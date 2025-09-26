2025-09-28 Sunday

Wiadomości krypto

Zanurz się w najgorętszych wiadomościach krypto i aktualizacjach rynkowych
First Ethereum Staking ETF Begins Trading, Boosting Demand

First Ethereum Staking ETF Begins Trading, Boosting Demand

The post First Ethereum Staking ETF Begins Trading, Boosting Demand appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The first U.S staking Ethereum ETF is listed. It marks a change in the way investors can access ETH price exposure as well as staking rewards in regulated markets. Ethereum Staking ETFs Gain Momentum as Grayscale Prepares Move REX Shares launched the REX-Osprey ETH + Staking ETF, trading under the ticker $ESK. The fund gives investors direct spot ETH exposure while distributing rewards generated from real on-chain staking. The REX-Osprey™ ETH + Staking ETF, $ESK, is now trading! With $ESK, investors can now access spot $ETH exposure combined with real on-chain staking rewards that seek to provide monthly distributions. This latest launch continues our push to make digital assets more accessible… pic.twitter.com/sKFBwNbpPi — REX Shares (@REXShares) September 25, 2025 The company said the goal is to provide monthly returns, similar to income-based products in traditional finance. REX has already rolled out ETFs for Dogecoin, XRP, and Solana but $ESK is the first to merge Ethereum spot holdings with staking yield. By locking ETH for staking, these products reduce liquid supply while giving institutions and retail investors yield options previously available only through decentralized finance. The growth and income investment might be more attractive considering the estimated 3% to 5% yield every year on ETH. Grayscale appears to be equally planning to stake its ETH once it gains approval. Blockchain data shows its Ethereum Trust shifted more than 40,000 ETH in the last week. It could represent part of a plan to prepare 1.5 million ETH for staking. Transfers of 3,200 ETH per wallet, each worth roughly $14.6 million, suggest the firm is actively setting up for validator operations. BREAKING: Grayscale is preparing to stake their $ETH holdings. $ETHE $ETH They’ve moved over 40K $ETH in the last hour as they position (1.5M $ETH) for staking rewards. They are the first…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011474-31.05%
Union
U$0.010382+0.57%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00163342-0.30%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 02:43
Udostępnij
Cloudflare Unveils NET Dollar to Power Pay-Per-Use Internet Model

Cloudflare Unveils NET Dollar to Power Pay-Per-Use Internet Model

Cloudflare unveiled NET Dollar, a USD-backed stablecoin designed for AI agents to conduct automated transactions, aiming to create a new internet business model beyond advertising. The post Cloudflare Unveils NET Dollar to Power Pay-Per-Use Internet Model appeared first on Coinspeaker.
LayerNet
NET$0.00007319-0.05%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1226-1.76%
Udostępnij
Coinspeaker2025/09/26 02:30
Udostępnij
Eliza Labs announces migration from $ai16z token to $elizaOS

Eliza Labs announces migration from $ai16z token to $elizaOS

The post Eliza Labs announces migration from $ai16z token to $elizaOS appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Eliza Labs is migrating from the experimental $ai16z token to the new $elizaOS token powered by Chainlink’s CCIP. $elizaOS enables autonomous AI agents to operate seamlessly across Solana, Base, and Ethereum, supporting a $20B ecosystem. Eliza Labs, formerly known as ai16z, a top open-source GitHub repository supporting a $20 billion agentic ecosystem, announced on Friday that it is migrating from its experimental $ai16z token to $elizaOS. Powered by Chainlink’s CCIP, the $elizaOS token enables autonomous AI agents to function seamlessly across networks such as Solana, Base, and Ethereum, eliminating the need for inefficient bridges. “With elizaOS v2, we’ve moved from an experimental sandbox to production-ready infrastructure for building composable, intelligent agents,” said Shaw Walters, founder of Eliza Labs. “These agents now manage complex workflows, retain context, and operate across multiple platforms. With more than 50,000 agents built and projects using elizaOS surpassing $20 billion in combined value, the ecosystem has outgrown its experimental roots.” The token is designed to support ecosystem growth through funding liquidity, developer support, and efficient capital movement across markets. It features a structured treasury to maintain stability and resource future initiatives. $elizaOS serves as the medium of exchange for AI agents executing DeFi operations, with real-world applications already in place. As noted by the team, the Agent Bond Desk uses $elizaOS to negotiate with users and adjust bond terms based on market conditions, while Spartan, Eliza’s protocol-owned liquidity manager, optimizes positions across chains and autonomously rebalances portfolios. “These agents are managing real capital today,” Walters explained, “$elizaOS is the functional backbone of an agent-powered economy already in motion.” The migration portal launches on September 25. Every smart contract will be audited by third-party experts, and the audit findings will be publicly released. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/elizaos-token-migration-ecosystem/
Eliza
ELIZA$0.00128+5.87%
AI16Z
AI16Z$0.0866-0.45%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01178-0.08%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 02:29
Udostępnij
Whitelist Ending In Just One Day: Grab Your Slice of The $15K MoonBull Giveaway Before Q4 As Dogwifhat And MEW Soar

