Mutuum Finance (MUTM) as well. Being at stage 6 of presale which is 45% sold out, priced at $0.035, MUTM is developing a […]
Crucial Shift: Fed’s Bowman Reveals Weaker US Labor Market, Sparks Policy Debate

BitcoinWorld Crucial Shift: Fed’s Bowman Reveals Weaker US Labor Market, Sparks Policy Debate Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman recently delivered a significant message, indicating that the US labor market is showing signs of being weaker than initially anticipated. This pivotal assessment suggests a potential reorientation of the Fed’s primary focus, shifting attention away from battling inflation and towards bolstering employment. It’s a development that could ripple through various sectors, influencing everything from household budgets to investment strategies, including the dynamic world of cryptocurrencies. Understanding the Weaker US Labor Market Signal When Governor Bowman states the US labor market is weaker than expected, what does this truly signify for us? Typically, a ‘weaker’ market points to several key indicators: Slower Job Growth: Fewer new jobs are being created each month. Rising Unemployment: More people are actively seeking work but cannot find it. Moderating Wage Pressures: Pay raises become less frequent or smaller. For everyday Americans, this can translate into increased competition for available positions and potentially less disposable income. For businesses, it might signal reduced consumer spending, prompting them to adjust hiring plans and investment strategies. This shift in economic sentiment can also influence broader financial markets, including investor confidence in digital assets. From Inflation to Employment: A Crucial Policy Pivot for the US Labor Market For a considerable period, the Federal Reserve’s primary battleground has been inflation, working to cool down an overheating economy. However, Governor Bowman’s comments highlight a crucial policy pivot. She suggests that the central bank’s focus should now shift more directly towards its employment mandate. The Fed operates under a dual mandate: to achieve maximum employment and maintain stable prices. This re-emphasis on the US labor market signals a potential change in how the Fed prioritizes these goals. It implies that policymakers are increasingly concerned about the human cost of a slowing economy, recognizing that a healthy job market is fundamental to overall economic stability and prosperity. How Might This Impact Future Fed Decisions and Your Investments? This change in perspective could have significant implications for future monetary policy. If the US labor market continues to soften, the Fed might become less inclined to raise interest rates further. They could even consider rate cuts sooner than previously anticipated. Such decisions directly influence borrowing costs for consumers and businesses, affecting everything from mortgages to business investments. Investors, including those in the cryptocurrency space, often watch these signals closely. Shifts in monetary policy can ripple through global financial markets, impacting liquidity and risk appetite. For instance, lower interest rates can sometimes make riskier assets, like cryptocurrencies, more attractive compared to traditional investments. Navigating the Evolving Economic Landscape The evolving economic landscape, marked by a potentially weakening US labor market, presents both challenges and opportunities. Policymakers face the delicate task of balancing inflation control with employment support. For individuals, understanding these shifts can help in career planning and financial decisions. Businesses might need to adapt their strategies to changing consumer behaviors and labor availability. Staying informed about these macroeconomic trends is vital for making sound financial choices, whether you are planning your next career move, considering a major purchase, or managing your investment portfolio. The Fed’s stance on the labor market is a powerful indicator of the economic path ahead. Summary: A New Economic Chapter Unfolds Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman’s recent statements about a weaker US labor market mark a significant moment in current economic discourse. Her call for the Fed to pivot its focus from inflation to employment signals a new chapter in monetary policy. This shift has broad implications, influencing interest rate decisions, market sentiment, and the overall economic outlook. As the Fed recalibrates its approach, understanding these dynamics becomes paramount for individuals and investors alike, shaping how we navigate the economy in the coming months. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is the Federal Reserve’s dual mandate? The Federal Reserve has two primary goals: to achieve maximum sustainable employment and to maintain stable prices (control inflation). 2. Who is Michelle Bowman? Michelle Bowman is a Governor on the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, playing a key role in setting U.S. monetary policy. 3. How does a weaker US labor market affect average citizens? A weaker labor market can mean fewer job opportunities, slower wage growth, and increased competition for jobs, potentially impacting household income and spending power. 4. Could a weaker labor market lead to lower interest rates? Yes, if the labor market weakens significantly, the Fed might consider pausing interest rate hikes or even implementing cuts to stimulate economic activity and employment. 5. What does this shift mean for inflation? A focus on employment over inflation could imply that the Fed believes inflationary pressures are either moderating or that the risks to employment now outweigh the risks of inflation. However, they still aim for stable prices. 6. How might this impact cryptocurrency markets? Macroeconomic shifts, like potential changes in interest rates due to a weaker US labor market, can influence overall market liquidity and investor sentiment, which often has ripple effects on the highly interconnected cryptocurrency markets. We hope this article helps you understand the significant implications of Governor Bowman’s statements. If you found this information valuable, please consider sharing it with your network on social media to help others stay informed about these crucial economic developments! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post Crucial Shift: Fed’s Bowman Reveals Weaker US Labor Market, Sparks Policy Debate first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
