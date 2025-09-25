2025-09-28 Sunday

Bitcoin Voices in the Netherlands: There is Discussion About Establishing a BTC Strategic Reserve

Bitcoin Voices in the Netherlands: There is Discussion About Establishing a BTC Strategic Reserve

The post Bitcoin Voices in the Netherlands: There is Discussion About Establishing a BTC Strategic Reserve appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Dutch government is considering the creation of a strategic Bitcoin reserve alongside the country’s existing gold reserves. A motion tabled in a parliamentary session called on the government to take this step. The motion highlighted that a large portion of the Netherlands’ approximately 600 tons of gold reserves, currently valued at approximately €50 billion, are stored abroad. The MPs demanded that this gold be repatriated as soon as possible, in cooperation with the Dutch Central Bank. It was also noted that fiat currency was losing value due to constantly rising inflation, while gold maintained or increased its value. In this context, the government was also called upon to collaborate with the banking sector to develop “silver or gold savings accounts” that would allow citizens to easily convert their fiat currency into gold. The idea of a strategic Bitcoin reserve is considered to be an unprecedented step in Europe if the Netherlands makes room for digital assets alongside its traditional gold policies. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/bitcoin-voices-in-the-netherlands-there-is-discussion-about-establishing-a-btc-strategic-reserve/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/26 01:25
Bitcoin Miner Strikes $3 Billion AI Data Center Deal With Company, Backed by Google

Bitcoin Miner Strikes $3 Billion AI Data Center Deal With Company, Backed by Google

The post Bitcoin Miner Strikes $3 Billion AI Data Center Deal With Company, Backed by Google appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin 25 September 2025 | 18:05 Cipher Mining has secured one of its largest agreements to date, signing a decade-long partnership with Fluidstack to power next-generation high-performance computing (HPC) infrastructure. The deal, valued at roughly $3 billion, will see Cipher deliver 168 megawatts (MW) of IT capacity at its Barber Lake site in Texas by September 2026. The site, which sits on 587 acres and has the potential to scale up to 500 MW, will be dedicated to serving AI workloads and enterprise compute needs. If both five-year extension options are exercised, the agreement could ultimately generate as much as $7 billion in revenue for Cipher. Adding to the momentum, Google has committed to backstop $1.4 billion of Fluidstack’s lease obligations, a move designed to support financing for the massive build-out. In return, Google will gain warrants representing around a 5.4% equity stake in Cipher. Despite the arrangement, Cipher will keep full ownership of the project and pursue capital markets for additional funding as needed. Cipher’s CEO Tyler Page described the deal as a “transformative step” that positions the company as a major player in the AI data center industry. He added that the agreement is expected to be the first of many as demand for HPC infrastructure continues to climb. For Fluidstack, the partnership reflects its push to deliver computing capacity at scale for leading technology companies. Co-founder César Maklary said the collaboration ensures critical infrastructure for AI firms that depend on ever-expanding computing power. Cipher is currently advancing a 2.4-gigawatt pipeline of data center projects, prioritizing sites for HPC deployments alongside its existing bitcoin mining operations. With Google’s support and Fluidstack’s commitments, the company has signaled its intent to become a central force in the AI data center race. Source The information provided in this article is for…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/26 01:15
3 Bucks Who Could Be Entering Final Training Camp In Milwaukee

3 Bucks Who Could Be Entering Final Training Camp In Milwaukee

The post 3 Bucks Who Could Be Entering Final Training Camp In Milwaukee appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. PHOENIX, ARIZONA – MARCH 24: Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns drives against Kyle Kuzma #18 of the Milwaukee Bucks and Gary Trent Jr. #5 of the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half of the NBA game at PHX Arena on March 24, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jeremy Chen/Getty Images) Getty Images The Milwaukee Bucks will tip off training camp the week of September 29th with hopes of breaking a troubling trend: they haven’t advanced past the first round of the playoffs since 2022. Unlike in years past, the roster looks far less star-heavy. Giannis Antetokounmpo remains the lone perennial All-Star, but roster turnover has pushed Milwaukee out of the NBA championship conversation for the first time since Antetokounmpo emerged as an MVP under Mike Budenholzer in 2018. More change could be coming after this season. Here are three Bucks who might be going through their final training camp in Milwaukee (and no, Giannis isn’t on this list). Andre Jackson Jr. Andre Jackson Jr.’s roster spot is on life support. The Bucks enter training camp with 15 guaranteed contracts, not including Amir Coffey — a dark horse who could make things even tougher on Jackson Jr. Milwaukee gave Jackson Jr. $800,000 in guaranteed money this summer, but pushed his full guarantee date to opening night. If he’s still on the roster then, his salary jumps to $2.2 million. That’s a big “if.” Jackson Jr. has struggled to carve out an offensive role in the NBA. At times, he looks allergic to the basket, as if he forgets it’s even there. His defense is intriguing when he’s not…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/26 00:51
Banxico expected to cut rates 25bps – BBH