Whitelist Ending In Just One Day: Grab Your Slice of The $15K MoonBull Giveaway Before Q4 As Dogwifhat And MEW Soar

MoonBull whitelist is live with the upcoming presale on September 26. Compare Dogwifhat, Cat in a Dog's World, and explore the next 100x crypto opportunity.
cat in a dogs world
MEW$0.002573+0.15%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01572-5.07%
Simons Cat
CAT$0.000007156+3.59%
Udostępnij
Blockchainreporter2025/09/26 02:23
Udostępnij
The 9 banks behind the new MiCA-compliant Euro stablecoin

The 9 banks behind the new MiCA-compliant Euro stablecoin

The post The 9 banks behind the new MiCA-compliant Euro stablecoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nine European banks have formed an alliance for the issuance of a euro stablecoin compliant with the MiCA regulation, with an initial issuance expected in the second half of 2026.  The goal is clear: to offer near-instant cross-border payments, lower costs, and 24/7 operations – all under the supervision of the De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB), within a defined regulatory framework. MiCA came into effect on June 29, 2023, and defines the regulatory perimeter for e-money tokens (EMT). TL;DR Who: ING, Banca Sella, KBC, Danske Bank, DekaBank, UniCredit, SEB, CaixaBank, Raiffeisen Bank International. What: issuance of a euro-denominated stablecoin compliant with MiCA, with an electronic money institution (EMI) license. When: first issuance expected in the second half of 2026. According to the data collected by our editorial team and the official communications from the participants, the corporate structure has already been established in the Netherlands and the consortium confirms the goal of applying for authorization as an EMI. Industry analysts note that comparable pilot projects have processed initial volumes ranging from tens to hundreds of millions of euros per month, with potential growth towards multi-billion volumes at full capacity. We have verified the timelines indicated by the parties involved through press releases and public interviews, while noting that some key information remains to be formalized. Founding Banks and Governance The project is promoted by ING, Banca Sella, KBC, Danske Bank, DekaBank, UniCredit, SEB, CaixaBank, and Raiffeisen Bank International. The banks have established a new entity in the Netherlands to apply for authorization as an electronic money institution (EMI). Supervision will be entrusted to De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB), with a shared and transparent governance framework. Participating Banks: Key Numbers Founders: 9 banks Jurisdiction: Netherlands Target license: electronic money institution (EMI) First issuance: scheduled for the second half of 2026 Impact on Cross-Border…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011474-31.05%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000095--%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01572+11.48%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 02:23
Udostępnij
XRP Ledger Tops $1B Stablecoin Volume as XRP Eyes Major Breakout

