Giełda MEXC
/
Wiadomości krypto
/
2025-09-28 Sunday
Wiadomości krypto
Zanurz się w najgorętszych wiadomościach krypto i aktualizacjach rynkowych
Cloudflare unveils NET Dollar stablecoin for AI internet economy
The post Cloudflare unveils NET Dollar stablecoin for AI internet economy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cloudflare announced on Thursday that it will launch NET Dollar, a US dollar-backed stablecoin designed to support payments for the “agentic web,” a term describing an internet where autonomous AI agents transact on behalf of users. The company said NET Dollar will allow instant, secure, and globally accessible transactions, enabling developers, creators, and AI systems to monetize content and services through microtransactions. Personal agents could use it to book flights or order groceries in real time, while business agents might be instructed to pay suppliers automatically once a delivery is confirmed. The initiative marks a shift from the ad-based business model that has dominated the internet for decades. Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince said the company’s goal is to provide “financial rails” that match the speed of the modern web, supporting fractional payments that reward originality and sustain creativity. NET Dollar is also being positioned as a foundation for new business models that reward originality. Creators would be compensated for unique content, developers could monetize APIs and applications, and AI firms would be expected to pay back into the ecosystem by compensating content sources. To support interoperability, Cloudflare is contributing to open standards such as the Agent Payments Protocol and x402, designed to make sending and receiving payments simpler across geographies and currencies. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/cloudflare-unveils-net-dollar-stablecoin-for-ai-internet-economy
NET
$0.00007319
-0.06%
AI
$0.1223
-1.92%
COM
$0.011487
-3.78%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 00:32
Udostępnij
Final Spot XRP And Solana ETF Amendments Expected This Week: Expert
The US crypto ETF market is bracing for a decisive stretch after the SEC’s approval of “generic listing standards” last week opened a streamlined path for spot XRP and Solana ETFs—alongside products beyond bitcoin and ether. With exchanges now able to list qualifying commodity-based ETPs without a bespoke 19b-4 approval, applicants for spot XRP and […]
XRP
$2.7902
+0.11%
EXPERT
$0.000895
+0.90%
NOW
$0.00495
-2.17%
Udostępnij
Bitcoinist
2025/09/26 00:30
Udostępnij
Anchorage to expand stablecoin team ahead of USAT launch
Anchorage Digital Bank is ramping up hiring as it prepares to more than double its stablecoin unit. The federally chartered crypto-native bank plans to expand its current 20-person stablecoin team over the next 12 months as demand for crypto dollars explodes in the U.S., and as new federal legislation clears the way for larger stablecoin […]
BANK
$0.07406
-3.27%
MORE
$0.07639
+2.15%
U
$0.010398
+0.45%
Udostępnij
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/26 00:27
Udostępnij
CHF softens after SNB holds rates – BBH
The post CHF softens after SNB holds rates – BBH appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Swiss Franc (CHF) underperformed after the SNB kept its policy rate at 0%, but persistent safe-haven demand offsets concerns over a potential negative rate, while the central bank downgraded 2026 GDP growth due to elevated US tariffs, BBH FX analysts report. GDP outlook downgraded amid US tariffs “CHF underperformed after the Swiss National Bank (SNB) left the policy rate at 0%, as expected. The SNB signaled that the bar for negative rates is high but cannot be ruled out. In fact, SNB President Martin Schlegel reiterated that the bank is prepared to cut further if required.” “Otherwise, the SNB’s medium-term inflation forecast remains unchanged and within the range of price stability. The SNB downgraded its 2026 GDP growth projection to “just under 1%” from for 1% to 1.5% previously due to significantly higher US tariffs. Therefore, any settlement of the trade dispute with the US would lower the risk of the SNB resorting to a negative policy rate.” “The swaps market continues to imply nearly 50% odds of a 25bps SNB rate cut to a low of -0.25% in the next 12 months. Regardless, CHF safe haven status more than outweighs the drag to the currency from the likelihood of negative rates.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/chf-softens-after-snb-holds-rates-bbh-202509250933
COM
$0.011487
-3.78%
SAFE
$0.3689
-1.01%
BANK
$0.07406
-3.27%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 00:21
Udostępnij
Fed’s Bowman Reveals Weaker US Labor Market, Sparks Policy Debate
The post Fed’s Bowman Reveals Weaker US Labor Market, Sparks Policy Debate appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crucial Shift: Fed’s Bowman Reveals Weaker US Labor Market, Sparks Policy Debate Skip to content Home Crypto News Crucial Shift: Fed’s Bowman Reveals Weaker US Labor Market, Sparks Policy Debate Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/fed-bowman-us-labor-market/
COM
$0.011487
-3.78%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 00:08
Udostępnij
Dogecoin, AVAX, or BlockDAG: Which Sparks the Next Big Crypto Run?
