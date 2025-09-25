2025-09-28 Sunday

Wiadomości krypto

Zanurz się w najgorętszych wiadomościach krypto i aktualizacjach rynkowych
RedotPay Achieves Unicorn Status with $47M Raise and Global Expansion

RedotPay Achieves Unicorn Status with $47M Raise and Global Expansion

TLDR RedotPay has raised $47 million in funding, achieving a valuation of over $1 billion. The funding round included investments from Coinbase Ventures, Galaxy Ventures, and Vertex Ventures. RedotPay offers services such as stablecoin cards, multi-currency wallets, and international payout solutions. The company has over 5 million users across more than 100 markets and reports [...] The post RedotPay Achieves Unicorn Status with $47M Raise and Global Expansion appeared first on CoinCentral.
1
1$0.008331-4.28%
Collector Crypt
CARDS$0.1694+1.31%
Multichain
MULTI$0.03704+4.10%
Udostępnij
Coincentral2025/09/26 00:43
Udostępnij
Top 3 Meme Coins to Flip $550 into $11,000 as Investors Look Beyond Dogecoin’s Latest Pump

Top 3 Meme Coins to Flip $550 into $11,000 as Investors Look Beyond Dogecoin’s Latest Pump

The post Top 3 Meme Coins to Flip $550 into $11,000 as Investors Look Beyond Dogecoin’s Latest Pump appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Dogecoin (DOGE) may still dominate headlines, but its size makes it increasingly difficult for investors to see massive gains. With DOGE trading near $0.26 and holding a $40 billion market cap, even a rally to $0.50 would only deliver a 2x return. For investors chasing 20x opportunities that could turn $550 into more than $11,000, …
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002351+1.16%
LOOK
LOOK$0.03564+9.72%
Udostępnij
CoinPedia2025/09/26 00:43
Udostępnij
Shiba Price Prediction, And Why Pepeto Is The Best Crypto Investment to Make

Shiba Price Prediction, And Why Pepeto Is The Best Crypto Investment to Make

That buzz is returning. Shiba Inu (SHIB) is showing signs of life again; renewed burns and an active community have […] The post Shiba Price Prediction, And Why Pepeto Is The Best Crypto Investment to Make appeared first on Coindoo.
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000507+1.19%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002846-1.86%
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.005316-1.28%
Udostępnij
Coindoo2025/09/26 00:42
Udostępnij
CleanSpark Secures $100 Million Credit Facility to Drive Growth

CleanSpark Secures $100 Million Credit Facility to Drive Growth

TLDR CleanSpark has secured a new $100 million Bitcoin-backed credit facility with Two Prime. The financing increases CleanSpark’s total collateralized lending facilities to $400 million. The company plans to use the funds to expand its Bitcoin mining hashrate and invest in high-performance computing. CleanSpark aims to further develop its Digital Asset Management strategies with the [...] The post CleanSpark Secures $100 Million Credit Facility to Drive Growth appeared first on CoinCentral.
Udostępnij
Coincentral2025/09/26 00:31
Udostępnij
What are Meme Coins? All You Need to Know

What are Meme Coins? All You Need to Know

Meme coins are cryptocurrency tokens inspired by trending internet memes. The characters and faces of the memes will be deployed in the cryptocurrency networks, and they will be sold in the market. They stimulate humor and fun a lot, especially in a scenario like the cryptocurrency market, where seriousness is overwhelming. This article will discuss ... Read more The post What are Meme Coins? All You Need to Know appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Memecoin
MEME$0.002351+1.16%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00006434+0.76%
FUNToken
FUN$0.009474+1.13%
Udostępnij
Bitemycoin2025/09/26 00:30
Udostępnij
PEPE, WIF, BONK And Avalon X

PEPE, WIF, BONK And Avalon X

The post PEPE, WIF, BONK And Avalon X appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Meme coins are continuing to attract capital even in 2025. Top contenders like PEPE, Dogwifhat, and Bonk witness daily transaction volume upwards of hundreds of millions. However, at the same time, tokenized property cryptos are gaining attention because of the growth prospects of the RWA market.  One popular name among the RWA crypto presales is Avalon X (AVLX). Experts believe that the altcoin have the potential to beat even the top meme coins as far as ROI is concerned.  What Technical Indicators Say About PEPE Price Prediction? PEPE remains a popular choice as a classic high-beta memecoin. It has deep supply, strong social chatter, and risky growth opportunities. Recent on-chain data show PEPE trading near $0.000009542 with 30-day negative momentum.  Technical indicators, such as technical indicators showing pressure, suggest that traders should expect volatility rather than steady appreciation. Many price models for PEPE in late 2025 point to a mixed outlook, with downside scenarios in the absence of renewed viral volume.  Why is the Dogwifhat Price Falling? WIF price saw a spike a couple of weeks back after a series of community-driven events and positive market movement. However, the price recently dropped by over 6% in the past week to reach $0.79. Market commentary shows WIF holding mid-range volatility, with analyst models projecting modest growth if community engagement and liquidity remain solid. On-chain signals show rising wallet accumulation but also concentrated holdings, which raise risk of sudden price moves when whales move. What Does the BONK Price Prediction Indicate? BONK’s liquidity profile and Solana’s speed have combined to keep it in active trader rotation. BONK Price prediction shows an expected price stability range for the coin. After a 12% decline in the past month, altcoin currently trades at $0.00002018. Key indicators for BONK include Solana network fees, daily active addresses,…
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000925-1.17%
dogwifhat sol
WIF$0.737-1.20%
Bonk
BONK$0.00001919-1.43%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 00:22
Udostępnij
Steve Miran wants the Fed to cut rates by 125–150 basis points this year

