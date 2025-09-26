2025-09-28 Sunday

BDAG, BEST, SNORT And HYPER Are All Heating Up

The post BDAG, BEST, SNORT And HYPER Are All Heating Up appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The search for opportunities in crypto often leads to presales, where tokens are offered before hitting major exchanges. These moments can create strong entry points, especially when the network has real adoption, technology, or hype behind it.  What sets certain presales apart is not just token pricing but the infrastructure and communities already forming around them. Among the best crypto presales, four names are standing out right now: BlockDAG (BDAG), Best Wallet Token (BEST), Snorter (SNORT), and Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER). Each of these is pushing forward with unique strategies. BlockDAG is scaling globally with miners and mobile apps, BEST is tying into wallet utility, SNORT is linking meme coin energy to trading bots, and HYPER is aiming to expand Bitcoin’s reach with a layer-2 approach. Together, they show how presales can deliver value across different angles of crypto. 1. BlockDAG: Awakening Testnet Delivers Proof! BlockDAG is leading the charge in presales with numbers that show real traction. The project has already raised more than $408 million, onboarded 312,000+ holders, and attracted 3 million active users through its X1 mobile miner app.  Unlike many networks that wait until launch to reveal their systems, BlockDAG will roll out its Awakening Testnet on September 25 as a live prequel. This stage will deploy the chain’s core architecture, introduce account abstraction, and integrate miners directly with the blockchain using the Stratum Protocol. It also includes explorer tools, vesting contracts, and stress testing, giving the community a full view of how the network performs under real conditions. What makes BlockDAG stand out further is the delivery of hardware. Over 20,000 X-Series miners have already shipped across 130+ countries, with production scaling to 2,000 units weekly. These devices are actively mining during the testnet phase, providing early rewards while confirming decentralized participation. At the same time,…
2025/09/26
Fitell Becomes Australia’s First Solana Treasury Firm With $10M Buy

Fitell Becomes Australia’s First Solana Treasury Firm With $10M Buy

The post Fitell Becomes Australia’s First Solana Treasury Firm With $10M Buy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Australian fitness equipment maker Fitell fell 21% on Wednesday after announcing it bought more than 46,000 Solana (SOL) for around $10 million. The Nasdaq-listed company closed Wednesday’s trading session at $6.65, only making a mere increase of 0.15% and closed the after-hours session at $6.66, according to Google Finance. Shares of Fitell dropped to $6.65 at the end of Wednesday’s trading session. Source: Google Finance. Fitell is now at least the fifth company this week that has seemingly disappointed its shareholders with crypto buying.  Earlier this week, shares of Medical device company Helius Medical Technologies dropped by nearly 34% after it purchased around $175 million of Solana.  In addition, BNB treasury company CEA Industries, Ethereum treasury firm BitMine Immersion Technologies and the largest Bitcoin holder Strategy Inc., saw their stock price decrease by 19.5%, 10%, and 2.5%, respectively, at the end of Monday’s trading session after some recent crypto buys.  Fitness equipment company turned crypto treasury firm The buy comes only a day after the company revealed its crypto pivot, issuing a $100 million convertible note to accumulate Solana for its treasury. On Wednesday, it stated that it would use 70% of the net proceeds from each transaction to buy digital currencies, with the remainder being used for its crypto operations, onchain activities, and as working capital. “With committed institutional support, we look forward to expanding our SOL position, in addition to growing staking revenue, and drive long-term value for shareholders,” said Fitell CEO Sam Lu. The company on Tuesday also appointed David Swaney and Cailen Sullivan as advisers, who are tasked with optimizing the company’s digital asset treasury through yield-generating models, assessing DeFi opportunities and risks associated with them. Fitell’s shares are down 95.69% this year, with a significant plunge in February, after analysts called it “overvalued and underperforming.”…
2025/09/26
Australia Moves Toward Stronger Crypto Regulation with Bank-Grade Standards

