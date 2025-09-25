2025-09-28 Sunday

Wiadomości krypto

Zanurz się w najgorętszych wiadomościach krypto i aktualizacjach rynkowych
Apple Adds Bitcoin Feature to iMessage, Boosts Best Wallet Adoption

Apple Adds Bitcoin Feature to iMessage, Boosts Best Wallet Adoption

The post Apple Adds Bitcoin Feature to iMessage, Boosts Best Wallet Adoption appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. iMessage is now capable of handling direct Bitcoin transmissions after a US judge ordered Apple to loosen its restrictions on in-app crypto payments. Macadamia Wallet rolled out an update on the 23rd of September that allows users to send eCash Bitcoin payments using the Cashu protocol, a Lightning-based layer for Bitcoin, directly over iMessage. It’s still a relatively novel feature, but future digital wallets could make heavy use of iMessage as a direct transfer mechanism. In turn, that would push crypto adoption for mobile users as a whole, leading to greater inflows into the crypto market. We’ll be looking at an existing mobile-first digital wallet, Best Wallet, that makes the crypto purchasing process on mobile seamless. We’ll also be discussing how Best Wallet Token ($BEST) improves that experience, but first let’s look at Apple’s current position on crypto. Will Apple Join the Crypto Race? Apple is yet to officially offer crypto services through iOS, relying on third-parties to provide crypto support. Until May 2025, developers could not offer features through iOS apps that required crypto to unlock. Additionally, Apple required a 30% cut of blockchain fees for transactions sent using Apple apps. Without a polished entry into the cryptomarket, Apple risks falling behind competitors. Samsung’s Galaxy phones already support hardware crypto wallets and Google has generally taken a more permissive approach to crypto apps on the Google Play store. However, Apple’s vast user base and ecosystem integration could play massively into its favour if the technology giant is able to develop an in-house crypto payment system that synergizes with Apple Pay. In the meantime, third party mobile wallet solutions like Best Wallet are dominating the market. Let’s discuss how Best Wallet is providing easy-to-use crypto services in the absence of an official crypto wallet app from Apple, as well as…
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02226-0.08%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011487-3.78%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00495-2.17%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 00:43
Udostępnij
Adam Back Defends Bitcoin Nodes Amid Criticism

Adam Back Defends Bitcoin Nodes Amid Criticism

The post Adam Back Defends Bitcoin Nodes Amid Criticism appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Adam Back, Blockstream CEO, has argued against undermining the decentralization of P2P nodes. He highlighted the dissent as a threat to the core sovereignty that Bitcoin was built to uphold. Back encourages decision-making on the basis of upholding safety and stability, not to promote politics. The co-founder and CEO of Blockstream has issued a stern warning to critics of Bitcoin’s BTC $111 661 24h volatility: 1.5% Market cap: $2.22 T Vol. 24h: $58.41 B peer-to-peer (P2P) node network. Building on his extensive experience in the blockchain industry, he argued that undermining the decentralization of P2P nodes is a great threat to the core sovereignty that Bitcoin (BTC) was built to uphold. Adam Back Encourages Informed Decision for Blockchain Adam Back started his post on X by stating that “Those who refuse to learn from history are doomed to repeat it.” He continued by establishing that running decentralized and anonymous P2P nodes is the hinge for individual sovereignty. The Blockstream executive noted that the principle of decentralization is supported by decades of empirical evidence and legal precedents. Those who refuse to learn from history, are doomed to repeat it. Running p2p nodes, too decentralized and anonymous to stop, is what defends individual sovereignty. Self-watering down p2p systems won’t help them stay robust, it’s just a slippery slope. Arguing decentralization… — Adam Back (@adam3us) September 25, 2025 Over the past 16 years since Bitcoin’s launch, the coin has relied on its decentralized architecture to resist censorship and withstand attacks. According to Back, the recent criticism of P2P nodes represents a “slippery slope” toward centralization. This debate has grown out of rising discontent with Bitcoin Core, the software that powers the network’s nodes. Developers have faced criticism for allegedly centralizing control and overriding user preferences. Back, however, emphasized that the ecosystem…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011487-3.78%
Core DAO
CORE$0.3858+0.44%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001569+0.38%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 00:41
Udostępnij
Silver price today: rises on September 25

