2025-09-28 Sunday

Wiadomości krypto

Zanurz się w najgorętszych wiadomościach krypto i aktualizacjach rynkowych
CoreWeave boosts OpenAI supply deal to $22.4B amid AI compute boom

CoreWeave boosts OpenAI supply deal to $22.4B amid AI compute boom

The post CoreWeave boosts OpenAI supply deal to $22.4B amid AI compute boom appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CoreWeave has added another $6.5 billion to its cloud supply deal with OpenAI, taking the total value of their partnership to $22.4 billion. This is the third major expansion of the deal in just one year. The first was a $11.9 billion agreement signed in March. Then came another $4 billion in May. This latest move shows how far both companies are going to lock down the compute power needed for AI systems like ChatGPT. The update came just as OpenAI announced new sites for its data project “Stargate.” OpenAI said Tuesday it’s launching three new facilities with Oracle, its main cloud partner, in a $300 billion deal over several years, and two more with SoftBank. These five new sites will run alongside OpenAI’s existing flagship site in Abilene, Texas, and the ongoing CoreWeave projects. According to OpenAI, all of that adds up to nearly 7 gigawatts of planned data capacity and a projected $400 billion in spending over the next three years. OpenAI adds more sites, Nvidia ramps up stake OpenAI said in a blog post, “The combined capacity from these five new sites—along with our flagship site in Abilene, Texas, and ongoing projects with CoreWeave—brings Stargate to nearly 7 gigawatts of planned capacity and over $400 billion in investment over the next three years.” That’s not the ceiling. OpenAI is aiming for 10 gigawatts in total and might spend as much as $500 billion to get there. These numbers are way beyond what anyone thought possible just a year ago. CoreWeave’s stock (CRWV.O) reacted to the announcement by cutting early trading losses. It ended up down about 4% in premarket hours. Reuters was the first to report the new expansion. Meanwhile, Nvidia is pushing deeper into this mess. It announced plans this week to invest up to $100…
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1228-1.60%
Boom
BOOM$0.007993+3.34%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011474-31.05%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 02:30
Udostępnij
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: 138% Upside Target, While Analysts Tip Pepeto As The Next 100x Meme Coin

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: 138% Upside Target, While Analysts Tip Pepeto As The Next 100x Meme Coin

More eyes are shifting to Pepeto (PEPETO), a name some label the next 100x meme coin for memecoins in crypto. […] The post Shiba Inu Price Prediction: 138% Upside Target, While Analysts Tip Pepeto As The Next 100x Meme Coin appeared first on Coindoo.
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000507+1.19%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002353+1.24%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07647+2.47%
Udostępnij
Coindoo2025/09/26 01:42
Udostępnij
REX-Osprey laucnhes first Ethereum staking ETF in US

REX-Osprey laucnhes first Ethereum staking ETF in US

The post REX-Osprey laucnhes first Ethereum staking ETF in US appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. REX-Osprey has launched the first US exchange-traded fund designed to pair spot Ethereum exposure with staking rewards. Announced on Sept. 25, the new product trades under the ticker ESK and is registered as a 1940 Act ETF, giving investors access to Ethereum through a familiar regulatory framework. The ESK fund blends spot ETH holdings with a staking component, distributing rewards from Ethereum’s proof-of-stake system to shareholders on a monthly basis. Unlike many staking products offered through private agreements or custodians, REX-Osprey emphasized that it does not keep a share of the rewards. Instead, the full proceeds from staking are passed on to investors. Greg King, chief executive of REX Financial, said: “With ESK, we’re giving investors access to Ethereum plus staking rewards in the most broad-based US ETF format. This continues our work of introducing crypto staking through the ETF structure.” This rollout builds on the company’s July launch of the first Solana Staking ETF in the US. That product broke new ground as the first Solana ETF  and the first domestic crypto ETF to include staking-related distributions. Since then, the fund has grown beyond $300 million in assets under management and shifted into a Regulated Investment Company (RIC) structure to provide tax efficiency while preserving its combined spot-and-staking strategy. Ethereum ETFs’ inflows cool The arrival of ESK comes at a time when investor appetite for spot Ethereum ETFs has slowed considerably. Data from SoSo Value shows that September has brought just $110 million in net inflows across nine US Ethereum spot products, compared with $3.8 billion in August and $5 billion in July. Notably, inflows have occurred on only seven trading days, while outflows have happened in 10 trading sessions this month. Still, the cumulative flows into the products stand at $13.62 billion, with the funds managing $27.42 billion.…
REVOX
REX$0.033761-11.05%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011474-31.05%
FUND
FUND$0.0191+1.59%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 01:05
Udostępnij
Top 4 Best Presale Crypto Projects to Watch Now: BlockDAG, PepeNode, Snorter, & Maxi Doge

