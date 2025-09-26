2025-09-28 Sunday

Wiadomości krypto

Zanurz się w najgorętszych wiadomościach krypto i aktualizacjach rynkowych
Cloudflare unveils NET Dollar stablecoin to support global AI-driven transactions

Cloudflare unveils NET Dollar stablecoin to support global AI-driven transactions

The post Cloudflare unveils NET Dollar stablecoin to support global AI-driven transactions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Cloudflare has launched NET Dollar, a US-dollar backed stablecoin. NetDollar is designed for instant transactions between AI agents and autonomous systems. Cloudflare, a web infrastructure company, plans to launch NET Dollar, a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin designed for instant and secure transactions between AI agents and autonomous systems. The stablecoin would enable instant, secure payments in the agentic web. The launch aligns with growing demand for stablecoins in AI-driven transactions. In September 2025, platforms like Plume Network integrated USDC for cross-chain transfers, highlighting increased adoption of stablecoins in autonomous systems. Cloudflare’s initiative builds on collaborations in the agentic ecosystem, including support for machine-to-machine payments with USDC. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/cloudflare-netdollar-stablecoin-ai-autonomous-transactions/
LayerNet
NET$0.00007319-0.05%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1225-1.84%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011475+0.82%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 01:44
Udostępnij
Whales and ETF Inflows Shape the Next Big Move

Whales and ETF Inflows Shape the Next Big Move

The post Whales and ETF Inflows Shape the Next Big Move appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins 25 September 2025 | 18:45 Dogecoin has entered a turning point in late September trading, slipping to around $0.23 after a week of steep losses. The decline has left the memecoin hovering over an area that could either anchor a fresh recovery or open the door to another leg lower. Whale Conviction Amid Retail Selling Rather than simply following the charts, the debate now hinges on two competing forces: technical fragility and deep-pocketed confidence. On price action, DOGE has spent months building a wedge-shaped formation, steadily narrowing the range. That squeeze has brought the market back to the same support line that sparked rallies in the past, leaving traders split on whether a breakout higher or a breakdown lower comes next. Away from technicals, whale activity has stolen the spotlight. Blockchain trackers picked up an aggressive accumulation spree this week, with wallets holding between 100,000 and 1 billion DOGE absorbing roughly 2 billion tokens in just 48 hours. That buying spree, worth nearly half a billion dollars, lifted their combined stash above 29 billion coins – a powerful show of conviction in a week marked by heavy retail selling. ETF Momentum Fuels Institutional Interest At the same time, institutional interest is quietly reshaping the outlook. The newly launched REX-Osprey Dogecoin ETF has already seen more than $8.7 million in inflows, despite only debuting last week. The SEC’s broader approval of standardized spot crypto ETF rules has also shortened the path for other issuers, including Grayscale, Bitwise, and 21Shares, all of whom are preparing DOGE products of their own. These funds could transform the memecoin from a retail-dominated asset into a regulated exposure vehicle for mainstream investors. The clash between technical pressure, whale conviction, and institutional demand now defines the narrative. If ETF momentum and whale positioning outweigh chart signals,…
Movement
MOVE$0.1093-1.70%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011475+0.82%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.00114-6.93%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 01:42
Udostępnij
As Lions Lead The Way, NFC North May Be Even Better In 2025

As Lions Lead The Way, NFC North May Be Even Better In 2025

The post As Lions Lead The Way, NFC North May Be Even Better In 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Aidan Hutchinson is capable of taking over a game at any time. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Getty Images If the NFC Central was considered the best division in football last year, it may be even better this season. Start with the Detroit Lions and the focus should be on head coach Dan Campbell, quarterback Jared Goff and edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson. The Lions finished 15-2 last year and matching that record will be difficult, especially after losing both coordinators. Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson left the Lions coaching staff to take over as head coach of the Chicago Bears and he is working hand in hand with Caleb Williams and helping him improve. Aaron Glenn is trying to do the same with the New York Jets and that team has shown some battle even if it is winless in three games. The Lions were dominant on the road in their Week 3 Monday night game against the Baltimore Ravens. There are three rules to football that may seem old school, but by getting the best of the Ravens in all three, they were able to dominate the game by far more than the 38-30 final score. Run the football, protect the quarterback and pressure the opposing quarterback. The Lions outrushed the Ravens 224-85 and the offensive line did not allow the opponents to get to quarterback Jared Goff even once. At the same time, Hutchinson and the Lions defense sacked Lamar Jackson seven times. Campbell said the Lions’ sack explosion did not surprise him in any way. “We know what we’ve got here,” Campbell said. “We don’t need anybody telling us what we do or don’t have. We feel good about it. It takes everybody doing their job, and our guys did that.” If the Lions can do this to…
MAY
MAY$0.0379-0.99%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011475+0.82%
SQUID MEME
GAME$36.3368-1.13%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 01:36
Udostępnij
Elon Musk’s xAI Takes OpenAI to Court Over Secret AI Battles