Australia Moves Toward Stronger Crypto Regulation with Bank-Grade Standards

TLDR Australia proposes stricter crypto rules, requiring licenses and stronger oversight. New Australian crypto regulations will enforce licensing, transparency, and penalties. Crypto platforms in Australia face new rules, including licenses and consumer protection. Australia tightens crypto laws with mandatory licenses, stronger oversight, and penalties. Australia’s crypto regulations aim for security with licensing and consumer protections. [...] The post Australia Moves Toward Stronger Crypto Regulation with Bank-Grade Standards appeared first on CoinCentral.
2025/09/26
Anchorage to double stablecoin team as digital dollar demand surges

Anchorage to double stablecoin team as digital dollar demand surges

The post Anchorage to double stablecoin team as digital dollar demand surges appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Anchorage Digital Bank is ramping up hiring as it prepares to more than double its stablecoin unit. The federally chartered crypto-native bank plans to expand its current 20-person stablecoin team over the next 12 months as demand for crypto dollars explodes in the U.S., and as new federal legislation clears the way for larger stablecoin operations. Anchorage’s CEO, Nathan McCauley, confirmed the hiring in an interview, tying it directly to new regulations and Anchorage’s role in a major new stablecoin launch with Tether. Nathan said Anchorage’s license, granted by the federal government, allows it to issue large-scale stablecoins in the U.S. under the Genius Act, which became law in July. This makes Anchorage the legal issuer of USAT, a new stablecoin designed to meet all U.S. regulatory requirements. The coin will be built in partnership with Tether Holdings SA, the firm behind the world’s largest stablecoin USDT, which currently has a circulation of $169 billion. USAT will use Tether’s tokenization tech, called Hadron, rather than Anchorage’s infrastructure. Cantor Fitzgerald LP will manage the reserves for the new coin. USAT is expected to go live before the end of the year. Anchorage builds out staff as USAT launch nears Nathan said the partnership with Tether has been in motion for over a year. Anchorage began discussions with Tether around the same time lawmakers in Washington started drafting the Genius Act. “As Genius was getting drafted and passed, it was pretty clear to many in Washington that in many ways, the whole point of Genius was to think about what to do about Tether,” Nathan said. The law splits stablecoin oversight between federal and state regulators, based on the size of the coin. Stablecoins with more than $10 billion in circulation must register at the federal level, while smaller ones fall under…
2025/09/26
New car sales see boost as consumers fear tariffs, higher prices

New car sales see boost as consumers fear tariffs, higher prices

The post New car sales see boost as consumers fear tariffs, higher prices appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. GMC SUVs parked outside a GMC Buick dealership in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, on March 22, 2025. Artur Widak | Nurphoto | Getty Images DETROIT — Uncertainty surrounding U.S. regulations on tariffs, electric vehicles and other auto-related issues have given new car sales a surprising boost heading into the fourth quarter, according to a new industry analysis. Cox Automotive on Thursday raised its 2025 new vehicle U.S. sales forecast to 16.1 million from a previous range of 15.6 million to 15.7 million due to stronger-than-expected demand so far this year. That would be up from roughly 16 million vehicles sold domestically in 2024. Cox analysts said the resilient sales — forecast to be up 4.6% compared with the same time period last year — are due to consumers deciding not to wait to buy a new vehicle for fear of higher prices. The first bump occurred earlier in the year amid President Donald Trump’s announcements of tariffs. That was followed more recently by a surge in EV sales ahead of the end of an up to $7,500 federal credit for the purchase of such vehicles that will be eliminated at the end of this month. “The role of changing policies has been a positive story for the new vehicle market so far, with sales running well ahead of last year’s pace,” Cox Automotive senior economist Charlie Chesbrough said during a Thursday webinar. “A strong stock market is supporting vehicle demand and uncertainty around future. Higher prices [are] leading many potential vehicle buyers to purchase sooner rather than later.” The pull-ahead in sales has benefitted the U.S. automotive industry so far this year, but Chesbrough said the pace of sales — currently at 16.3 million — is expected to slow in the fourth quarter and into next year. Stock Chart IconStock chart…
2025/09/26
Steph Curry’s VC Firm Backs Burnt’s Game-Changing AI Startup Investment