This market offers three very different bets. A potential Dogecoin (DOGE) price rally hangs in the balance, with a clean daily close above $0.29 being crucial. If it fails again, the chart is likely to revisit $0.24–$0.26. Meanwhile, an AVAX (AVAX) price rally depends on $36 breaking with volume as TVL, DEX activity, and stablecoin [...] The post Dogecoin, AVAX, or BlockDAG: Which Sparks the Next Big Crypto Run? appeared first on Blockonomi.
AVAX
$28.71
+0.27%
DOGE
$0.22988
-0.26%
Udostępnij
Blockonomi
2025/09/26 00:00
Udostępnij
Trump Weighs Sommers, Hauptman for CFTC Chair Role
The post Trump Weighs Sommers, Hauptman for CFTC Chair Role appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The White House is weighing Jill Sommers and Kyle Hauptman as potential picks to lead the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). A source close to the process said both names have surfaced as the administration accelerates the search for a new chair. Two Pro-Crypto Candidates Emerge as Front-Runners for CFTC Leadership According to popular journalist Eleanor Terrett, Sommers and Hauptman are among the most serious candidates now under consideration. Their appearance on the shortlist comes as Washington seeks to resolve leadership uncertainty at the CFTC. Sommers is a former CFTC commissioner with a decade of experience at Patomak Global Partners. This is a consulting firm founded by former SEC commissioner Paul Atkins. In a recent interview, Atkins stated he is not interested in the CFTC leadership role. Their professional relationship and close friendship have made Sommers a prominent name in regulatory circles. Her record at the CFTC showed openness to market innovation, and she has been described as supportive of digital asset development. Hauptman currently serves as the thirteenth chairman of the National Credit Union Administration. Before joining the NCUA, he was a senior vice president at investment bank Jefferies, where he traded U.S. Treasuries and futures. In addition, his experience in both regulatory oversight and traditional markets has positioned him as a credible candidate. The Shortlist By Trump Suggests Pro-Crypto Direction For The CFTC The fact that both Sommers and Hauptman are supporters of cryptocurrencies is one of the main clues in the discussion about the future of regulations regarding digital assets in Washington. Furthermore,, market participants argue that the next chair will shape the direction of U.S. policy in this sector. The renewed focus on candidates follows a previous report that the administration had restarted vetting after Brian Quintenz’s confirmation stalled amid his clash with the Winklevoss twins.…
TRUMP
$7.579
+0.45%
COM
$0.011487
-3.78%
WHITE
$0.0002985
+8.62%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 23:58
Udostępnij
Honeycomb Protocol acquires Solana Labs’ GameShift platform
The post Honeycomb Protocol acquires Solana Labs’ GameShift platform appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is a segment from the Lightspeed newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe. Honeycomb Protocol has acquired GameShift from Solana Labs, combining two complementary tech stacks to push Web3 gaming into the consumer mainstream. Deal terms remain confidential. Honeycomb co-founder Karthik M told Blockworks exclusively: “Our vision for Honeycomb + GameShift is we believe consumer crypto is the next big unlock that needs to happen for us to move the industry forward.” “We see Solana positioned very well for consumer adoption.” On the developer side, Honeycomb offers a modular toolkit of onchain game primitives — player profiles, character and resource systems, mission frameworks and staking — delivered via easy-to-integrate SDKs. On the consumer side, GameShift brings a consumer-ready layer: abstracted gasless wallets, fiat payments, embedded marketplaces and