Elon Musk’s xAI Takes OpenAI to Court Over Secret AI Battles

The post Elon Musk’s xAI Takes OpenAI to Court Over Secret AI Battles appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights Musk’s xAI takes OpenAI to court in explosive AI rivalry Apple unexpectedly dragged into high-stakes legal fight Trade secrets and secret hires push AI war to new level Musk’s xAI Takes OpenAI To Court Over Trade Secrets Elon Musk’s company xAI has filed a lawsuit against OpenAI, accusing the ChatGPT maker of illegally obtaining trade secrets through a targeted recruitment campaign. The complaint, filed in a California federal court, alleges that OpenAI sought to lure away former xAI employees to gain insider knowledge about the Grok chatbot and other proprietary technologies. xAI argues that these new hires leaked confidential material protected by non-disclosure agreements, including details about business plans and ways to optimize large-scale data infrastructure. The discovery allegedly came during an internal investigation into former xAI engineer Xuechen Li, accused of passing sensitive data to OpenAI. Li has yet to respond publicly to the claims. In addition to Li, engineer Jimmy Frature and a senior finance executive have reportedly joined OpenAI from Musk’s venture. According to xAI, this move forms part of a larger effort by its rival to weaken competition in the booming AI industry. Apple Pulled Into The Fight The legal drama doesn’t stop there. In a separate announcement, xAI revealed it had also filed a complaint against Apple, accusing the tech giant of colluding with OpenAI to restrict competition. Apple has not responded to the claims at the time of writing. A Growing Legal Battlefield The lawsuits come against a backdrop of escalating disputes. Earlier this year, Musk sued OpenAI for abandoning what he called its original non-profit mission, accusing it of prioritizing profits over its stated goals. OpenAI hit back with counterclaims, accusing Musk of harassment and unfair tactics. Meanwhile, Musk’s own allies at the Xai project have filed lawsuits against him too,…
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.00000009405+0.07%
Xai
XAI$0.04109+0.17%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1225-1.84%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 01:35
Udostępnij
Federal Reserve Shifts Focus to Employment Concerns

Federal Reserve Shifts Focus to Employment Concerns

The post Federal Reserve Shifts Focus to Employment Concerns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Federal Reserve Governor shifts focus to employment over inflation. Employment risks may influence market sentiment. Cryptocurrencies like BTC and ETH may experience volatility. Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman emphasized a shift from inflation to employment focus due to labor market fragility, signaling potential implications for cryptocurrency markets on September 25. The Federal Reserve’s new stance suggests employment instability may influence asset prices, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, historically sensitive to dovish economic policy approaches. Federal Reserve employment focus This shift carries implications for the economy and major assets, including cryptocurrencies, as market stakeholders assess potential impacts on broader economic stability. The Federal Reserve’s shift prioritizes employment over inflation control. This strategic change aligns with emerging signs of labor market instability, indicating potential monetary policy adjustments to address employment fragility. “Job gains have slowed and downside risks to employment have risen.” – Michelle Bowman, Federal Reserve Governor Cryptocurrency Volatility Tied to Federal Policy Shifts Did you know? The last Federal Reserve policy pivot in 2022 during a regional banking crisis led to increased cryptocurrency prices as markets reacted to changes in monetary policy. Bitcoin (BTC) currently trades at $111,655.59, with a market cap of $2,224,849,861,485.51 and dominance of 58.17%. Over the past 24 hours, BTC fell by 1.31%, showcasing a pattern of volatility amidst macroeconomic announcements. Data from CoinMarketCap was last updated at 14:19 UTC on September 25, 2025. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 14:19 UTC on September 25, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Coincu’s research team suggests that broader employment concerns may lead to adaptive measures in fiscal policy, affecting market liquidity and cryptocurrency trends. Historical patterns reveal that dovish signals from the Fed often lead to increased asset prices within the cryptocurrency market. DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011475+0.82%
MAY
MAY$0.0379-0.99%
Wink
LIKE$0.007908+3.77%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 01:26
Udostępnij
ETHZilla Corporation (ETHZ)Stock:  Announces $47 Million Ethereum Restaking Initiative to Drive High Returns