Steve Miran wants the Fed to cut rates by 125–150 basis points this year

Donald Trump’s first Federal Reserve appointee, Steve Miran, is once again pressing for deep rate cuts, saying current monetary policy is now too tight and getting tighter by the day. In a lengthy interview aired on Bloomberg, Steve said he wants the Fed to cut rates by 125 to 150 basis points this year, warning […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.579+0.45%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.110127-1.91%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00495-2.17%
Udostępnij
Cryptopolitan2025/09/26 00:15
Udostępnij
U.S. Jobless Claims Drop Amid Weakened Hiring Pace

U.S. Jobless Claims Drop Amid Weakened Hiring Pace

The post U.S. Jobless Claims Drop Amid Weakened Hiring Pace appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: U.S. jobless claims decrease contrasts with hiring stagnation and economic slowdown. Labor market resilience declines, affecting trade and immigration policies. Fed rate cuts respond to rising unemployment duration impacting economic growth. Initial jobless claims in the U.S. fell by 14,000 to 218,000 for the week ending September 20, 2025, as per the U.S. Department of Labor. Weak labor demand and protectionist policies pose challenges to job growth, prompting Federal Reserve interest rate cuts amidst the highest unemployment rate in nearly four years. U.S. Jobless Claims Fall by 14,000 Amid Economic Strain Initial jobless claims in the United States showed a decline, although hiring continues to lag. The U.S. Department of Labor confirmed this data, highlighting the challenges faced by the labor market. Ongoing trade protectionism has contributed to labor demand issues. Despite the decline in claims, the labor market’s overall weakness persists. Protectionist trade policies and restrictive immigration measures are cited as key contributors to labor market challenges. With these policies increasing tariffs to levels not seen in a century, businesses remain hesitant to expand their workforce. “Initial claims for unemployment insurance fell by 14,000 to 218,000 for the week ending September 20, reflecting fluctuations in the labor market.” — U.S. Department of Labor Official Ethereum Price Volatility Amid Broader Economic Policies Did you know? Historically, spikes in initial jobless claims often lead to Federal Reserve monetary interventions, a pattern seen during both the pandemic and trade wars. Ethereum currently trades at $4,001.04, with a market cap of $482.94 billion. Over the past 90 days, ETH price rose by 64.44%, though recent 24-hour metrics report a 4.25% drop. Data from CoinMarketCap revealed this amid recent market volatilities. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 13:20 UTC on September 25, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Experts from Coincu identify potential ripple…
Union
U$0.010398+0.45%
Jobless
JOBLESS$0.0024176-17.58%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011487-3.78%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 00:05
Udostępnij
Pepe Coin Price Prediction: Analysts See Potential for 4x Rally as This Token Emerges as the Next 10x Crypto

Pepe Coin Price Prediction: Analysts See Potential for 4x Rally as This Token Emerges as the Next 10x Crypto

Pepe Coin (PEPE) continues to maintain speculative focus, and analysts see that it has the potential to offer up to a 4x rally if sentiment is risk-on through 2025. As PEPE is a memecoin, its price is reliant considerably on community-driven fervor and broad momentum throughout altcoin trading. In contrast, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is a […]
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000925-1.17%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01179+0.08%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.001141-6.85%
Udostępnij
Cryptopolitan2025/09/26 00:00
Udostępnij
Report: Unicredit, ING Lead 9-Bank Push to Build Euro Stablecoin by 2026

Report: Unicredit, ING Lead 9-Bank Push to Build Euro Stablecoin by 2026

Unicredit, ING and seven other European lenders plan a euro stablecoin, targeting a launch in the second half of 2026 as banks test a homegrown answer to a dollar-centric market. Bloomberg first reported the effort on Thursday. 9 European Lenders Form Consortium to Launch Euro Stablecoin Amid ECB Digital Euro Backdrop According to the report, […]
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07414-3.17%
EPNS
PUSH$0.02813-0.56%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000095--%
Udostępnij
Coinstats2025/09/25 23:30
Udostępnij

Popularne wiadomości

Więcej

Developers of This Altcoin Bought Back a Large Amount of Tokens from the Market and Burned Them Immediately

ZNS, XRPL, and Layer3 Advance User-Owned Decentralized Identity

SEO Title:Vitalik Buterin’s Vision Reveals Ethereum’s Next Big Phase

Tehran faces UN sanctions after missing 30-day deadline to meet Western demands

Crypto treasury companies pose a similar risk to the 2000s dotcom bust