seamless onboarding designed to hide blockchain friction for non-crypto natives. GameShift was originally built inside Solana Labs to simplify the process of adding Web3 elements to games so studios wouldn’t need specialized blockchain engineers. Together, the combined platform combines dev tooling to invisible Web3 UX aimed at solving distribution, monetization and usability hurdles that have slowed Web3 gaming adoption. The plan is to make GameShift the “consumer portal” that bridges non-crypto gamers into Web3 with abstracted wallets, gasless transactions and other friction-killers, while Honeycomb’s SDKs powers the underlying game logic and performance-minded compression that slashes onchain costs. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/solana-consumer-portal-acquisition
COM
$0.011487
-3.78%
PUSH
$0.02821
-0.28%
M
$2.29244
-7.40%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 23:53
Udostępnij
Dogecoin Price: Whales and ETF Inflows Shape the Next Big Move
The decline has left the memecoin hovering over an area that could either anchor a fresh recovery or open the […] The post Dogecoin Price: Whales and ETF Inflows Shape the Next Big Move appeared first on Coindoo.
MOVE
$0.1093
-1.62%
MEMECOIN
$0.001141
-6.85%
AREA
$0.00923
-3.04%
Udostępnij
Coindoo
2025/09/25 23:45
Udostępnij
Trump Expected To Sign Today (Updating)
The post Trump Expected To Sign Today (Updating) appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order on Thursday to finalize a deal between the U.S. and TikTok’s Chinese leadership, according to multiple reports, likely placing the social media app in the hands of possibly a trio or more of the world’s wealthiest—and all Trump supporters. The White House has said a deal is expected to be signed with China “in the coming days,” as multiple Trump-supporting billionaires—Larry Ellison, Marc Andreessen, Lachlan Murdoch—may be involved. Anadolu via Getty Images Key Facts As part of a ban approved by Congress in April 2024, ByteDance, TikTok’s China-based owners, are required to divest from the social media app or face a ban in the U.S., though Trump has extended a deadline for ByteDance to do so multiple times and recently proclaimed, “We have a deal on TikTok.” TikTok could be valued anywhere between $40 billion and $50 billion, Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives wrote earlier this year, though that estimate excluded ByteDance’s recommendation algorithm (ByteDance reportedly valued itself at more than $330 billion in August). TikTok is the third-most popular social media app in the U.S. by audience on desktop or mobile with roughly 124.7 million users in August, below Facebook’s 137.3 million and YouTube’s 162.5 million, according to estimates from Similarweb’s digital intelligence services. When Will The Tiktok Deal Be Completed? Trump is expected to sign an executive order on Thursday, which would declare a deal for ByteDance to divest from TikTok’s U.S. operations meets requirements under the 2024 law banning the app, Reuters reported, citing a White House source with knowledge of the matter. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt suggested over the weekend a deal would likely be signed “in the coming days.” What Do We Know About The Deal’s Terms? Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said…
TRUMP
$7.579
+0.45%
SIGN
$0.07686
-1.17%
COM
$0.011487
-3.78%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 23:45
Udostępnij
Popularne wiadomości
Więcej
Developers of This Altcoin Bought Back a Large Amount of Tokens from the Market and Burned Them Immediately
ZNS, XRPL, and Layer3 Advance User-Owned Decentralized Identity
SEO Title:Vitalik Buterin’s Vision Reveals Ethereum’s Next Big Phase
Tehran faces UN sanctions after missing 30-day deadline to meet Western demands
Crypto treasury companies pose a similar risk to the 2000s dotcom bust