ETHZilla Corporation (ETHZ)Stock:  Announces $47 Million Ethereum Restaking Initiative to Drive High Returns

TLDR ETHZilla deploys $47M in Ether to Puffer for high-yield restaking strategy. ETHZilla partners with Puffer to boost Ethereum yield and treasury performance. ETHZilla’s $47M investment in Puffer aims to revolutionize Ethereum restaking. ETHZilla enhances cash flow with $47M in ETH for Puffer’s liquid restaking. ETHZilla taps $47M Ether deployment to Puffer, targeting high DeFi [...] The post ETHZilla Corporation (ETHZ)Stock:  Announces $47 Million Ethereum Restaking Initiative to Drive High Returns appeared first on CoinCentral.
Puffer
PUFFER$0.1721-2.32%
Boost
BOOST$0.10249+3.90%
FLOW
FLOW$0.3495-0.28%
Udostępnij
Coincentral2025/09/26 01:18
Udostępnij
Kalshi outpaces Polymarket after pair feature in South Park episode

Kalshi outpaces Polymarket after pair feature in South Park episode

The post Kalshi outpaces Polymarket after pair feature in South Park episode appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto prediction market Kalshi pulled in nearly $1.3 million more than its biggest rival Polymarket after they both launched trades based on an episode of controversial animation South Park featuring the pair. Kalshi had $1.5 million in volume on its “What will the South Park characters say?” market while Polymarket had a more modest $203,000 on markets speculating about what would be said and which of the show’s characters would trade. The episode in general poked fun at the absurdity of prediction markets, with platforms taking bets on whether or not central character Kyle Broflovski’s Jewish mother would strike Gaza and bomb a Palestinian hospital.  Another of the main characters, Cartman, bets that Kyle’s mother won’t bomb a hospital, but convinces everyone that she will so that the potential profits of his “no” bet increase. This market manipulation was called out by Stan, who described it as an illegal conflict of interest.  The episode poked fun Donald Trump Jr, showing him in an advisory role with both prediction markets. It also took a swipe at the perceived power the Trump administration exerts over regulatory bodies, with Trump Jr depicted as having an advisory role with Israel, being on the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the Federal Communications Commission, and holding significant sway in the White House.  For their part, Polymarket and Kalshi, took the episode in good humor, treating it as free promotion. Indeed, Polymarket CEO Shayne Coplan described seeing his company on the show as “surreal,” while Kalshi CEO Tarek Mansour noted the episode “even got the referral bonus right.” Read more: Crypto traders ‘talking to lawyers’ over Polymarket’s Zelenskyy suit bet During the episode, South Park’s Fox News anchors describe the prediction markets as a loophole around gambling laws. Meanwhile, crypto journalist Molly White has previously highlighted how…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011475+0.82%
1
1$0.008323-4.42%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07645+2.27%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 01:14
Udostępnij
Cost Of Star Wars Show ‘The Acolyte’ Surges To Quarter Of A Billion Dollars

Cost Of Star Wars Show ‘The Acolyte’ Surges To Quarter Of A Billion Dollars

The post Cost Of Star Wars Show ‘The Acolyte’ Surges To Quarter Of A Billion Dollars appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ‘The Acolyte’ has cost Disney a quarter of a billion dollars, but the budget didn’t save it from being cancelled after a single season ©2024 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All Rights Reserved. Lucasfilm Ltd. Disney has revealed that the cost of making Star Wars spinoff The Acolyte surged by 10.5% last year ahead of the release of the controversial show. The Acolyte debuted in June on the Disney+ streaming platform but had already caused a disturbance in the force by then due to the diversity of its cast. Set around 100 years before the events of Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, it sees a former Jedi apprentice reuniting with her master to investigate a series of crimes. The Hunger Games’ Amandla Stenberg has dual roles as the ex-student Osha and her evil twin Mae, who is trained by Qimir, a character played by Filipino-Canadian actor Manny Jacinto. British model Jodie Turner-Smith stars as the twins’ mother Aniseya who also leads a coven of witches which wants to induct them. Osha escapes their clutches and goes on the hunt for Mae along with two Jedis played by Deadpool & Wolverine’s Dafne Keen and Rebecca Henderson, wife of The Acolyte’s showrunner Leslye Headland. The diversity of its line-up led to the show being branded woke before it had even debuted which was supposedly the driving force behind its plummeting rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. Just a day after it launched on June 4 its audience score stood at 50% but then even darker clouds began to gather. Overwhelmingly-negative reviews flooded in leaving The Acolyte with an audience score of just 19% which is lower than the notorious 1978 Star Wars: Holiday Special. The cast includes ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ star Dafne Keen Lucasfilm The low score was attributed to…
Starpower
STAR$0.12178+1.34%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011475+0.82%
Threshold
T$0.01529-0.64%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 01:06
Udostępnij
XAU/USD recovery might find resistance at $3,760