XRP Ledger Tops $1B Stablecoin Volume as XRP Eyes Major Breakout

The post XRP Ledger Tops $1B Stablecoin Volume as XRP Eyes Major Breakout appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRPL Breaks into Institutional DeFi’s Top Tier with $1B+ Monthly Stablecoin Volume According to Ripple’s recent report, The Next Phase of Institutional DeFi on XRPL: Credit, Compliance, and Confidentiality, institutional decentralized finance (DeFi) has officially crossed the tipping point, from experimental pilot projects to billion-dollar scale adoption.  The XRP Ledger (XRPL) is emerging as a leading settlement layer for both crypto-native enterprises and regulated financial institutions. Over the last year, XRPL has achieved several key milestones that underscore its growing relevance in institutional-grade DeFi. Most notably, the ledger recorded its first month surpassing $1 billion in stablecoin volume, a threshold that signals deeper liquidity and increasing trust from market participants.  In addition, XRPL has firmly positioned itself among the top 10 blockchains for real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, further validating its infrastructure for bridging traditional finance with blockchain innovation. XRP drives XRPL’s evolution because each feature boosting institutional utility fuels demand and expands real-world use cases, cementing its role as a leading blockchain for finance. Additionally, the XRPL is emerging as a key backbone for two of today’s fastest-growing financial use cases: stablecoin payments and collateral management, with tokenization as its foundation.  What started as a bold vision for regulated, on-chain finance is quickly becoming an industry standard. The next challenge entails scaling XRPL with the right balance of innovation, compliance, and reliability. On the other hand, two key drivers of XRPL’s next institutional DeFi phase include a native lending protocol and privacy-focused zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs) with accountability. Source: Ripple XRP on the Brink: Sistine Research Signals Major Expansionary Move Ahead On-chain analytics from Sistine Research suggest XRP is poised for a major expansion, as its recurring price compressions, narrowing into tighter ranges, signal an imminent breakout. Source: Sistine Research Presently, XRP is in its third compression cycle since the last…
XRP
XRP$2.7898+0.03%
Major
MAJOR$0.12266+0.67%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011474-31.05%
Udostępnij
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 02:20
Udostępnij
Amazon to pay $2.5 billion to settle FTC Prime trial

Amazon to pay $2.5 billion to settle FTC Prime trial

Amazon will pay $2.5 billion to end a federal trial over claims that it tricked millions into paying for Prime and made canceling it intentionally hard. The Federal Trade Commission made the announcement Thursday, according to information from the agency. The settlement shuts down a jury trial that had barely started in Seattle, just three […]
Polytrade
TRADE$0.09934+4.11%
Udostępnij
Cryptopolitan2025/09/26 02:12
Udostępnij
Ethereum Drops Below $4,000 as $320 Million in Longs Liquidated, Signals Market Cool Down, Slow Institutional Demand

Ethereum Drops Below $4,000 as $320 Million in Longs Liquidated, Signals Market Cool Down, Slow Institutional Demand

Ethereum’s drop below $4,000 and the consequent $320 million in liquidations of long positions indicate the risky side of crypto leveraged trading.
Udostępnij
Blockchainreporter2025/09/26 02:00
Udostępnij
Countdown to Launch: Only 25 Days Left to Buy Snorter Bot Token

Countdown to Launch: Only 25 Days Left to Buy Snorter Bot Token

Snorter Bot Token has raised over $4M and has entered its final 25 days. The Solana-based bot has tapped Solana and Ethereum mempools, has used contract checks to screen launches, and has set 0.85% fees, while the token has provided access, analytics, unlimited snipes, staking and governance.
Hyperbot
BOT$0.11076-3.59%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01178-0.08%
Udostępnij
Coinstats2025/09/26 01:40
Udostępnij
Plasma (XPL) Market Cap Surpasses Cosmos (ATOM)

Plasma (XPL) Market Cap Surpasses Cosmos (ATOM)

Detail: https://coincu.com/altcoin/plasma-xpl-surpasses-cosmos-atom/
Plasma
XPL$1.6122+30.26%
Capverse
CAP$0.10622-0.58%
COSMOS
ATOM$4.089-1.20%
Udostępnij
Coinstats2025/09/26 01:25
Udostępnij

Popularne wiadomości

Więcej

Developers of This Altcoin Bought Back a Large Amount of Tokens from the Market and Burned Them Immediately

ZNS, XRPL, and Layer3 Advance User-Owned Decentralized Identity

SEO Title:Vitalik Buterin’s Vision Reveals Ethereum’s Next Big Phase

Tehran faces UN sanctions after missing 30-day deadline to meet Western demands

Crypto treasury companies pose a similar risk to the 2000s dotcom bust