Banxico expected to cut rates 25bps – BBH

The post Banxico expected to cut rates 25bps – BBH appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Mexico’s central bank is widely expected to lower the policy rate by 25bps to 7.50% as inflation remains below the Q3 projection, while the country’s solid fundamentals, including positive real rates and balanced current accounts, continue to support the MXN, BBH FX analysts report. Fundamentals remain supportive for MXN “Mexico’s central bank (Banxico) is widely expected to trim the policy rate 25bps to 7.50% (8:00pm London, 3:00pm New York). Mexico headline inflation (3.57% in August and 3.51% in July) is tracking below Banxico’s Q3 projection of 3.8% and argues for additional easing. At the last August 7 meeting, Banxico voted 4-1 to cut the policy rate 25bps to 7.75%.” “The dissenter, Jonathan Heath, favored keeping rates on hold for a second consecutive meeting. The bigger picture remains positive for MXN. Mexico has positive real interest rates, a current account that is roughly in balance and solid net FDI flows.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/banxico-expected-to-cut-rates-25bps-bbh-202509250943
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/26 00:48
Bitcoin Recovers, But Hits The $114,000 Mark

Bitcoin Recovers, But Hits The $114,000 Mark

The post Bitcoin Recovers, But Hits The $114,000 Mark appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sep 25, 2025 at 15:17 // Price The largest cryptocurrency fell to a low of $111,760 before rebounding. BTC price analysis by Coinidol.com. The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen below the moving average lines after failing to break above the $118,000 mark.  Bitcoin price long-term prediction: bearish Bitcoin has been trading in a limited range for the past 48 hours, above the current support and below the moving averages. If the buyers keep the price above the moving average lines, the price will return to a positive trend. It will rally to its current high of $118,000. On the other hand, if it is rejected at the moving average lines, the Bitcoin price would fall. A break below the current support level of $111,000 would cause a drop to a low of $107,000. Buyers are expected to protect the $107,000 support as a drop below this level could push the Bitcoin price to $100,000. Bitcoin is currently at $111,106. Technical indicators Key supply zones: $120,000, $125,000, $130,000 Key demand zones: $100,000, $95,000, $90,000      BTC price indicators analysis The price of BTC has fallen below the horizontal moving average lines as it corrects upwards. On the 4-hour chart, the horizontal moving average lines are sloping downwards, indicating a recent drop. The 21-day SMA is lower than the 50-day SMA, confirming the recent fall. BTC/USD daily chart – September 24, 2025 What’s the next move for BTC? Bitcoin has fallen to a low of $111,000 and has started a price move above the current support. The BTC price is currently moving within a range that is above the $111,000 support and below the moving average lines or resistance at $114,000.…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/26 00:46
Pundit Says People Don’t Realize How Little XRP is Left, Here’s Why

Pundit Says People Don’t Realize How Little XRP is Left, Here’s Why

An XRP community pundit believes most market participants underestimate how scarce XRP's available supply has become. In a recent commentary, Ripple Van Wickle argued that almost half of the entire supply has already been allocated to Ripple, its founders, and a small group of early institutions.Visit Website
The Crypto Basic 2025/09/26 00:39
Cardano at a Crossroads: Can ADA Still Explode 25%?

Cardano at a Crossroads: Can ADA Still Explode 25%?