XAU/USD recovery might find resistance at $3,760

The post XAU/USD recovery might find resistance at $3,760 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gold has bounced from $3,715 lows, favored by cautious markets as geopolitical tensions remain Technical indicators in the daily chart suggest the possibility of a deeper bearish correction. XAU/USD’s upside attempts are likely to find resistance at the $3,750-3,760 previous support area.   Gold is regaining some of the ground lost on Tuesday. The precious metal has extended its recovery from $3,715 lows, reaching $3,760 area at the moment of writing, where a previous support might have turned into resistance. Bullion is drawing support from the cautious market mood amid the ongoing geopolitical tensions between Russia and its European neighbors. Denmark has reported coordinated drone attacks that have forced the closure of some of the country’s main airports earlier in the day, and all signs point to Russia. Technical Analysis: Gold’s upside momentum seems frail  The pair bounced up from lows, but technical indicators are mixed. The 4-hour RSI is still above the 50 level, but the daily chart suggests that the correction from all-time highs, at $3,770, might be deeper. The Daily RSI shows a bearish divergence, suggesting that the rally from mid-August highs has lost steam, and the MACD hints at an imminent bearish cross. Bulls are likely to be challenged at the previous support area above $3,750, where the pair was contained on September 23. Above here, the September 23 high, at $3,790, and the psychological level at $3,800 would come into target. To the downside, immediate support is at Wednesday´s low of $3,715, ahead of the previous all-time high, in the area of $3,700. Further down, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of last week’s rally, at $3,690, is a common target for corrective reactions. (This story was corrected on September 25 at 09:50 GMT to say that Gold might find resistance at $3,760, and not at $3.760 as…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011475+0.82%
Areon Network
AREA$0.00923-3.04%
Metal Blockchain
METAL$0.37786-0.32%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 01:03
Udostępnij
Melanion Capital aims to raise $58.5 million for Bitcoin treasury

Melanion Capital aims to raise $58.5 million for Bitcoin treasury

The post Melanion Capital aims to raise $58.5 million for Bitcoin treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Melanion Capital, a French investment firm, is raising €50 million ($58.5 million) for a Bitcoin treasury strategy, the first of its kind in Europe. Institutional adoption of Bitcoin as a treasury asset is growing globally, with more companies allocating significant funds into BTC. Melanion Capital, a French private investment firm, aims to raise €50 million (around $58.5 million) for a Bitcoin treasury strategy, positioning itself as Europe’s first private model with funds fully allocated to BTC assets. The initiative reflects growing institutional adoption of Bitcoin treasury strategies across global markets. Companies increasingly follow corporate Bitcoin allocation models, with some firms accumulating substantial holdings. French institutional interest in Bitcoin has accelerated recently. Capital B, formerly known as The Blockchain Group, recently added 552 Bitcoin to its treasury, bringing its holdings to 2,800 BTC valued at $312 million. The trend extends beyond Europe. Brazilian fintech Méliuz secured $32.5 million in an oversubscribed offering to expand its BTC holdings, while Tether-backed Twenty-One Capital raised $685 million through a second note sale specifically for Bitcoin acquisition. Corporate Bitcoin holdings have grown substantially, with some institutional portfolios exceeding 25,000 BTC. Melanion Capital’s fundraising effort positions the Paris-based firm to capitalize on this institutional shift toward cryptocurrency treasury reserves. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/melanion-capital-raises-58m-for-bitcoin-treasury/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011475+0.82%
KIND
KIND$0.001371-34.68%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07645+2.27%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 01:02
Udostępnij

Popularne wiadomości

Więcej

Developers of This Altcoin Bought Back a Large Amount of Tokens from the Market and Burned Them Immediately

ZNS, XRPL, and Layer3 Advance User-Owned Decentralized Identity

SEO Title:Vitalik Buterin’s Vision Reveals Ethereum’s Next Big Phase

Tehran faces UN sanctions after missing 30-day deadline to meet Western demands

Crypto treasury companies pose a similar risk to the 2000s dotcom bust