Silver price today: rises on September 25

The post Silver price today: rises on September 25 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Silver prices (XAG/USD) rose on Thursday, according to FXStreet data. Silver trades at $44.78 per troy ounce, up 1.98% from the $43.91 it cost on Wednesday. Silver prices have increased by 54.97% since the beginning of the year. Unit measure Silver Price Today in USD Troy Ounce 44.78 1 Gram 1.44 The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, stood at 83.82 on Thursday, down from 85.09 on Wednesday. Silver FAQs Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets. Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold’s. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices. Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of…
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 00:06
Udostępnij
Bitcoin Price Drops Below $111,000 and Here’s What’s Next

Bitcoin Price Drops Below $111,000 and Here’s What’s Next

The post Bitcoin Price Drops Below $111,000 and Here’s What’s Next appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Price Dips Below $111,000 Bitcoin ($BTC) has fallen under the $111,000 mark, sparking renewed concerns across the crypto market. The latest drop represents a decisive test of Bitcoin’s resilience as traders eye critical support zones for clues about the next move. BTC is trading at $110,983, slipping under short-term moving averages, with the 50-day SMA ($114,262) now acting as resistance. BTC/USD 1-day chart – TradingView Chart Analysis: Support and Resistance Looking at the daily chart, $Bitcoin is currently sitting just above its true support line at $110,000. This zone has historically been a strong level where buyers tend to step in, preventing deeper sell-offs. Immediate Resistance: $114,200 (50-day SMA) Major Resistance: $118,600 Key Support: $111,350 (broken intraday) Critical Support: $110,000 The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is hovering near 40.42, signaling bearish momentum but also nearing oversold territory, where rebounds often occur. Two Possible Scenarios Ahead 1. Rebound from $110,000 If Bitcoin holds above $110,000, we could see a technical rebound. A bounce here may push BTC back toward the $114,000–$116,000 range, with momentum potentially extending to $118,600 if volume supports the move. 2. Confirmed Crash if $110,000 Breaks Should Bitcoin close decisively below $110,000, it would confirm a breakdown of critical support. In this case, BTC could accelerate losses, with the next major target aligning near the 200-day SMA ($104,000). A fall below this level risks triggering panic selling, opening the door for an extended bearish cycle. Source: https://cryptoticker.io/en/bitcoin-price-drops-below-111000-rebound-or-crash/
SphereX
HERE$0.000219-0.45%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011487-3.78%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,379.98+0.19%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 23:47
Udostępnij
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$586 million, mainly due to the short position

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$586 million, mainly due to the short position

PANews reported on September 25th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $586 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $63.09 million in long positions and $522 million in short positions. The total liquidation amount for BTC was $91.17 million, and for ETH, $226 million.
Bitcoin
BTC$109,379.98+0.19%
Ethereum
ETH$4,001.13-0.28%
Udostępnij
PANews2025/09/25 23:30
Udostępnij
Raoul Pal Says This Is a 5-Year Market Cycle—Here’s The Exact Time Bitcoin Will Peak

Raoul Pal Says This Is a 5-Year Market Cycle—Here’s The Exact Time Bitcoin Will Peak

Global Macro Investor CEO and founder Raoul Pal has explained why Bitcoin is not yet off to the races, as seen during this time in previous cycles. In his podcast yesterday, Pal claimed that it is because this cycle is different.Visit Website
Palio
PAL$0.003003-0.72%
SphereX
HERE$0.000219-0.45%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002846-1.86%
Udostępnij
The Crypto Basic2025/09/25 23:26
Udostępnij
Blockstream CEO Adam Back Sends Important Message to Bitcoin P2P Node Critics

