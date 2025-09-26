2025-09-28 Sunday

Yasubee Ramen Opens First United States Location In Manhattan

Yasubee Ramen Opens First United States Location In Manhattan

The post Yasubee Ramen Opens First United States Location In Manhattan appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Yasubee Ramen opens in New York City this week, bringing its signature tsukemen and more bowls of ramen to Manhattan Yasubee Ramen Straight out of Japan, an septuagenarian ramen brand is opening its first restaurant in the United States. Yasubee Ramen, which first opened in Omoide Yokocho in 1951, will start serving its slurpable menu at 253 West 26th Street in Chelsea, New York on Thursday, September 25. The Yasubee Ramen brand operates over 80 restaurants across Japan, and this new ramen shop marks its first restaurant expansion overseas, following a test kitchen pop-up with Kung Fu Tea in Flushing, Queens last year. In Japan, Yasubee is best known for its tsukemen, a dish in which the noodles are served on the side to be dipped into broth. Yasubee’s signature homemade noodles are thicker and chewier than classic ramen, and an extra order of noodles can be added to any dish for an extra boost of noodles. For those who prefer a soupier dish, more traditional bowls of shiyo and miso ramen are also on Yasubee’s Chelsea menu, plus various familiar small plates like steamed gyoza, karaage, shishito peppers, roasted sesame edamame, and chilled furikake edamame. Donburi rice bowls are also on the menu, with toppings including braised pork belly and pork cutlets. Dishes can also be customized with a soy-marinated shoyu egg, seaweed, steamed gyoza, and more. To drink, cocktails, soft drinks, and special beers including matcha IPA and yuzu ale. To celebrate the opening week, Yasubee’s Grand Opening Specials will be offered through Sunday, September 28. First week promos include a free dessert with the purchase of any entree, and a buy one get one free offer on all drinks. Staff will also be playing games with guests, including rock paper scissors, for winners to earn a small…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/26 03:42
DeCharge partners with Tesla Owners SV on community-owned EV charger

DeCharge partners with Tesla Owners SV on community-owned EV charger

The post DeCharge partners with Tesla Owners SV on community-owned EV charger appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways DeCharge is a Solana-based platform focused on community-owned electric vehicle (EV) chargers. The company has partnered with Tesla Owners SV. DeCharge, a Solana-based platform enabling community-owned EV chargers, has partnered with Tesla Owners SV, a Silicon Valley-based Tesla community group, to expand community-driven charging infrastructure. The collaboration allows Tesla community members to participate as both builders and hosts in DeCharge’s network, which converts idle spaces into income-generating charging assets through fractional ownership models. DeCharge’s platform enables users to earn passive income by installing and managing EV chargers in high-demand areas. The system allows individuals to monetize unused spaces while supporting electric vehicle adoption through community-powered infrastructure. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/decharge-tesla-solana-community-ev-chargers/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/26 03:38
Jeff Bezos’ Amazon settles FTC allegations over Prime with $2.5 billion payout

Jeff Bezos’ Amazon settles FTC allegations over Prime with $2.5 billion payout

The post Jeff Bezos’ Amazon settles FTC allegations over Prime with $2.5 billion payout appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Amazon will pay $2.5 billion to end a federal trial over claims that it tricked millions into paying for Prime and made canceling it intentionally hard. The Federal Trade Commission made the announcement Thursday, according to information from the agency. The settlement shuts down a jury trial that had barely started in Seattle, just three days in, and stops the risk of Amazon being hit with even bigger penalties if the jury had ruled against them. The agency had accused Amazon of using design tricks to get people to sign up for Prime without full consent, and also claimed the company deliberately set up confusing cancellation processes. About 35 million customers were affected, according to the complaint. The trial also placed three of Amazon’s top executives—Jamil Ghani, Neil Lindsay, and one other—at risk of being held personally responsible if the court sided with the FTC. Amazon agrees to pay but denies wrongdoing As part of the agreement, Amazon will send $1 billion to the FTC as a civil penalty and $1.5 billion to users who either didn’t mean to sign up or couldn’t figure out how to cancel. The company will pay out $51 to each eligible user and must do that within 90 days. These payments are tied to what the FTC called “unwanted Prime enrollment or deferred cancellation.” Amazon, however, isn’t admitting to anything. In a statement, company spokesperson Mark Blafkin said, “We have always followed the law, and this settlement allows us to move forward and focus on innovating for customers.” That’s all Amazon had to say about it. But the agreement still forces them to clean up how they sell Prime. From now on, Amazon has to clearly tell people the terms of Prime before charging them. The company also has to get permission before charging…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/26 03:27
Malick Thiaw Already Looks The Part In Newcastle United Defence

