2025-09-28 Sunday

Wiadomości krypto

Zanurz się w najgorętszych wiadomościach krypto i aktualizacjach rynkowych
United States CFTC Oil NC Net Positions increased to 103K from previous 98.7K

United States CFTC Oil NC Net Positions increased to 103K from previous 98.7K

The post United States CFTC Oil NC Net Positions increased to 103K from previous 98.7K appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page. If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet. FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended…
Node Pay
NC$0.01625-4.58%
LayerNet
NET$0.00007319-0.05%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011465+0.73%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 21:37
Udostępnij
Shiba Inu Holders Are Adding $RTX To Their Portfolio As New Investors Favour Remittix Over Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu Holders Are Adding $RTX To Their Portfolio As New Investors Favour Remittix Over Shiba Inu

The post Shiba Inu Holders Are Adding $RTX To Their Portfolio As New Investors Favour Remittix Over Shiba Inu appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 27 September 2025 | 15:50 Shiba Inu price remains under pressure despite rising burn rates. Investors are watching the token as market volatility continues. Recent drops have prompted holders to consider alternative crypto options. Remittix (RTX) is gaining popularity for its utility and security. With a live wallet beta and CertiK verification, RTX appeals to both new and seasoned investors. Portfolio diversification is increasingly favoring Remittix over Shiba Inu. Shiba Inu Price Update: Volatility Persists Amid Increased Token Burns Shiba Inu price is currently $0.00001188, and the token continues to struggle despite a surge in its burn rate. Over the past 24 hours, more than 7 million SHIB tokens were removed from circulation, marking a 510% increase in burn activity. In total, over 9 million SHIB were burned in the last seven days. Despite this, the Shiba Inu price remains under pressure, down about 10% over the past week, as the broader crypto market reacts to recent Fed PCE data. Investors are carefully watching the Shiba Inu price as the market digests these events. Bulls are attempting a rebound following a sharp drop, with the latest low hitting $0.00001151. While rate cuts anticipated by the Federal Reserve in October could provide some relief, the token still faces significant selling pressure and uncertainty, leaving many holders considering alternative crypto investments. Why Shiba Inu Holders Are Adding Remittix To Their Portfolios While Shiba Inu continues to face volatility, many holders are turning to Remittix (RTX) for a more stable and utility-driven option. Remittix has raised over $26.7 million through the sale of 672 million tokens and is currently priced at $0.1130. Its focus on cross-border payments and real-world applications is appealing to both seasoned and new investors looking for long-term potential. Remittix has also earned the #1 rank for pre-launch…
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000507+1.19%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011465+0.73%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01179+0.16%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 21:19
Udostępnij
Bitcoin Dips Slightly, While Ozak AI Maintains Presale Activity and Community Engagement

Bitcoin Dips Slightly, While Ozak AI Maintains Presale Activity and Community Engagement

The post Bitcoin Dips Slightly, While Ozak AI Maintains Presale Activity and Community Engagement appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. There is a slight drop in Bitcoin (BTC), which has dropped by 0.92%, down from its recent high of above 117,000. Nonetheless, Ozak AI has been sustaining its presale momentum, and it still has good interaction with its community and investors. Despite the achievements and strategic partnerships, Ozak AI demonstrates positive perspectives in the field of AI-blockchain. Ozak AI Presale Results: Good Growth and ROI Perspective. This presale of Ozak AI has already acquired impressive momentum, and the price of the token has increased since the first phase, when it was sold at $0.001, up to the present time, with the price of the token standing at $0.012. The project has been able to sell more than 918 million tokens and earned a total of over $3.41 million as a result. The success of the presale indicates a notable rise in the value of the tokens by 1300 percent since the first stage, and the prospects of future prices indicate additional growth. The current price of Stage 6 of the presale is already at the price of $0.012 and the next phase will probably enable the token price to reach the mark of $0.014. The supply of the token, $OZ, of the Ozak AI is limited to 10 billion, of which 3 billion will be sold during presale. Strategic allocations such as 3 billion tokens on ecosystem development and liquidity and 2 billion tokens to be allocated in future development will also be beneficial to the ecosystem. The bottom-end target price of the project is 1.00 and the potential ROI of the project through the initial stage up to listing is more than 7000%. The most essential diversities and functionalities that bring in the engagement. The novel features of Ozak AI make it stand out in the competitive crypto and…
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 21:18
Udostępnij
Bitcoin Price Forms Bearish Evening Star Pattern On Weekly Chart, But Can Price Go Below $100,000?

