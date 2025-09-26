The 9 banks behind the new MiCA-compliant Euro stablecoin

Nine European banks have formed an alliance for the issuance of a euro stablecoin compliant with the MiCA regulation, with an initial issuance expected in the second half of 2026. The goal is clear: to offer near-instant cross-border payments, lower costs, and 24/7 operations – all under the supervision of the De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB), within a defined regulatory framework. MiCA came into effect on June 29, 2023, and defines the regulatory perimeter for e-money tokens (EMT). TL;DR Who: ING, Banca Sella, KBC, Danske Bank, DekaBank, UniCredit, SEB, CaixaBank, Raiffeisen Bank International. What: issuance of a euro-denominated stablecoin compliant with MiCA, with an electronic money institution (EMI) license. When: first issuance expected in the second half of 2026. According to the data collected by our editorial team and the official communications from the participants, the corporate structure has already been established in the Netherlands and the consortium confirms the goal of applying for authorization as an EMI. Industry analysts note that comparable pilot projects have processed initial volumes ranging from tens to hundreds of millions of euros per month, with potential growth towards multi-billion volumes at full capacity. We have verified the timelines indicated by the parties involved through press releases and public interviews, while noting that some key information remains to be formalized. Founding Banks and Governance The project is promoted by ING, Banca Sella, KBC, Danske Bank, DekaBank, UniCredit, SEB, CaixaBank, and Raiffeisen Bank International. The banks have established a new entity in the Netherlands to apply for authorization as an electronic money institution (EMI). Supervision will be entrusted to De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB), with a shared and transparent governance framework. Participating Banks: Key Numbers Founders: 9 banks Jurisdiction: Netherlands Target license: electronic money institution (EMI) First issuance: scheduled for the second half of 2026 Impact on Cross-Border…