Steph Curry’s VC Firm Backs Burnt’s Game-Changing AI Startup Investment

The post Steph Curry’s VC Firm Backs Burnt’s Game-Changing AI Startup Investment appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AI Supply Chain Revolution: Steph Curry’s VC Firm Backs Burnt’s Game-Changing AI Startup Investment Skip to content Home AI News AI Supply Chain Revolution: Steph Curry’s VC Firm Backs Burnt’s Game-Changing AI Startup Investment Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/ai-supply-chain-burnt-funding/
2025/09/26
U.S. State of Ohio Greenlights Bitcoin Payments as Lawmakers Weigh Crypto Reserve

U.S. State of Ohio Greenlights Bitcoin Payments as Lawmakers Weigh Crypto Reserve

The post U.S. State of Ohio Greenlights Bitcoin Payments as Lawmakers Weigh Crypto Reserve appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BitcoinRegulations 25 September 2025 | 19:00 Ohio is emerging as one of the most aggressive U.S. states in adopting digital assets, blending policy, payments, and long-term investment strategy. The latest milestone came this week when the state’s Board of Deposit cleared a vendor to handle cryptocurrency payments for public fees and services, opening the door for residents to pay in Bitcoin and other digital assets. Secretary of State Frank LaRose, who has been lobbying for the change since spring, called it a bold step toward keeping Ohio competitive. He noted that his office processes hundreds of thousands of transactions annually and said demand for a crypto option has been building steadily. “We’re ready to be first,” LaRose said, framing the initiative as part of a wider effort to attract businesses and modernize public finance. The payments rollout comes alongside a flurry of legislative activity. House Bill 116, passed earlier this month, trimmed tax burdens on crypto owners, while the Blockchain Basics Act aims to prevent local governments from restricting digital asset use. Together, the measures are designed to normalize everyday crypto transactions across the state. Perhaps the most closely watched debate centers on House Bill 18 – the Ohio Strategic Cryptocurrency Reserve Act. Sponsored by Rep. Steve Demetriou, it would authorize the state treasurer to allocate up to 10% of certain funds into leading cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin. If adopted, Ohio would be among the first states to formally establish a Bitcoin reserve. Nationally, the idea is catching on. Nearly every U.S. state has introduced some form of strategic reserve proposal, with Arizona, Texas, and New Hampshire leading the charge. Michigan, after months of inaction, recently advanced its own legislation. Advocates like the Satoshi Action Fund’s Dennis Porter say these moves signal a shift in how governments view digital assets…
2025/09/26
No, the Dutch government isn’t creating a strategic bitcoin reserve

No, the Dutch government isn’t creating a strategic bitcoin reserve

The post No, the Dutch government isn’t creating a strategic bitcoin reserve appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This morning, bitcoin (BTC) investors cheered news of a supposed plan by Dutch lawmakers to authorize the creation of a strategic bitcoin reserve (SBR). Unfortunately, the post on X quickly earned a community note, putting an end to the excitement. “They are not. It is just a proposal,” someone commented, noting that the man speaking doesn’t speak on behalf of the legislature of the Netherlands. “This is an old video. And everyone voted against it,” someone else commented. Various posts about the non-existent news went viral. Complaints about the fake news turned out to be completely accurate. Indeed, the man speaking about the old proposal, Thierry Baudet, is a Forum for Democracy opposition speaker representing only three of the 150 seats in the Dutch House of Representatives. No SBR exists in the Netherlands, and Dutch lawmakers haven’t passed any bill authorizing one. Read more: IMF claims El Salvador isn’t buying bitcoin despite Bukele’s boasts Another fake strategic bitcoin reserve Today’s quickly-debunked news earned hundreds of thousands of impressions on social media and is just the latest in a long series of fake stories about SBRs and governments buying BTC — including from Donald Trump himself. Despite promising a stockpile of BTC and a strategic reserve of BTC, ether, XRP, solana, and cardano, Trump actually signed an order creating a BTC-only reserve and an altcoin-only stockpile. To this day, the US government hasn’t bought any BTC for its so-called SBR, nor has Trump’s administration released any audit of its tiny SBR for public review. Instead, the SBR consists of small quantities of BTC that the government already held or has seized from legal proceedings. In August 2024, Protos debunked claims that the US, UK, and Germany had been buying BTC. Even El Salvador hasn’t actually purchased much of the BTC it once claimed. Got a tip? Send us an email securely via Protos…
2025/09/26
Exclusive: Genie founder raises $5M for social trading app Share

