record growth for the Solana Treasury and 2025 financial results

The post record growth for the Solana Treasury and 2025 financial results appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Upexi, a NASDAQ-listed company specializing in the development, production, and distribution of consumer products, confirms the Solana treasury as a winning strategy, with record financial results. Upexi: Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2025 In the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025, Upexi recorded revenues of $15.8 million. The gross margin stands at approximately $10.7 million, corresponding to a gross margin of 67%. However, the annual report shows a net loss of about $13.7 million. As of September 10, 2025, the outstanding common shares amount to 58,893,261. This figure represents the shareholder base over which the value of the cryptocurrency treasury, particularly Solana, is distributed. Upexi: the expansion of the Solana treasury Since the close of the fiscal year, Upexi has seen extraordinary growth in its Solana treasury. As of June 30, 2025, the company held 735,692 SOL. At the time of the latest update, the reserves have risen to 2,018,419 SOL, marking an increase of 174%. The Net Asset Value (NAV) of the treasury has reached 433 million dollars, calculated at a price of 214.76 dollars per SOL. This represents an increase of 281% compared to the 114 million dollars recorded at the end of June, when the price of SOL was 154.74 dollars. Unrealized Gains and Earnings Per Share The total cost incurred by Upexi for the purchase of SOL was 306 million dollars, with an average price of 151.44 dollars per SOL. The unrealized gain – which accounts for both the price appreciation and the discount on locked SOL – stands at 128 million dollars. This figure marks a growth of approximately 1,300% compared to the 9 million dollars of unrealized gain as of June 30, 2025. The adjusted SOL per share is now 0.0197 (equivalent to 4.23 dollars per share), up by 45% and 101% respectively compared…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 01:38
Crypto Bloodbath: $226M Wiped Out in an Hour – Longs Take the Biggest Hit

The overwhelming majority of the losses came from long positions, which accounted for more than $218 million, while shorts saw […] The post Crypto Bloodbath: $226M Wiped Out in an Hour – Longs Take the Biggest Hit appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/26 01:34
Ohio Agencies Will Soon Process Fees in Bitcoin and Other Cryptos

TLDR: Ohio approves vendor to process cryptocurrency for state fees, starting with Secretary of State office. Secretary LaRose highlights growing demand for crypto payment options among residents and businesses. State Board of Deposit unanimously authorized cryptocurrency payments earlier this year, pending vendor selection. Ohio is among the first U.S. states moving to integrate crypto into [...] The post Ohio Agencies Will Soon Process Fees in Bitcoin and Other Cryptos appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/26 01:30
Can Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Repeat Their Success? Pepeto Targets 100X Growth

The post Can Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Repeat Their Success? Pepeto Targets 100X Growth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 25 September 2025 | 18:42 The reality is clear: if you missed the early rises of Shiba Inu and Dogecoin, trying to replicate those exact rallies isn’t realistic anymore. Larger market caps tend to move more slowly, and the biggest gains are happening elsewhere. Savvy investors are already shifting their focusseeking the best crypto to buy now at early stages where prices are low and momentum can build exponentially. Today’s prime opportunities are often found in presales. That’s why all eyes are on Pepeto (PEPETO), a presale catching the attention of many traders. As an Ethereum meme coin designed to ride the next market cycle, Pepeto isn’t chasing yesterday’s story. It’s an early, culture-focused project gaining traction before the broader crowd joins in. With a major bull run anticipated, Pepeto represents the type of early entry investors should consider now positioned to capitalize on the next big move, before it becomes mainstream news. Why Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Wil Not Repeat 2021 Recall the days when investing just a small amount in Dogecoin or Shiba Inu could turn you into a millionaire overnight. In 2021, DOGE forged millionaires almost instantly, and SHIB’s October peak became legendary. Both are still talked about today: those who got in early still celebrate, while others look back with regret for missing their chance. But let’s be real: the 2021 playbook doesn’t work for DOGE and SHIB anymore. SHIB’s volatility has fallen back to fresh lows, and the SHIB–DOGE pair is now at levels not seen since November 2021. The recent $2.4 million Shibarium flash loan tied to BONE didn’t help confidence either. It’s impossible to ignore the thinning bids and waning enthusiasm. Dogecoin’s growth is limited by an uncapped supply about 5 billion new coins minted each year diluting each rally. Simply…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 01:27
Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Predictions for 2026 Outpaced by Meme Coin Set to Rise from Under $0.0025 to $2.50