Blockstream CEO Adam Back Sends Important Message to Bitcoin P2P Node Critics

Blockstream CEO Adam Back took to X to send an important notice to critics of the Bitcoin P2P node system. The post Blockstream CEO Adam Back Sends Important Message to Bitcoin P2P Node Critics appeared first on Coinspeaker.
NODE
NODE$0.06672-4.97%
Suilend
SEND$0.4816+2.99%
Udostępnij
Coinspeaker2025/09/25 23:09
Udostępnij
Honeycomb Protocol has acquired GameShift from Solana Labs

Honeycomb Protocol has acquired GameShift from Solana Labs

PANews reported on September 25 that Blockworks has reported that Honeycomb Protocol has acquired GameShift from Solana Labs, combining two complementary technology stacks to drive Web3 games into the mainstream consumer market. Terms of the transaction have not been disclosed. GameShift was originally developed internally by Solana Labs to simplify the process of adding Web3 elements to games, eliminating the need for game studios to rely on professional blockchain engineers. The merged platform combines developer tools with the Web3 user experience to solve the distribution, monetization, and usability problems that hinder the popularization of Web3 games. The plan is to build GameShift into a "consumer portal" to lower the entry threshold for non-crypto game players through features such as gas-free wallets and seamless transactions, while leveraging Honeycomb's SDK to provide underlying game logic and high-performance compression technology to significantly reduce on-chain costs.
Notcoin
NOT$0.001569+0.38%
SQUID MEME
GAME$36.1525-1.79%
Portal
PORTAL$0.03762+1.45%
Udostępnij
PANews2025/09/25 23:02
Udostępnij
Crypto Updates: Ozak AI Builds Buzz, BlockchainFX Tops $7M, Pepeto Presale Passes $6.8M, BlockDAG Locks $0.0013 In 24 Hours

Crypto Updates: Ozak AI Builds Buzz, BlockchainFX Tops $7M, Pepeto Presale Passes $6.8M, BlockDAG Locks $0.0013 In 24 Hours

The Crypto Presale field is finally separating leaders from noise, with a few names pulling real capital for different reasons. Ozak AI is attracting investors chasing AI exposure, already logging $2.6 million alongside fresh partnerships. BlockchainFX is pitching a multi-asset super app, clearing $7 million and rolling out a presale Visa card for its base. Pepeto, a rising Meme coin pick for […]
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1225-1.76%
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.005311-1.37%
RealLink
REAL$0.06738+4.74%
Udostępnij
Tronweekly2025/09/25 23:00
Udostępnij
Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC Could Drop to $100K If Support Gives Way

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC Could Drop to $100K If Support Gives Way

