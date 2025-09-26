Giełda MEXC
Robinhood US Listing Propels WLFI Token Above $5B Valuation
Robinhood's official listing of World Liberty Financial's WLFI token triggered a 3% surge, breaking above $0.20 resistance as the Trump-backed project gains access to millions of retail traders. The post Robinhood US Listing Propels WLFI Token Above $5B Valuation appeared first on Coinspeaker.
WLFI
$0.2053
-1.48%
TOKEN
$0.01179
+0.16%
LIBERTY
$0.03262
-13.26%
Coinspeaker
2025/09/26 01:40
CleanSpark secures $100M Bitcoin-backed credit facility
CleanSpark raises $100M via Two Prime Bitcoin-backed loan, expanding total collateralized lending to $400M. Funding to support Bitcoin mining hashrate, high-performance computing, and digital asset strategies. Shares dip 1.1% as company leverages loans to grow operations while maintaining digital asset exposure. Bitcoin miner CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) announced Thursday that it has established a $100 million […] The post CleanSpark secures $100M Bitcoin-backed credit facility appeared first on CoinJournal.
VIA
$0.0137
-9.27%
1
$0.008323
-4.42%
GROW
$0.0319
-35.16%
Coin Journal
2025/09/26 01:20
Crypto Community Opposes Circle’s Plan to Introduce Reversible USDC
TLDR Circle’s proposal to introduce reversible USDC transactions has sparked significant backlash from the crypto community. Critics argue that reversible transactions could lead to centralization within the DeFi ecosystem. The move could encourage decentralized exchanges and liquidity pools to adopt similar measures, undermining decentralization. Circle’s plan aims to reduce fraud and theft in DeFi, but [...] The post Crypto Community Opposes Circle’s Plan to Introduce Reversible USDC appeared first on CoinCentral.
USDC
$0.9994
+0.03%
DEFI
$0.001497
+1.28%
MOVE
$0.1092
-1.79%
Coincentral
2025/09/26 01:05
XRP Whales Move $800M — Why Retail Investors Are Fleeing to Fair Presales
The post XRP Whales Move $800M — Why Retail Investors Are Fleeing to Fair Presales appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Whale Moves Badly Shake Confidence in XRP The crypto market was once again reminded of how much influence large holders carry. In just 24 hours, XRP whales shifted more than $800 million worth of tokens, sparking speculation about whether the moves signaled accumulation, distribution, or simple whale dominance. For everyday investors, the message was clear: …
XRP
$2.79
+0.04%
MOVE
$0.1092
-1.79%
WHY
$0.00000002846
-1.86%
CoinPedia
2025/09/26 01:03
Ethereum’s $4K Standoff: Low Fees, Tepid ETF Demand, and a Macro Wild Card
The post Ethereum’s $4K Standoff: Low Fees, Tepid ETF Demand, and a Macro Wild Card appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ether spent the week clinging to the $4,000 mark, bobbing between cooling ETF flows, bargain-bin gas fees, and macro tremors that kept traders second-guessing every move. From Flush to Balance: Ether Needs to Clear $4,200 Ethereum (ETH) slipped toward the round number after a midweek flush knocked leverage out of the market. Seven-day performance sits […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/ethereums-4k-standoff-low-fees-tepid-etf-demand-and-a-macro-wild-card/
WILD
$0.2306
-2.65%
COM
$0.011465
+0.73%
SECOND
$0.0000095
--%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 00:52
The Missing Middle of Carbon: Making Village-Scale Projects Visible
Integrity safeguards risk slowing small projects on-chain records can cut payout cycles from 180 days to under 45.
Cryptodaily
2025/09/26 00:40
Bitcoin Tumbles To $111,000: Bear Market Beginnings Or Still A Bull Market Dip?