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu have held their spots as the biggest names in meme coins, but their current market performance suggests their upside could be limited compared to newer rivals. Dogecoin is sitting around $0.27–$0.28, with buyers needing to push past the $0.30 resistance before any move toward the $0.40–$0.50 range can materialize.  Shiba Inu […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/26 01:19
3 Meme Coins That Could Explode 15,000%: One Dogecoin Challenger Could Do It By Year End

The post 3 Meme Coins That Could Explode 15,000%: One Dogecoin Challenger Could Do It By Year End appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The hunt for the next meme rocket is back on, with Telegram rooms, X Spaces, and trading forums debating which tickers can deliver life-changing upside. Three names keep coming up. Pepeto (PEPETO) is breaking out as a true dogecoin challenger thanks to hot presale traction and a utility edge. Meanwhile, PENGU coin and pump coin …
CoinPedia2025/09/26 01:04
Web3 Emotional AI Startup Neura Secures Backing from Top Firms and Cultural Icons

The post Web3 Emotional AI Startup Neura Secures Backing from Top Firms and Cultural Icons appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. A new player is making waves in the AI space by tackling one of the most elusive frontiers in machine intelligence: emotion. Neura, developed by a former Microsoft AI team, is an emotional AI startup built on Web3 principles. The company has now secured the backing of MH Ventures, CSP DAO, IBC Group, Grammy-winning artist Ne-Yo, and entrepreneur Mario Nawfal. While most AI innovation has focused on logic, efficiency, and generative scale, Neura is betting that the next leap will come not from higher IQ but from deeper EQ. The company is developing agents that not only respond to queries but can also remember emotional context, adapt to individual personalities, and maintain coherent emotional continuity over time. Neura’s architecture fuses multimodal processing, emotion-conditioned decoding, and cultural adaptation to deliver interactions that feel less like a transaction with software and more like a relationship with a presence. In early testing, the company reports that 91.4 percent of users are affected by recognition, and a 78 percent user retention rate is achieved after 90 days—figures that suggest people may be ready for AI that resonates emotionally. What sets Neura apart further is its Web3-native design. By anchoring its agents in decentralized infrastructure, Neura ensures that users own their data and digital relationships rather than ceding them to centralized platforms. This design choice reflects a broader shift toward user sovereignty in the next wave of the internet. Advertisement &nbsp “AI has already proven it can reason and generate. The next leap isn’t IQ—it’s EQ,” the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 01:01
Cipher Mining Gains $3B AI Contract, Google Takes Equity Stake

TLDR: Cipher Mining signs $3B, 10-year HPC colocation deal with Fluidstack for AI infrastructure. Google receives ~5.4% equity stake in Cipher Mining and backs $1.4B of obligations. Barber Lake site set to deliver 168 MW of critical IT load by September 2026. Cipher maintains 2.4 GW HPC pipeline, aiming for next-gen AI data center growth. [...] The post Cipher Mining Gains $3B AI Contract, Google Takes Equity Stake appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/26 00:54
The Environmental Impact of Crypto Mining — Facts vs. Myths

The headline is always the same: “Bitcoin is boiling the oceans.” But is that the whole story? Let’s cut through the noise and look at the…Continue reading on Coinmonks »
Medium2025/09/26 00:48
XRP Price Risks Major Market Crash As Rival Paydax (PDP) Is Set To Outperform Ripple’s Expectations

For several years, XRP has been regarded as one of the most promising altcoins in the cryptocurrency space, thanks to […] The post XRP Price Risks Major Market Crash As Rival Paydax (PDP) Is Set To Outperform Ripple’s Expectations appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/26 00:45