Top 4 Best Presale Crypto Projects to Watch Now: BlockDAG, PepeNode, Snorter, & Maxi Doge

If you’ve been hunting for the best presale crypto before it hits the major exchanges, now is the time to dig in. New presales are not just hype anymore; they’re delivering actual tools, apps, and even mining hardware before going live. That’s a big shift from the token-only pitches we’ve seen in the past. And […] The post Top 4 Best Presale Crypto Projects to Watch Now: BlockDAG, PepeNode, Snorter, & Maxi Doge appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00494-2.56%
DOGE
DOGE$0.23007-0.29%
Udostępnij
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/26 01:00
Udostępnij
Crypto crash: Why are altcoins like Avalanche, Aster, and Dogecoin going down?

Crypto crash: Why are altcoins like Avalanche, Aster, and Dogecoin going down?

This week’s crypto crash continued today, Sept. 25, with Bitcoin plunging to $110,000 and the market capitalization of all coins falling to $3.81 trillion. Only five top-100 coins were in the green today, with popular tokens like Avalanche (AVAX), Aster…
WHY
WHY$0.00000002846-1.86%
Wink
LIKE$0.007902+3.80%
Aster
ASTER$1.9756-3.10%
Udostępnij
Crypto.news2025/09/26 00:54
Udostępnij
AI-Powered Smart Contracts: The Future of Blockchain

