Yasubee Ramen Opens First United States Location In Manhattan
Yasubee Ramen opens in New York City this week, bringing its signature tsukemen and more bowls of ramen to Manhattan Yasubee Ramen Straight out of Japan, an septuagenarian ramen brand is opening its first restaurant in the United States. Yasubee Ramen, which first opened in Omoide Yokocho in 1951, will start serving its slurpable menu at 253 West 26th Street in Chelsea, New York on Thursday, September 25. The Yasubee Ramen brand operates over 80 restaurants across Japan, and this new ramen shop marks its first restaurant expansion overseas, following a test kitchen pop-up with Kung Fu Tea in Flushing, Queens last year. In Japan, Yasubee is best known for its tsukemen, a dish in which the noodles are served on the side to be dipped into broth. Yasubee's signature homemade noodles are thicker and chewier than classic ramen, and an extra order of noodles can be added to any dish for an extra boost of noodles. For those who prefer a soupier dish, more traditional bowls of shiyo and miso ramen are also on Yasubee's Chelsea menu, plus various familiar small plates like steamed gyoza, karaage, shishito peppers, roasted sesame edamame, and chilled furikake edamame. Donburi rice bowls are also on the menu, with toppings including braised pork belly and pork cutlets. Dishes can also be customized with a soy-marinated shoyu egg, seaweed, steamed gyoza, and more. To drink, cocktails, soft drinks, and special beers including matcha IPA and yuzu ale. To celebrate the opening week, Yasubee's Grand Opening Specials will be offered through Sunday, September 28. First week promos include a free dessert with the purchase of any entree, and a buy one get one free offer on all drinks. Staff will also be playing games with guests, including rock paper scissors, for winners to earn a small…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 03:42