ADA is flashing mixed signals, but its chances of rallying to $0.95 might have diminished.
Cardano
ADA$0.7817-0.74%
CryptoPotato 2025/09/26 00:33
$TIBBIR: The On-Chain Rise of a New AI-Agent Token

$TIBBIR: The On-Chain Rise of a New AI-Agent Token

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or legal advice. Cryptocurrency investments are highly volatile and carry significant risks, including the potential loss of principal. Always conduct your own research (DYOR) and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions. In the fast-evolving world of decentralized finance and AI-driven ecosystems, $TIBBIR has emerged as a compelling player on the Base blockchain. Launched in January 2025 with a fixed supply of 1 billion tokens, this token — tied to Virtuals Protocol and speculated to be backed by fintech heavyweights like Ribbit Capital — is making waves. With over 56,000 holders, $3.5 million in liquidity, and a smart contract designed for governance and AI-agent economies, $TIBBIR is more than just another memecoin. Let’s dive into the on-chain and structural facts behind this project, explore its significance, and verify the details with trusted resources. The Basics: Launch and Tokenomics $TIBBIR hit the market with a stealth launch on January 11, 2025, sparking buzz across crypto communities. Its tokenomics are straightforward: a fixed total supply of 1,000,000,000 tokens, all in circulation with no vesting, unlocks, or inflationary emissions. This scarcity model aligns with the ethos of many successful DeFi projects, ensuring predictability for holders and developers alike. Why it matters: A fixed supply eliminates dilution risks, giving $TIBBIR a stable foundation for long-term value accrual. Unlike tokens with complex emission schedules, $TIBBIR’s simplicity appeals to both retail investors and institutional players. Community and Liquidity: A Growing Ecosystem As of September 2025, $TIBBIR boasts ~56,000 unique holders, a strong indicator of community adoption. On-chain data varies slightly (e.g., 47,286 on BaseScan), reflecting snapshot differences. This broad distribution suggests $TIBBIR has captured attention beyond early adopters, likely fueled by its ties to Virtuals Protocol’s “AgentFi” vision — where AI agents drive on-chain financial activities.The token’s primary liquidity pool, TIBBIR/VIRTUAL on Uniswap V2 (Base), holds approximately $3.5 million in liquidity. Recent snapshots show values fluctuating between $3.18M and $3.5M, with 8.67M TIBBIR tokens ($1.7M) paired against VIRTUAL. This deep liquidity ensures smooth trading and reduces slippage, a critical factor for DeFi tokens aiming for mainstream adoption.Why it matters: A diverse holder base and robust liquidity signal a healthy ecosystem. The TIBBIR/VIRTUAL pair’s stability reflects confidence from liquidity providers, while the growing holder count hints at organic community interest. Smart money wallets have also accumulated 5.8% more of the supply in the last 30 days, per on-chain analytics.$TIBBIR Symmetrical Triangle Chart. Courtesy of @beka_web3 (X post) September 24,&nbsp;2025 The cryptocurrency $TIBBIR dances to its own rhythm, boasting a 13.40% gain over the past week¹. The chart above unveils a symmetrical triangle pattern, a masterpiece of market artistry, where marvels at its breathtaking range — a testament to its organic, almost poetic growth. With a potential breakout above $0.24 soaring toward $0.30, this natural ascent (see Figure 1) captivates the crypto world! @beka_web3 Contract Design: Built for&nbsp;AgentFi Unlike typical memecoins, $TIBBIR is deployed as a minimal proxy of the Virtuals AgentToken standard, an upgradeable contract using OpenZeppelin’s libraries (e.g., Ownable2Step, EnumerableSet). This design enables governance features like tax/fee adjustments, treasury management, and hooks for AI-agent economies, such as on-chain tipping or NFT purchases. As part of the Agent Commerce Protocol (ACP), $TIBBIR supports multi-agent commerce and coordination, positioning it as a utility token for Virtuals’ ecosystem.Why it matters: The minimal proxy ensures flexibility, allowing $TIBBIR to evolve without redeploying. Its governance and integration capabilities make it a cornerstone of AgentFi, not just a speculative asset. The Bigger Picture: $TIBBIR’s Role in&nbsp;AgentFi $TIBBIR is a key component of Virtuals Protocol, described as the “Wall Street for AI agents,” which enables tokenized AI agents to transact and compete on-chain. The project is led by CEO Jansen Teng, an Imperial College London graduate with ventures like CIPTA and ThinAir Water, and Wee Kee Tiew, who brings