AI-Powered Smart Contracts: The Future of Blockchain

AI-Powered Smart Contracts: The Future of Blockchain Blockchain technology has revolutionized the way businesses and individuals execute digital transactions. Among its most groundbreaking innovations are smart contracts — self-executing digital agreements that automatically enforce the terms encoded within them. While traditional smart contracts have already transformed industries like finance and supply chain, the integration of artificial intelligence is pushing this technology into a new era. AI-Powered Smart Contracts are now redefining how agreements are executed, optimized, and secured, offering unprecedented efficiency, trust, and automation. This article delves into the evolution, applications, and future potential of AI-Powered Smart Contracts, highlighting how AI-driven smart contracts are reshaping blockchain ecosystems. What Are AI-Powered Smart Contracts? AI-Powered Smart Contracts are digital agreements that leverage artificial intelligence to enhance the capabilities of traditional smart contracts. Unlike conventional smart contracts, which follow pre-defined rules, AI-powered versions can analyze complex datasets, adapt to changing conditions, and execute decisions autonomously. This innovation introduces a layer of intelligence, enabling contracts to manage more dynamic, sophisticated, and context-aware interactions. Key features include:Autonomous contract execution based on real-time data Integration with AI blockchain automation tools Ability to create intelligent legal agreements that understand context By combining AI and blockchain, these contracts offer higher efficiency, lower operational costs, and greater security. How AI-Driven Smart Contracts Work? At their core, AI-driven smart contracts operate on blockchain networks, ensuring immutability, transparency, and decentralization. The AI component analyzes historical and real-time data to make informed decisions, automate processes, and predict potential issues before they&nbsp;occur. For example, in a supply chain scenario, AI can monitor shipment data and automatically release payments only when delivery conditions are met. This combination of blockchain’s trustless environment and AI’s decision-making capabilities enables self-executing digital contracts to operate seamlessly without human intervention. Key Advantages of AI-Powered Smart Contracts The integration of AI into smart contracts provides numerous benefits across industries: 1. Autonomous Contract ExecutionAutonomous contract execution allows agreements to be carried out automatically when pre-defined conditions are met. This cuts out intermediaries and reduces potential human&nbsp;errors. 2. Smart Contract OptimizationSmart contract optimization is achieved through AI algorithms that continuously analyze performance, identify inefficiencies, and suggest improvements. This ensures contracts remain effective and adaptive to changing conditions. 3. AI-Driven Decentralized Finance (DeFi)In AI-driven decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms, AI-powered contracts can manage lending, borrowing, and trading activities automatically. By predicting market trends and adjusting terms dynamically, these contracts maximize returns while minimizing risk. 4. Predictive Analytics in Smart ContractsUsing predictive analytics in smart contracts, AI can forecast potential breaches, defaults, or disputes. This foresight enables proactive measures, improving reliability and reducing operational disruptions. 5. AI Trustless TransactionsAI trustless transactions combine blockchain’s security with AI’s intelligence, allowing secure, verifiable, and automated transactions without the need for centralized authorities. 6. Automated Dispute Resolution with AIAutomated dispute resolution with AI enables contracts to assess conflicts, evaluate evidence, and propose resolutions autonomously. This reduces legal costs and accelerates conflict resolution. 7. Intelligent Legal AgreementsAI transforms standard agreements into intelligent legal agreements capable of interpreting complex terms and adapting clauses based on context, making them more versatile and reliable. Applications Across Industries 1. Finance and BankingIn finance, AI-powered smart contracts streamline processes such as loans, insurance claims, and securities trading. They enable self-executing digital contracts that automate payments, risk assessments, and compliance checks. By leveraging predictive analytics, banks can anticipate defaults and adjust contract terms proactively. 2. Supply Chain ManagementAI-driven contracts monitor supply chains in real time, ensuring transparency and accountability. Autonomous contract execution releases payments automatically when shipments are delivered and verified, reducing fraud and&nbsp;delays. 3. Legal and ComplianceLaw firms and enterprises use intelligent legal agreements to automate contract drafting, review, and enforcement. Automated dispute resolution with AI accelerates litigation processes and reduces human workload. 4. Real EstateProperty transactions benefit from AI blockchain automation, enabling trustless transactions, automated escrow management, and predictive risk analysis for buyers and&nbsp;sellers. 5. HealthcareIn healthcare, AI-powered contracts facilitate patient data sharing, insurance claim processing, and service-level agreements. They ensure compliance while maintaining security and&nbsp;privacy. AI Blockchain Integration: Enhancing Smart Contracts Blockchain AI integration combines the immutability and decentralization of blockchain with the intelligence and adaptability of AI. This integration enables: Real-time data analysis for contract execution Continuous optimization and error detection Adaptive contracts that learn and evolve over&nbsp;time This synergy ensures that AI-powered smart contracts are not only secure but also smarter, more responsive, and capable of handling complex business scenarios. Challenges and Considerations While AI-powered smart contracts offer significant advantages, there are challenges to&nbsp;address: Data Quality: AI algorithms require accurate and high-quality data for decision-making. Poor data can lead to incorrect execution. Complexity: Integrating AI into smart contracts requires sophisticated programming and expertise in both blockchain and&nbsp;AI. Regulatory Compliance: Legal frameworks for AI-driven contracts are still evolving, making compliance a critical consideration. Security: While blockchain ensures immutability, AI components can be vulnerable if not properly&nbsp;secured. Addressing these challenges is essential for the successful deployment of AI-powered smart contracts. Future of AI-Powered Smart Contracts The future of blockchain is inseparable from AI. Innovations in machine learning, natural language processing, and predictive analytics will make AI-powered smart contracts more intelligent, adaptive, and efficient. Future developments may&nbsp;include: Fully autonomous AI-driven smart contracts capable of handling complex multi-party agreements Integration with IoT devices for real-time, automated decision-making Enhanced AI algorithms for smart contract optimization and risk mitigation Broader adoption in industries like logistics, healthcare, finance, and legal&nbsp;services As adoption grows, businesses that leverage these technologies will gain a competitive edge by reducing costs, increasing efficiency, and improving trust. Conclusion AI-powered smart contracts represent the next frontier of blockchain innovation. By combining the transparency and security of blockchain with the intelligence of AI, businesses can achieve autonomous contract execution, smart contract optimization, and AI-driven decentralized finance (DeFi). These contracts facilitate self-executing digital contracts, predictive analytics, AI trustless transactions, and automated dispute resolution with AI, transforming industries from finance to supply chain management. The integration of AI and blockchain is no longer a futuristic concept — it is happening now, offering intelligent legal agreements, faster execution, and smarter, adaptive contracts. For businesses seeking efficiency, security, and innovation, AI-powered smart contracts are the ultimate solution to reshape the future of digital agreements. AI-Powered Smart Contracts: The Future of Blockchain was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1228-1.60%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.004496-0.24%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13133+7.90%
Udostępnij
Medium2025/09/26 00:47
Udostępnij
Altcoin Season Heats Up – Zcash Pops, XRP Rebounds, Avantis Runs 63% on Listings