Malick Thiaw Already Looks The Part In Newcastle United Defence

The post Malick Thiaw Already Looks The Part In Newcastle United Defence appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 24: Malick Thiaw of Newcastle United (12) warms up during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Newcastle United and Bradford City at St James’ Park on September 24, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images) Newcastle United via Getty Images Fabian Schar is arguably the greatest value signing in Newcastle United’s modern history. He cost the club just £3m ($4m) in 2018 under former coach Rafael Benitez and has been an ever-present when available under Eddie Howe, despite pre-dating the Saudi Arabian-led takeover in 2021. Schar’s latest injury could represent the end of an era, though, after Malick Thiaw’s seamless entrance into the first team picture. The German, who arrived on Tyneside in a £35m ($47m) deal from AC Milan this summer, has had to bide his time. One thing Howe has never hidden is his trust in players who perform well for him, and Schar’s incredible, unwavering consistency has made him one of the coach’s most reliable options in defence. He is full blooded and willing to put his body on the line – a huge reason he is currently unavailable having suffered two head injuries already this season – but also possesses the ball-playing skills Howe needs to build his team from the back. The coach has always wanted Newcastle to be an attacking team, something it has struggled with this season, but Schar has always allowed the team to be defensively resolute and effective in possession. But he is now 33 and the need for a long-term replacement has become increasingly clear for some time. Alongside him, Dan Burn, also 33, has also developed into one of Howe’s go-to men at the back, due not only to his own form but also, in…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/26 03:24
Cloudflare Announces Launch of NET Dollar Stablecoin

Cloudflare Announces Launch of NET Dollar Stablecoin

The post Cloudflare Announces Launch of NET Dollar Stablecoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Cloudflare launches NET Dollar, backed by USD for AI payments. Aims to modernize payment infrastructure for AI applications. No official statements from Cloudflare leadership yet. On September 25, Cloudflare announced the upcoming launch of NET Dollar, a US dollar-backed stablecoin, aimed at revolutionizing AI-driven transactions globally. The move signifies a shift in payment systems, potentially influencing AI application monetization and cross-border transactions. Cloudflare Partners with Coinbase for NET Dollar Initiative Cloudflare’s introduction of NET Dollar, a US dollar-backed stablecoin, aims to facilitate instant and secure transactions for AI-driven network activities. Collaborating with Coinbase under the x402 Foundation, the initiative seeks to redefine payment standards. The stablecoin’s launch targets modernizing payment structures, enabling cross-border transactions and programmatic operations by AI agents. As a pivotal change, this aligns Cloudflare’s business model with content creators and developers. “We’re committed to creating new digital payment solutions that help modernize financial systems globally,” said a representative from a leading blockchain consortium. Emerging Stablecoins Alter AI and Cross-Border Transactions Did you know? The NET Dollar initiative mirrors past efforts like USDC and USDT, which also aimed for widespread internet payment adoption but did not focus on AI integration. Tether USDt remains stable at $1.00, with a market cap reaching $173.13 billion. Its trading volume also saw a rise, with a 20.83% change over the last 24 hours. CoinMarketCap reports minimal price fluctuation over various periods. Tether USDt(USDT), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 15:19 UTC on September 25, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Coincu research suggests emerging stablecoins like NET Dollar may redefine financial interactions, especially in AI and cross-border payments. Historically, stablecoins succeeded in securing liquidity despite regulatory scrutiny. DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/26 03:20
The Story Of The Basketball Africa League

The Story Of The Basketball Africa League

The post The Story Of The Basketball Africa League appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. TORONTO, ONTARIO – SEPTEMBER 08: Amadou Gallo Fall attends the premiere of “Origin: The Story of the Basketball Africa League” during the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Lightbox on September 08, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images) Getty Images To understand the Basketball Africa League (BAL) today, you need to revisit its earliest steps — a time when the league was being built in real time, both on and off the court. The story of the Basketball Africa League is not just about the games, the players, or the trophies; it’s about a vision brought to life across an entire continent. That journey, now captured in the four-part docuseries Origin: The Story of the Basketball Africa League, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, gives viewers an unprecedented look at how one of Africa’s most ambitious sporting projects came to life. For Amadou Gallo Fall, president of the BAL, seeing the league’s early years immortalised on film was profoundly moving. “It was an incredible feeling, the culmination of a lot of work by a lot of great people. To see five years later, with all records in terms of attendance and quality of play, it was a great moment,” Fall reflected in an interview with Forbes.com. The docuseries provides an in-depth look at the inaugural season, highlighting not just the on-court action but also the personal stories, challenges, and determination involved in establishing a professional basketball league in Africa. Featured players include Carlos Morais from Angola, Aristide Mugabe from Rwanda, and Mamadou Diop from Senegal, as well as stars like Ater Majok and Anas Mahmoud. Their insights offer a glimpse into the league’s early culture. The Players’ Journeys KIGALI, RWANDA – MAY 16: Aristide Mugabe (2) of the Patriots Basketball Club and Owatemem Ronald…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/26 03:15
TRON Moves 62B Tokens, Chainlink Surges: Is BullZilla the Top 100x Crypto Presale Traders Can’t Afford to Miss?