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is down to $111,000 as debates intensify about whether this downtrend is the start of a bear market or a dip in an uptrend.read more
BULL
$0.001836
+4.79%
BTC
$109,419.87
+0.18%
MORE
$0.07645
+2.27%
Coinstats
2025/09/26 00:38
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Price Expected To Be Over $10,000 In 2026; But Only If These Three Things Happen
Ethereum price predictions until 2026 are already giving reason for optimism, with certain bulls positing that ETH could smash through $10,000 if major catalysts line up. Most are focusing on scaling updates, adoption patterns, and capital inflows. Amid this excitement in the Ethereum ecosystem, a newcomer has entered the spotlight, offering a contrast in how […]
ETH
$4,004.65
-0.26%
BULLS
$791.4
+0.43%
MAJOR
$0.12254
+0.50%
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/26 00:37
Crypto-ETF’s klaar voor instroom na gestroomlijnde Amerikaanse goedkeuringen
Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord De Amerikaanse Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) heeft recent het goedkeuringsproces voor crypto ETF’s eenvoudiger gemaakt. Deze stap kan leiden tot een golf van nieuwe producten en een grote hoeveelheid instroom van institutioneel kapitaal in de cryptomarkt. Laten we in dit artikel verder kijken hoe dit tot stand is gekomen. Versoepeling door de SEC De SEC keurde nieuwe generieke noteringsstandaarden goed, waardoor beurzen sneller crypto ETF’s kunnen lanceren. Waar aanvragen eerder tot negen maanden konden duren, is dat nu teruggebracht naar maximaal 75 dagen. Daarbij is zodra een voorstel voldoet aan standaardcriteria, geen langdurige afzonderlijke beoordeling meer nodig. Een belangrijke voorwaarde is dat de onderliggende crypto al langer dan zes maanden op een gereguleerde markt wordt verhandeld of dat er gereguleerde futures bestaan. Ook kan een fonds sneller groen licht krijgen als er al een soortgelijke ETF is die meer dan 40% in dezelfde crypto belegt. De wijziging viel samen met de goedkeuring van het eerste multi crypto ETF in de VS. Grayscale mocht zijn Digital Large Cap Fund omzetten naar een publiek verhandelbare ETF met Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Solana en Cardano. Volgens CEO Peter Mintzberg is dit een bewijs dat gereguleerde markttoegang en productinnovatie hand in hand kunnen gaan. Golf van nieuwe ETF’s op komst Door de nieuwe regels staan vermogensbeheerders in de rij. Analisten verwachten dat begin oktober al de eerste ETF’s onder het versnelde regime verschijnen, waaronder fondsen voor Solana en XRP. Steven McClurg van Canary Capital gaf aan dat zijn bedrijf al meer dan tien aanvragen bij de SEC heeft ingediend. Inmiddels zijn er in de VS 21 ETF’s die Bitcoin of Ethereum bevatten. Marktkenners verwachten dat dit aanbod zich snel uitbreidt naar andere grote altcoins en zelfs kleinere tokens. Waar het jaren duurde om beleggers vertrouwd te maken met een Bitcoin ETF, krijgen aanbieders nu slechts enkele weken om hun nieuwe producten uit te leggen. Instroom van institutioneel kapitaal Voor institutionele beleggers verlaagt dit de drempel. Pensioenfondsen, verzekeraars en vermogensbeheerders kunnen via ETF’s veilig instappen, zonder zelf crypto te hoeven bewaren. Brancheorganisaties spreken van een netto positieve stap die de adoptie van crypto versnelt. De mogelijke impact is groot. Bitcoin ETF’s beheren samen al zo’n 150 miljard dollar, terwijl ETH ETF’s meer dan 30 miljard dollar vertegenwoordigen. Met de komst van fondsen voor andere cryptovaluta kan dit bedrag flink toenemen. Naar een nieuwe fase voor de cryptomarkt De versoepeling markeert een keerpunt, de kloof tussen traditionele financiën en crypto wordt kleiner. Een groter aanbod van gereguleerde fondsen vergroot de markttoegang en kan leiden tot bredere adoptie. Voor veel analisten is dit het begin van een nieuwe groeifase, waarin crypto een plek verovert in het mainstream financiële landschap. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Crypto-ETF’s klaar voor instroom na gestroomlijnde Amerikaanse goedkeuringen is geschreven door Timo Bruinsel en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
MET
$0.2273
-0.30%
LIKE
$0.007908
+3.77%
OP
$0.6711
+1.35%
Coinstats
2025/09/26 00:31
How Bitcoin Traders Are Preparing Ahead of Inflation Data—And What Comes Next
Bitcoin was hovering above $111,000 as markets awaited crucial U.S. inflation data that could determine the Fed's next interest rate decision.
U
$0.010393
+0.36%
Coinstats
2025/09/26 00:30