Altcoin Season Heats Up – Zcash Pops, XRP Rebounds, Avantis Runs 63% on Listings

Altcoin Season has favored focused rotations over broad rallies, concentrating on privacy, payments, and exchange access. Zcash has risen on renewed attention to shielded transfers, XRP has drawn payments sentiment and legal developments, and Avantis has jumped after listings across major venues.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0003769-2.86%
XRP
XRP$2.7906+0.06%
Major
MAJOR$0.12254+0.57%
Udostępnij
Coinstats2025/09/26 00:33
Udostępnij
CleanSpark secures second BTC-backed credit line this week without share dilution

CleanSpark secures second BTC-backed credit line this week without share dilution

The new $100 million facility with Two Prime boosts CleanSpark’s total borrowing capacity to $400 million, fueling data center and hashrate expansion plans. Bitcoin mining company CleanSpark secured its second $100 million credit line this week without issuing new shares, highlighting the growing role of digital assets as collateral in mainstream finance.The latest facility, disclosed Thursday, was arranged with Two Prime, an institutional Bitcoin (BTC) yield platform, and is backed entirely by CleanSpark’s Bitcoin treasury. With this agreement, CleanSpark’s total collateralized lending capacity is now $400 million.The non-dilutive nature of the financing is particularly notable. Public companies often raise growth capital through equity offerings, which can dilute existing shareholders’ stakes. By using its nearly 13,000 BTC holdings as collateral instead, CleanSpark gains access to liquidity while preserving shareholder value.Read more
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000095--%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,419.86+0.22%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.0000301-8.78%
Udostępnij
Coinstats2025/09/26 00:30
Udostępnij
Blockchain’s Next Big Move Raises Questions

Blockchain’s Next Big Move Raises Questions

Blockchain technology is gaining traction with major corporations eyeing the potential of tokenization. Real-World Assets (RWA) tokenized on public networks have reached an impressive valuation, surpassing billions of dollars.Continue Reading:Blockchain’s Next Big Move Raises Questions
Movement
MOVE$0.1093-1.70%
Major
MAJOR$0.12254+0.57%
RealLink
REAL$0.06739+4.72%
Udostępnij
Coinstats2025/09/26 00:28
Udostępnij
Google puts 1.4 billion as collateral: 5.4% pro forma in Cipher

Google puts 1.4 billion as collateral: 5.4% pro forma in Cipher

Big Tech raises the stakes on HPC for AI: Google has provided a $1.4 billion guarantee on Fluidstack bonds.
1
1$0.008332-4.27%
Propy
PRO$0.8171-2.62%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1228-1.60%
Udostępnij
The Cryptonomist2025/09/25 23:32
Udostępnij

Popularne wiadomości

Więcej

Developers of This Altcoin Bought Back a Large Amount of Tokens from the Market and Burned Them Immediately

ZNS, XRPL, and Layer3 Advance User-Owned Decentralized Identity

SEO Title:Vitalik Buterin’s Vision Reveals Ethereum’s Next Big Phase

Tehran faces UN sanctions after missing 30-day deadline to meet Western demands

Crypto treasury companies pose a similar risk to the 2000s dotcom bust