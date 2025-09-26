2025-09-28 Sunday

All living ex-Fed chairs urge Supreme Court to reject Trump’s bid to oust Lisa Cook

The post All living ex-Fed chairs urge Supreme Court to reject Trump’s bid to oust Lisa Cook appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. All three living former Fed chairs—Alan Greenspan, Ben Bernanke, and Janet Yellen—filed a Supreme Court brief on Thursday, calling on the justices to block President Donald Trump’s attempt to remove Fed Governor Lisa Cook from her position. The filing warned that firing Lisa during an ongoing legal challenge would “threaten that independence and erode public confidence in the Fed.” They weren’t the only ones who signed. The brief was backed by a wide bipartisan lineup of top economic names, including ex-Treasury Secretaries Robert Rubin, Larry Summers, Hank Paulson, Jack Lew, and Timothy Geithner. They said the independence of the Fed, granted within limits set by Congress, was a “critical feature of our national monetary system.” They argued the Court should not let the White House interfere with that. Lisa is currently the target of a White House effort to reshape the Fed’s stance on interest rates. Trump wants rate cuts fast, and Lisa has been in the way. That’s the backdrop for the president’s push to remove her. His administration is claiming he had “cause” to fire her, based on mortgage fraud accusations pushed in August by Bill Pulte, head of the Federal Housing Finance Authority and one of Trump’s close allies. Trump faces legal block in firing campaign against Fed official Lisa Cook, who has vehemently denied Pulte’s accusations, hasn’t been charged with anything. Nothing has stuck. NBC News reviewed documents in September that appeared to contradict the fraud claims altogether. But despite no formal charges, Trump still pressed forward. Two federal courts already blocked the removal attempt. Trump didn’t back off—he escalated the matter to the Supreme Court. His administration wants the green light to fire Lisa immediately. In court filings, Solicitor General D. John Sauer said the judge’s earlier decision to pause the firing was “improper judicial…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 03:45
Amazon Settles FTC Lawsuit For $2.5 Billion Over ‘Deceptive’ Prime Tactics

The post Amazon Settles FTC Lawsuit For $2.5 Billion Over ‘Deceptive’ Prime Tactics appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Amazon will pay the FTC a whopping $2.5 billion to settle allegations it used “deceptive” practices to get people signed up for Prime subscriptions and hinder their ability to cancel the delivery service, marking one of the largest settlements in FTC history. The settlement was announced Thursday. (Photo via Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images). Getty Images Key Facts Amazon will pay a $1 billion civil penalty, with $1.5 billion in refunds going back to consumers harmed by the Prime enrollment practices, according to an FTC statement. Amazon shares appeared largely unbothered by the news, trading up a fraction of a percent Thursday afternoon. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/antoniopequenoiv/2025/09/25/amazon-reaches-record-25-billion-settlement-with-ftc-over-deceptive-prime-tactics/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 03:33
Finnovex Middle East 2025 Middle East’s Fintech Metamorphosis: Digital, Decentralized & Disruptive

The post Finnovex Middle East 2025 Middle East’s Fintech Metamorphosis: Digital, Decentralized & Disruptive appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Exibex is proud to announce the 33rd global edition of Finnovex Middle East, returning on November 11–12, 2025, in Dubai, the innovation capital of the Middle East. Under the theme “Middle East’s Fintech Metamorphosis: Digital, Decentralized & Disruptive,” this leading summit will convene over 300 banking and fintech leaders, policymakers, regulators, and technology innovators to explore the region’s transformative financial journey. As the Middle East redefines global financial dynamics through AI-powered ecosystems, blockchain, open finance, and decentralized models, Finnovex Middle East 2025 offers a unique platform to unlock the potential of next-gen banking and digital finance. With Dubai at the forefront of fintech innovation, the summit will host dynamic conversations, strategic collaborations, and immersive showcases of cutting-edge solutions driving financial evolution across the region. Key Thematic Tracks Include: Fintech Decentralised: Unlocking Innovation & Inclusion Explore how AI, DeFi, and digital banks are empowering real-time, personalized, and inclusive financial services in a decentralized world. Intelligent Finance: Building Smart, Agile & Inclusive Banks Unpack strategies to embrace AI, cloud-native agility, and customer-centricity to build resilient and future-ready banks. Regulatory Innovation & CBDCs Delve into how progressive regulators are reimagining monetary policy with CBDCs, innovation hubs, and a rebalanced compliance framework. Why Attend Finnovex Middle East 2025? Finnovex Middle East 2025 is a holistic experience designed to equip financial leaders with actionable insights, transformational partnerships, and innovation roadmaps tailored to the region’s evolving landscape. From cross-border payments and ESG financing to GenAI in CX and super-app ecosystems, this summit covers the full spectrum of financial innovation and banking. Attendees will benefit from: Visionary keynote sessions, high-impact panels, and closed-door roundtables. Exclusive insight into CBDC development, cloud-native transformation, and cybersecurity innovation. Networking with 200+ C-level decision-makers from across banking, fintech, insurance, telco, and regulatory bodies. Join us in Dubai to shape the future of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 03:14
DDC Enterprise acquires 50 more Bitcoin, total holdings at 1,058 BTC