Exclusive: Genie founder raises $5M for social trading app Share

The post Exclusive: Genie founder raises $5M for social trading app Share appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is a segment from The Drop newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe. Share has just emerged from stealth and closed a $5 million funding round from Coinbase Ventures, Collab+Currency, Palm Tree Crypto and others, The Drop has exclusively learned. Share is an upcoming app for Solana, Base and Ethereum that shares crypto traders’ transactions and offers users a real-time feed of others’ onchain activity across those three blockchains. Users can also trade tokens, examine charts and follow wallets. Scott Gray is Share’s founder and CEO. Gray is the founder of NFT aggregator tool Genie, which Uniswap acquired back in 2022 and led Gray to work as Uniswap’s head of NFTs.  In a way, Share is doing for memecoin traders what Genie did for NFT traders. It aggregates data across numerous platforms and puts it all in one place. “Share is the only app built from first principles that treats onchain transactions as a new form of media. We index every transaction on Solana, Base and Ethereum, and give every single wallet a Share profile whether or not they joined yet,” Gray told me via email.  “This lets users follow anyone onchain and share transactions across any app. And users can connect multiple wallets and their Farcaster to one profile so they’re building on who they are, not starting over. Other apps are limited to token trades and profiles for their own users.”  Crypto has been going social lately — and I’d argue that Kaito was the start of the new wave. Farcaster, Zora, Ethos and Time.fun have all tapped into different social interests this cycle as traders look to get quick data from others to make informed financial decisions. Share could become the ultimate alpha app, cutting through the noise of Crypto Twitter by showing users what others are…
2025/09/26
How to Earn Passive Income With Cloud Bitcoin Mining in 2025 – CryptoNinjas

How to Earn Passive Income With Cloud Bitcoin Mining in 2025 – CryptoNinjas

The post How to Earn Passive Income With Cloud Bitcoin Mining in 2025 – CryptoNinjas appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. For many investors in 2025, passive income from cryptocurrency has become a priority. Traditional banking products are struggling to keep up with inflation, and stocks remain volatile. That’s why cloud Bitcoin mining stands out as one of the most attractive ways to generate steady returns. The concept is simple: instead of running noisy, expensive rigs at home, you rent hash power from providers who manage the hardware and infrastructure. Yet, not all cloud mining platforms are equal. Some focus on profitability, others on user-friendliness, and a few on long-term transparency. In this balanced review, we’ll compare the most popular platforms — with ETNCrypto leading the way as the #1 choice for miners who want stability, efficiency, and trustworthy contracts. Why ETNCrypto is the #1 Choice ETNCrypto continues to dominate the cloud mining market in 2025. The platform is designed for both beginners and advanced miners, offering transparent pricing, optimized hash power contracts, and an easy-to-use dashboard. Unlike many competitors, ETNCrypto reinvests in renewable energy partnerships to keep costs low and sustainability high. What sets ETNCrypto apart is its profit-stability guarantee. Contracts are backed by real-time performance monitoring and payout tracking, ensuring investors receive predictable returns. Additionally, the platform offers a variety of Bitcoin-focused packages tailored for short-term traders, long-term holders, and even institutional investors. 👉 Try ETNCrypto today to see why it remains the top passive income choice in 2025. ETNCrypto Mining Rig Table Platform Features Profitability Fees Ease of Use Best For ETNCrypto Cloud mining, renewable energy, profit-stability guarantee High Low Very Easy Beginners & pros Cleanspark Owns U.S. mining facilities Medium Medium Moderate Equity-focused investors Quantumcloud GPU sharing network Low-Medium Low Moderate Gamers with spare power Easyminer.net Open-source mining software Variable None Complex DIY miners BitFuFu Global contracts, large scale High Medium Easy High-budget miners StormGain Trading +…
2025/09/26
