All living ex-Fed chairs urge Supreme Court to reject Trump’s bid to oust Lisa Cook

All three living former Fed chairs—Alan Greenspan, Ben Bernanke, and Janet Yellen—filed a Supreme Court brief on Thursday, calling on the justices to block President Donald Trump's attempt to remove Fed Governor Lisa Cook from her position. The filing warned that firing Lisa during an ongoing legal challenge would "threaten that independence and erode public confidence in the Fed." They weren't the only ones who signed. The brief was backed by a wide bipartisan lineup of top economic names, including ex-Treasury Secretaries Robert Rubin, Larry Summers, Hank Paulson, Jack Lew, and Timothy Geithner. They said the independence of the Fed, granted within limits set by Congress, was a "critical feature of our national monetary system." They argued the Court should not let the White House interfere with that. Lisa is currently the target of a White House effort to reshape the Fed's stance on interest rates. Trump wants rate cuts fast, and Lisa has been in the way. That's the backdrop for the president's push to remove her. His administration is claiming he had "cause" to fire her, based on mortgage fraud accusations pushed in August by Bill Pulte, head of the Federal Housing Finance Authority and one of Trump's close allies. Trump faces legal block in firing campaign against Fed official Lisa Cook, who has vehemently denied Pulte's accusations, hasn't been charged with anything. Nothing has stuck. NBC News reviewed documents in September that appeared to contradict the fraud claims altogether. But despite no formal charges, Trump still pressed forward. Two federal courts already blocked the removal attempt. Trump didn't back off—he escalated the matter to the Supreme Court. His administration wants the green light to fire Lisa immediately. In court filings, Solicitor General D. John Sauer said the judge's earlier decision to pause the firing was "improper judicial…