The post DDC Enterprise acquires 50 more Bitcoin, total holdings at 1,058 BTC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways DDC Enterprise acquired 50 more Bitcoin, raising its total to 1,058 BTC. The company’s position is 45th on the Bitcoin 100 Ranking. DDC Enterprise, a US-based public company, acquired 50 more Bitcoin today, bringing its total holdings to 1,058 BTC and strengthening its position to 45th on the Bitcoin 100 Ranking. The company has rapidly expanded its Bitcoin treasury since May 2025, achieving a 1,798% yield on its strategy by early September. DDC Enterprise aims to reach 10,000 BTC by the end of 2025 as part of its treasury accumulation plan. Corporate Bitcoin adoption has accelerated in recent weeks, with at least five companies adding over 100 BTC each in the week leading up to September 25. Public companies collectively hold over 1 million BTC, with top corporate holder Strategy exceeding 639,000 BTC as of late September 2025. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/ddc-enterprise-acquires-50-more-bitcoin-total-holdings-at-1058-btc/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 03:05
Early SHIB And PEPE Investors Shift To Pepeto: Is This The Best Crypto To Buy In 2025?

Having ridden those waves, many of these holders are now looking for the next big opportunity shifting their capital from […] The post Early SHIB And PEPE Investors Shift To Pepeto: Is This The Best Crypto To Buy In 2025? appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/26 02:42
What are Non-Fungible Tokens? (NFT) How It Works

Hey crypto enthusiasts, have you ever thought about purchasing an NFT? Do you know one thing? NFT offers various benefits to users, and its use cases are long and wide-ranging. Applications for NFTs exist in distinct fields such as real estate, domain names, music, and visual arts. Despite the bright future of NFTs, it is ... Read more The post What are Non-Fungible Tokens? (NFT) How It Works appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Bitemycoin2025/09/26 02:30
Red alert: 3 reasons the IREN stock price may crash soon

IREN stock price is in a strong bull run this year as investors cheer its strong earnings and the ongoing diversification into the artificial intelligence industry. IREN has moved from the April low of $5.17 to $50, bringing its market…
Crypto.news2025/09/26 02:07
Bitcoin Overvalued? Sygnia CEO Sounds Alarm on Overexposure

Sygnia CEO cautions investors against investing too much in Bitcoin ETFs and terms Bitcoin overvalued and recommending no more than 5 percent involvement. The South African-based asset manager, Sygnia Ltd., which is headed by CEO Magda Wierzycka, has given a stern caution regarding excessive exposure to Bitcoin.  The company warns investors not to put huge […] The post Bitcoin Overvalued? Sygnia CEO Sounds Alarm on Overexposure appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/26 02:00
SharpLink Partners with Superstate to Launch Tokenized SBET on Ethereum

SharpLink Gaming to become the first Digital Asset Treasury company with shares listed on the Ethereum blockchain
Coinstats2025/09/26 01:36
Ripple’s XRP ETF Countdown: Could This Be the Spark for a $5–$7 Surge?

The war to introduce the first XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to the market is intensifying. A recent report by Reuters reports the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is nearing the finalization of its new rules for crypto-based ETFs. Analysts expect the first approvals under this updated framework could land in early October. According to
Coinstats2025/09/26 01:30