Highlights: Bitcoin is trading at the $111,534 support level A push through this support could see BTC drop to $100k in the short term Fears that markets are overextended could trigger such a correction  Bitcoin (BTC) is in the red today, down by 0.54% to trade at $111,949.68. This reflects the correction across the broader market in the last 24 hours. A surge has followed the price correction in trading volumes. They are up by 5.74% to trade at $51.54 billion. This could indicate that holders are liquidating their holdings in the short term. It aligns with the growing sentiment that the market could be headed for a correction after an overextended rally.  The ongoing minor selloff in BTC is also reflected in the number of liquidations in the last 24 hours. In this period, total cryptocurrency market liquidations have shot up to $1.8 billion, with Bitcoin taking up 17% of these liquidations. September has a reputation for pain in crypto, and this year is proving no different. A sudden cascade of liquidations has rattled both majors and alts. Let’s see the details on-chain 1. 𝐋𝐢𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 $1.8BThe crypto market witnessed one of its biggest… pic.twitter.com/d6OnRR2P7F — Donnie (@Donnie100x) September 25, 2025 Analysts Point to Short-Term Profit-Taking as Driver of Correction Analysts attribute this correction to short-term profit-taking rather than a change in fundamentals. One analyst has noted that the correction in the price of Bitcoin is due to an unwinding of leverage in the market. At the same time, long traders are not taking new positions in the market. This is because Bitcoin is trending towards support, and many are waiting to see if the support holds. If the support fails and traders expect the price to drop below $100k, then short sellers could get bolder, further triggering a downside cascade in Bitcoin price. Such sentiment could be driven by recent remarks by the Fed Chairman that assets are overvalued. Essentially, bulls have less incentive to take long positions than short positions. FED Chair Jerome Powell admitted today that equity prices are “fairly highly valued!”– Interesting choice of words, "the most overvalued ever" = “fairly highly valued!” pic.twitter.com/q0qSQNthvh — BraVoCycles Newsletter (@BraVoCycles) September 23, 2025 Start of Monetary Easing Cycle Could Send BTC Higher However, in the long term, Bitcoin will likely continue going higher. The fundamentals and the broader macro environment support long-term upside momentum. Starting with the macro environment, the Federal Reserve recently cut interest rates by 0.25 basis points. While it is small and unclear when the next rate hike will take place, the move has strong significance. JUST ANNOUNCED: The Federal Reserve has just CUT RATES by 0.25%. Thanks, President Trump! #BullMarket Fed Chair Jerome Powell: "Today, the Federal Open Market Committee decided to lower our policy interest rate by 1/4 percentage point." THE GOLDEN AGE OF AMERICA BEGINS RIGHT… pic.twitter.com/2Y6HImPR4q — AJ Huber (@Huberton) September 17, 2025 It indicates that the monetary easing cycle has started overall and that interest rates will keep going lower into 2026. The result is that in the near future, liquidity will keep flowing into risk-on assets such as stocks and cryptocurrencies. As the number one cryptocurrency, BTC could see its value increase significantly in the short to medium term as liquidity flows into the market.  Government Policy Increasingly Favors Bitcoin Growth There is also the fact that governments are now increasingly pro-cryptocurrencies. The US recently had a roundtable of cryptocurrency industry leaders to discuss anchoring a Bitcoin Strategic Reserve into law. In many other countries, regulations are getting clearer and favor cryptocurrency investments, particularly Bitcoin. Michael Saylor just went live on CNBC calling for the USA to buy 1 million Bitcoin. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. Digital gold for a digital nation. #Bitcoin #BTC #Crypto pic.twitter.com/QsXtz5TjF0 — Michczy (@czy_mich) September 23, 2025 This is a big deal as it incentivizes institutional money to continue investing in Bitcoin in the future. This could see Bitcoin rally to new highs in the future. The growing inflows into ETFs further add to the underlying demand for Bitcoin in the future. It makes the case for rally to prices above $130k in the short term.  Technical Analysis – BTC Trading at Critical Support After the correction in the last 24 hours, Bitcoin is trading at the $111,534 support. If bears push Bitcoin through this support, a correction to prices as low as $100k could follow. Source: TradingView On the other hand, if there is a rebound off the $111,534 support, then a rally to $113,822 resistance could follow. A strong rebound through this resistance could pave the way for a rally to $116,093 in the short term. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
Bitcoin
BTC$109,379.98+0.19%
EPNS
PUSH$0.02821-0.28%
RedStone
RED$0.4575-2.55%
Udostępnij
Coinstats2025/09/25 22:31
Udostępnij

Popularne wiadomości

Więcej

Developers of This Altcoin Bought Back a Large Amount of Tokens from the Market and Burned Them Immediately

ZNS, XRPL, and Layer3 Advance User-Owned Decentralized Identity

SEO Title:Vitalik Buterin’s Vision Reveals Ethereum’s Next Big Phase

Tehran faces UN sanctions after missing 30-day deadline to meet Western demands

Crypto treasury companies pose a similar risk to the 2000s dotcom bust