Bitcoin Price Forms Bearish Evening Star Pattern On Weekly Chart, But Can Price Go Below $100,000?

The post Bitcoin Price Forms Bearish Evening Star Pattern On Weekly Chart, But Can Price Go Below $100,000? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Market expert Tony Severino has raised some concerns with the current Bitcoin price action on the weekly chart. This comes as the flagship crypto trades below $110,000, with predictions that it could further drop below the psychological $100,000 level.  Bitcoin Price Forms Bearish Pattern On Weekly Chart Severino revealed in an X post that the Bitcoin price is potentially forming an Evening Star pattern on the weekly chart, something he is wary of. He noted that this pattern is forming right at the Bollinger Band basis line, at around $111,600, during the tightest BB squeeze in BTC’s history.  The market expert had earlier revealed that the Bitcoin price’s weekly Bollinger Bands are officially the tightest in the entire history of BTCUSD price action. Essentially, BTC is currently trading within a tight range, indicating low volatility. Severino’s accompanying chart shows that the upper BB is at around $122,000, the basis BB is at $111,600, while the lower BB is at $101,000.  Meanwhile, the Evening Star pattern suggests that the bears are taking control from the bulls, putting the Bitcoin price at risk of a further downtrend. With the Bollinger bands being this tight, Severino may be cautious of how this could lead to a BTC decline to the lower BB basis. Crypto analyst Bob Loukas confirmed that the bears are in control and indicated that BTC could still drop below $100,000.  He noted that the Bitcoin price is looking to print its Weekly Cycle Low, although he opined that BTC is holding up well despite the current downtrend. The analyst declared that a rally to $118,000 will confirm the start of a new cycle.  Until then, the bears will remain in control. His accompanying chart showed that the flagship crypto could risk dropping below $100,000 during this period when the bears…
Starpower
STAR$0.12159+1.19%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011465+0.73%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000895+0.90%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 21:05
Udostępnij
Brazilian Companies Embrace Bitcoin For Stability

Brazilian Companies Embrace Bitcoin For Stability

The post Brazilian Companies Embrace Bitcoin For Stability appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Brazilian businesses, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises, are increasingly turning to Bitcoin as a reserve asset to bolster against economic uncertainties. With Brazil ranking high in global cryptocurrency adoption, these shifts reflect a broader change in financial strategies amid concerns over inflation and fluctuating currency values. Continue Reading:Brazilian Companies Embrace Bitcoin For Stability Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/brazilian-companies-embrace-bitcoin-for-stability
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011465+0.73%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00164852+0.40%
LayerNet
NET$0.00007319-0.05%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 20:59
Udostępnij
Dirty soda grows at Swig, Taco Bell, PepsiCo

