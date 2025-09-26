Crypto-ETF’s klaar voor instroom na gestroomlijnde Amerikaanse goedkeuringen

De Amerikaanse Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) heeft recent het goedkeuringsproces voor crypto ETF's eenvoudiger gemaakt. Deze stap kan leiden tot een golf van nieuwe producten en een grote hoeveelheid instroom van institutioneel kapitaal in de cryptomarkt. Laten we in dit artikel verder kijken hoe dit tot stand is gekomen. Versoepeling door de SEC De SEC keurde nieuwe generieke noteringsstandaarden goed, waardoor beurzen sneller crypto ETF's kunnen lanceren. Waar aanvragen eerder tot negen maanden konden duren, is dat nu teruggebracht naar maximaal 75 dagen. Daarbij is zodra een voorstel voldoet aan standaardcriteria, geen langdurige afzonderlijke beoordeling meer nodig. Een belangrijke voorwaarde is dat de onderliggende crypto al langer dan zes maanden op een gereguleerde markt wordt verhandeld of dat er gereguleerde futures bestaan. Ook kan een fonds sneller groen licht krijgen als er al een soortgelijke ETF is die meer dan 40% in dezelfde crypto belegt. De wijziging viel samen met de goedkeuring van het eerste multi crypto ETF in de VS. Grayscale mocht zijn Digital Large Cap Fund omzetten naar een publiek verhandelbare ETF met Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Solana en Cardano. Volgens CEO Peter Mintzberg is dit een bewijs dat gereguleerde markttoegang en productinnovatie hand in hand kunnen gaan. Golf van nieuwe ETF's op komst Door de nieuwe regels staan vermogensbeheerders in de rij. Analisten verwachten dat begin oktober al de eerste ETF's onder het versnelde regime verschijnen, waaronder fondsen voor Solana en XRP. Steven McClurg van Canary Capital gaf aan dat zijn bedrijf al meer dan tien aanvragen bij de SEC heeft ingediend. Inmiddels zijn er in de VS 21 ETF's die Bitcoin of Ethereum bevatten. Marktkenners verwachten dat dit aanbod zich snel uitbreidt naar andere grote altcoins en zelfs kleinere tokens. Waar het jaren duurde om beleggers vertrouwd te maken met een Bitcoin ETF, krijgen aanbieders nu slechts enkele weken om hun nieuwe producten uit te leggen. Instroom van institutioneel kapitaal Voor institutionele beleggers verlaagt dit de drempel. Pensioenfondsen, verzekeraars en vermogensbeheerders kunnen via ETF's veilig instappen, zonder zelf crypto te hoeven bewaren. Brancheorganisaties spreken van een netto positieve stap die de adoptie van crypto versnelt. De mogelijke impact is groot. Bitcoin ETF's beheren samen al zo'n 150 miljard dollar, terwijl ETH ETF's meer dan 30 miljard dollar vertegenwoordigen. Met de komst van fondsen voor andere cryptovaluta kan dit bedrag flink toenemen. Naar een nieuwe fase voor de cryptomarkt De versoepeling markeert een keerpunt, de kloof tussen traditionele financiën en crypto wordt kleiner. Een groter aanbod van gereguleerde fondsen vergroot de markttoegang en kan leiden tot bredere adoptie. Voor veel analisten is dit het begin van een nieuwe groeifase, waarin crypto een plek verovert in het mainstream financiële landschap. Het bericht Crypto-ETF's klaar voor instroom na gestroomlijnde Amerikaanse goedkeuringen is geschreven door Timo Bruinsel en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.