private equity and consulting experience from BCG, Creador, and AnaCap. Their vision is to create an ecosystem where AI agents handle complex financial tasks, with $TIBBIR as the native currency.The token’s buzz partly stems from speculation about ties to Ribbit Capital, a fintech VC known for backing Robinhood and Coinbase. SEC filings show Tibbir Holdings LLC, managed by Ribbit founder Micky Malka, holds 102,183 Robinhood shares SEC Schedule 13G/A, Dec 2024 and is referenced in a February 2025 Form 4 SEC Form 4, Feb 2025. The naming similarity (“Tibbir” vs. “Ribbit”) fuels speculation, but no evidence confirms Ribbit Capital’s direct involvement in $TIBBIR’s creation, funding, or governance. This remains a narrative driver, not a verified fact.Utility today is limited to token-gated community access, such as the “Yap” forum, a Virtuals platform where $TIBBIR holders access exclusive discussions and early agent-driven features. Future integrations could enable $TIBBIR to power AI-driven commerce, like automated trading or NFT interactions. Speculation around centralized exchange listings (e.g., Coinbase, Robinhood) and KYC integrations via partners like Crossmint adds to the hype X Post on Listings.However, $TIBBIR faces risks. Governance details are unclear, with limited transparency on treasury or fee management. Its reliance on speculative narratives, like the Ribbit connection, could falter without evidence. Liquidity, while robust at $3.5M, is modest compared to top DeFi tokens, and the project lacks proven revenue streams. These challenges highlight $TIBBIR’s experimental nature.Recent X posts and on-chain data suggest growing momentum. A Dune Analytics dashboard tracks $TIBBIR’s flows, showing consistent accumulation by top wallets and rising transaction volumes. The token’s role in Virtuals’ ecosystem positions it as a contender in&nbsp;AgentFi. Final Thoughts: A Token to Watch $TIBBIR’s blend of solid tokenomics, deep liquidity, and a forward-thinking contract design makes it a standout in the crowded crypto landscape. Its 56,000 holders and $3.5M liquidity pool reflect strong community and market support, while its AgentToken framework aligns it with the cutting-edge AgentFi trend. Speculated ties to Ribbit Capital’s fintech expertise could bridge decentralized and traditional finance, especially if CEX listings or KYC rails materialize. $TIBBIR is best seen as an experiment in agent-native economies, balancing credible infrastructure with unverified but powerful market narratives.That said, crypto is volatile, and due diligence is non-negotiable. Track $TIBBIR’s progress via BaseScan, DEX Screener, or Virtuals Protocol’s official channels. For real-time insights, dive into the Dune Analytics dashboard or follow X discussions for community sentiment. Whether you’re an investor, developer, or DeFi enthusiast, $TIBBIR is a token worth keeping on your radar.Disclaimer: Always do your own research (DYOR). Crypto investments carry risks, and market dynamics can shift&nbsp;rapidly. Resources for Further&nbsp;Reading BaseScan: $TIBBIR contract, holder data, and verified&nbsp;code. GeckoTerminal: Liquidity and holder snapshots. Uniswap V2 (Base): Live TIBBIR/VIRTUAL pool&nbsp;stats. Virtuals Protocol: AgentFi, AgentToken, and team&nbsp;details. Dune Analytics: $TIBBIR transaction flows. X: Search “$TIBBIR” or “Virtuals Protocol” for community updates. $TIBBIR: The On-Chain Rise of a New AI-Agent Token was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Ribbita by Virtuals
TIBBIR$0.22273-5.84%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012467-1.17%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1225-1.84%
Medium 2025/09/26 00:09
Nine Major European Banks Unite to Launch Euro Stablecoin

Nine Major European Banks Unite to Launch Euro Stablecoin

Nine of Europe’s largest banks have come together to launch a euro-backed stablecoin, aiming to transform the continent’s digital payments landscape. The initiative will operate under the European Union’s Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) regulation, which governs digital currencies across the region.Visit Website
The Crypto Basic 2025/09/26 00:08
Perp DEX Volume Hits Record $67B as BNB’s Aster Overtakes Hyperliquid

Perp DEX Volume Hits Record $67B as BNB’s Aster Overtakes Hyperliquid

Total perpetual DEX trading volume across major networks surged past $67 billion on Wednesday, marking a second consecutive daily record. Among the leading protocols, Aster, built on BNB Chain, registered a daily volume exceeding $35 billion, half of the entire perpetual DEX market.Visit Website
The Crypto Basic 2025/09/25 23:46