Dirty soda grows at Swig, Taco Bell, PepsiCo

The post Dirty soda grows at Swig, Taco Bell, PepsiCo appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Utah-based drink chain Swig coined “dirty soda” back in 2010. Fifteen years later, the trend is fueling innovation everywhere from PepsiCo to McDonald’s, infusing the sluggish beverage category with new life. “Dirty soda” drinks use pop as a base, followed by flavored syrups, cream or other ingredients. While Swig claims credit — and the trademark — for dirty soda, TikTok videos and the reality TV show “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” have helped the trend spread far and wide, outpacing even the soda chain’s speedy expansion. Now, consumers can find it nearly everywhere, from grocery store aisles to fast-food chains. In a few weeks, Pepsi plans to unveil two ready-to-drink dirty soda-inspired beverages at the National Association of Convenience Stores trade show in Chicago. The new drinks, the Dirty Dew and the Mug Floats Vanilla Howler, follow on the heels of the Pepsi Wild Cherry & Cream flavor, which hit shelves earlier this year. “I think it’s a great opportunity for people like us, like PepsiCo, and for consumers to experience soda in a new way — and in some ways, an old way,” Pepsi Beverages North America Chief Marketing Officer Mark Kirkham told CNBC, comparing the rise of dirty soda to root beer floats and the soda shops of yore. PepsiCo’s lineup of dirty soda-inspired drinks includes Pepsi Wild Cherry & Cream, Dirty Mountain Dew and Mug Floats Vanilla Howler. Source: PepsiCo Dirty soda has also drawn new interest beyond beverage players. According to Datassential, 2.7% of U.S. eateries offer a carbonated soft drink that includes cream or milk, up from 1.5% a decade ago. Newcomers to the trend include TGI Fridays, which launched dirty soda as a limited-time menu item this summer that could be spiked with alcohol. McDonald’s is testing flavored sodas, like a “Sprite Lunar…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011465+0.73%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003858+5.75%
Zypher Network
POP$0.008667+0.28%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 20:49
Udostępnij
Solana ETF Approvals Could Arrive by Mid-October, Says Analyst

Solana ETF Approvals Could Arrive by Mid-October, Says Analyst

Several Solana ETF proposals, some including staking, could receive approval from US regulators by mid-October, according to ETF analyst Nate Geraci.
Udostępnij
Coinstats2025/09/27 19:31
Udostępnij
Expert Says We Are Close to Very Big News for XRP

Expert Says We Are Close to Very Big News for XRP

Well-known voice in the XRP community, Cryptoinsightuk, says XRP is on the verge of major news. In a tweet, Cryptoinsightuk asked community members to vote whether the U.S.Visit Website
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000895+0.90%
XRP
XRP$2.79+0.04%
WELL3
WELL$0.000049+16.94%
Udostępnij
The Crypto Basic2025/09/27 18:21
Udostępnij
Here is Why Shiba Inu Cannot Even Reach $0.001 Anymore

Here is Why Shiba Inu Cannot Even Reach $0.001 Anymore

Despite the wave of optimism surrounding Shiba Inu’s long-touted $0.001 target, the reality paints a far less flattering picture. Shiba Inu (SHIB) once captured the imagination of the crypto market with a breathtaking rise in 2021.Visit Website
SphereX
HERE$0.000219-0.45%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002846-1.86%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000507+1.19%
Udostępnij
The Crypto Basic2025/09/27 14:04
Udostępnij
Cyber Hornet Files With SEC for ETF Offering Exposure to XRP

Cyber Hornet Files With SEC for ETF Offering Exposure to XRP

Cyber Hornet ETFs seeks regulatory approval to list and trade an investment product offering exposure to XRP and the S&P 500. The firm submitted the filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on September 26, seeking to launch another XRP-constituted ETF.Visit Website
CyberConnect
CYBER$1.543+1.18%
XRP
XRP$2.79+0.04%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.09932+3.29%
Udostępnij
The Crypto Basic2025/09/27 13:37
Udostępnij

Popularne wiadomości

Więcej

Developers of This Altcoin Bought Back a Large Amount of Tokens from the Market and Burned Them Immediately

ZNS, XRPL, and Layer3 Advance User-Owned Decentralized Identity

SEO Title:Vitalik Buterin’s Vision Reveals Ethereum’s Next Big Phase

Tehran faces UN sanctions after missing 30-day deadline to meet Western demands

Crypto treasury companies pose a similar risk to the 2000s dotcom bust