TRON Moves 62B Tokens, Chainlink Surges: Is BullZilla the Top 100x Crypto Presale Traders Can’t Afford to Miss?

BullZilla presale hype hits 5604% ROI potential; discover why $BZIL is a top 100x crypto presale alongside TRON growth 2025 and Chainlink adoption.
Blockchainreporter 2025/09/26 03:15
Wall Street Wants in on DeFi. Here’s How to Make It Happen

Wall Street Wants in on DeFi. Here’s How to Make It Happen

The post Wall Street Wants in on DeFi. Here’s How to Make It Happen appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. For years, decentralized finance, or “DeFi,” was treated in traditional finance circles as little more than a speculative casino, frivolous and potentially destabilizing. That perception is changing fast. Hedge funds are experimenting with on-chain liquidity pools, major asset managers are piloting blockchain settlement, and digital asset treasury companies (DATs), chasing the wildly successful strategy of Strategy’s Bitcoin balance sheet, are turning to DeFi to generate yield and return value to investors. Wall Street’s interest is no longer hypothetical. Currently, institutional exposure to DeFi is estimated at about $41 billion, but that number is expected to grow: EY estimates that 74% of institutions will engage with DeFi in the next two years. This reflects a broader macro trend: traditional financial institutions are starting to view DeFi not as a risky frontier, but as programmable infrastructure that could modernize markets. The appeal is twofold. First is yield: native staking rewards, tokenized Treasuries, and on-chain liquidity strategies that can turn idle capital into productive assets, something only possible due to the unique features of the technology itself. Second are efficiency gains: real-time settlement, provable solvency, and automated compliance built directly into code. Yet enthusiasm alone will not bring DeFi into the financial mainstream. For institutions to participate at scale, and for regulators to get comfortable, the rules of engagement must evolve. The challenge is not to retrofit DeFi into legacy categories, but to recognize its distinctive strengths: programmable yield, compliance enforced in code, and settlement systems that operate in real time. Why Institutions Are Paying Attention For institutional investors, the most direct attraction is yield. In a low-margin environment, the prospect of generating incremental returns matters. A custodian might channel client assets into a programmable contract like a crypto “vault” that delivers staking rewards or on-chain liquidity strategies. An asset manager could design…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/26 03:13
How Neopool Is Changing the Mining Market — and Whether It Really Does: An Outside Perspective

How Neopool Is Changing the Mining Market — and Whether It Really Does: An Outside Perspective

Neopool rises among top mining pools with 15 EH/s, daily payouts, and efficiency-focused algorithms, aiming to blend profitability with sustainability.
Blockchainreporter 2025/09/26 02:56
Does DiCaprio’s ‘One Battle After Another’ Win Over Rotten Tomatoes Critics?

Does DiCaprio’s ‘One Battle After Another’ Win Over Rotten Tomatoes Critics?

The post Does DiCaprio’s ‘One Battle After Another’ Win Over Rotten Tomatoes Critics? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Leonardo DiCaprio in “One Battle After Another.” Warner Bros. Pictures Rotten Tomatoes reviews are out for One Battle After Another, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, and it appears that the movie has found a lot of allies. Rated R, One Battle After Another plays in Thursday previews before opening in theaters nationwide on Friday. The official summary for One Battle After Another reads, “Washed-up revolutionary Bob (DiCaprio) exists in a state of stoned paranoia, surviving off grid with his spirited, self-reliant daughter, Willa (Chase Infiniti). When his evil nemesis (Sean Penn) resurfaces after 16 years and she goes missing, the former radical scrambles to find her as father and daughter both battle the consequences of his past.” ForbesRecap: New ‘South Park’ Mocks Trump, FCC’s Carr And Prediction Market – How To WatchBy Tim Lammers Also written by Anderson, One Battle After Another also stars Benicio Del Toro and Regina Hall and Teyana Taylor. As of Thursday, One Battle After Another has earned a 98% “fresh” rating from Rotten Tomatoes critics based on 157 reviews. The RT Critics Consensus reads, “An epic screwball adventure teeming with awe-inspiring action set pieces, One Battle After Another is Paul Thomas Anderson’s most entertaining film yet, while also one of his most thematically rich.” RT’s audience summary and Popcornmeter score are still pending. What Are Individual Critics Saying About ‘One Battle After Another’? Alison Willmore of New York Magazine/Vulture is among the top critics on RT who gives the film a “fresh” take, writing in her review summary, “One Battle After Another is top-tier Paul Thomas Anderson — not as good as There Will Be Blood or Phantom Thread but so much better than the average movie that it seems to belong in a different medium entirely.” Peter Bradshaw of The…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/26 02:45
