Anchorage to double stablecoin team as digital dollar demand surges

Anchorage Digital Bank is ramping up hiring as it prepares to more than double its stablecoin unit. The federally chartered crypto-native bank plans to expand its current 20-person stablecoin team over the next 12 months as demand for crypto dollars explodes in the U.S., and as new federal legislation clears the way for larger stablecoin operations. Anchorage's CEO, Nathan McCauley, confirmed the hiring in an interview, tying it directly to new regulations and Anchorage's role in a major new stablecoin launch with Tether. Nathan said Anchorage's license, granted by the federal government, allows it to issue large-scale stablecoins in the U.S. under the Genius Act, which became law in July. This makes Anchorage the legal issuer of USAT, a new stablecoin designed to meet all U.S. regulatory requirements. The coin will be built in partnership with Tether Holdings SA, the firm behind the world's largest stablecoin USDT, which currently has a circulation of $169 billion. USAT will use Tether's tokenization tech, called Hadron, rather than Anchorage's infrastructure. Cantor Fitzgerald LP will manage the reserves for the new coin. USAT is expected to go live before the end of the year. Anchorage builds out staff as USAT launch nears Nathan said the partnership with Tether has been in motion for over a year. Anchorage began discussions with Tether around the same time lawmakers in Washington started drafting the Genius Act. "As Genius was getting drafted and passed, it was pretty clear to many in Washington that in many ways, the whole point of Genius was to think about what to do about Tether," Nathan said. The law splits stablecoin oversight between federal and state regulators, based on the size of the coin. Stablecoins with more than $10 billion in circulation must register at the federal level, while smaller ones fall under…